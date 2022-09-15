GamingInvesting News

One of the world's largest creative gaming communities meets the world's best better-for-you ice cream

N!CK'S, Swedish-style better-for-you snacks and treats brand, is excited to announce the launch of a limited-edition collection of light ice creams in collaboration with video gaming platform, Minecraft. The collection marries the innovation of two Swedish brands, merging N!CK's patented food science technology and flavor expertise with Minecraft's iconic game elements to create delicious treats that are a healthier alternative to the full-fat and high-calorie ice creams on the market.

The first ever Minecraft ice cream!

The two companies were brought together by their shared heritage, as well as a mutual desire to provide healthier snack and dessert options in and beyond the gaming community. Each of the great-tasting, keto-friendly flavors in this collection contain elements that are unique to the game, including:

  • Emerald Minta (4g net carbs; 270 calories per pint): Creamy mint ice cream peppered with tasty peppermint chips.
  • Cake Blocka (5g net carbs; 270 calories per pint): Creamy birthday cake ice cream is swirled with luscious strawberry and dotted with sprinkles!
  • Peanöt Choklad Glowdust (5g net carbs; 370 calories per pint): Rich chocolate ice cream with little gold mines of peanut butter cups.
  • Enchanted Äpple Pie (5g net carbs; 280 calories per pint): Sweet apple pie ice cream and a magical swirl of graham cracker crumble

Just like Minecraft players, N!CK's is no stranger to imagining and creating a better world. The brand has always been focused on leading the industry with food science and innovation, to make an impact on society by improving health. When N!CK's founder, Niclas 'Nick' Luthman's mom was diagnosed with diabetes, she wanted to still eat the foods and snacks she loves. Enter: creative mode. Nick, a mechanical engineer by trade, got to building and creating better-for-you solutions for all of society, including his mom and himself. Nick's work paid off after thousands of experiments and he continued down a path to tasty treats that didn't need to compromise flavor for better nutritionals.

"Bringing Minecraft to life in our latest N!CK's light ice cream flavors and unique packaging was a dream come true for our team. We are beyond excited to be partnering with Minecraft to share the limited-edition collection with their community and beyond," said Carlos Altschul , N!CK's CEO.

The ice cream collection is the first of its kind to bring Minecraft flavors to life in the real world, while also owning the iconic square pixelation design from the game. To this end, each pint is packaged in distinctive square containers, a departure from N!CK's traditional round pints, as a physical embodiment of Minecraft's signature in-game blocks.

Sign up here https://try.nicks.com/minecraft/ to be notified first when the "early release" is available. The collection will be available for a limited time only on nicks.com for $9.99 per pint.

About N!CK'S:
Founded in Sweden by Carl Backlund and Niclas Luthman in 2017, N ! CK'S has expanded to 16 markets including the US and UK with their "Better For You" snacking treats. With a proprietary blend of sweeteners and exclusive patent protected ingredients, N ! CK'S delivers the experience of full fat, full sugar snacks with a fraction of the calories and no added sugar. Additional milestones for the global food-tech innovator of healthy and indulgent snacks and ice cream include becoming the #1 new snack bar release on Amazon, the #1 U.S. direct-to-consumer pint ice cream delivery brand since July 2021 , and raising $100 million in Series C funding in October 2021 .

Follow us at @nicksicecreams on Instagram and Facebook.

About Minecraft:
Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games in history with up to 140 million monthly active players across 20 platforms. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, new experiences like Minecraft: Education Edition and Minecraft Dungeon s, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of Marketplace content, books and an upcoming major motion picture.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Guild of Guardians Teams up with the Biggest Names in Esports to Bring Web3 Gaming to Millions

Cloud9, Fnatic, NAVI, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, and Team Liquid Enter the World of Blockchain Gaming

Guild of Guardians (GOG), a mobile squad-based action RPG game published by Immutable Games Studio and developed by Stepico Games, today announces a multi-year partnership with eight of the world's biggest and most prominent professional esports organizations. Together, the partners will build the future of web3 gaming and digital entertainment and open Guild of Guardians pre-registration to the largest esports communities around the world.

FAZE CLAN ENTERS THE METAVERSE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SANDBOX TO BRING "FAZE WORLD" TO LIFE

The Sandbox Will Hold a LAND Sale Around FaZe World to Be Announced Later This Year

Download hi-res assets HERE

Neopets Acquires "Happy Not Perfect" in Support of Mental Health Awareness

Longstanding Neopets brand aims to share resources to improve community mental
wellbeing and stress relief through Happy Not Perfect app

Neopets, the brand and online site that sparked the creation of one of the world's first mega-popular internet communities, is proud to announce its support and acquisition of Happy Not Perfect a mobile app which helps equip users with science-backed tools to help reduce stress and improve mental health.

Vanta Announces Official Partnership With Sunshine State Esports League of Florida

Youth esports development platform and league Vanta today announced a continuation of their partnership with the Sunshine State Esports League. The SSEL is a grassroots esports organization in the state of Florida that helps organize esports competitions throughout the state.

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Through their proprietary esports platform and top-notch coaching, Vanta helps take schools to the next level.

TikTok names Gamelancer to select group of global partners to launch 'TikTok Games'

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of a small group of global TikTok partners to launch TikTok Games. TikTok initially launched a pilot testing program for HTML5 mini-games earlier in the summer with select partners.

Gamelancer (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

As the largest gaming network on TikTok with over 27,100,000 followers on the platform, Gamelancer is uniquely positioned to distribute its own HTML5 TikTok mini-games across the global TikTok network.

Gamelancer's first TikTok game is entitled 'Fortune Teller', which features a daily fortune/horoscope reading for Gamelancer users and followers. To access the game, during the final steps before uploading a TikTok video, TikTok users will find "MiniGame" as an option under the "Add Link" option, which allows TikTok users globally to attach one of a the select TikTok games to their videos prior to uploading. Viewers who come across the video can tap the link to start playing the game within the TikTok app.

"It's been an incredible process working in collaboration with our game development studio and the TikTok team to bring our first H5 game to life. We view TikTok as the platform to invest our social game development resources into as we have the massive built-in audience and strategy in place to acquire users at scale." – Darren Lopes , Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.7 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 31,600,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Announcing Thirdwave: The first blockchain discovery engine

Today Thirdwave is launching out of stealth with $7M in seed funding led by Framework Ventures

Today Thirdwave the blockchain discovery engine, announced its launch out of stealth and $7M in seed funding. Thirdwave focuses on providing business data and insights and enabling game developers to better understand, find, and retain customers.

