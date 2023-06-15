Avalon Announces C$63M Strategic Investment by Sibelco to Create a Vertically Integrated Lithium Strategic Partnership in Ontario

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV: BRW) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Robert Wares, Executive Chairman, will be presenting at 10:45 AM ET on June 20th. Management from Brunswick Exploration will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium projects portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada's only tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference and hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. THE Event is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca 

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bbooker@vidconferences.com

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Open Letter to Shareholders from Chair of the Board of Directors Eric Zaunscherb

Open Letter to Shareholders from Chair of the Board of Directors Eric Zaunscherb

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Company") today announced that Chair of the Board of Directors, Eric Zaunscherb has issued an open letter to shareholders

As Chair of the Board of Directors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, it has been a fruitful few weeks communicating directly with shareholders and investors, via timely marketing and other initiatives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Provides Sampling and Exploration Update from Multiple Properties as Part of Its Phase 1 Exploration Program in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Provides Sampling and Exploration Update from Multiple Properties as Part of Its Phase 1 Exploration Program in Ontario

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • A total of 25 properties have been prospected encompassing a combined 78,061 hectares of Beyond Lithium's more than 150,000 hectares in Ontario (Fig. 3). 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

ACME Lithium to Present at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting as part of a panel for "Lithium Project Insights: US and South America" at the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference on June 20th, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Las Vegas, Nevada. ACME will also be exhibiting at the conference from June 20th to 22nd and meeting with potential strategic partners, industry members and investors.

The Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team's analysis of its Phase 2 drill program is highlighted by strong correlations extending the high-grade intercepts from the Phase 1 2022 drill program on its 22-09 and 23-01 holes, featuring higher ppm Li results
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • As a result of initial analysis, Victory made the decision to stake 100 new lode claims as announced on 12 June 2023, expanding the property by 2066 acres to 5691 acres

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (14 June 2023) Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce the drill results from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, which include a strong correlation to its Phase 1 2022 drill program confirming a significant area of interest and positive indications for continued exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Identifies Major Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Boulder Field at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Identifies Major Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Boulder Field at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has identified a major trend of large spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulders over 1.7km of strike length at the Mirage Project in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec. The Mirage Project is located approximately 105 km east of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project and 34 km northeast of Winsome Resources' Adina Project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "With the positive identification of over twenty large spodumene-bearing boulders, the Mirage Project is now a top priority for the Company. The field crew is eager to return as soon as the government-imposed fire restrictions are lifted. I am particularly excited that prospecting rapidly uncovered such large, well mineralized boulders with pale grey spodumene crystals as the Project remains unexplored for lithium. BRW will immediately apply for drill permits with the objective of drilling as rapidly as possible in Q3 once the source(s) of the boulders has been identified."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce the start of the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories. Highlights of this initial lithium exploration program will include:

  • Detailed evaluation of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 lithium pegmatites including mapping and rock sawn channel sampling;
  • Mineralogical characterization sampling of spodumene mineralized exposures of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites. Spodumene is the primary lithium-bearing mineral of interest in these deposits. Sampling of exposed mineralization will allow for spodumene recovery and characterization studies to be completed in advance of exploration drilling planned for August and September;
  • Property wide prospecting of identified target areas for previously undiscovered or undocumented spodumene mineralized pegmatites; and
  • Program funding has recently been enhanced by a $180,000 grant awarded to the DeStaffany Lithium Project under the Mining Incentive Program (MIP) of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "The start of this exploration program is an important milestone for North Arrow, as the DeStaffany Lithium Project represents a compelling spodumene pegmatite target with rapid evaluation potential. Historic tantalum mining of the Moose 2 pegmatite has exposed spodumene mineralization that is easily accessible for the mineralogical characterization sampling currently underway, and channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite will provide the first full evaluation of spodumene mineralization and its distribution in this pegmatite. Furthermore, the property's first exploration drilling program is planned for later this summer and potential discovery of additional spodumene pegmatites during current fieldwork could add new targets to include as part of this drilling."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Ventures Completes Private Placement

Open Letter to Shareholders from Chair of the Board of Directors Eric Zaunscherb

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts the Summer Phase of its 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Nunavut, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Leach Testing Begins on Groete Creek Gold Project Samples

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Funded 2023 Exploration Program on District Scale Land Package, Yukon, Canada

Resource Investing

High-Grade Lithium-Bearing Pegmatites – Up To 1.65% Li2o - Discovered At Ruth Well Project WA

Lithium Investing

Lithium Targeted Drilling To Commence At Forrestania Project

×