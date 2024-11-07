Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that, following the recent discovery of spodumene near Nuuk, Greenland, it has applied for additional licenses in the Nuuk area. The Company has also increased its holdings in new regions of Western Greenland subsequent to further compilation work including the Disko Bay and Uummannaq areas.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "With the lithium potential of Greenland newly confirmed, we have rapidly consolidated all high priority targets in western Greenland. BRW now controls one of the most significant grassroot exploration portfolios in Greenland and is the only company actively exploring for lithium in the country. Our new holdings all benefit from proximity to communities and tidal water to ensure that logistical and infrastructure needs are in place for potential future development. Between our new Ivisaartoq discovery and our expanded portfolio, we look forward to launching a major lithium exploration initiative in 2025 across Greenland as soon as possible. We are very keen to work with the Greenlandic communities, government and European Commission as we launch this exciting endeavor."

Figure 1: BRW Lithium Portfolio

BRW Lithium Portfolio

"With several discoveries across its expanding portfolio, BRW will continue to leverage its lithium expertise to generate and advance targets to the benefit of its shareholders. With continuous drilling success at Mirage, the potential for new discoveries at Anatacau West and the start of a significant exploration campaign in Greenland, BRW is well positioned to deliver exciting results throughout 2025."

All new license areas have been applied for and are pending final government approval. They were staked based on favorable geological environments and satellite imagery. Greenland has exceptional outcrop exposure and BRW's 2024 discovery showcases significant lithium potential for the country. In total, BRW acquired 92,547 hectares of new license area that contains hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatites of which 90 are between 500 and 2,000 meters in length. None of the new areas staked by BRW have been previously explored for lithium.

Brunswick Exploration would like to thank Xploration Services Greenland A/S for their assistance in the applications as well as other project aspects during the 2024 season.

Nuuk Expansion

The Nuuk holdings host the new Ivisaartoq discovery within the Ivisaartoq belt (see press release October 30 th ). The Company has applied to stake the adjacent Ujarassuit amphibolite belt that is up to 1 kilometer in width and roughly 40 kilometers in strike length. In addition, the company has staked additional amphibolite belts within the Fiskefjord Complex, 95 kilometers north of Nuuk, and 75 kilometers southeast of the community of Maniitsoq. These belts are up to 4.5 kilometers in width and 20 kilometers in strike length. In total, the new claims contain hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops including 6 that are between 500 and 2,000 meters in strike length for a total license expansion area of 33,138 hectares. (See Figure 2).

Figure 2: Newly Expanded Nuuk License

Newly Expanded Nuuk License

Disko Bay

The Disko Bay licenses are located roughly 30-80 kilometers from the coastal city of Ilulissat, which is the 3 rd largest city in Greenland. The licenses are near multiple seaports and container terminals, including Ilulissat, which has a population of over 4,500 people. The area is situated within the Aasiaat domain, part of the Paleoproterozoic Nagssugtoqidian Orogen, sandwiched to the south by the Archean North Atlantic Craton and to the North by the Archean Rae Craton. The Orogen extends west into the Trans-Hudson orogeny of Canada that continues to the lithium deposits near Snow Lake Manitoba and the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Multiple amphibolite and metasedimentary belts were acquired with some belts being over 20 kilometers in strike length. The new claims have hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatite targets including 54 that are between 500 and 2,000 meters in strike length for a total license area of 49,639 hectares.

Figure 3: Disko Bay License Overview

Disko Bay License Overview

Uummannaq

The licenses are located roughly 70 kilometers from the coastal city of Uummannaq, which is roughly 80 kilometers north of Ilulissat. Uummannaq has a population of roughly 1,660, an airport and a ferry terminal as well as a nearby container terminal. The area is located within the Archean Rae Craton that is intermixed with the Paleoproterozoic Rinkian fold-thrust belt, both of which are in contact with the Paleoproterozoic Nagssugtoqidian Orogen to the south.

The new license contains multiple amphibolite and metasedimentary belts with dozens of mapped and interpreted pegmatites of which 30 are between 500 and 2,000 meters in strike length with a total license area of 9,770 hectares.

