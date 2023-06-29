Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CXC

Trading resumes in:

Company: CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CSE Symbol: CXC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 6/30/2023

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/29/c3584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CMX Announces Assay Results Confirm Ore-Sorting Viable for Clayton Stockpile

CMX Announces Assay Results Confirm Ore-Sorting Viable for Clayton Stockpile

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ( OTC:CXXMF ) (" CMX " or the " Company ") has received assays for concentrate successfully recovered from samples taken in 2022 from the historic stockpile adjacent to its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho.  Jan Alston, President & CEO of CMX stated: "This is a significant milestone with respect to advancing the Company's Clayton Silver Project.  The silver, lead and zinc assay results are robust and ore-sorting returned a high-grade concentrate.  This provides CMX with a unique opportunity as a junior mining company to exploit the stockpile, which is estimated to contain 1,000,000 tonnes or more of mineralized material. Processing the stockpile is expected to start next year

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ( OTC:CXXMF ) (" CMX " or the " Company ") announces the successful completion of the ore-sorting test at the TOMRA facility in Sydney, Australia.  The sorted product has been sent to Bureau Veritas for assaying. Results are expected in late April 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

November 3, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces completion of its 2022 claims staking program surrounding its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property in Idaho, USA.  The Company surveyed and staked 22 lode claims on federal Bureau of Land Management land, adding approximately 450 acres to CMX's landholdings. The staking has added significant prospective acreage to the Company's silverleadzinc project, bringing the total land position to 1,134 acres, a 66% increase in the area covered.  Prior to staking the new claims, CMX's land position was comprised of 29 patented mining claims and 2  patented mill sites aggregating 565 acres, plus 6 lode claims aggregating 119 acres.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Clayton Stockpile Testing

CMX Clayton Stockpile Testing

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

October 13, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 31, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") ( https:www.sulphide-remediation.com ), an affiliate of ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, B.C., a firm specializing in mineral processing ( https:www.abhengineeringinc.com ).  SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill.  Dual Energy X-Ray Transmission technologies differentiate between rocks based on small fluctuations in density profiles and are effective at removing sulphides and concentrating valuable metals.  The sorted rock can be treated at existing millssmelters where valuable metals will be extracted and sulphides will be safely handled.​ SRI has some of the world's leading experts in crushing, screening and ore sorting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the maiden diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

The drill program consisted of 2,039 metres (of a planned 2,000 metres) across eleven diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on May 24 th , 2023 and was completed by June 20 th , 2023. The drill holes covered 750 metres of strike length and 800 metres across strike (see Figure 1). The NQ-sized drill core was logged and split on-site by Trailbreaker personnel and sent to Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC for analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sama Resources Provides Update on Spin-Out of SRQ Resources, its Quebec Nickel Subsidiary

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Sama Resources Inc. (" Sama " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:SME ) ( OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to provide an update on its previously-announced spin-out transaction (the " Spin-Out ") of SRQ Resources Inc. (" SRQ "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sama

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 28, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has secured AZI Drilling Ltd. (" AZI Drilling ") for its Phase 1 3600m drill program. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RG Copper Corp.(" RG Copper "). RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project.

" I appreciate the hard work from the Vizsla Copper team to get this transaction across the line efficiently and cost-effectively," commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman. " It was important to close this transaction ahead of our upcoming drill program at the adjacent Woodjam project. The Redgold project adds to the pipeline of strong drill ready targets and will play a significant role in our future exploration plans in our district-scale landholdings in the heart of the prolific Quesnel terrain."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to report assay results from a three-hole diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100% owned Buenavista target located in northern Chile

Buenavista Assay Results:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 3,748,261 Common shares representing approximately 16.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) and elected incumbent directors Chris Buncic, Rick Gittleman and Jason Nickel as well as new directors Mike Ciricillo, Dr. Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle. At a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Paul Robertson was appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CMX Announces Assay Results Confirm Ore-Sorting Viable for Clayton Stockpile

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

Cleantech Investing

Klimat X: Embracing the Carbon Credit Economy to Address Climate Change

Graphite Investing

International Graphite: Unlocking the Key to a Net-zero Future

Battery Metals Investing

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

