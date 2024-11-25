Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $3M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 6,525,000 Common Shares of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") to be sold to Québec purchasers as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Québec Tax Act ")) (each, a " Québec FT Share ") at a price of $0.23 per Québec FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,750;
  • up to 2,326,000 Common Shares to be sold to Canadian purchasers as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Tax Act (each, a " National   FT Share ") at a price of $0.215 per National FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $500,090; and
  • up to 3,226,000 Common Shares to be sold to Canadian purchasers as "Charity flow-through shares" (each, a " Charity   FT Share ", and collectively with the Québec FT Shares and the National FT Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of $0.31 per Charity FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,060.

Killian Charles, President & CEO of BRW, commented: "Over the previous twelve months, we outlined one of Quebec's premier lithium projects with our exciting Mirage Project. We have continued to delineate and expand multiple, near-surface spodumene pegmatites all of which remain open. With high priority targets planned for drilling in Q1 and beyond, we have launched a prudent financing which will benefit from strong management and board participation. Concurrent to our plans at Mirage, we will also complete follow-up work at our latest discovery at the Anatacau West Project and continue to advance the first confirmed lithium discovery in Greenland throughout 2025."

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering to accelerate drilling at the Mirage Project and begin testing the recently announced discovery at the Elrond Project. Proceeds from the sale of Offered Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act, "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act and, for Quebec-eligible proceeds using the two 10% enhancements under section 726.4.9 and section 726.4.17.1 of the Québec Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2024, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the sale of Offered Shares.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or around December 16, 2024 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ").

The Offered Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. The Offered Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Corporation is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Corporation is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and in Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Corporation's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering; the completion of the Offering and the date of such completion. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationBRW:TCMTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that, following the recent discovery of spodumene near Nuuk, Greenland, it has applied for additional licenses in the Nuuk area. The Company has also increased its holdings in new regions of Western Greenland subsequent to further compilation work including the Disko Bay and Uummannaq areas.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "With the lithium potential of Greenland newly confirmed, we have rapidly consolidated all high priority targets in western Greenland. BRW now controls one of the most significant grassroot exploration portfolios in Greenland and is the only company actively exploring for lithium in the country. Our new holdings all benefit from proximity to communities and tidal water to ensure that logistical and infrastructure needs are in place for potential future development. Between our new Ivisaartoq discovery and our expanded portfolio, we look forward to launching a major lithium exploration initiative in 2025 across Greenland as soon as possible. We are very keen to work with the Greenlandic communities, government and European Commission as we launch this exciting endeavor."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has discovered a lithium-bearing pegmatite containing spodumene within the company's Nuuk License, located roughly 90 kilometers north-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland (Figure 1). The newly discovered pegmatite outcrop is open in all directions and is part of a significant evolved pegmatite field measuring over 20 kilometers long known as the Ivisaartoq Field, marking the first confirmed lithium discovery in the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are delighted to announce the first hard rock lithium discovery in Greenland. This discovery was made near the end of our field season after spending limited time in the country and leveraged Brunswick's strong exploration expertise. Prior to our discovery at Ivisaartoq, there were no confirmed showings in Greenland and it demonstrates the strong potential for additional discoveries across the entire country which has never been previously explored for lithium. Importantly, it represents a significant opportunity for the Company as we remain first movers for lithium exploration in Greenland."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report multiple high spodumene grain counts in till samples collected on the Anatacau West Property (the "project") which is the immediate extension of Arcadium's James Bay Lithium project. These highly encouraging results ( up to 1,225 spodumene grains in a single sample ) further reinforce lithium potential in the bedrock and delineate a new, highly prospective unexplored area at Anatacau West property (Figure 1) beyond the previously drilled pegmatites.

Figure 1 : Spodumene Grain Count at Anatacau West

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first set of results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This drilling program concluded with a total of 23 drill holes for 4,871 meters. Since the beginning of 2024, BRW has drilled approximately 12,000 meters to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites dykes at Mirage.

This campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see June 4, 2024 press release), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 prospecting program and start of a 5,000-metre summer drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. To date, 71 drill holes and more than12,000 meters have been drilled on the Mirage project which have delineated nine near-surface spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, all of which remain open at depth and along strike. Approximately two dozen additional dykes, with widths ranging from 8 metres to approximately 20 metres, have also been intercepted in the two previous campaigns with minimal to no follow-up work. The proposed program will focus on MR-6, MR-3 and MR-4 as well as new targets that were delineated using drilling, geophysics, till mineralogy and prospecting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Limited

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries Ltd Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of a second Offtake Letter of Intent between Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Reflau is a joint venture between utility companies Enertrag SE (Enerttag) and Energiequelle GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Executed with Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau)

- Joint Venture of utility companies Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH

- Offtake for 30MWh in first year, then rising to 32MWh in subsequent years

- For the first five (5) years of production

- Agreement for Altech to purchase renewable electricity

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), RefLau will purchase 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) energy storage capacity in the first year, then 32 MWh per year thereafter for the next four years of production. As part of the LOI, it was further agreed that Altech will purchase green electricity at competitive prices directly from the partners in the region for the planned production plant Enertrag SE is part of the Uckerwerk Energietechnik GmbH group and is a leader in renewable energy, specialising in wind turbines, solar power, and Power-to-Gas systems. Headquartered in Brandenburg, Germany it operates across Germany, France, Ghana, Namibia, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Uruguay, the UK, and Vietnam, integrating battery storage solutions.

Energiequelle GmbH, headquartered in Zossen, Germany, with branches in multiple countries, focuses on renewable energy projects like wind, biomass, and solar power. The company aims to produce and market green hydrogen, partially converting it back to electricity. It plans a facility near Altech with wind, solar systems, and a direct power line to RefLau.

RefLau, a joint venture involving Enertrag, Energiequelle, and research institutions, aims to develop a reference power plant powered solely by renewable energy, including green hydrogen. It seeks to mitigate supply gaps from solar and wind intermittency, enhancing grid stability with sector coupling and battery storage solutions.

Altech, Enertrag, and Energiequelle plan to collaborate by using green electricity for Altech's battery plant and potentially acquiring Altech's CERENERGY(R) storage systems. This would stabilise renewable energy output, ensuring continuous power and enabling hybrid power islands. In 2020, Germany's Bundestag and Bundesrat passed laws to phase out coal, compensating the lignite industry and supporting structural changes. The partners are focusing on developing the Schwarze Pumpe industrial park as a pilot for standardised clean energy projects across Europe and beyond.

The partners aim to negotiate electricity contracts to power Altech's planned battery plant with green energy from Enertrag and Energiequelle's facilities. The partnership aims to develop a standard hybrid power island using 80MW of solar and wind energy, incorporating 32 Altech CERENERGY(R) 1MWh GridPacks, with Enertrag and Energiequelle purchasing the storage units. This then standardised solution is to be applied all over Europe for decentralised energy solutions. These decentralised standalone energy solutions, referred to as an "Energy Island", are capable to support and be integrated into the existing power grid and therefore are considered as the preferred, cost-effective solution.

Enertrag & Energiequelle, being leading utility and energy solution providers in Europe, plan to purchase CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries from Altech, with deliveries anticipated to commence in Q4-2026. The purchase includes a 30MWh target for 2027, and discounts based on electricity supply agreements, with performance guarantees. Preliminary purchase targets are 30MWh in 2027, 32MWh in 2028, 32MWh in 2029-2031.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of delivery approximately Q4-2026 at the earliest and subsequent to commissioning of the Altech production plant and the Lausitz reference power plant

- Technical data and guarantees according to the data sheet

- Confidential price per GridPack has been agreed

- Preliminary purchase targets are 30MWh in 2027, 32MWh in 2028, 32MWh in 2029-2031

- GridPack Control Unit as an interface between EMS and BMS included in price

In addition, RefLau, the green hydrogen pilot project joint venture between Enertrag and Energiequelle, plans to purchase 10MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries from Altech for its plant in Schwarze Pumpe, which will permit a close working relationship between the companies and enable Altech to enter the important hydrogen business segment in which conventional lithium-Ion batteries cannot be applied due to their safety risk.

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"The interest shown by RefLau in Altech's technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy. It's encouraging to see potential customers like RefLau recognising the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems.

