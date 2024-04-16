



Overview Countries worldwide are working towards decarbonization and paying more attention to clean energy sources. About 10 percent of the world's electricity is produced from 440 power reactors, and more countries like Japan, Germany, the UK and the US are revitalizing their nuclear energy capacities to reduce fossil fuel production while improving energy security. Australia produces 12 percent of the world’s uranium , behind Canada (13 percent) and Kazakhstan (43 percent). It is also home to the Wiluna uranium project, a well-established uranium resource, which is also the flagship asset of Toro Energy (ASX: TOE ), a uranium exploration and development mining company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in its existing highly prospective project ground. Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 million pounds (Mlbs) uranium oxide (U3O8), at a 200 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 cut-off, across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs are proximally located within the northern goldfields region. The 100-percent-owned Wiluna uranium project includes four key deposits – Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way – and offers significant uranium exposure of 52 million tons (Mt) @ 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs U3O8, at 200 ppm cut-off (JORC 2012). It is located only 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia.

The Wiluna uranium project has received state and federal approval (subject to required amendments) and has been granted mining leases. Considerable research over recent years has identified processing redesign opportunities from unique geological attributes within the uranium deposits, but particularly at Lake Maitland, as well as the ability to extract the inherent vanadium held within the uranium ‘ore’ for a vanadium by-product. Within the uranium mineralization envelope, the Wiluna project is estimated to contain 68.3 Mlbs of vanadium oxide (V2O5), inferred at 200 ppm V2O5 cut-off (JORC 2012). The unique geology of the Lake Maitland deposit and the processing redesign have allowed for a mining and processing option exclusively for Lake Maitland, that could be economic on its own or be the economic spearhead of a longer-term, larger Wiluna mining operation (dependent on market conditions and approvals). The stand-alone Lake Maitland option, aided by the economic efficiency of the new processing design, results in a transformational potential increase in production from the Lake Maitland deposit.

The scoping study for the stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation option shows potential for exceptional financial returns with a pre-tax NPV of AU$610 million, a short payback period of 2.5 years, 41 percent internal rate of return, and low capital operating cost estimates (assuming an AU$/US$ exchange rate of 0.7 and US$70/lb U3O8 price and US$5.67/lb V2O5 price) after producing 22.8 Mlbs of U3O8 and 11.9 Mlbs of V2O5. The Lake Maitland pit optimisation successfully increased potential production by 8Mlbs U3O8 and 11.9Mlbs V2O5 based on these assumptions. The design phase of Toro Energy’s beneficiation and hydrometallurgical pilot plant is on track and in line with plans to begin operations in the second half of 2024. The pilot plant will test the improved beneficiation and hydrometallurgical circuit developed by Toro from bench scale research at a closer-to-production scale and as single streams. It will also test potential ore from the three uranium-vanadium deposits that Toro believes will make up an extended Lake Maitland operation – these include Lake Maitland, Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede. The company will commence a l arge sonic core drill program to provide bulk, but targeted potential ore, for the upcoming pilot plant program. Toro Energy has also recently initiated a refresh and update of its Lake Maitland scoping stud y using the latest, more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance. The Lake Maitland deposit is part of a joint venture partnership with two reputable Japanese corporations, Japan Australia Uranium Resource Development. (JAURD) and Itochu. Toro has been actively evaluating the prospectivity of its Wiluna asset portfolio for minerals other than uranium, including nickel and gold. Toro’s Dusty nickel project is located on the northern, eastern and southern shores of Lake Maitland and the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and is focused on two main target areas: Dusty and Yandal One. These properties will be the subject of a proposed demerger, following Toro’s recent strategic review of its non-core assets and future plans to solely focus on its uranium development opportunities and its flagship Wiluna project. Toro Energy’s management team and board of directors have extensive experience in the mining industry, with combined expertise that includes working at major mining houses, exploration companies, uranium mining operations, corporate financing and government and community relations.

Company Highlights Toro Energy is a well-established Western Australian uranium exploration and development company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in existing highly prospective ground.

Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 Mlbs U3O8 across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs is proximally located within the northern goldfields.

Toro’s 100-percent-owned flagship Wiluna uranium project, located 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia, contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 at an average grade of 548 ppm over four deposits: Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way.

The company has defined a significant maiden inferred vanadium resource of 68.3 Mlbs of V2O5 inside the uranium mineralisation envelope.

