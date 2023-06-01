OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

The private placement will remain open until the earlier of June 30, 2023 and when fully subscribed. Contact info@boldventuresinc.com or call 416-864-1456 for more information.

An initial closing of 388,000 FT Units and 383,333 WC Units for gross proceeds of $54,039.98 has been effected. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on October 1, 2023.

One insider subscribed for 250,000 WC Units for proceeds of $15,000. The insider private placement is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company issued to the insider does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

Further to the Company's press releases of November 1, 2022 and January 31. 2023, it has agreed to issue 184,615 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated October 31, 2022 for the period ending April 30, 2023 at a price of $0.065 per share, subject to regulatory approval. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on October 1, 2023.

In other news, the Company's partner KWG Resources Inc. at our Koper Lake Project has recently changed its name to Canada Chrome Corporation.

The Koper Lake Project

Bold owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans of Ontario and North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical mineral mining camp.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects: The Northern Road Link, The Marten Falls Community Access Road and The Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's critical and battery metals page.

The Company invites people to visit our newly refreshed website at www.boldventuresinc.com .

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Battery, Critical and precious Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and base metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:Bold Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758543/Bold-Ventures-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesTSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following update to Bold's Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands region of Northern Ontario

On February 24, 2023, KWG Resources Inc. announced the completion of a magnetotelluric survey over portions of the Black Horse Chromite deposit located in the Ring of Fire area, James Bay region of northern Ontario. Preliminary results of the magnetotelluric survey indicated that the two target areas, 1 km (Target 1) and 4 km (Target 2) northeast of the Black Horse Deposit, have …. "clearly distinguished the ultramafic host rock, known as the Ring of Fire intrusion, from the enclosing country rock. This permits the results from the two target areas to be interpreted with confidence." (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023 and KWG press release dated February 24, 2023).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, it has agreed to issue 109,091 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated October 31, 2022 for the period ending January 31, 2023 at a price of $0.11 per share, subject to regulatory approval

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Receives $300,000 Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

NiCAN Receives $300,000 Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has received approval for a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (the "MMDF") to support NiCAN's exploration activities at its Wine Project located in the Snow Lake Flin Flon area, Manitoba, Canada . The Company has received the first $150,000 of the grant, with the remainder expected in June 2023.

Nican Logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

"NiCAN greatly appreciates the support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce," Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN commented. "This funding is earmarked for continued exploration at the Wine Project, which has returned truly impressive drill results to date. We look forward to announcing additional exploration results from the Wine Gabbro area in the coming weeks. The Company also plans to complete geophysical and geochemical surveys that will drive the exploration program for our next phase of drilling in this area."

The MMDF is a $20-million provincial fund, launched in July 2020 by the Manitoba Government and administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. This fund is specifically dedicated to providing funding for and supporting economic development and mining projects in northern Manitoba .

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in the well-established mining jurisdiction of Manitoba, Canada .

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the quantum of the grant; the timing for receipt of the balance of the grant; intended use of proceeds; drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/01/c1569.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

13m at 0.5% Cu, 0.8g/t Au & 2.7g/t Ag, including 6.2m at 0.9% Cu, 1.5g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag , and 5m at 0.5% Cu, 2.7g/t Au, 4.5g/t Ag at the edge of a downhole EM conductor and a large gravity anomaly at Cañada Honda

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon Canada. Under the revised estimate, measured mineral resource tonnage has increased by 31% to 122,363 kt and indicated mineral resource tonnage has increased by 37% to 314,332 kt. Contained Ni in measured and indicated mineral resource categories have increased 31% to 2.47 billion lbs. Grades are largely unchanged with the measured and indicated mineral resource grades at 0.26% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.014% Co, 0.23 gt Pd, 0.22 gt Pt and 0.04 gt Au. A complete tabulation of tonnage and grade by category is listed in the table below along with metal prices, recovery information, net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades and mining parameters.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301839236.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/31/c5265.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Forward Water Technologies Announces Technical Advisory Engagement with CleanTech Lithium

Related News

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma Uranium Project – JORC Resource on Track for Q2

Battery Metals Investing

Noram Lithium Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Resource Investing

First Tungsten Concentrate Produced at Dolphin

×