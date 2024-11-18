Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has staked 26 claims near Joutel, Québec (with 4 claims pending), approximately 140 km northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec. The claims are situated in the vicinity of Bold's former Joutel property, over which Bold flew an airborne VTEM survey in 2012. The new claims cover geophysical anomalies from the 2012 survey. Historical diamond drilling in this area has identified anomalous nickel, silver, copper, zinc and gold associated with geophysical anomalies. Click here for more details about the property.

Additionally, senior management of Bold and prospectors from Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") have completed a second phase of fall fieldwork in the Atikokan, Ontario area, including prospecting, soil sampling, and lake sediment sampling. Work was carried out on the Wilcorp, Burchell, and Traxxin properties during the first half of November. A week-long first phase of fieldwork in September of this year resulted in assays up to 16.3 g/t Au at Bold's Wilcorp property (Oct. 31st news release). The purpose of the recent program was to define 2025 trenching and drilling targets in historical areas of interest, based on rock assays, soil geochemistry, and geological data.

Areas of interest include the historical Eagle Prospect on the Wilcorp Property, the Traxxin Main Zone on the Traxxin Property, and northeast-trending gold-bearing structural corridors on the Burchell Lake Property. See Bold's corporate presentation for details about these high potential gold and copper-gold projects.

Adjacent to the Burchell Lake Property lies Goldshore Resources Inc.'s (GSHR) Moss Gold Project, which hosts the Moss Gold deposit. Goldshore recently raised $13.9 million (Oct. 29th GSHR News Release) which will be used in part to carry out exploration along mineralized trends west of the Burchell Lake property and striking onto the Burchell Lake Property (Oct. 10th GSHR News Release).

As a final point of interest, the President and Vice President, Exploration of Bold, Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson, will be attending two conferences in the second half of November: Québec Mines + Énergie in Québec City from Nov 18th to Nov 21st, and the 2024 Yellowknife Geoscience Forum from November 25th to 28th.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Bold and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan 
President and COO

Direct line: (705) 266-0847

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

"David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230372

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

