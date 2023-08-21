Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CENTURY LITHIUM REPORTS ON TESTING WITH SALTWORKS AND PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE

CENTURY LITHIUM REPORTS ON TESTING WITH SALTWORKS AND PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report testing results at Saltworks Technologies, Inc. (Saltworks) in Richmond Canada and additional production of high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) using product solutions from the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA. The solutions tested at Saltworks were derived from leaching of claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada ; and processed at the Pilot Plant via direct lithium extraction (DLE) to produce an intermediate concentrated lithium solution (DLE eluent).

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks & Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"It is very positive to see consistency in our high-purity, 99.87%, lithium carbonate product grades from our Pilot Plant this year" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "The highlight though, is the almost five-fold increase in lithium grade in the concentrated lithium solution generated at the Pilot Plant. This was achieved through collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions and their Li-Pro TM system, and its integration into Century Lithium's chloride-based leaching process."

Highlights
  • Repeated production of high-purity (99.87%) battery-grade lithium carbonate
  • Improved lithium concentrations in DLE eluent
  • Reduced volume of solution in downstream treatment and recycling
  • Potential to eliminate evaporation from the post DLE process flowsheet
  • Active testing underway to further improve DLE eluent grade
Lithium Carbonate Assay Results

Saltworks has once again produced battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) from the DLE eluent produced at the Pilot Plant. The table below is a comparison of Saltworks' 2023 results for Li 2 CO 3 , DLE eluent Batch 2, with the previously reported results from DLE eluent Batch 1 (see May 25 , 2023 news release ). Also shown are the constituent levels for battery grade Li 2 CO 3, as published by two major producers. The assays results were finalized by Saltworks and independently assayed by SGS Canada, Inc. These results show consistency in composition of both the DLE eluent produced by the Pilot Plant earlier in the year and the resulting Li 2 CO 3 product produced by Saltworks, achieving 99.871% content versus 99.875% reported previously.

Li 2 CO 3 Assay Results


Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 2 (August 2023)

Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 1 (May 2023)

Reference Grades

Li 2 CO 3

wt%

99.871

99.875

>99.5

H 2 O

wt%

0.05

0.03

0.2 to

Na

wt%

0.027

0.047

0.03 to

Ca

wt%

0.012

0.009

0.01 to

Fe

Wppm

3

3

Al

Wppm

3

Cu

Wppm

3

Ni

Wppm

Zn

Wppm

13

Cl

wt%

0.01

0.008

Notes: wt% (weight percent), wppm (weight parts per million), calculated Li 2 CO 3 purity based on sum of impurities measured
above detection limit. Reference grades are from published specifications from two major producers of battery grade Li 2 CO 3

Lithium in DLE Eluent

As recently reported (see August 9, 2023 news release ), Century Lithium collaborated with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions' (KES) company, and integrated KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Pilot Plant. This work has increased the grades of the DLE eluent (intermediate lithium product solution) several fold. These changes are outlined in the table below, as reported by analyses from Saltworks.

DLE Eluate Assay Results





Batch

1

2

3

4

5

Lithium (Li) (ppm)

1,430

1,610

1,885

3,970

6,780

Sodium (Na) (ppm)

22,400

25,850

24,150

19,100

8,220

Total dissolved solids (TDS) (ppm)

77,450

77,850

82,600

78,300

79,300

Li:TDS

0.018

0.021

0.023

0.051

0.085

Li:Na

0.064

0.062

0.078

0.208

0.825

Notes: DLE eluent for Batch 1 and 2 used to produce Li 2 CO 3 cited above.

Batches 1, 2 and 3 are DLE eluents produced during the first quarter of 2023. Li 2 CO 3 production was carried out to completion in batches 1 and 2 but the processing of Batch 3 was put on hold due to its similarity to batches 1 and 2 and the improvements seen in the grades of batches 4 and 5. These improvements in lithium grade from 1,430 parts per million (ppm) to 6,780 ppm, increase in the ratio of lithium to total dissolved solids (TDS) from 0.018 to 0.085, and reduction in sodium from 25,850 ppm to 8,220 ppm all occurred with the introduction of KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Company's Pilot Plant.

Implications for Lithium Carbonate Production

The increase in lithium (Li) grade and the Li:TDS ratio has positive implications for the size and costs of the lithium carbonate production portion of the lithium extraction process at the Project. Within the Saltworks flowsheet, these higher values equate to a lower volume of solution to be treated and a proportionate decrease in the amount of water that must be removed (evaporated) prior to lithium carbonate precipitation. This will also affect the recycled solutions within the lithium carbonate production stage by reducing the volume of solutions moved in this stage and other leaching areas of the processing plant.

