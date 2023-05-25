Trek To Raise Up To $7.5 Million To Accelerate Maiden Pilbara Lithium Drilling Program

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"These results are in line with those we reported in September 2022 , when we achieved a significant milestone in making lithium carbonate grading 99.94%" stated Bill Willoughby , President and CEO of Century Lithium. "The latest results confirm our ability to obtain a high purity lithium product with a low level of impurities from our claystone process."

Century Lithium has now successfully repeated steps from test mining through to the manufacture of battery-grade Li 2 CO 3 . The table below is a comparison of the latest results with those from September 2022 . Also shown, are the constituent levels for battery grade lithium carbonate as published by two major producers. The results for the Company's lithium carbonate material assays were finalized by Saltworks and SGS Canada Inc.



Century Li 2 CO 3

May 2023

Century Li 2 CO 3

September 2022

Reference

Source 1

Reference

Source 2

Li 2 CO 3

wt%

99.875

99.94

>99.5

>99.5

H 2 O

wt%

0.03

0.01

Na

wt%

0.047

0.02

Ca

wt%

0.009

0.02

Fe

Wppm

3

15

10

Al

Wppm

6

10

Cu

Wppm

10

Ni

Wppm

10

Cl

wt%

0.008 %

0.008 %

Notes: wt% (weight percent), wppm (weight parts per million), calculated Li 2 CO 3 purity based on sum of impurities measured above detection limit

Source 1 & 2: public company's published composition of battery grade Li 2 CO 3 ,

A Feasibility Study on the Project (Study) began in February 2022 , with the engagement of Wood PLC as independent lead author. The Study has progressed well, with contributions from Global Resource Engineers, WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc., and thyssenkrupp nucera, and with the support of Century Lithium's personnel and consultants.

Major areas of the Study are completed and estimates for capital and operating cost estimates received, including those for the chlor-alkali plant portion of the Project. Wood is in the process of consolidating the estimates and reviewing them with Century, along with evaluating further optimization and opportunities for cost reductions. This optimization work will extend beyond the previously estimated mid-year completion date for the Study. The Company continues to focus on the Study and will provide updates in due course.

At the Pilot Plant, the collaboration of Century Lithium and Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is underway testing the KTS Li-Pro™ process for DLE. Century Lithium personnel are working closely with KTS in the testing program, which has now completed its third 7-day cycle of operation. Thus far, the KTS process equipment has operated exceptionally well, using feed solution from the Pilot Plant, and the Company is very pleased with its performance.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP and Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, are the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-reconfirms-production-of-battery-grade-purity-lithium-carbonate-and-provides-update-on-feasibility-study-301834265.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/25/c2370.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Canada Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated February 9, 2023 the Company has received from Koch Technology Solutions' ("KTS") equipment for KTS' Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

The collaboration between Century Lithium and KTS begins a field trial of KTS' Li-Pro™ equipment to treat the process solutions generated at the Pilot Plant in the leaching of bulk sample claystone collected from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"). Following successful installation, operation of KTS' equipment went very well throughout an initial 7-day start-up. Results from the program will enable KTS to provide engineering and cost data to Century Lithium for a full-scale installation of the DLE plant in Century Lithium's Project.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-collaboration-with-koch-technology-solutions-301798695.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c1897.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS"), a Koch Engineered Solutions ("KES") company, in the application of the Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE") at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium & Koch Technology Solutions Collaborate on Li-Pro™ Process for Commercial Direct Lithium Extraction Logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium's collaboration with KTS and KES has been productive, and we look forward to working together as we broaden our relationship," said Bill Willoughby , President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Our DLE process in the Pilot Plant is performing very well and we are excited to work with Koch as we advance the Project."

In March 2022 , Century Lithium purchased a license to the Lionex DLE process ("Lionex") and KTS subsequently acquired exclusive rights to the Lionex technology, which has been integrated into KTS' Li-Pro™ process. Through an agreement completed February 6, 2023 , the companies will work together to evaluate the added features of the Li-Pro™ process at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. With the information obtained, KTS will provide engineering for a full-scale deployment of the Li-Pro™ process for Century Lithium's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") located in Esmeralda County , in west-central Nevada .

"Century Lithium has done a great job identifying and validating a world-class lithium resource," said Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions. "As the energy transformation accelerates, we are excited to collaborate with them on the path to commercializing Li-Pro™ technology with our expanding set of complementary capabilities."

As part of the program, certain key components of the Li-Pro™ process will be tested at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. KTS will also provide engineering design and costs for the full-scale DLE portion of the processing plant for Century Lithium's Project. This program is independent from the Project's ongoing Feasibility Study and will begin upon delivery of KTS equipment to the Pilot Plant. Century Lithium will fund the study, installation, and operation of the equipment at the Pilot Plant, and KTS will provide training and technical support.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-and-koch-technology-solutions-collaborate-on-li-pro-process-for-commercial-direct-lithium-extraction-301742955.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c7063.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces the appointment of Helen Cai as an independent director to its Board of Directors (the " Board ") and the resignation of Ms. Koko Yamamoto.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005909/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment samples collected from borehole GEM23-05, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Borehole GEM23-05, the third hole of the Phase 2 program, was completed to depth of 1,740 feet (530.49 metres) for a cumulative total footage drilled at Gemini beginning in March 2022 of 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres) in five reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes.

Highlights of GEM23-05

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a first set of results from its recently completed drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial results presented today are from twelve holes with another six pending. Final assays for the remaining holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Drill result highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") were filed on May 19, 2023. The Company also filed its March 31, 2023, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The documents are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or through the Company's web site ( www.fortuneminerals.com ).

The filing of the documents constitutes the application to revoke the Cease Trade Order currently in effect on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