This second Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our second offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System and more so means that the first two years of production is spoken for and 50% of the 3 following years".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2025 Plan of Operation for continued mineral exploration at its New Amalga Mine Gold project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) located north near Juneau, Alaska

Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed work schedule for 2025 consists of up to 10,000 meters diamond drilling with additional detailed mapping and trench sampling to expand previous exploration. The program will consist of diamond drilling utilizing up to eight pads to drill approximately 15 holes. These holes are planned to test the main mineralized structures of the Goat, Main, Sleeping Giant and Deep Trench veins. The New Amalga Gold Property is host to abundant composite vein-fault structures containing ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins and lies prominently within the 100-mile-long Juneau gold belt, which has produced millions of ounces of gold through a total depth range of thousands of feet. Individual veins and vein systems can be traced for over 500 m on average along strike and from surface (130 m above mean sea level) to depths of 350 m below sea level.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

Download the PDF here.

Consolidation/Split - PUR

Consolidation/Split - PUR

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Consolidation/Split - PUR

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Funding Update

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Funding Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce an update on funding of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.

Highlights

- Financing plan and target structure in place

- Funding investment teaser documents and data room established

- Reach out to 10 commercial banks and 2 venture debt funds - all positive interests

- Shortlisting potential lead bank

- Equity Funding - potential sale of minority interest of the project to realise capital and strategic value

- Discussions and draft term sheets shared with investors

- Offtake agreement LOI signed with ZISP

On 14 June 2024, the Company, through its Germany subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH ("ABG"), announced the appointment of global big four professional services firm ("funding adviser") to assist in securing finance for the construction of Altech's 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery manufacturing plant in Germany. The project's financing strategy is structured across three key areas: debt, equity, and grants.

These sources will cover not only the capital expenditures but also financing costs, working capital, debt service coverage, and an additional contingency for potential business interruptions, See Figure 1*.

DEBT PROCESS

A funding invitation document (investment teaser) has been finalised and distributed to various financial institutions for debt funding in the project. The Group has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in a first market round, receiving predominantly positive initial feedback. Several of these institutions have expressed strong interest in participating in the financing. The Group is now in the process of shortlisting potential lenders to identify the most suitable financial partners for the project. To support a thorough due diligence process, a secure data room has been set up, providing detailed project information to interested financiers and ensuring full transparency. The DFS financial model has been adjusted to stress-test various funding scenarios tailored to the lending institutions ABG has engaged with. Further steps involve determining the most suitable banks to form a syndicate and appointing a lead bank to guide the lending process. This syndicate will play a crucial role in structuring the financing arrangement to meet the project's requirements.

EQUITY FUNDING

In addition to ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to support the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, the Altech Group plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment aims to attract investors who can bring not only capital, but also strategic value to the project, aligning with the CERENERGY(R) project's long-term growth and sustainability objectives.

The Group is specifically targeting large utility groups, data centre operators, investment funds and corporations that are heavily involved in the green energy transition. These entities are seen as ideal partners due to their strong alignment with the project's focus on sustainable energy solutions, as well as their capacity to provide substantial financial backing.

To date, significant progress has been made in these equity discussions. Several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) have been signed, allowing for deeper engagement with prospective investors. Altech has also circulated draft term sheets to a number of interested parties, outlining the proposed terms and conditions for investment. These documents serve as a starting point for negotiations, paving the way for more detailed discussions regarding the potential equity stake and partnership structure.

The strategic decision to divest a portion of the project is aimed at reducing the overall financial burden on the Company while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both the equity and debt components, the Company aims to finalise the full financing package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY(R) battery plant. The next steps will focus on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are crucial for moving forward with the project.

OFFTAKE ARRANGEMENTS

On 13 September 24, Altech announced the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30 MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligns with the sales price contained within Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process. This lays the foundation for additional offtake arrangements, which are currently in progress. These agreements are vital for advancing our financing and construction timelines for the CERENERGY(R) project.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "The funding stage of any project is the most complex and challenging process of any project. Securing a big four funding adviser with expertise and a global network is a major step in our financing efforts. Altech is advancing both debt and equity discussions, along with offtake agreements, to fully fund the CERENERGY(R) project. We are seeing strong interest, especially from European banks and potential equity partners".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PO741A78

To view MD Iggy Tan explain the Funding, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/23705649



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

