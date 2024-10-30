Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has discovered a lithium-bearing pegmatite containing spodumene within the company's Nuuk License, located roughly 90 kilometers north-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland (Figure 1). The newly discovered pegmatite outcrop is open in all directions and is part of a significant evolved pegmatite field measuring over 20 kilometers long known as the Ivisaartoq Field, marking the first confirmed lithium discovery in the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are delighted to announce the first hard rock lithium discovery in Greenland. This discovery was made near the end of our field season after spending limited time in the country and leveraged Brunswick's strong exploration expertise. Prior to our discovery at Ivisaartoq, there were no confirmed showings in Greenland and it demonstrates the strong potential for additional discoveries across the entire country which has never been previously explored for lithium. Importantly, it represents a significant opportunity for the Company as we remain first movers for lithium exploration in Greenland."

Figure 1: Location of Greenland Spodumene Discovery

Location of Greenland Spodumene Discovery

"Outcrop exposure and proximity to tidal water at Ivisaartoq and across our Greenland portfolio is exceptional. The country is one of the best mining and exploration jurisdictions globally with strong community and government support. We are thrilled to make the first of, hopefully, many more discoveries in Greenland alongside our flagship Mirage project with the goal of identifying lithium sources for both the North American and European supply chains."

Nuuk License - Ivisaartoq Discovery

The Ivisaartoq pegmatite field is part of the larger Nuuk License, hosted within the Ivisaartoq Greenstone Belt. The trend is located roughly 90 kilometers northeast of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on the Western central coast of the country. This area of Greenland is part of the North Atlantic Craton that extends into Nunavut and Labrador. The belt is Mesoarchean in age and contains amphibolites, metasediments, ultramafics, genesis, gabbros, granites and pegmatites (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Geological Map of Ivisaartoq Greenstone Belt

Geological Map of Ivisaartoq Greenstone Belt

The spodumene-bearing dyke was traced and interpreted to be roughly 400 meters with an exposed width of roughly 5 meters containing up to 50% centimetric green and white spodumene (Figure 3). The spodumene was confirmed by UV light as well as LIBS ("Laser Induced breakdown spectroscopy"). The dyke is open in all directions and is part of a larger evolved dyke field containing several dozen pegmatites that are metric to kilometric in scale which remain to be prospected. The Ivisaartoq belt is divided in two distinct trends: the South trend which is roughly three kilometers wide by approximately 20 kilometers long and the North trend which is roughly 1.5 kilometers wide by 20 kilometers long. Work in 2024 was largely limited to the South trend where the discovery dyke is located due to time constraints. However, both the North and South trend require much more prospecting in 2025 as the discovery was made late in the campaign and hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops remain untested.

Figure 3: Spodumene in Pegmatite

Spodumene in Pegmatite

First pass prospecting was conducted on all land holdings within the Nuuk license, with the northeastern block containing the most anomalous results (Figure 1). This initial pass identified over 20 pegmatites, all in the Ivisaartoq pegmatite field, with mineralogy and K/Rb ratios, measured in potassium feldspars, that are indicative of a high degree of fractionation. The evolved pegmatites are up to 1,700 meters in strike length (Figure 4). The Company believes there is strong potential to discover more spodumene-bearing pegmatites within these highly evolved pegmatites.

Figure 4: Evolved Pegmatites at Ivisaartoq

Evolved Pegmatites at Ivisaartoq

Due to the extensive size of the pegmatite field and time constraints, the team focused on collecting as many pXRF samples as possible. With the rapid exploration success in Greenland, a second phase of prospecting is planned in 2025, as soon as possible, to map all evolved pegmatites from the 2024 program and prospect pegmatites that were not visited to prepare for advanced exploration programs in 2025.