The information derived from the Pilot Plant, including the test results from the combination of Century Lithium's DLE process and KTS' Li-Pro TM system, and recent component changes at the Saltworks laboratory, is supplemental to the Feasibility Study for the project. The design basis for the Feasibility Study was established at a Li:TDS ratio of 0.02.

The Saltworks flowsheet targets a lithium grade of 10,000 to 20,000 ppm (10-20 g/L) for precipitation. Work with KTS at the DLE stage at the Pilot Plant has seen preliminary, internally assayed, lithium solution grades of over 8,000 ppm in the DLE eluent. Work is continuing within the DLE area to further increase lithium grades in solution, creating the scope to reduce solution volumes and the potential to eliminate a major evaporation step from the process flowsheet. As a supplement to the Feasibility Study, the Company is pursuing these potential cost and size savings with Saltworks.

Moving Forward

Work on the Feasibility Study continued throughout the six months ended June 30, 2023 , with more than 20,000 consultant hours expended since its commencement. Following receipt of initial values from our consultants, Wood PLC and thyssenkrupp nucera, the Company is conducting internal reviews to assess optimization and cost reduction opportunities; work which is underway. In June 2023 , the Company engaged Kiewit Industrial Group in Lone Tree, Colorado to assist with the review of project designs and estimates with attention to site development, material and supply costs, and construction methods. One optimization opportunity, reducing or eliminating the use of thickeners for tailings separation in the process configuration, was implemented and is under trial at the Pilot Plant.

The Company's collaboration with KTS is underway, utilizing KTS' Li-Pro TM equipment in the DLE section of the Pilot Plant, where lithium is selectively recovered from the leach solution while deleterious elements are rejected. Testing with KTS is expected to continue through the 3 rd quarter while KTS collects information to prepare an engineering design and cost estimate for a full-scale deployment of Li-Pro TM system which will supplement the Company's Feasibility Study.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP and Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, are the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-reports-on-testing-with-saltworks-and-production-of-battery-grade-lithium-carbonate-301905334.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/21/c3469.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Century LithiumLCE:CATSXV:LCEBattery Metals Investing
LCE:CA
The Conversation (0)
CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Corby G. Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2023 .

Century Lithium Appoints New Director (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

Dr. Anderson is a Licensed Professional Chemical Engineer with over 40 years of global experience in engineering, design, industrial plant operations, corporate level management, education, research, and professional service. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University , an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech , and a PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Idaho . He most recently assisted Century Lithium as its Technical Advisor, Metallurgy.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors," said Bryan Disher, Chair of Century Lithium. "As Technical Advisor, Dr. Anderson has been instrumental in the advancement of our Clayton Valley Lithium Project, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the Company in his new role on the Board of Directors."

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-appoints-new-director-301878450.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/17/c6654.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in respect of the Company's Tolillar Salar with an effective date of August 8, 2023 (the "Resource Estimate"), on SEDAR. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com .

One week after announcing its inaugural Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after tax NPV of US$1.5 billion, Alpha increased the "indicated resource" by 70% to 3.6 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") and increased their "inferred resource" by 20% to 1.4 million tonnes of LCE. A link to the significantly improved Resource Estimate July 17, 2023, news release can be found on the Company's website www.alphalithium.com/news .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, since the restart of exploration work at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, field crews have successfully extended the length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field and discovered several spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops. The previously announced boulder field (see June 14, 2023 press release) now extends over 3.0 kilometres in a northeast direction and well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.7 kilometre-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3qyBIUc

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed a 10-day pumping test at test well TW-1 located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The data generated during the test will be used to estimate the transmissivity and the storativity of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) at the TW-1 location. Preliminary Phase 1 and Phase 2 data suggest the perforated casing of TW-1 captures approximately 500 feet of potential lithium brine aquifer hosted in the LGU. The LGU is the basal gravel overlaying bedrock in Clayton Valley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/177491_a3fcc31ed4de6886_002.jpg

Figure 1: Lithium Brine Samples, Clayton Valley Nevada

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is very pleased to announce the filing of annual renewals of BLM claims as part of the Alkali Flats option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. The annual filing with the BLM includes the original 67 claims for the Project along with a significant addition of 193 claims under the Area of Interest provisions under the option agreement. These 260 claims build out a contiguous mineral placer claim asset base over the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Spanning ~5,200 acres, the claims cover the majority of the Alkali Flat playa and present significant exploration opportunities on leases with surface sediment concentrations up to ~149ppm Lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

