CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 31, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") ( https:www.sulphide-remediation.com ), an affiliate of ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, B.C., a firm specializing in mineral processing ( https:www.abhengineeringinc.com ).  SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill.  Dual Energy X-Ray Transmission technologies differentiate between rocks based on small fluctuations in density profiles and are effective at removing sulphides and concentrating valuable metals.  The sorted rock can be treated at existing millssmelters where valuable metals will be extracted and sulphides will be safely handled.​ SRI has some of the world's leading experts in crushing, screening and ore sorting.

Pursuant to the agreement with CMX, SRI will take samples from the Clayton stockpile with no upfront cost to CMX.  The samples will be shipped to a laboratory for analysis and process testing.  The testing program will inform SRI as to the best ore sorting process for the Company's stockpile.  Jan Alston, President & CEO of CMX commented: "Ever since we completed an evaluation program of the Clayton Silver Mine stockpile in 2014/15, the results suggested there should be significant value realized from processing the material.  Higher metals prices today add even more value to the aboveground material. We simply needed to find the right partner with the best technology for this opportunity."

CMX's historic Clayton Silver Mine stockpile is estimated to contain greater than 500,000 tonnes of metal-bearing rock. In the 2014 evaluation program, over 3,000 kilograms of sample material were collected from test locations selected to ensure representative results.  Analysis of the samples confirmed the presence of gold in each sample.  In particular, assays confirmed gold values up to 2.84 gm/t with an average of 0.80 gm/t for the 16 locations comprised of the initial suite of samples. Statistical averages of the 16 locations of the mine stockpile sampling program were: gold – 0.80 gms/t; silver – 24.31 gms/t; lead – 0.44%; zinc – 0.27%.

Subject to positive results from analysis of the samples taken from the stockpile and confirmation of suitability of the material for the ore sorting process, SRI at its cost will construct and deliver an optimal ore sorting system to the Clayton Mine site.  The system will be capable of processing from 3,000 tonnes to 4,000 tonnes per day. SRI will manage all aspects of the stockpile processing program.  After deducting operating expenses from the revenue received for the processed stockpile material from the toll mill or smelter, the net profits will be shared 50:50 between CMX and SRI.  Mr. Alston stated: "Positive results will position CMX to generate cash flow in 2023."

About the Clayton Silver Project

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985.  Very little exploration has been carried out previously on the Clayton Silver Property. Significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet.  At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact:

Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com ;

Robert d'Artois at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com .

You can also visit the Company's Website : www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

WARNING : the Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the operations of the Company, changes to securities regulation requirements, other changes in laws or regulations, unanticipated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

CMX Gold & Silver CSE:CXC Base Metals Investing
CXC:CC
CMX Gold & Silver

CMX Gold & Silver


CMX Gold & Silver Corp

CMX Announces Media Marketing Contract and New Transfer Agent

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 19, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for an investor marketing and advertising campaign. INN will provide on-line marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company for the purposes of informing investors about CMX and activities on its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA. The contract with INN is for a twelve-month digital media campaign at a monthly cost of $6,000 that ends on April 25, 2023.

Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Environmental Baseline Studies at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

 Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan has retained Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") to carry out these time sensitive studies. Spring 2022 environmental baseline studies are critical to the advancement of the Project and the permitting and approvals process for the Kenbridge Nickel Project.

Victory Announces Smokey Lithium Drill Program Results For Phase One, Including Lithium Values Up To 1270 Ppm

  • Results up to 1270 ppm and key lithium bearing sections averaging up to 857 ppm
  • Exploration team has high confidence in their theory that a down-dropped clay deposit exists, and the phase one drill program results has provided valuable information to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Results to date have guided additional staking, which the Company advanced for competitive reasons prior to announcing drill results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31st, 2022 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has received lab results from its phase one, three of 15-hole drill program and as a result of its analysis has staked additional ground based on its geologic model of the target lithium deposit.

"The Victory exploration team has advanced the Smokey Lithium property substantially through the analysis of lab results, and upon those strong results through the additional staking which was conducted for competitive reasons to protect the Company's interests," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "The Company's exploration team has advanced this property based on its theory that a significant lithium deposit is buried at depth along the adjacent Jindalee boundary margins nearest to the fault line. We want our shareholders to understand that of the three holes, one had impressive lithium values, and the other two provided important information as to the potential location and boundaries of a Li deposit. In total, the drill results from all three holes guided the additional staking so that the Company can continue to define what it believes is a significant lithium deposit buried at depth."

