Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 March 2024

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024. The Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project) is located in the South West region of Western Australia, approximately 120km from Perth and 8km from the town of Waroona.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Frontier released its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a 120MWdc Solar Facility with integrated 80MW 4-hour battery (Stage One). DFS Highlights included:
    • Stage One generates average EBITDA1 of $68 million pa over first five years of production and $63m pa over first 10 years of production
    • Post-tax payback1 of 5.8 years (4.6 years pre-tax) based on $304m total initial capital cost
    • Leveraged2 post-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) is 21.6%1 and pre-tax IRR is 27.3%1.
  • Procurement and EPC contracts nearing conclusion with all equipment selection being with tier one providers
    • Tender process resulted in cost estimates for all major long lead items in line with or lower than DFS estimates
    • Final equipment selection and contract negotiations on track for conclusion in Q2
  • Phase One of the debt process confirmed strong interest from banks to provide debt funding solutions in line with the terms outlined in the DFS, including approval of debt carrying capacity of 70% which equates to $225 million
  • A select number of leading Australian and international banks have been shortlisted (Phase 2) as part of the debt financing process
    • The Company anticipates credit approved terms to be provided during the next 8 to 12 weeks, assuming successful completion of due diligence
  • The strategic equity investor process is ongoing, with NDAs in place with a number of Australian and international groups
  • WA peak electricity operational demand reached a new record of 4.23GW in February 2024, and exceeded the record peak six times during the March quarter
    • A significant rise in peak prices (4pm – 9pm) occurred during the March quarter, increasing by 65% to $172/MWh compared to the previous yea
    • The average energy price in 1Q24 was $78.5/MWh, 6% higher than 1Q23 ($74.2/MWh)
    • On 14 occasions during the quarter, the Australian Energy Market Operator paid for demand reduction to ensure stability and reliability of the system
  • As at 31 March 2024, Frontier had cash of $10.3m (unaudited)

Stage One DFS confirms strong financial returns

The Company’s Stage One DFS highlights Frontier's unique opportunity to be a near-term major renewable energy producer in Western Australia, at a time when energy demand continues to outpace supply in WA, resulting in electricity prices reaching record highs. The key project assumptions determined by the DFS are highlighted in Table 1 below.

The DFS forecasts annual renewable electricity generation of approximately 258GWh (year one). Of this, 120GWh is stored in integrated DC coupled batteries and sold in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) at peak demand times, with a charging and discharging efficiency loss of 15% or 18GWh.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FHE:AU
Frontier Energy
Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE)

Frontier Energy


Carbonxt Group

Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – March 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the March 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Solar panels at sunset.

Cleantech Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

The first quarter of 2024 brought a robust performance from the stock market, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) achieving a notable 10 percent gain — its largest Q1 advance since 2019.

Investor confidence during this period appeared to be buoyed by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year. However, reports on gross domestic product, job growth and consumer pricing indicate inflation may be persistent, contributing to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious approach to lowering interest rates.

On the cleantech side, BloombergNEF reported that clean energy investment surged 17 percent last year, and the industry’s performance in Q1 demonstrates its resilience and adaptability amid evolving economic conditions and a heightened focus on sustainability. Notably, a Ceres report from the end of March shows that a record number of climate-related shareholder resolutions had been filed in 2024 for the annual meetings of companies in North America.

Red Tesla car.

Tesla Delivers Highly Anticipated Q1 Results, Musk Promises Cheaper EVs

All eyes were on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a key player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, as investors awaited the much-anticipated release of its first quarter results on Tuesday (April 23).

Despite its prosperous past, Tesla has experienced a shift in fortunes over the past year. It has struggled to maintain its position among the so-called Magnificent 7, a group of high-performing tech stocks that drove major indexes in 2023.

Amid decreased demand for EVs, higher competition among EV makers and a string of controversies that have followed the company and CEO Elon Musk throughout the years, Tesla’s share price has fallen 41.79 percent in 2024, making it one of the worst-performing stocks on the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) this year.

Frontier Energy

Frontier Shortlists Preferred Banks as Waroona Debt Financing Process Moves into Phase Two

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s funding strategy for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Waroona Project).

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update regarding the procurement of key long lead items as well as advancing towards selecting an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor as part of the Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), located 120km south-west of Perth in Western Australia.

×