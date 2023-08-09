Outstanding Lithium in Soils Confirm Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report successful progress in its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) company. As reported previously (see April 17, 2023 news release ) Century Lithium and KTS are working together on the application of KTS's Li-Pro ™ system at Century's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium is delighted to see the progress made in our collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "Our team, with KTS's input has successfully incorporated and operated the equipment at our Pilot Plant with significantly improved results."

Since October 2021 , Century Lithium has been continuously testing the extraction of lithium from the claystone found at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada utilizing a chloride-based leaching process. Testing of the Li-Pro system was conducted to evaluate potential improvements in the direct lithium extraction (DLE) area of the Pilot Plant.

Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions, added, "The steady state results generated onsite with the Koch Technology Solutions Li-Pro™ Direct Lithium Extraction process has hit all our key milestones for the Century pilot program. We are excited to move towards engineering and executing a Li-Pro™ installation with commercial process guarantees."

With the integration of KTS's DLE process, the grades of the intermediate lithium solution produced at the Pilot Plant have increased to the highest levels to date, with an average grade of 7.5 grams/liter (g/l) (7,500 parts per million) lithium. These lithium concentrations are four times higher than previously generated, with sodium concentrations almost an order of magnitude lower.

Highlights To Date

  • Successful installation and operation of Koch's Li-Pro DLE process
  • Li-Pro plant achieved steady state using Century Lithium's chloride leaching process
  • Manufacture intermediate solutions with lithium grades of 7 to 8 g/l concentrations with average lithium to sodium ratios of 0.9 to 1.1
  • No observed degradation of media or accumulation of deleterious elements

Operational Results
Since the installation of KTS's DLE equipment, Century Lithium has focused on improvements related to the operational aspects of the Pilot Plant and adjustments to the final flowsheet. These improvements were well supported through the development and incorporation of KTS's DLE equipment at the Pilot Plant.

Century Lithium, with the support of KTS, has identified techniques to improve lithium recovery within the DLE area while minimizing deleterious elements in the final solutions. Collaboration between Century Lithium and Koch staff is very productive, generating ideas and changes that have resulted in the complete removal of calcium and magnesium, and marked reduction of sodium and potassium in the product solutions.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-updates-progress-on-testing-with-koch-technology-solutions-301896776.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c4742.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Corby G. Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2023 .

Century Lithium Appoints New Director (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

Dr. Anderson is a Licensed Professional Chemical Engineer with over 40 years of global experience in engineering, design, industrial plant operations, corporate level management, education, research, and professional service. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University , an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech , and a PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Idaho . He most recently assisted Century Lithium as its Technical Advisor, Metallurgy.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors," said Bryan Disher, Chair of Century Lithium. "As Technical Advisor, Dr. Anderson has been instrumental in the advancement of our Clayton Valley Lithium Project, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the Company in his new role on the Board of Directors."

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-appoints-new-director-301878450.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/17/c6654.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Canada Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated February 9, 2023 the Company has received from Koch Technology Solutions' ("KTS") equipment for KTS' Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

The collaboration between Century Lithium and KTS begins a field trial of KTS' Li-Pro™ equipment to treat the process solutions generated at the Pilot Plant in the leaching of bulk sample claystone collected from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"). Following successful installation, operation of KTS' equipment went very well throughout an initial 7-day start-up. Results from the program will enable KTS to provide engineering and cost data to Century Lithium for a full-scale installation of the DLE plant in Century Lithium's Project.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-collaboration-with-koch-technology-solutions-301798695.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c1897.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Highlights:

  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction has zero lost time accidents through end of July.
  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on budget and on schedule with commercial production planned for the EOY 2023.
  • All main construction contracts have been executed.
  • Overall construction advance at 68% complete.
  • Manufacturing of equipment at 80% complete.
  • Foundations & concrete work on schedule to be substantially completed in September.
  • Initial comments from Brazil's National Mining Agency for the definitive mining concessions for Santa Cruz's Phases 1, 2 & 3 have been received & responses returned.
  • The biannual environmental condition precedent report associated with Santa Cruz's environmental license has been submitted.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce a Phase 1 construction update through the end of July for the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia Brazil, as well as providing a permitting and licensing update for Phases 2 and 3 operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Open Letter to Shareholders

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Open Letter to Shareholders

Open Letter to Shareholders

Bradda Head Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, this morning published an Open Letter to Shareholders from the Company's Board of Directors outlining the ongoing positive indicators from the Company's operational drilling, fieldwork, permitting efforts and strategic discussions in the US and Canada associated with all our US-based Projects

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce it has engaged KLM Geophysics to conduct a Magneto-telluric (MT) Survey at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA to target highly conductive statigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

"Drawing on our recent exploration results, we've pinpointed a promising location that we suspect hosts a lithium brine-rich aquifer," shares Andrew Watson, Lancaster's Vice President of Engineering and Operations. "Our next steps will involve integrating MT survey data with the dataset from Arizona Lithium's published exploration results and our own geochemical and conductivity findings. This systematic approach should allow us to refine our drilling targets with the goal of discovering a lithium brine-filled aquifer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
STINGRAY PROPERTY PHASE ONE WORK PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON GROUND BORDERING TWO AZIMUT EXPLORATION PROPERTIES UNDER "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" WITH RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1

STINGRAY PROPERTY PHASE ONE WORK PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON GROUND BORDERING TWO AZIMUT EXPLORATION PROPERTIES UNDER "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" WITH RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Stingray Property phase one work program to focus on its Lac Block and Riviere Block with a team of up to 4 Geologists and 4 technicians with Helicopter support
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada has signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet lithium properties which border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively (Figure 1)
  • Overall, Victory's Stingray array of properties includes 347 claims, totalling 17,792 hectares on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV: PMET), Corvette Property – Declared "The Largest Lithium Pegmatite Resource in the Americas on 30 July 2023 2

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"). As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure. By news release dated June 19, 2023, the Company announced it had filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update on the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Claystone Property, Esmeralda County, Nevada USA" (the "Technical Report"). Both the news release and the Technical Report stated that the author of the report, William Feyerabend, was an independent consultant.

Mr. Feyerabend is and was as of the date of the Technical Report, a paid consultant of the Company acting in the role of VP Exploration in the United States. As such, Mr. Feyerabend was not independent of the Company and the report should not have stated as such.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to reprice an aggregate of 12,261,327 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement that closed on September 1, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and two expiry dates one being August 14, 2023 and one being September 1, 2023. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.08 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to August 14, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

