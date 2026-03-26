Investor Insight Silver Hammer Mining offers investors exposure to high-grade silver in strategic locations such as Idaho and Nevada, with a fully financed 2026 exploration program and a management team experienced in precious metals development and capital markets.

Overview Silver is expected to grow more in the next 4 years, with analyst predictions looking at a rise from $80 to $95 per ounce in 2026 to an optimistic $130 to over $180 per ounce by 2030. Vancouver-based Silver Hammer Mining is poised to benefit from this upside. Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR; OTCQB:HAMRF) strategy centers on advancing past-producing assets, where existing infrastructure and historical datasets can provide a clearer path to discovery. Its core projects, Silver Strand and Fahey in Idaho, along with Silverton and Eliza in Nevada, are located in regions with long histories of silver production and strong geological potential. In addition to silver, the portfolio offers exposure to gold and copper mineralization. Recent exploration results underscore this potential. At Silverton, drilling has returned silver grades ranging from 0.32 to 692 grams per ton, while initial sampling at Eliza produced assays of 1,540 and 1,410 grams per ton. Building on its geological foundation, Silver Hammer Mining is supported by a team that combines exploration insight with practical development and capital markets experience. The company benefits from deep expertise in target generation and deposit evaluation, alongside hands-on knowledge of mine development and project advancement in North America. This blend of technical and financial perspectives supports a disciplined approach to prioritizing drill targets, interpreting historical datasets and advancing projects efficiently. Drawing on experience across exploration, operations and financing, the team is well-positioned to unlock additional value from the company’s brownfield assets, where past production and existing infrastructure provide a strong starting point for modern exploration.

Company Highlights Stable mining jurisdictions: Operations are focused on Nevada and Idaho, USA, which respectively ranked 1st and 7th in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings.

Operations are focused on Nevada and Idaho, USA, which respectively ranked 1st and 7th in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings. Brownfield portfolio of past-producing silver mines: Assets include the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho and the Silverton silver-gold project in Nevada, where exploration has returned high-grade silver results ranging from 0.32 to 692 grams per ton.

Assets include the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho and the Silverton silver-gold project in Nevada, where exploration has returned high-grade silver results ranging from 0.32 to 692 grams per ton. Industry-leading team: Senior Technical Board Advisor Ron Burk contributed to discoveries that helped define a world-class silver resource at the Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico, while Director Donald Birak is recognized for multiple deposit discoveries, including in Manitoba’s Flin Flon–Snow Lake region. Complementing this technical strength, CEO Peter Ball has raised over C$250 million in the resource sector, and Director Michael Willett played a key role in Battle North Gold’s C$343 million acquisition by Evolution Mining in 2021.

Senior Technical Board Advisor Ron Burk contributed to discoveries that helped define a world-class silver resource at the Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico, while Director Donald Birak is recognized for multiple deposit discoveries, including in Manitoba’s Flin Flon–Snow Lake region. Complementing this technical strength, CEO Peter Ball has raised over C$250 million in the resource sector, and Director Michael Willett played a key role in Battle North Gold’s C$343 million acquisition by Evolution Mining in 2021. Fully funded for 2026 exploration program: Completed a C$3.92 million placement in February 2026.

Key Projects Silver Strand Project

The Silver Strand project in Idaho is a past-producing silver mine that operated in the late 1970s and 1980s. It is located within the Revett Formation in the Coeur d’Alene mining district, which has historically produced more than 1.2 billion ounces of silver. Historical drilling has outlined a gold-silver system with notable grades, and mining previously reached a depth of 90 meters, indicating potential for mineralization at depth. At present, the 100 percent-owned project is fully permitted for an initial eight to ten-hole drill program scheduled for 2026. This program is designed to expand upon historical resources and evaluate additional targets. Silverton Silver Mine

