Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Forward Water Technologies

FWTC:CA

Rio Silver

RYO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX: BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 March 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Active exploration of all three of Basin’s Athabasca uranium properties including:
    • Phase 2 exploration drilling at Geikie
    • Ground geophysics at Marshall and North Millennium
  • Significantly oversubscribed $3.3 million capital raise completed
  • Continued engagement and consultation with stakeholder groups
  • U3O8 spot price1 surpasses US$100/Lb; hitting 16-year high, with uranium spot price trading as high as US$106/Lb during January 2024


Exploration for the Quarter occurred on all of Basin’s Athabasca Basin uranium projects (the ‘Projects’) (Figure 1). Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Geikie Project (‘Geikie’) commenced, with more than 2,000 metres of drilling completed, and maiden ground electromagnetic surveys at the North Millennium and Marshall projects (‘North Millennium’, ‘Marshall’) with 86-line kilometres of data acquired.

In February, the Company raised A$3.3 million (before costs) via a share placement to institutional, sophisticated, and professional investors. The treasury remained over $5 million at the end of the Reporting Period.

Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

“The first quarter of 2024 has been a busy period for Basin, with exploration happening concurrently on all three of our Athabasca Uranium projects.

Basin is in a strong position with funding in place to allow continued exploration in the heartland of the world’s premier uranium district.

We look forward to updating the market in the coming weeks on the outcomes of the drilling and geophysics.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stocksasx:bsnuranium explorationuranium stocksresource stocksresource investingResource Investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Quarterly Activities Report

31 March 2024

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auricor the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 March 2024 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is pleased to announce its mining exploration entityan doil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

March Quarterly Activities Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the March 2024 Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) is pleased to announce its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources logo

Firetail Resources Quarterly Activities Report For the period ending 31 March 2024

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the three month period ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL

Copper Porphry Potential Grows at Georgetown Project

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Georgetown Project in Queensland where the Company has extended a geochemistry program to further investigate potential it has identified for a copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report

Auric Mining Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report - Period Ending 31 March 2024

Auric Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Vanadium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - Period Ending 31 March 2024

cleantech investing

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 March 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 March 2024

iron investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Cobalt Investing

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B

×