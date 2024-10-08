Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first set of results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This drilling program concluded with a total of 23 drill holes for 4,871 meters. Since the beginning of 2024, BRW has drilled approximately 12,000 meters to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites dykes at Mirage.

This campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see June 4, 2024 press release), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

Highlights include:

  • Several new lithium pegmatites were intercepted immediately surrounding MR-6 dyke located in the Central Zone. Significant dyke staking is observed to the East and North of MR-6 The mineralization in the Central Zone is now identified over across multiple holes stretching over 1,000 meters of strike length.
  • Multiple significant, near-surface intervals extending the MR-6 dyke with 1.75% Li2O over 40.4 meters in drill hole MR-24-73, 1.07% Li2O over 24 meters in drill hole MR-24-74 and 1.25% Li2O over 16 meters in drill hole MR-24-72.
  • Three new stacked dykes confirmed located 250 meters to the East of MR-6 with 1.25% Li2O over 26 meters , 1.49% Li2O over 26.2 meters and 1.93% Li2O over 22.35 meters all in drill hole MR-24-76.
  • Brunswick Exploration will start metallurgical studies in the coming weeks for the MR-6, MR-4 and MR-3 dykes.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Once again, our drilling underscores the significant potential of the Mirage project. We continue to rapidly identify and expand multiple pegmatite dykes in the core of the project in the Central Zone. These dykes still remain open in multiple directions with continued evidence of near-surface dyke staking. As we continue to delineate these targets, we have begun preparation for metallurgical studies which we believe will highlight the typically coarse mineralization observed at Mirage."

"With more exciting results forthcoming at Mirage and several important exploration updates on our grassroot portfolio to be released in the coming weeks, I invite BRW shareholders to follow closely our expected press releases this fall."

Figure 1 : Surface Map of the Mirage Project

Surface Map of the Mirage Project

Table 1 : Summary of summer campaign drill hole collars

Hole ID Azimut Dip Length
(m) 		UTM NAD83 z18
East 		UTM NAD83 z18
North
MR-24-72 360 -88 172 683105 5941146
MR-24-73 360 -88 189 683029 5941185
MR-24-74 360 -86 222 682991 5941259
MR-24-75 325 -45 330 683048 5941032
MR-24-76 285 -45 345 683524 5941310
MR-24-77 300 -45 282 681999 5940882
MR-24-78 285 -65 351 683440 5941298
MR-24-79 330 -85 219 682313 5940305
MR-24-80 280 -88 258 683256 5941330
MR-24-81 290 -45 270 683374 5941326
MR-24-82 300 -85 183 683215 5941426
MR-24-83 325 -45 216 683215 5941426
MR-24-84 260 -90 276 682913 5941247
MR-24-85 325 -75 228 683351 5941278
MR-24-86 280 -60 246 682670 5940962
MR-24-87 290 -45 246 682762 5940992
MR-24-88 290 -55 177 682573 5941039
MR-24-89 290 -70 206 682762 5940992
MR-24-90 330 -60 57 682465 5940418
MR-24-91 315 -85 108 683084 5941192
MR-24-92 330 -60 120 682427 5940392
MR-24-93 330 -89 99 682427 5940392
MR-24-94 317 -85 71 682750 5941186


Table 2 : Highlights from 2024 Summer Drilling Program Mentioned in this Release

Hole ID Dyke From
(m) 		To (m) Length (m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5
(ppm)
MR-24-72 MR-6
3.4 5.2 1.8 1.05 223
MR-24-72 21.52 37.45 15.93 1.25 255
incl. 24.4 28 3.6 2.12 310
MR-24-72 43.7 49 5.3 1.75 197
MR-24-72 55.85 57.65 1.8 2.15 281
MR-24-72 60.75 61.25 0.5 2.09 272
MR-24-72 62.45 65.85 3.4 1.71 211
MR-24-72 70.2 82 11.8 1.94 167
incl. 73 80 7 2.62 199
MR-24-72 114.2 131.95 17.75 1.42 110
MR-24-72 154.05 158.15 4.1 1.20 131
MR-24-73 MR-6
88.2 128.6 40.4 1.75 154
incl. 109 116 7 2.34 136
MR-24-73 165 172 7 1.40 154
MR-24-74 MR-6 111.45 135.45 24 1.07 125
MR-24-76 57 58.7 1.7 1.66 233
MR-24-76 83.7 91.9 8.2 1.38 294
MR-24-76 125 151 26 1.25 328
MR-24-76 162.65 164.25 1.6 1.53 263
MR-24-76 179.1 205.3 26.2 1.49 248
incl. 189 195.55 6.55 2.24 416
MR-24-76 215.6 220.65 5.05 1.12 232
MR-24-76 258 260.9 2.9 0.64 240
MR-24-76 294.65 317 22.35 1.93 492
incl. 295.7 306.55 10.85 3.09 663
MR-24-77 60.45 62.45 2 0.01 669


Mirage Project Drilling Overview

The Mirage Project comprises 427 claims located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec's James Bay region and 34 kilometers northeast of Winsome Resources' Adina Project.

The summer drilling campaign focused on extending the mineralized dykes recognized during the last two drilling campaigns. The holes MR-24-72, Mr-24-73 and MR-24-74 (see Figure 3) extended the MR-6 dyke over 100 meters to the West and to the South. MR-6 has been now drill traced over an area measuring 250 meters by 250 meters as seen on Figure 2 with an average thickness of 60 meters. Mainly identified at surface from 0 to 100 meters starting from drill hole MR-24-28, it plunges to the West up to 200 meters vertical. MR-6 remains open to the West and to the North .