Scoping Study completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation shows potential for exceptional financial returns.

In addition to its flagship uranium project, Toro’s strategic evaluation of the Lake Maitland tenure has resulted in the discovery of massive nickel sulphide and vein-hosted gold, which include the Dusty Nickel Project and the Yandal Gold Project.

Following a recent strategic review, Toro is considering to solely focus on its uranium development opportunities and demerge its portfolio of non-core projects, including the nickel, gold and base metal assets in Western Australia.

The company is led by a management team and board of directors with direct experience in the uranium exploration and mining as well as base metal exploration industry.

Key Projects Wiluna Uranium Project

Toro Energy’s flagship asset is located only 30 kilometers from the town of Wiluna in the northern goldfields region within central Western Australia. The Wiluna project contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) over four deposits: Centipede, Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland. The asset has been de-risked and optimized to improve yield and has successfully incorporated the processing of a vanadium resource as a by-product. A scoping study was completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation. Project Highlights: De-risked Uranium Project : Toro Energy has de-risked the Wiluna uranium asset by: Obtaining state and federal environmental approvals. Retrospective amendment to substantial commencement date condition will be required as well as amendment to mining proposal required as a result of further studies which significantly enhanced the project (refer below) Securing mining leases Identifying a simple yet effective mining process Drilling out the uranium resources so that the project’s JORC 2012-compliant 52 Mt at 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) have a 96.3 percent measured and indicated status (JORC 2012) Extensive laboratory testing of a new and efficient beneficiation and processing technique inclusive of the extraction of vanadium for a valuable by-product.

: Toro Energy has de-risked the Wiluna uranium asset by: Uranium Exploration assets : Toro also owns 100 percent of three other exploration projects in Western Australia that have a total uranium resource of 28.2 Mlbs at Nowthanna, Dawson Hinkler and Theseus.

: Toro also owns 100 percent of three other exploration projects in Western Australia that have a total uranium resource of 28.2 Mlbs at Nowthanna, Dawson Hinkler and Theseus. Lake Maitland Pit Expansion : A 2022 pit expansion campaign, based on the new beneficiation and processing flow sheet and a stand-alone Lake Maitland mining operation, increased the potential of uranium ore and the asset by US$608 million in potential gross product value.

: A 2022 pit expansion campaign, based on the new beneficiation and processing flow sheet and a stand-alone Lake Maitland mining operation, increased the potential of uranium ore and the asset by US$608 million in potential gross product value. Scoping study at proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium Operation : Conducted by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia, and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy, the scoping study results highlight the project’s potential for robust financial returns (assumes a US$70/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$: AU$0.70 exchange rate).

: Conducted by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia, and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy, the scoping study results highlight the project’s potential for robust financial returns (assumes a US$70/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$: AU$0.70 exchange rate). Scoping Study Financial Metrics Refresh: A refresh of the scoping study is underway to incorporate current financial metrics and improved uranium pricing.

A refresh of the scoping study is underway to incorporate current financial metrics and improved uranium pricing. Further Expansion of Scoping Study: to incorporate amenable ore from Toro’s Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede uranium deposits into the proposed processing operation at Lake Maitland.

to incorporate amenable ore from Toro’s Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede uranium deposits into the proposed processing operation at Lake Maitland. Expanded Resource at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede deposits: Expansion of the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resources at both the Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way uranium-vanadium deposits was conducted by reducing the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resource cut-off grades to 100 ppm (from 200 ppm) : The stated Centipede-Millipede U3O8 resource expands by 25 percent or 5.98 Mlbs to 29.95 Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 351 ppm U3O8. The stated Lake Way U3O8 resource expands by 15 percent or 1.79 Mlbs to 14.12 Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 406 ppm U3O8. The stated Centipede-Millipede V2O5 resource expands by 17 percent or 6.6 Mlbs to 45.2 Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 281 ppm V2O5. The stated Lake Way V2O5 resource expands by 9.5 percent or 1.1 Mlbs to 12.7 Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 307 ppm V2O5.

Expansion of the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resources at both the Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way uranium-vanadium deposits was conducted by reducing the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resource cut-off grades to 100 ppm (from 200 ppm) The Lake Maitland deposit will be re-estimated to better define the resource at the new cut-off grade before restating the resource and re-calculating the total Wiluna Project resources at the new cut-off grades of 100ppm.

