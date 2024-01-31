Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Auric Mining

Quarterly Report 31 December 2023

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 December 2023 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.

HIGHLIGHTS

JEFFREYS FINDGOLD MINE

  • Stage One mining completed. Sold 9,741 ounces of gold, for $29.28million gross revenue.
  • Net surplus cash generated of $9.53 million.
  • Total cash proceeds to Auric$4.77 million being 50% share of surplus cash.

MUNDA GOLD PROJECT

  • Grade control drilling program commenced on 1 November 2023 and was completed in early January 2024.
  • A total of 351 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled. Assay results for 244 of these holes received.
  • RC drilling underway testing targets within 1km east of Munda. Grade control follow-up holes planned based on assays received to date.

CORPORATE

  • Auric finished the year with$4.49 million cash at bank.
  • Auric has sufficient cash to complete all proposed activities in 2024.

Managing Director, Mark English said: “It was a fantastic and breakout quarter for Auric. With our JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd, we finished Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find and banked cash from the sale of gold. We hit a near record gold price on the 31 October 2023 when we sold 1,264 ounces at $3,131/ounce. The total cash Auric banked from our 50% share of gross cash surplus was $4.77M (ex GST). This cash injection is terrific news for Auric, our shareholders, and our future development. Recommencing mining at Jeffreys Find in the first quarter of 2024 will also be a great step forward.

“We also progressed the development at Munda by undertaking a large 351 hole grade control/resource definition drilling program starting on 1 November 2023. We acquired Munda in September 2020 and it’s our main and flagship asset.

“It is our intention to progress the development of Munda throughout 2024 with our key ambition being to commence mining late in 2024/early 2025. There is still a lot of work to be done, but it’s an exciting time for the Company. We have the necessary funds to undertake all the pre mining work we need to without requiring any further equity funding,” said Mr English.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:awjgold explorationgold stocksresource investingResource Investing
AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Auric Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Auric Mining

Auric Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources Limited

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the December 2023 Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market about the ongoing and planned exploration activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2023. During the quarter, the Company completed drilling activities at the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects in Queensland and completed surface sampling and mapping campaigns at the Odyssey rare earth element project.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the first phase of grade control drilling has been completed at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Auric Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

Vanadium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Oil and Gas Investing

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 December 2023

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

cleantech investing

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023

Cobalt Investing

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

×