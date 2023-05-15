BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp.: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource exploration company advancing its flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho,as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is definingand developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately explored. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

For additional Information, please contact:

Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
Peter A. Ball
President & CEO
778-344-4653
peter@silverhammermining.com
www.silverhammermining.com

Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Ranger District of the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada.

"The submission of the Plan of Operations is another critical step as we move towards examining the potential for significant mineralization at Eliza, which has seen little to no modern exploration despite a history of high-grade past production," stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "We will begin by executing a property-wide geophysical program by early June and will continue to inform the market as we advance through this systematic exploration process and begin to generate results."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Hammer Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce a best efforts private placement (the "Offering") of up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.silverhammermining.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has engaged Precision GeoSurveys for property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys at both the Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada.

"As we continue to advance our Eliza and Silverton projects, we are pleased to engage Precision for the upcoming airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys in May and June 2023,"commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball."These surveys will provide us with an additional layer of technical data to assist in refining our currently identified priority targets prior to the execution of a drill program at each project. Our systematic approach to exploration and drill targeting, as well as taking the time to fully understand the multiple layers of technical data, will result in the increased potential for an exciting new discovery in 2023 as we strive to deliver significant value to our shareholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations ("PO") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Silver Strand Project ("the Project") located in the Silver Valley Mining District near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"We continue to aggressively advance our exploration plans at Silver Strand after the recent completion of our positive geophysical compilation. The Plan of Operations for the exploration of Silver Strand is now under review by the USFS and we look forward to the next steps in advancing project,"stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO."This is a significant milestone that reinforces our conviction in fully evaluating the potential for silver mineralization across the property. We are eager to keep the market informed as we continue to make progress, and we believe this development will bring us closer to unlocking the full potential of this exciting opportunity."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Virtual Public Venture Company Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Public Venture Company Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3zyrFyM

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

New Break Acquires Additional Property at its Moray Project

New Break Acquires Additional Property at its Moray Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mining claim acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") with three arm's length individuals (the "Vendors") pursuant to which New Break will acquire the Beyer Kitchiming Lake gold-copper property (the "Property") from the Vendors. The acquisition increases the land position at New Break's Moray property ("Moray") to 5,354 hectares from 2,894 hectares (see also news release dated March 15, 2023).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/166103_059aa38ba4bceab5_001.jpg

(Figure 1 - Moray Project, property map)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling campaign at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico has started.

The Company will complete a drill program of a minimum of 2,500-meter program to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled, along with some other veins mapped at the surface. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present on Prismo's concession, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) on their adjacent land package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Completes $12.1M Upsized Private Placement, with Participation by Eric Sprott and Steppe Gold's Management

Steppe Gold Completes $12.1M Upsized Private Placement, with Participation by Eric Sprott and Steppe Gold's Management

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising a total of $12.1 million, which was upsized from the original estimate of $9 million. The private placement included participation from the Company's management and 2176423 Ontario, a company beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.

Under the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 11,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,100,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered placement (the " FT Private Placement ") consisting of 2,854,243 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at $0.185 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$528,035. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.22 per share until May 11, 2025. The Company expects to close the balance of the FT Private Placement consisting of up to 7,145,757 FT Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,321,965, in one or more additional tranches.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the phase one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's 100% owned SW Pipe Gold Project located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). During this first phase of drilling, a total of 700 - 800 meters will be drilled by Nevada based Envirotech Drilling, LLC ("Envirotech") and is expected to take approximately 8-16 days to complete

Drilling will be following up on results from the geochemical study carried out in 2022, which identified a large and comprehensive zone of overlapping Carlin-type anomalies including gold, arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium and selenium.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). More specifically, it is expected that the proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund a planned drilling program at the Company's Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×