According to the company, the project lies within Nevada’s “Silver Alley,” a region that hosts several significant deposits. This includes the 174 million ounce Tonopah silver project and the Tybo project, which produced approximately 100 million ounces of silver equivalent. Silver Hammer completed Silverton’s Phase 1 preliminary drill program in December 2025. Further analysis includes more than 80 line-kilometers of heliborne magnetic and radiometric surveys, over 100 multi-element soil samples, and the review of historical mine plans and datasets. Eliza Silver Project Silver Hammer Mining’s fully-owned Eliza Silver project spans 5.52 square kilometers in Nevada and includes the past-producing California Mine patent claim. The property is situated along strike of the Hamilton Mining District, the state’s highest-grade silver district, which historically produced 40 million ounces of silver at grades of up to 25,000 grams per ton between 1876 and 1890. Geological mapping indicates that Eliza hosts high-grade silver mineralization along the same structural trend as Hamilton. Despite this, the project has seen limited exploration over the past 50 years. A plan of operations has been submitted, positioning the project for future drilling to evaluate its broader district-scale potential.

CEO Peter Ball noted that the patented California Claim allows the company to initiate Phase 1 work without the need for additional exploration or drilling permits. The company is currently sourcing a drilling contractor and expects to mobilize once preparations are complete. Phase 1 drilling will test priority targets, followed by a Phase 2 program across the broader claim area. Final approvals are expected upon completion of permitting requirements with the US Forest Service. Fahey Project

Silver Hammer Mining has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Fahey Project, with the ability to earn a 100 percent interest through a US$50,000 cash payment and C$450,000 in company shares. Completion is expected by the end of 2030. Held by the same family for more than 60 years, the Fahey property is now being evaluated using modern exploration techniques for the first time. It is located in Idaho’s Silver Valley near producing and past-producing operations, including the Galena Mine, which has produced million ounces of silver. “It is not often a junior is able to have the opportunity to acquire such an exciting silver project that has remained relatively underexplored and more notably surrounded by close to one billion ounces of silver that have been discovered, developed and mined over the past 100 years,” said CEO Peter Ball. The project consists of 18 unpatented claims in the Silver Belt sector of the Coeur d’Alene mining district, an area that accounts for just over 5 percent of the district’s total silver production. Limited historical work and minimal recorded production suggest the property remains underexplored, offering potential for new discoveries.

Management Team Peter A. Ball – President, CEO and Director Peter Ball brings over three decades of experience spanning both the technical and financial sides of the mining industry. His background includes mine engineering, capital markets and corporate development, giving him a well-rounded perspective on advancing resource projects. Over the course of his career, he has held roles with companies such as Eldorado Gold, RBC Dominion Securities and Noram Lithium, and has played a key role in raising more than C$250 million for resource ventures. Alnesh Mohan – Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director Alnesh Mohan is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of experience working with public and private companies. His expertise covers financial reporting, governance and regulatory compliance. As a partner at Quantum Advisory Partners LLP, he provides strategic financial and accounting services, supporting companies through various stages of growth. He holds academic credentials from Simon Fraser University and Golden Gate University. Donald J. Birak – Director Donald Birak is a veteran exploration geologist with a career spanning over 40 years in mineral exploration and mining operations. He has held senior leadership roles at companies including Coeur Mining, AngloGold North America and Freeport-McMoRan. He is recognized for his role in multiple deposit discoveries, including work in Manitoba’s Flin Flon–Snow Lake region, for which he received the PDAC Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award. His technical contributions also extend to published work on deposit geology, geostatistics and exploration best practices. Michael Willett – Director Michael Willett is a mining engineer with more than four decades of experience in project development, operations and asset evaluation. He has held senior executive roles across the sector, including serving as Vice President of Operations and Projects at Battle North Gold, where he contributed to the company’s C$343 million acquisition by Evolution Mining in 2021. In addition to executive roles, Willett has spent over 20 years advising on mine restart strategies for companies such as Battle North Gold and Hudbay Minerals. Ron Burk – Senior Technical Board Advisor Ron Burk is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience focused on identifying and advancing mineral targets. He has held senior exploration roles with Centerra Gold and Silver Standard Resources, where he served as Vice President of Exploration and Chief Geologist. His work has contributed to several significant discoveries, including the development of the Pitarrilla silver project in Mexico.

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