Figure 4: Uummannaq License Overview

Uummannaq License Overview

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing its extensive portfolio of lithium projects in Canada and Greenland including the Mirage and the Anatacau Projects and the new Ivisaartoq lithium discovery.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4416451e-d141-4b9a-a357-0c84a1940ffb  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64c6a8d2-856b-4d63-bc82-24cd9a0ff5ce  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de7da69f-1c4e-4423-ae7f-6bfe45e9d2d6  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fcce868-94a7-4817-a257-e9bc392cdfac


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has discovered a lithium-bearing pegmatite containing spodumene within the company's Nuuk License, located roughly 90 kilometers north-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland (Figure 1). The newly discovered pegmatite outcrop is open in all directions and is part of a significant evolved pegmatite field measuring over 20 kilometers long known as the Ivisaartoq Field, marking the first confirmed lithium discovery in the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are delighted to announce the first hard rock lithium discovery in Greenland. This discovery was made near the end of our field season after spending limited time in the country and leveraged Brunswick's strong exploration expertise. Prior to our discovery at Ivisaartoq, there were no confirmed showings in Greenland and it demonstrates the strong potential for additional discoveries across the entire country which has never been previously explored for lithium. Importantly, it represents a significant opportunity for the Company as we remain first movers for lithium exploration in Greenland."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report multiple high spodumene grain counts in till samples collected on the Anatacau West Property (the "project") which is the immediate extension of Arcadium's James Bay Lithium project. These highly encouraging results ( up to 1,225 spodumene grains in a single sample ) further reinforce lithium potential in the bedrock and delineate a new, highly prospective unexplored area at Anatacau West property (Figure 1) beyond the previously drilled pegmatites.

Figure 1 : Spodumene Grain Count at Anatacau West

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first set of results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This drilling program concluded with a total of 23 drill holes for 4,871 meters. Since the beginning of 2024, BRW has drilled approximately 12,000 meters to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites dykes at Mirage.

This campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see June 4, 2024 press release), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 prospecting program and start of a 5,000-metre summer drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. To date, 71 drill holes and more than12,000 meters have been drilled on the Mirage project which have delineated nine near-surface spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, all of which remain open at depth and along strike. Approximately two dozen additional dykes, with widths ranging from 8 metres to approximately 20 metres, have also been intercepted in the two previous campaigns with minimal to no follow-up work. The proposed program will focus on MR-6, MR-3 and MR-4 as well as new targets that were delineated using drilling, geophysics, till mineralogy and prospecting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign in Quebec with additional programs in Labrador and Greenland to begin in July and August 2024, respectively. BRW plans to systematically test hundreds of new and outcropping S-type pegmatite targets across its portfolio.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While we continue to focus our efforts into the Mirage Project, we are thrilled to start new, ambitious grassroots initiatives throughout Eastern Canada and Greenland. These initiatives are a core pillar of BRW's strategy and, as the lithium industry remains ripe for new discoveries, we will continue to leverage our exploration expertise to rapidly identify new targets and explore in sound jurisdictions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve the Acquisition of the Company by Greenridge Exploration Inc.

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve the Acquisition of the Company by Greenridge Exploration Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its management information circular (the "ALX Circular") and related materials (collectively, the "Materials") in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders (the "ALX Shareholders") is now available on ALX's website (click here to access the Materials) as well as under ALX's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company commenced the mailing of the Materials for the Meeting to ALX Shareholders on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. and Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

SAGA is a diversified critical mineral exploration company focused on exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, features uranium radiometrics highlighting an 18 km trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps. In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Legacy project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area. SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Stier
Chief Executive Officer and Director
mike@sagametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228925

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Saga Metals Corp. ( TSXV: " SAGA ") ( FSE: " 20H ") (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the " Offering "), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent "), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a " HD   Unit ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a " Standard FT Unit ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a " Charity FT Unit ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals to "Ring Opening Bell" at Toronto Stock Exchange

SAGA Metals to "Ring Opening Bell" at Toronto Stock Exchange

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to commemorate its IPO listing and commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " SAGA " on September 24, 2024.

The event will be hosted in-person at the TMX Market Centre, located in the heart of downtown Toronto's Financial District, where Mike Stier, CEO & Director, and Michael Garagan, CGO & Director will be joined by other members of the team responsible for executing SAGA's listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms, further to the announcement on 28th May 2024, Hanré Rossouw has officially begun his role as President and CEO. His tenure begins in Madagascar, where he will visit the Molo graphite mine operations as well as engage with the community and government as part of a structured leadership transition plan

Also effective today, the former President and CEO, Craig Scherba, will continue as a Director and transition to the newly created role of Chief Development Officer to focus on developing strategy, managing offtake negotiations and expanding the Company's OEM relationships globally.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

