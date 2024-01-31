- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Report 31 December 2023
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 December 2023 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.
HIGHLIGHTS
JEFFREYS FINDGOLD MINE
- Stage One mining completed. Sold 9,741 ounces of gold, for $29.28million gross revenue.
- Net surplus cash generated of $9.53 million.
- Total cash proceeds to Auric$4.77 million being 50% share of surplus cash.
MUNDA GOLD PROJECT
- Grade control drilling program commenced on 1 November 2023 and was completed in early January 2024.
- A total of 351 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled. Assay results for 244 of these holes received.
- RC drilling underway testing targets within 1km east of Munda. Grade control follow-up holes planned based on assays received to date.
CORPORATE
- Auric finished the year with$4.49 million cash at bank.
- Auric has sufficient cash to complete all proposed activities in 2024.
Managing Director, Mark English said: “It was a fantastic and breakout quarter for Auric. With our JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd, we finished Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find and banked cash from the sale of gold. We hit a near record gold price on the 31 October 2023 when we sold 1,264 ounces at $3,131/ounce. The total cash Auric banked from our 50% share of gross cash surplus was $4.77M (ex GST). This cash injection is terrific news for Auric, our shareholders, and our future development. Recommencing mining at Jeffreys Find in the first quarter of 2024 will also be a great step forward.
“We also progressed the development at Munda by undertaking a large 351 hole grade control/resource definition drilling program starting on 1 November 2023. We acquired Munda in September 2020 and it’s our main and flagship asset.
“It is our intention to progress the development of Munda throughout 2024 with our key ambition being to commence mining late in 2024/early 2025. There is still a lot of work to be done, but it’s an exciting time for the Company. We have the necessary funds to undertake all the pre mining work we need to without requiring any further equity funding,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In less than three years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction, commencing production at its Jeffreys Find Project in May 2023.
Since floating, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 640 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become the next major gold producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find in May 2023. Gold mining is underway.
Over the coming months 100,000 – 150,000 tonnes of ore will be hauled to the Greenfields Mill at Coolgardie, where it will be toll treated. Gold produced will be forwarded to the Perth Mint for final refining and sale.
Partnering with Auric in the venture is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. After completing the initial pit, the partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus proceeds on a 50:50 basis. This will provide Auric with a substantial cash boost.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find. Ore is now being hauled to Coolgardie for refining.
Once the first phase is complete, BML will move to a deeper open-pit mine in 2024. The project life is short and final mining will be completed within 12 to 15 months of commencement. The two parties are partially exploiting the gold deposit of nearly 50,000 ounces with an anticipated total free cash flow surplus from the project of between $15,000,000 and $20,000,000. Auric’s share is 50 percent.
Effectively, this means the company will be self-funding for the next 18 to 24 months and able to sustain a substantial exploration program without need for additional capital raising.
Auric’s primary focus, however, remains on the company’s flagship asset - The Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which includes the Munda Gold Deposit.
To date, almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified. The asset is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which encompasses 20 tenements.
Munda has the potential to become a major gold project. To that end, the company has just released to the ASX an independent third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining.
The scoping study highlights the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be mined at a nearby gold mill. The study projects profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices. Mining could occur as early as 2025.
Auric Mining has been very active on the exploration front, conducting an inaugural drilling program at The Chalice West Project, highly prospective for gold, nickel and rare earths, in the Widgiemooltha-Higginsville area. In all, 227 holes were drilled as the company further defines the gold imprint of the tenement. Final results also indicate widespread, thick clay-hosted mineralization of rare earth elements.
Auric is also progressing with its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, which produced 268,000 ounces at 10 g/t gold between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the directors owning 16 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets. Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a junior explorer on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings. John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development. This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company that has current gold resources of 250,000 ounces – with 200,000 ounces at its flagship asset, The Munda Gold Deposit, near Widgiemooltha, 600 kilometers from Perth.
