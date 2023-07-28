Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held on July 26 th and July 27 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/44F8pOs

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 1, 2023.

July 26 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Socialsuite Keynote Presentation – ESG for Small Caps: Why Get Started Now?
Athena Catsoules, Account Executive
Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
Karora Resources Inc. OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
American Rare Earths Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
Canterra Minerals Corp. OTCQB: CTMCF | TSXV: CTM
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. OTCQB: SGLDF | TSX: SGLD
First Tellurium Corp. OTCQB: FSTTF | CSE: FTEL
Clean Air Metals Inc. OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR
Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR


July 27 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Pan African Resources PLC OTCQX: PAFRY | AIM: PAF
Galantas Gold Corp. OTCQX: GALKF | TSXV: GAL
Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
G2 Goldfields Inc. OTCQX: GUYGF | TSXV: GTWO
Kodiak Copper Corp. OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK
Archer Exploration Corp. OTCQB: RCHRF | CSE: RCHR
Chilean Cobalt Corp. Pink: COBA


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held on July 26 th and July 27 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/44F8pOs

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce it has recently completed a property-wide aerial magnetic-radiometric survey at its Eliza Silver Project near Ely, Nevada. The preliminary results are encouraging and identify extensions to existing targets and highlight multiple new priority exploration targets. The final results are currently being processed by Condor North Consulting ULC.

"We are pleased to highlight the positive results of the property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project,"commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball."The Company continues to push forward with its 'Plan of Operations' permitting and evaluation of the Eliza Project. Current observations highlight strong correlation between historical and recent surface sampling, mapping and structural analysis and the June 2023 preliminary geophysical surveys. With the addition of new potential drill targets being identified, we look forward to the final technical analysis of the raw data to assist in the next steps at Eliza."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Eliza Project in Nevada. The geophysical survey that commenced at the Silverton Project is now complete and awaiting analysis. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"We are pleased to commence an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project ahead of schedule,"commented, President & CEO, Peter A. Ball."With the completion of a survey at our Silverton Project a few days ago, we continue to accelerate exploration efforts at our projects in Nevada, as we prepare for a busy season at our three projects located in Idaho and Nevada. Eliza continues to be of high interest to explore noting the significant silver and copper grades sampled in 2022. After the Eliza geophysical survey, the Company will be onsite in June in Idaho at our Silver Strand Project completing a property review based on the 15 priority exploration targets identified from the spring data compilation of the last 20 plus years of geophysical surveys."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