FPX Nickel Testing Continues to Demonstrate Potential for Significant Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the results of new testing which continues to demonstrate the potential for enhanced carbon capture and storage ( "CCS" ) in tailings at its Baptiste Project (the " Project ") in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia . These laboratory tests, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia ( "UBC" ) funded by FPX and the Government of Canada were conducted on tailings representative of different operating scenarios at Baptiste, and demonstrate the ability of these representative tailings to sequester CO 2 into a permanent mineralized form, thereby advancing the Project's potential to become the nickel industry's first carbon-neutral or carbon-negative operation.

Highlights
  • The positive results of these CO 2 injection tests were achieved on material representative of various tailings deposition strategies for the Project, specifically in regard to the material's particle size, moisture level, and content of the key carbon-reactive mineral (brucite)
  • 10% CO 2 gas was injected vertically into these tailings samples and consistent rates of carbon mineralization were achieved in all tests, ranging from 7.3 to 8.4 grams of CO 2 sequestered for each kilogram of Baptiste tailings, with a majority of the sequestration occurring in the first quarter (3.5 days) of the 14-day experiment
  • The CO 2 mineralization achieved during these tests is both permanent and verifiable by measurement of total inorganic carbon at the beginning and the end of the experiments

Cautionary Statement: The test results described herein are preliminary in nature and may not be representative of conditions or results in an operating environment, particularly as it pertains to the representativeness of mineralization, moisture content, changes in weather conditions, process water chemistry and tailings emplacement configuration, including the rate at which tailings are covered with fresh material, among other parameters. There is no certainty that the results reported herein will be realized in an operating environment. Further studies are recommended to expand the scale of testing to better understand the potential for carbon sequestration to be realized in an operating environment.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (CSE: BBR.WT) has announced a name and symbol change to Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (CSE: JUBA.WT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 19,303,881 common shares.

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . Nova's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Q1 2022 highlights:

  • Quarterly Revenue: The Company recognized royalty revenue of $673,519 , primarily related to the Aranzazu Royalty.
  • Acquisition of Copper World and Rosemont Royalty : In February 2022 , Nova acquired a 0.135% NSR on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, USA , owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (" Hudbay "). Nova was also granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the Copper World and Rosemont Royalty . Hudbay has reported that it expects to publish a preliminary economic assessment in Q2 2022, which will incorporate a two-phase mine plan with the first phase reflecting a standalone operation with processing infrastructure on Hudbay's private land and mining occurring on portions of the Copper World and Rosemont deposits located on patented mining claims. (1)

Subsequent to quarter-end:

  • Secured Right to Acquire Josemaria Royalty: In May 2022 , Nova entered into a purchase agreement with arms' length private parties (the " Sellers ") pursuant to which Nova has secured the right to acquire a portion of an existing royalty on the Josemaria copper-gold-silver project in San Juan, Argentina , owned by Lundin Mining Corporation (" Lundin Mining "). Lundin Mining reported that it is completing basic engineering and study work for an updated technical report ahead of a construction decision in H2 2022 (2) . Nova will also be granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional portion of the Josemaria Royalty. At the request of the Sellers, Nova has agreed to issue 3,941 shares that will be subject to a four-month hold, valued at $2.11 per share, to satisfy a portion of the advanced payments referenced in the Company's press release on May 24, 2022 (subject to the acceptance of the TSXV).
  • Drawdown of $1.5 million from Beedie Facility: In May 2022 , Nova drew down $1,500,000 under its existing amended and restated convertible loan facility with Beedie Capital, the terms of which are disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021 . The drawdown will increase the total amount drawn under this facility to $8,000,000 , with an additional $17,000,000 remaining available to the Company. The drawdown is convertible at the option of Beedie Capital into 546,764 common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $2.74342 per share, which is based on a 20% premium above the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of Nova on ‎the TSX Venture calculated up to and including May 20, 2022 .

About Nova

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes:


(1)

Refer to the press release titled "Hudbay Receives Favourable U.S. District Court Ruling on Copper World" published by Hudbay Minerals Inc. on May 24, 2022.

(2)

Refer to the press release titled "Lundin Mining Announces Closing of Acquisition of Josemaria Resources and Provides Update on Josemaria Project" published by Lundin Mining Corporation dated April 28, 2022.


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