- Elsewhere, it has commenced mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman, where it is partially exploiting nearly 50,000 ounces of gold resources and hopes to recover around 20,000 ounces over the coming 12 to 18 months.
- The first gold ore will be processed through the mill at Coolgardie in July 2023 and cash flow is expected shortly.
- In the first stage of mining, 120,000 to 150,000 tonnes of ore will be sent for milling where it is expected to yield around 1.7g/t.
- The Company aims to be self-funding through the end of 2024.
- Risk is mitigated at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine with Auric’s JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie bearing all mining and day to day operational costs and working capital expenses.
- As the first phase of mining the initial pit comes to an end in the third quarter of 2023, both Auric and BML have agreed to a cash split of surplus funds, after costs and a retention of working capital for the final pit, on a 50:50 basis.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 640 square kilometers of tenure as it searches for a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has four main projects: The Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which incorporates the Munda Gold Deposit; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Chalice West Project, and The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project
Just released scoping study projects the mining of 100,000+ ounces from the Munda Gold Deposit. The study projects profits above $50 million through to $100 million.
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum.
This flagship asset contains 20 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Deposit. Since acquiring the Munda tenement drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
- Karora Resources (TSX:KRR); Higginsville Gold Operations (resources of 38.08 Mt @ 1.7 g/t for 2,015,000 ounces gold);
- Karora Resources; Beta Hunt (resources of 29.32Mt at 2.5g/t for 2,403,000 ounces gold); and
- Astral Resources (ASX:AAR); Mandilla Project (resources of 30.0Mt @ 1.1g/t for 1,030,000 ounces gold).
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development opportunities at Munda and has just released to the ASX an independent scoping study on open pit mining. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is a realistic prospect. Further drilling is in the works as the company looks to increase the size of the resource.
According to the scoping study at gold prices from AUD$2,400 to AUD$2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
• 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
• 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $54.7 million to $101.4 million.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8 million to $1.7 million.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9 million to $8.1 million were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design which would have a mine life of less than 3 months.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Gold mining underway as partners look to recover 6,000 to 8,000 ounces in first-phase pit with maiden gold pour expected towards the end of July 2023.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway.
Jeffreys Find is a short life mine with a total gold resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Work on the project has steadily advanced during the past year and gold mining is now underway making it a world-class progression to production.
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures (BML).
BML will initially be mining and hauling 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of ore from Jeffreys Find to Coolgardie, where it will be toll treated at the Greenfields Mill. Gold produced will be forwarded to the Perth Mint for final refining and sale. Around 6,000 ounces to 8,000 ounces of gold will be produced from the initial pit.
An independent scoping study conducted in the middle of 2022 projected a gold yield of 1.3g/t to 1/7g/t with gold thickest near the surface.
Sizeable cash flow will be generated from the project with estimates ranging from 19,000 to 22,000 ounces of gold to be produced during an 18 to 24 months mine life.
The initial pit takes shape at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
As mining progresses at Jeffreys Find, operations remain on plan and on budget. The company expects to have the first 30,000 tons of ore to the Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie for processing by the end of July 2023.
As the first phase of mining the initial pit comes to an end in the third quarter of 2023 both Auric and BML have agreed to a cash split of surplus funds, after costs and a retention of working capital for the final pit, on a 50:50 basis.
Looking forward after the first phase is completed, both Auric and BML will move to a larger and deeper final pit in 2024.
A surging gold price has made the project highly attractive. The independent scoping study originally estimated a gold price of $2,600/oz in July 2022. It now sits around $2,850/oz and this uplift in prices adds further profits and cashflow to the project.
Auric’s Managing Director Mark English on site at Jeffreys Find
Spargoville Project
Drilling program planned as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested nickel and gold anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
A drilling program will take place at The Spargoville Project in the second half of 2023.
The Chalice West Project
Gold and rare earth elements remain focus of exploration on 540 square kilometers of tenements.
In 2022, Auric Mining executed an option agreement to acquire The Chalice West Project. Since then, the Company has been actively exploring gold and precious minerals including nickel and rare earths.