Pilot Plant Design Commissioned: A detailed pilot plant design is being undertaken to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The pilot plant design is on track incorporating all aspects of both uranium and vanadium production. A sonic core drilling program will commence to deliver potential ore to the pilot plant currently in design for Wiluna.

A detailed pilot plant design is being undertaken to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The pilot plant design is on track incorporating all aspects of both uranium and vanadium production. A sonic core drilling program will commence to deliver potential ore to the pilot plant currently in design for Wiluna. Robust Local Infrastructure : The assets are within an established mining center, which means much of the required infrastructure is readily available. The project has access to power and water, which reduces initial development costs.

: The assets are within an established mining center, which means much of the required infrastructure is readily available. The project has access to power and water, which reduces initial development costs. Joint Venture Partnership: Toro Energy has entered into a joint venture partnership with JAURD and Itochu for its Lake Maitland deposit. Both corporations have the right, but not the obligation, to earn a combined 35 percent interest in the project upon contributing US$39.6 million, and an additional proportionate share of expenditure thereafter, once a positive final investment decision has been made based on a definitive feasibility study . The Dusty Nickel Project – Discoveries of Massive Nickel Sulphide

Toro’s Lake Maitland tenure is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt within the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia, a gold district within a world-class gold and nickel province. With little exploration for non-uranium minerals ever conducted on the properties, Toro considers the project area highly prospective for nickel, gold and base metals. In 2020, Toro made a blind discovery of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides associated with the base of a 7.5-kilometer unbroken length of previously unknown komatiite (Dusty komatiite) – arguably the first massive nickel sulphides discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is located 50 kilometers east of the world-class Mt. Keith nickel deposit. The Dusty nickel project is located near the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and contains two key target areas: Dusty and Yandal One. Continued exploration and diamond drilling on the project has resulted in four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide zones to date with only 4.5 kilometers tested so far at a single depth along a 7.5-kilometer komatiite magnetic trend. Only limited testing for massive nickel sulphides has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known komatite - ultramafic target rock. With such limited drilling on the Lake Maitland tenure, it is yet to be known whether other similar magnetic anomalies are also komatiite-ultramafic rock and how much more rock is prospective for massive nickel sulphides on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty nickel project. Project Highlights: Four zones of massive nickel sulphide discovered : Toro has discovered four zones of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides: Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. Significant diamond drill results from these discoveries to date include: DUSTY 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including: 2.0 meter at 4.01 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole; and 2.0 meters at 3.85 percent nickel from 255.5 meters downhole. 2.6 meters at 3.45 percent nickel from 184.5 meters downhole (TED04). 7.2 meters at 1.05 percent nickel and 0.26 percent copper from 252 meters downhole (TED22). HOULI DOOLEY 3.05 meters at 1.59 percent nickel from 297.75 meters downhole (TED14). JUMPING JACK 3.45 meters at 1.42 percent nickel from 240.2 meters downhole (TED37). 2.44 meters at 1.16 percent nickel from 231.6 meters downhole (TED38). DIMMA 4.31 meters at 1.16 percent Ni from 243.3 meters downhole (TED41). 3.13 meters at 1.42 percent Ni from 314 meters downhole (TED42). 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, including 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole (TED54). 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).

: Toro has discovered four zones of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides: Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. Significant diamond drill results from these discoveries to date include: Yandal OneTarget Area: The Yandal One Target Area is located some 17 kilometers south of the Dusty discoveries and with limited drilling, Toro has proven the existence of another komatiite with the potential to host massive nickel sulphide. Toro Yandal Gold Project The Lake Maitland tenure is located only 20 kilometers northeast of the world-class Bronzewing and Mt McClure gold mines within the same Greenstone Belt, the Yandal, within one of the most famous gold provinces in the world, the Yilgarn Craton. Early exploration by Toro at the Golden Ways target area in the north of the project has uncovered surface rock chip samples of up to 70 g/t gold and significant drilling results, including: 5 meters at 4.4 g/t from 22 meters (TERC24) Including 2 meters at 9.93 g/t from 22 meters

4 meters at 3.3 g/t from 28 meters (TERC25) Including 1 meter at 10.9 g/t from 28 meters

2 meters at 3.79 g/t from 10 meters (TERC38) Including 1 meters at 7.33 g/t from 10 meters

3 meters at 1.41 g/t from 9 meters (TERC36) Including 1 meters at 2.76 g/t from 10 meters