Evidence of significant stacking was discovered 35 meters under MR-6 where drill hole MR-24-73 intercepted 17.75 meters at 1.42% Li2O and hole MR-24-73 cut 7 meters at 1.40% Li2O.

Figure 2 : Central Zone of the Mirage Project

Central Zone of the Mirage Project

Figure 3 : Cross Sections A to A'

Cross Sections A to A'

The hole MR-24-76 (see Figure 4) expanded the three major mineralized dykes identified in hole MR-24-60 (see April 25, 2024 press release). This new hole continues to intersect similar wide high-grade mineralization observed to date. At this time, it is believed they are not related to MR-6 even if they occur in close proximity to the dyke as they appear to stand as a new stacked dyke geometry. The dykes remain open to the North, South and East.

Figure 4 : Cross Sections B to B'

Cross Sections B to B'

Finally, hole MR-24-77, located about one kilometer WSW of MR-6, discovered a previously unknown lithium-tantalum pegmatite dyke measuring approximately two meters near the start of the hole. This new intersection significantly extends the lithium bearing pegmatite field of the Central Zone, west of MR-3. However, the hole was unable to explain the targeted gravity anomaly. Analysis of the hole revealed a major lithium anomaly in the country rock throughout its entire length indicative of a potential neighboring lithium dyke. Further drilling will be required to expand the full potential of this new area.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d'Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1-meter intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on reject, blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Samples were bagged and groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the ALS laboratory in Val-d'Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by ALS by ICP-AES according to the ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.3% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meters. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52449bf6-09ea-407b-93e5-a6f02f95b94b  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eb88c71-d4e3-4d01-b4f0-5c0d5b5e639d  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55239e54-4ffb-4060-8878-3acfbc716226  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/843d5f96-2969-4d88-b119-c53fbc0aab60 


Investor Relations/information Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@brwexplo.ca)

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 prospecting program and start of a 5,000-metre summer drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. To date, 71 drill holes and more than12,000 meters have been drilled on the Mirage project which have delineated nine near-surface spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, all of which remain open at depth and along strike. Approximately two dozen additional dykes, with widths ranging from 8 metres to approximately 20 metres, have also been intercepted in the two previous campaigns with minimal to no follow-up work. The proposed program will focus on MR-6, MR-3 and MR-4 as well as new targets that were delineated using drilling, geophysics, till mineralogy and prospecting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign in Quebec with additional programs in Labrador and Greenland to begin in July and August 2024, respectively. BRW plans to systematically test hundreds of new and outcropping S-type pegmatite targets across its portfolio.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While we continue to focus our efforts into the Mirage Project, we are thrilled to start new, ambitious grassroots initiatives throughout Eastern Canada and Greenland. These initiatives are a core pillar of BRW's strategy and, as the lithium industry remains ripe for new discoveries, we will continue to leverage our exploration expertise to rapidly identify new targets and explore in sound jurisdictions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Please note that on Wednesday, May 8th, Brunswick Exploration (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) issued the incorrect version of a press release under the same headline. The corrected release follows:

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report more significant results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity, where it remains open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report more significant results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Retains Worley to Update the NICO Project Feasibility Study and Alberta Site Permitting

Fortune Minerals Retains Worley to Update the NICO Project Feasibility Study and Alberta Site Permitting

NICO Project development advancing with U.S. and Canadian Government financial support

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle Announces New Operating Structure to Increase Agility, Drive Cost Efficiencies and Maintain Long-Term Competitiveness

Albemarle Announces New Operating Structure to Increase Agility, Drive Cost Efficiencies and Maintain Long-Term Competitiveness

Decision marks next step in comprehensive review of cost and operating structure

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced the company's new operating structure to adapt to dynamic market conditions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals in Canada, is pleased to announce that SAGA's exploration team has completed an initial field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project located in west central Labrador.

SAGA's North Wind Iron Ore Project:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 10 drillholes at the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) strategy emphasizes developing a robust lithium refinery project in Becancour, designed to be viable even in low-price environments and ready to capitalize on price recovery. LU7 aims to close the lithium conversion gap by focusing on both resource development and end-market projects. The financial model demonstrates strong economic viability with a pre-tax NPV8% of US$779M, an IRR of 23.5%, and a payback period of 3.5 years, based on a lithium carbonate price of US$20,970/t and spodumene at US$1,170/t. The project has an expected annual revenue of US$383M and an EBITDA of US$147M, with a break-even lithium carbonate price of US$14,000/t.

LU7 plans to address global lithium conversion challenges by using proven Jiangsu Refinery technology, with a plant designed to produce 18,270 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The design focuses on smaller, easier-to-operate facilities. The plant is strategically located in Quebec, which offers cost benefits like green energy and proximity to major lithium markets in North America. Powered by Hydro Quebec, the project aims for a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/575S0398



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Announces Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $500,000, Amendments to Property Option Agreements and Exploration Program Update for Cosgrave, Ear Falls, And Victory

Beyond Lithium Announces Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $500,000, Amendments to Property Option Agreements and Exploration Program Update for Cosgrave, Ear Falls, And Victory

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce: (i) a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 10-million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"); (ii) amendments to its existing property option agreements with Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Optionors"); and (iii) an exploration program update for its Cosgrave, Ear Falls, and Victory projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