Paamiut License

The Paamiut license is located roughly 250 kilometers south of Nuuk along the coast, near the community of Paamiut. A limited, first pass prospecting campaign was completed in September. Following initial work, the company increased its license area to include a greenstone belt measuring roughly 10 kilometers long by two kilometers wide that hosts an unconfirmed and unreferenced historical database spodumene showing with a reported assay 1.23% Li2O from the early 1970s. The initial BRW work generated several pegmatite samples that had evolved K/Rb ratios of less than 30 in potassium feldspars within two dykes. The two evolved pegmatite dykes contained beryl and tourmaline and are approximately 170 meters long by five meters wide. More work is needed to validate the historical showing and the Company is awaiting assay results to plan the next steps in the region.

Jurisdiction of Greenland

While much of Greenland is geologically contained within the North Atlantic Craton, it is an autonomous country that is geopolitically linked to the European Union, via Denmark. The EU has adopted the ambitious European Green Deal and is investing substantial capital in initiatives such as the Critical Raw Materials Act and Horizon Europe. This September, Nuuk hosted the first EU-Greenland Business Mission on Critical Raw Materials and Renewable Energy, solidifying its commitment towards critical minerals. Greenland has past and current mining operations and has applications for proposed mines in progress. The EU also opened an office in Nuuk earlier this year after the November 2023 memorandum of understanding and strategic partnership with Greenland was announced to develop sustainable raw minerals value chains to support Greenland and the EU. (see https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_23_6166 ).

Midland Exploration and 1Minerals Option Agreements

Following the company's 2023 and 2024 exploration campaigns at the Elrond, Mythril and Mirage projects, the company has decided to terminate the Midland Exploration agreement (See press release dated November 10, 2022) as well as the 1Minerals option agreement (See press release dated October 06, 2023) to better focus its efforts on its high priority projects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daf1aa62-1fab-49eb-ac18-bcb500ca34a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8cf6f2-0911-4aa8-828f-4036dedc3535

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2cb8587-605e-4494-a211-54d3c5dedbc4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9231ca4-7a39-4a7a-a2a2-607257722d9b


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report multiple high spodumene grain counts in till samples collected on the Anatacau West Property (the "project") which is the immediate extension of Arcadium's James Bay Lithium project. These highly encouraging results ( up to 1,225 spodumene grains in a single sample ) further reinforce lithium potential in the bedrock and delineate a new, highly prospective unexplored area at Anatacau West property (Figure 1) beyond the previously drilled pegmatites.

Figure 1 : Spodumene Grain Count at Anatacau West

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first set of results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This drilling program concluded with a total of 23 drill holes for 4,871 meters. Since the beginning of 2024, BRW has drilled approximately 12,000 meters to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites dykes at Mirage.

This campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see June 4, 2024 press release), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 prospecting program and start of a 5,000-metre summer drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. To date, 71 drill holes and more than12,000 meters have been drilled on the Mirage project which have delineated nine near-surface spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, all of which remain open at depth and along strike. Approximately two dozen additional dykes, with widths ranging from 8 metres to approximately 20 metres, have also been intercepted in the two previous campaigns with minimal to no follow-up work. The proposed program will focus on MR-6, MR-3 and MR-4 as well as new targets that were delineated using drilling, geophysics, till mineralogy and prospecting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign in Quebec with additional programs in Labrador and Greenland to begin in July and August 2024, respectively. BRW plans to systematically test hundreds of new and outcropping S-type pegmatite targets across its portfolio.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While we continue to focus our efforts into the Mirage Project, we are thrilled to start new, ambitious grassroots initiatives throughout Eastern Canada and Greenland. These initiatives are a core pillar of BRW's strategy and, as the lithium industry remains ripe for new discoveries, we will continue to leverage our exploration expertise to rapidly identify new targets and explore in sound jurisdictions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted geophysics program over the Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project's high-potential "Hawkeye Zone."