At the end of 2022, a total of 227 holes were drilled, and another eight holes were drilled early in 2023.
The Chalice West Project is adjacent to The Chalice Mine
The inaugural program saw 145 aircore holes targeting an analogue or analogues to the Chalice Mine only 8 kilometers to the northeast which produced around 700,000 ounces of gold over seven years from 1995 at an average grade of 5.2 g/t.
The company has now expanded the definition of greenstones on the tenement and determined widespread gold anomalism potentially mirroring that of the Chalice Mine.
Nickel anomalies at Chalice West
Significant REE intercepts were returned for both individual 1m samples and BOH composite samples representing 25 holes.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steve Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and is vice-chairman of the Melbourne Football Club.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical DirectorJohn Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
High Grade Manganese up to 48% Mn at White Castles Project (4 October 2023)
- High grade manganese mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting assays of up to 48% Mn, at the Company’s White Castles project in the Gascoyne, W.A.
- Potential for over 50km of continuous strike indicated from sampling results across the project area.
Initial Drilling Confirms Lithium System (13 November 2023)
- Phase 1 drilling confirms the Bonzer Prospect to host an extensive package of multiple, thick, stacked highly fractionated and fertile pegmatites with the potential to host significant lithium mineralisation
- Detailed analysis of the results by consulting geochemist, Sugden Geoscience, confirms the Bonzer pegmatite system to be lithium bearing, highly fractionated and indicative of a spodumene pegmatite type based on specific geochemical ratios and fractionation trends
Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale at Morrissey Hill (15 December 2023)
- Phase 2 Drilling commenced on 20 November 2023. On 15 December 2023 Reach announced that it had significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
- The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
- Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
- Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected in early 2024.
Multiple new Niobium & REE Targets at Wabli Creek (21 December 2023)
- Assay results from a tenement-wide soil survey have identified 16 new strong, coherent Niobium/Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.
- The results demonstrate a significant extension to the previously reported Niobium/REE targets identified at the north-western margin of the project area within tenement E09/2377 (ASX Announcements 01 June & 28 June 2023).
- The top 3 priority targets define a semi-continuous arcuate zone of strong anomalism extending over 4km’s which may reflect a common source/tectono-stratigraphic control.
- Highly anomalous rock chip results previously reported include, Niobium:
- 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023)
- 14.3% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023)
Rare earth elements:
- 2.57% TREO (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022)
High Grade Manganese up to 48% Mn at White Castles Project
Reach announced receipt of high-grade manganese results of up to 48% Mn at the Company’s White Castles Project, in the Edmund Basin, approximately 80km north of the Company’s Morrissey Hill Lithium Project.
The receipt of assay results follows the Company’s reconnaissance rock chip sampling program, as announced on 20 September 2023. The White Castles project area comprises three large 100% owned strategically located tenements, and three tenement applications, totalling 665km2.
RR1 conducted a helicopter supported reconnaissance rock chip sampling program (ASX Announcement 20 September 2023). A total of 91 samples were collected from various outcropping material identified from satellite imagery and historical reporting. Some of the samples selected were taken from the Company’s adjoining Skyline REE project. Laboratory analysis was conducted by Intertek laboratories.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
EMU’s exploration activity focus during the quarter centred on the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. A second, follow up, reconnaissance field programme was conducted during late October – early December 2023. The Georgetown Project has emerged as a priority project for EMU as Rare Earth projects, particularly clay hosted projects, have progressively lost investor and market interest.
At its Annual General Meeting, held in November 2023, the fickle nature of REE investment was discussed. EMU has commenced the prioritisation of its work at the Georgetown Project, and the winding down of expenditures at its REE projects in WA despite the completion of excellent programmes of exploration work at all REE projects resulting in significant TREO1 grades.
The Georgetown Project offers early-stage exploration over very prospective ground with potential for scale deposits to be discovered. More than 1,000 mineral occurrences have been reported from historic mining and prospect areas. EMU’s early work at Georgetown has been and is focussed on the definition of prospects that may have the potential to evolve into scale mining operations.
