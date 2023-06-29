Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Century Lithium Grants Incentive Stock Options

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") announces that the Company has granted 450,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to an officer and a consultant of the Company. The Options vest over a three (3) year term, are exercisable at $0.94 per share, being the five-day volume weighted average price from the date of grant, and are valid for a five-year period.

The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's long-term incentive plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Spiros Cacos | Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: +1 604 764 1851

Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181

scacos@centurylithium.com

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Canada Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated February 9, 2023 the Company has received from Koch Technology Solutions' ("KTS") equipment for KTS' Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

The collaboration between Century Lithium and KTS begins a field trial of KTS' Li-Pro™ equipment to treat the process solutions generated at the Pilot Plant in the leaching of bulk sample claystone collected from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"). Following successful installation, operation of KTS' equipment went very well throughout an initial 7-day start-up. Results from the program will enable KTS to provide engineering and cost data to Century Lithium for a full-scale installation of the DLE plant in Century Lithium's Project.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-collaboration-with-koch-technology-solutions-301798695.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c1897.html

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS"), a Koch Engineered Solutions ("KES") company, in the application of the Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE") at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium & Koch Technology Solutions Collaborate on Li-Pro™ Process for Commercial Direct Lithium Extraction Logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium's collaboration with KTS and KES has been productive, and we look forward to working together as we broaden our relationship," said Bill Willoughby , President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Our DLE process in the Pilot Plant is performing very well and we are excited to work with Koch as we advance the Project."

In March 2022 , Century Lithium purchased a license to the Lionex DLE process ("Lionex") and KTS subsequently acquired exclusive rights to the Lionex technology, which has been integrated into KTS' Li-Pro™ process. Through an agreement completed February 6, 2023 , the companies will work together to evaluate the added features of the Li-Pro™ process at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. With the information obtained, KTS will provide engineering for a full-scale deployment of the Li-Pro™ process for Century Lithium's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") located in Esmeralda County , in west-central Nevada .

"Century Lithium has done a great job identifying and validating a world-class lithium resource," said Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions. "As the energy transformation accelerates, we are excited to collaborate with them on the path to commercializing Li-Pro™ technology with our expanding set of complementary capabilities."

As part of the program, certain key components of the Li-Pro™ process will be tested at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. KTS will also provide engineering design and costs for the full-scale DLE portion of the processing plant for Century Lithium's Project. This program is independent from the Project's ongoing Feasibility Study and will begin upon delivery of KTS equipment to the Pilot Plant. Century Lithium will fund the study, installation, and operation of the equipment at the Pilot Plant, and KTS will provide training and technical support.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-and-koch-technology-solutions-collaborate-on-li-pro-process-for-commercial-direct-lithium-extraction-301742955.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c7063.html

Lithium energy storage and windmills.

Strong Lithium Demand Ahead — Will Supply Keep Pace?

Lithium miners are facing pressure to keep up with growing demand from the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors.

Bringing new lithium supply online is not an easy task, and time and time again projects have faced challenges and delays.

“The positive surprises in the last five years have all been on the demand side,” Joe Lowry of Global Lithium said during a panel discussion at the recent Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, hosted in Las Vegas, US, by Fastmarkets. “The negative surprises have all been on the supply side: slow projects, no permitting.”

Resumption of Operations at Livent Bessemer City and Status of Ongoing Remediation Efforts

-Livent's manufacturing facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina has resumed operations following the fire which broke out at an onsite warehouse early on Monday morning.  All lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and catalyst grade lithium metal production lines are now back in operation, and the majority of Livent personnel have returned to their normal shifts.  The company is still assessing the timetable to restore some of its smaller production units, including those for high purity lithium metal and pharmaceutical grade lithium carbonate.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

As previously reported, the fire was principally contained to a steel and concrete warehouse which was used primarily to store lithium metal ingots, as well as some ancillary maintenance and production supplies, and is located away from the operating facilities at the site.  Although the fire had largely burned out by mid-morning on Monday, the warehouse and its contents were destroyed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to Livent personnel, emergency responders or members of the surrounding community, and no toxic chemicals or compounds were on fire or released into the environment.  We would like to again express our gratitude for the tremendous support of the authorities and emergency response teams from Bessemer City , Gaston County and the state of North Carolina.

We are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and are working hard to ensure ongoing safety during the clean-up and remediation process.  We are focused on returning to full operations as soon as possible.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

George Thomas +1.215.299.6549
george.thomas@livent.com

Investor contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resumption-of-operations-at-livent-bessemer-city-and-status-of-ongoing-remediation-efforts-301867618.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

Atlantic Lithium

DFS Confirms Project’s Economic Viability And Indicates Low Capital Intensity And Exceptional Profitability Potential

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

closeup of us flag

Lithium Producers Optimistic About US Inflation Reduction Act, but Supply Challenges Remain

Building regionalized supply chains that are less dependent on a single country has become a top priority for nations around the world, and places like the US are taking steps to become more self-sufficient.

Last year, US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, requiring critical minerals used in electric vehicles to come from domestic sources or countries with free trade agreements in order to qualify for tax benefits.

This type of legislation is definitely helping the US lithium industry, Eric Norris of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) said.

GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada


lithium-ion batteries surrounding lithium's periodic table symbol

5 Themes from Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Event

Lithium demand is set to grow this decade as the need for batteries to power electric vehicles and energy storage systems increases.

Investors' interest in the battery metal is also picking up pace, which was apparent at Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference. Reaching its 15th anniversary, the event saw record attendance of more than 1,000 participants, who gathered in Las Vegas from June 20 to 23 to learn more about the lithium industry and other key battery raw materials.

Here the Investing News Network looks at five key themes discussed at the show that investors should keep an eye on in 2023.