This geophysics program, coupled with the petrographic analysis announced on October 1, 2024 (see release here ) will provide the necessary data to declare the Hawkeye zone ready for its maiden drill program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first commercial shipments of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate from its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Full container loads of high-quality, coarse flake graphite concentrate were exported from the Port of Tulear, Madagascar to Germany and to the United States of America (USA) under existing offtake agreements. These initial container shipments of SuperFlake® graphite are destined for key demand markets for higher value graphite products, including refractory materials and graphite foils for consumer electronics and fire-retardant applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

Key Assay Highlights:

  • Total Samples Analyzed: 388 rock samples.
  • Titanium Dioxide (TiO2): 49 samples returned assay values over 4.0% TiO2, with a maximum value of 11.1%.
  • Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5): 36 samples reported assay values over 0.2% V2O5, with a high value of 0.63%.
  • Iron (Fe): 34 samples yielded assay values over 20% Fe, with a peak of 46.7%.

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to release assay results from its 2024 summer field program at the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project in Labrador. The project, covering 17,250 hectares, is located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright and is road accessible, with early indications pointing to the potential for a classic layered mafic intrusive ore body.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTC:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ( the "Company" or "Lancaster") is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company's portfolio of projects includes the Piney Lake Gold Project, Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan, the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project In New Mexico and the Trans-Taiga Project in James Bay, Quebec. The Company continues to review gold and critical mineral projects for acquisition.

Piney Lake Gold Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) has achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough.

Highlights

- Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries

- Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g

- Stable battery with sound cycling performance

- Follows Altech previously cracking the "silicon barrier" by achieving 30% energy increase

- Dispersion challenges limited further improvements

- Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges

- Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry

By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material, See Figure 1.

In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech Batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.

Altech had previously declared a major achievement in the field of battery technology. The Company reported that it had overcome the "silicon barrier" and had manufactured and evaluated a range of lithiumion battery anode materials that exhibit a retention capacity of approximately 30% higher than the standard lithium-ion battery anode materials. Following this breakthrough, Altech's research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia has been striving to further enhance the technology beyond this initial success.

As the Company endeavoured to surpass the 30% retention capacity achieved in the previous generation of batteries by increasing the silicon content, it encountered challenges in dispersing the alumina-coated silicon particles. However, Altech managed to overcome these challenges by implementing improvements in organic binders, coating parameters, and several other innovative solutions. After persistent efforts, the final challenges were eventually resolved, allowing the Company to move forward with the development of the next generation of batteries.

Through laboratory testing of the composite graphite/silicon batteries, Altech was able to substantially overcome previously unresolved impediments associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes.

These impediments include silicon particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's testing showed that the innovative composite graphite/silicon batteries were able to overcome these challenges, by spherification of the silicon particles. The spherical structure allows the distribution of alumina-coated silicon in graphite voids, hence minimises the electrode layer damaging due to expansion, see Figure 3, and 4. By doing so, via the alumina coating, the negative impact caused by the expansion of silicon is well managed in a lithium-ion battery.

The lithium-ion battery industry has recognised the introduction of silicon in battery anodes as a crucial step in achieving a significant increase in energy density, as well as reducing costs. This is because silicon has approximately ten times the energy retention capacity of graphite, making it an ideal anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, the use of silicon in commercial lithium-ion batteries has been limited due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, during battery charge, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume, leading to particle swelling, fracturing, and eventual battery failure.

Secondly, silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery, immediately reducing battery performance and lifespan. The industry has been in a race to overcome these obstacles and crack the silicon barrier to unlock the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries.

The Company completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for the construction of an 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that included the following economics.

- Pre-tax NPV10 EUR684 million

- Low capital cost of EUR112 million

- Attractive Internal Rate of Return of 34%

- EBITDA EUR105 million p.a.

- Payback (full rate) 2.4 years

- Revenue per annum of EUR328 million

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. The Company has successfully completed the construction of the pilot plant and is now in the process of hot commissioning.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are thrilled with the significant progress we have made in overcoming the critical challenges associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes. Our breakthrough technology represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the battery industry. We are currently commissioning a pilot plant to further scale up our technology and bring it to market".

Watch Interview with Dr Jingyuan Liu
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/297I4J8A



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×