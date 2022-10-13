Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

October 13, 2022

CALGARY, ALBERTA TheNewswire October 13, 2022 - CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that testing of samples taken from the Clayton Mine Stockpile is nearing completion.  The testing was undertaken with no upfront cost to CMX pursuant to the agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") announced on May 31, 2022.

Under SRI's supervision, 600 kilograms of materials were collected from nine locations on the mine stockpile located adjacent to the old Clayton Silver Mine.  These locations were the same as the locations used by the Company for its 2014/15 stockpile sampling program.  Approximately 536 kilograms were shipped to Sydney, Australia for testing in TOMRA's ore-sorting laboratory facility.  TOMRA is a world-leader in state-of-the-art precision ore sorting technology used to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a mill.  Dual Energy X-Ray Transmission technologies differentiate between rocks based on small fluctuations in density profiles and are effective at removing sulphides and concentrating valuable metals.  The sorted rock can be treated at existing mills/smelters where valuable metals will be extracted and sulphides will be safely handled.​  SRI has some of the world's leading experts in crushing, screening and ore sorting.

The testing program results will be used to determine the best ore-sorting process for the Company's stockpile.  Jan Alston, President & CEO of CMX stated: "Positive test results will confirm our assessment that there should be significant value realized from processing the stockpile material, based on the stockpile sampling program conducted in 2014/15.  We expect the application of modern technology will unlock near-term value for CMX shareholders and provide funds for future exploratory drilling programs targeting significant prospects for additional resources adjacent to the old mine workings."

The Company's historic Clayton Silver Mine stockpile is estimated to contain up to 1,000,000 tonnes of metal-bearing rock. In the 2014/15 evaluation program, over 3,000 kilograms of sample material were collected from 16 locations selected to ensure representative results.  Analysis of the samples confirmed the presence of gold in each sample.  In particular, assays confirmed gold values up to 2.84 gm/t with an average of 0.80 gm/t for the 16 locations sampled. Statistical averages of the 16 locations of the mine stockpile sampling program were: gold – 0.80 gms/t; silver – 24.31 gms/t; lead – 0.44%; zinc – 0.27%.

Subject to positive results from analysis of the samples taken from the stockpile and confirmation of suitability of the material for the ore sorting process, SRI at its cost will construct and deliver an optimal ore sorting system to the Clayton Mine site.  The system will be capable of processing from 3,000 tonnes to 4,000 tonnes per day.  SRI will manage all aspects of the stockpile processing program.  After deducting operating expenses from the revenue received for the processed stockpile material from the toll mill or smelter, the net profits will be shared 50:50 between CMX and SRI.

About the Clayton Silver Project

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985.

Significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet.  At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz (126 gms) Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact:

Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com ;

Robert d'Artois at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com .

You can also visit the Company's Website : www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

WARNING : the Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the operations of the Company, changes to securities regulation requirements, other changes in laws or regulations, unanticipated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CMX Gold and SilverCSE:CXCBase Metals Investing
CXC:CC
CMX Gold and Silver

CMX Gold and Silver


Keep reading...Show less
CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 31, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") ( https:www.sulphide-remediation.com ), an affiliate of ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, B.C., a firm specializing in mineral processing ( https:www.abhengineeringinc.com ).  SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill.  Dual Energy X-Ray Transmission technologies differentiate between rocks based on small fluctuations in density profiles and are effective at removing sulphides and concentrating valuable metals.  The sorted rock can be treated at existing millssmelters where valuable metals will be extracted and sulphides will be safely handled.​ SRI has some of the world's leading experts in crushing, screening and ore sorting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Gold & Silver Corp

CMX Announces Media Marketing Contract and New Transfer Agent

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 19, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for an investor marketing and advertising campaign. INN will provide on-line marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company for the purposes of informing investors about CMX and activities on its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA. The contract with INN is for a twelve-month digital media campaign at a monthly cost of $6,000 that ends on April 25, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Announces Filing of Nicobat Nickel Project 43-101 Technical Report in Preparation for Planned Spinout

Usha Resources Announces Filing of Nicobat Nickel Project 43-101 Technical Report in Preparation for Planned Spinout

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has filed its 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), on the Company's Nicobat Project, in relation to the proposed spinout of the Company's Nickel-Copper-Cobalt property located in Northwest Ontario

The Technical Report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on The Nicobat Project" and dated April 19, 2022, has been prepared for the Company by Andrew Tims, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings

Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it has received preliminary data from the 2002 underground LIDAR Survey conducted in August 2022 on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

  • Victory has acquired and staked additional claims, adding to its Stingray property array in Quebec on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries
  • Expanding from 44 claims announced in July, Victory has now in total acquired, staked, and filed 49 non-contiguous claims in the highly prospective James Bay Lithium District
  • Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in the region and other promising Lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has increased its land claim holdings in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, bringing the total claims acquired, staked, and filed to 49. The Company's Stingray Properties are non-contiguous to the south of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE:PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec

Victory's exploration team has dealt with technical issues with the Quebec mining registration system (GESTIM) and added to and relocated some if its claims to, expanding from 44 claims announced in July to a total of 49 claims. The array of Stingray Properties as per the map below indicate 4 non-contiguous holdings, south and adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Finalizes Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Drill Program Team

Usha Resources Finalizes Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Drill Program Team

Usha Resources Ltd. Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce the finalized team for its near-term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project (the "Project") in Nevada

  • Qualified Professional: Michael Rosko
  • Drilling Company: Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris Exploration")

Michael Rosko is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, spending significant time assessing aquifer conditions in arid environments throughout the southwestern United States and South America. He has extensive experience with world-class lithium brine projects including Tier 1 projects such as Galaxy's Sal de Vida Deposit, Millennial Lithium's Pasto Grandes Deposit, and Lithium America Corp's Cauchari-Olaroz Deposit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announces that, as a result of a review by the staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify disclosures regarding its Technical Report on the Nisk Project previously filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nisk Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec" (the "Technical Report") does not comply with certain technical requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Products ("NI 43-101"). The Company's mineral resource estimates provided in the Technical Report do not comply with NI 43-101 and such mineral resource estimates, as disclosed in the Technical Report and Power Nickel's related news releases since July 19, 2022, may not be relied upon, until they are supported with a compliant report.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Reports Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Drill Intercepts at the Aguilas Project, Spain

Pan Global Reports Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Drill Intercepts at the Aguilas Project, Spain

7.3% LEAD+ZINC AND 9.1 G/T SILVER OVER 5.25 METERS
37.6% LEAD+ZINC AND 6.8 G/T SILVER OVER 0.55 METERS

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for ten new drill holes on the 25-kilometer long Zumajo faultbreccia zone and historical mine trend at the Company's 100%-owned Aguilas Project in the Cordoba Province, southern Spain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×