7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report multiple high spodumene grain counts in till samples collected on the Anatacau West Property (the "project") which is the immediate extension of Arcadium's James Bay Lithium project. These highly encouraging results ( up to 1,225 spodumene grains in a single sample ) further reinforce lithium potential in the bedrock and delineate a new, highly prospective unexplored area at Anatacau West property (Figure 1) beyond the previously drilled pegmatites.

Figure 1 : Spodumene Grain Count at Anatacau West

Spodumene Grain Count at Anatacau West

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Arcadium's James Bay Lithium project is one of the most exciting lithium projects in Quebec and today's results greatly expand the lithium potential we first outlined in drilling last year on our neighboring project. With the recent announcement of Rio Tinto's acquisition of Arcadium, the Anatacau West project is strategically positioned to benefit from any advancement at the James Bay Lithium project. Our work in 2023 was initially focused on the known showing on the western edge of the property where pegmatites found on Arcadium's claims continue onto the Anatacau West project. The major spodumene grain count anomalies found to the east of the drilled lithium showing potentially extend the pegmatite trends for several kilometers. Following these highly encouraging results, we will rapidly evaluate next steps at Anatacau West to test this highly prospective trend."

"I am particularly pleased to see Brunswick's exploration portfolio continue to demonstrate significant upside in one of the most exciting lithium districts globally. In the coming weeks, we expect more results from Mirage alongside further updates to our multiple exploration initiatives."

Anatacau West Till Program

During summer 2024, the Company conducted a widely spaced till sampling campaign on its Anatacau West project. Out of a total of 24 samples collected, four scattered samples returned very significant spodumene grains counts (1,226; 914; 47; 37) in the coarse sieved fraction in the

These high spodumene grain count till results demonstrate that an important mineralized trend extends further to the east on Brunswick's claims and that there is therefore a strong potential for new discoveries of near-surface spodumene dykes up-ice. With the new drone magnetic interpretation, we believe that the three holes drilled in 2023 to the east, which returned only anomalous lithium values, were located further north and outside of the main mineralized trend.

Currently Brunswick is resampling core from the 2023 drill campaign to evaluate the existence of lithium alteration halos in the adjacent host rock in the drilled area and the potential for new dykes immediately on strike and at depth to the existing pegmatites. This data will be incorporated into Brunswick's forthcoming plans at Anatacau West.

Anatacau West Project Overview

In 2023, Brunswick conducted a short drilling campaign (3,712 m) in the western portion of the property and near the boundary with the Arcadium claims. Several pegmatite dykes were identified by drilling with grades up to 26.5 m at 1.51% Li2O m; 18.2m at 1.33% Li2O; 25.1m at 1.00% Li2O and 18.2m at 1.37% li2O (see press release dated July 20, 2023 ). The various dykes are stacked, range from 5 to 30m in thickness and are oriented NNE dipping strongly at 70 degrees to the west similar to pegmatites defined on Arcadium's James Bay Lithium project.

The drilling campaign did not continue further east due to marshier ground reducing access to surface geological information. A drone magnetic survey was therefore undertaken by the Company in February 2024 and indicates that the known mineralized spodumene rich dykes at Anatacau West are contained within an ESE-oriented major deformation corridor which also host the neighboring Arcadium James Bay Lithium deposit (110.2 Mt @ 1.3% Li2O) located approximately 2.5km west of Brunswick claim boundary.

The Anatacau West Project comprises 13 claims located 2.5 kilometers east of the Trans-Taiga major Highway. The property is accessible yearlong and near the "Relais Routier Km 381" truck stop. Anatacau West is part of the large Anatacau property package which also includes the Anatacau Main project where the Anais showing was discovered in 2023, containing a total of 704 claims, representing 37,058 hectares (370 sq. km.) currently under option agreement with ODEV.

Quality control

Tills samples were collected in the C-horizon from hand-dug pits at depths up to 1 m. These samples are separated approximately 500 m apart. Each till sample (12-20 kg) was placed in a plastic bag and securely sealed with fibertape. The 10-kg samples were treated by Big Nugget Laboratories of Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, Québec, who proceeded with the spodumene grain count after concentration of a dense mineral fraction of approximately 300g. The quantities of grains mentioned in the text and shown in figures correspond to the obtained counts normalized to 10kg of processed till matrix (

The sampling procedures and the quality control related to the till surveys followed protocols developed by Brunswick, Inlandsis and ALS. Data interpretation was done by Remi Charbonneau from Inlandsis.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Exploration Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cf57678-7541-4908-93db-7b55b163adf5


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first set of results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This drilling program concluded with a total of 23 drill holes for 4,871 meters. Since the beginning of 2024, BRW has drilled approximately 12,000 meters to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites dykes at Mirage.

This campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see June 4, 2024 press release), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 prospecting program and start of a 5,000-metre summer drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. To date, 71 drill holes and more than12,000 meters have been drilled on the Mirage project which have delineated nine near-surface spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, all of which remain open at depth and along strike. Approximately two dozen additional dykes, with widths ranging from 8 metres to approximately 20 metres, have also been intercepted in the two previous campaigns with minimal to no follow-up work. The proposed program will focus on MR-6, MR-3 and MR-4 as well as new targets that were delineated using drilling, geophysics, till mineralogy and prospecting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign in Quebec with additional programs in Labrador and Greenland to begin in July and August 2024, respectively. BRW plans to systematically test hundreds of new and outcropping S-type pegmatite targets across its portfolio.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While we continue to focus our efforts into the Mirage Project, we are thrilled to start new, ambitious grassroots initiatives throughout Eastern Canada and Greenland. These initiatives are a core pillar of BRW's strategy and, as the lithium industry remains ripe for new discoveries, we will continue to leverage our exploration expertise to rapidly identify new targets and explore in sound jurisdictions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Please note that on Wednesday, May 8th, Brunswick Exploration (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) issued the incorrect version of a press release under the same headline. The corrected release follows:

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report more significant results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity, where it remains open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) has achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough.

Highlights

- Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries

- Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g

- Stable battery with sound cycling performance

- Follows Altech previously cracking the "silicon barrier" by achieving 30% energy increase

- Dispersion challenges limited further improvements

- Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges

- Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry

By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material, See Figure 1.

In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech Batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.

Altech had previously declared a major achievement in the field of battery technology. The Company reported that it had overcome the "silicon barrier" and had manufactured and evaluated a range of lithiumion battery anode materials that exhibit a retention capacity of approximately 30% higher than the standard lithium-ion battery anode materials. Following this breakthrough, Altech's research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia has been striving to further enhance the technology beyond this initial success.

As the Company endeavoured to surpass the 30% retention capacity achieved in the previous generation of batteries by increasing the silicon content, it encountered challenges in dispersing the alumina-coated silicon particles. However, Altech managed to overcome these challenges by implementing improvements in organic binders, coating parameters, and several other innovative solutions. After persistent efforts, the final challenges were eventually resolved, allowing the Company to move forward with the development of the next generation of batteries.

Through laboratory testing of the composite graphite/silicon batteries, Altech was able to substantially overcome previously unresolved impediments associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes.

These impediments include silicon particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's testing showed that the innovative composite graphite/silicon batteries were able to overcome these challenges, by spherification of the silicon particles. The spherical structure allows the distribution of alumina-coated silicon in graphite voids, hence minimises the electrode layer damaging due to expansion, see Figure 3, and 4. By doing so, via the alumina coating, the negative impact caused by the expansion of silicon is well managed in a lithium-ion battery.

The lithium-ion battery industry has recognised the introduction of silicon in battery anodes as a crucial step in achieving a significant increase in energy density, as well as reducing costs. This is because silicon has approximately ten times the energy retention capacity of graphite, making it an ideal anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, the use of silicon in commercial lithium-ion batteries has been limited due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, during battery charge, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume, leading to particle swelling, fracturing, and eventual battery failure.

Secondly, silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery, immediately reducing battery performance and lifespan. The industry has been in a race to overcome these obstacles and crack the silicon barrier to unlock the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries.

The Company completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for the construction of an 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that included the following economics.

- Pre-tax NPV10 EUR684 million

- Low capital cost of EUR112 million

- Attractive Internal Rate of Return of 34%

- EBITDA EUR105 million p.a.

- Payback (full rate) 2.4 years

- Revenue per annum of EUR328 million

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. The Company has successfully completed the construction of the pilot plant and is now in the process of hot commissioning.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are thrilled with the significant progress we have made in overcoming the critical challenges associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes. Our breakthrough technology represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the battery industry. We are currently commissioning a pilot plant to further scale up our technology and bring it to market".

Watch Interview with Dr Jingyuan Liu
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/297I4J8A



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from the final 13 drillholes of the 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Saga Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "SAGA") a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 2, 2024, it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in 606 mining claims covering an area of 31,347.76 hectares in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, referred to as the Amirault Lithium Property (the " Amirault Property ").

The Amirault Lithium Property & Legacy Lithium Project: The Largest Contiguous Land Holdings in Eastern James Bay, Quebec

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 27,728,100 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$14,695,893 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Trading resumes in:

Company: alx resources corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3)  ("Greenridge" or the "Company") and alx resources corp. ("ALX" and collectively with Greenridge, the "Parties") (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a binding arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated October 11, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in sixteen (16) uranium exploration projects that total approximately 220,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional thirteen (13) lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada. The Arrangement Agreement follows the non-binding letter of intent announced by the Company on September 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 42.7m @ 3.1% copper from the surface at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Red Metal Resources Plans Hydrogen Exploration Program Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery in Quebec and Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm

High-grade REE & P2O5 Trench Results Returned from Tundulu to Assist with Metallurgy

Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 42.7m @ 3.1% copper from the surface at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Plans Hydrogen Exploration Program Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery in Quebec and Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm

resource investing

High-grade REE & P2O5 Trench Results Returned from Tundulu to Assist with Metallurgy

Cleantech Investing

Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract

Lithium Investing

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

resource investing

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

lithium investing

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