The two reconnaissance field trips conducted during 2023 in August and December, resulted in the collection of 978 rock, stream, termite mound and soil samples. Partial assay results from the sampling have provided significant encouragement. Success has been achieved with the discovery of a high-grade copper vein swarm within the northern Fiery Creek tenement, pointing to potential early, scale exploration success. High grade copper, gold, lead, and silver results have been recorded from a number of identified prospective areas with further assay results awaited. Anomalous pathfinder elements at prospects located at all 3 tenements, have also provided further encouragement for follow up work.
GEORGETOWN PROJECT
EMU completed its maiden 15-day reconnaissance field survey during July and August 2023. A substantial high grade, outcropping, copper in quartz veining, (potentially polymetallic) system was identified within the Fiery Creek tenement with assay results from in situ rock sampling evidencing broad, high-grade copper and silver mineralisation.
EMU updated the market with its results following this field trip2.
- Assays results record up to 18% copper (180,100ppm) and up to 6.4 ounces silver (200 g/t) from rock samples in broad quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek.
- Extensive 750m x 750m intrusive related, north-south striking, outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide identified from field mapping.
- Veining displays extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the December 2023 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
- In-house Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study (‘SS’ or ‘the Study’) which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low- cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study at an advanced stage, with completion expected in late Q1 2024
- Establishment and registration of the Company’s Chinese subsidiary named Hunan Firebird Battery Technology Co Ltd
- Advanced and commercialised crystallisation technology secured, providing a key operation and cost advantage for Firebird
- Preferred location for battery grade manganese sulphate plant secured and will be situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Subsequent to quarter end, Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
OAKOVER PROJECT
- Planning for next stage environmental surveys and studies underway
- Diamond drill program for on-going metallurgical test work at Oakover to be carried out in Q1 2024
CORPORATE
- Cash $7.36 M
- The 2023 Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday 29 November 2023 and all resolutions were successfully passed
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
BATTERY GRADE MNSO4 SCOPING STUDY COMPLETED
FOR FULL DETAILS REFER TO ASX ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 21/11/2023 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT – CHINA BASED BATTERY GRADE MNSO4 SCOPING STUDY
The China-based Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the processing of part of the manganese concentrate to be produced from the Oakover Manganese Project at a facility to be established in China. The Scoping Study outcomes, production targets and forecast financial information referred to in this release are based on low accuracy level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore resources.
The Scoping Study has been completed to a level of accuracy of +/- 35% in line with a scoping level study accuracy. While each of the JORC modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be realised. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before the Company will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case. Accordingly, given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study. Given that the results of the Scoping Study are subject to the qualifications above (including assumptions as to accuracy), any results reported in this release should be considered as approximates and subject to variances having regard for the assumptions referred to in this release. The Company has reasonable grounds for disclosing a Production Target, given that approximately 99% of the Life-of-Mine (LOM) Production Target is in the Indicated Mineral Resource category, and 1% is in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The production target stated in this announcement is based on Firebird’s current expectations of future results or events and should not be relied upon by investors when making investment decisions. Further evaluation work and studies are required to establish sufficient confidence that the production target will be met. Firebird confirms that the financial viability of the Oakover Manganese Project is not dependent on the inclusion of Inferred Resources in the Scoping Study.
The Company considers all the material assumptions in this to be based on reasonable grounds. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Firebird considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved. To achieve the range of potential outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding of in the order of US$82.3 million (excluding working capital and finance costs) will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Firebird will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. However, the Company has concluded it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement and believes that it has a "reasonable basis" to expect it will be able to fund the development of the Project. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Firebird’s existing shares. It is also possible that Firebird could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce Firebird’s proportionate ownership of the project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.
The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the Scoping Study have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012). The Competent Person’s Statement is found on page 5 of this announcement.
For full details of the Mineral Resources estimate, please refer to Firebird’s ASX release dated 10th March 2022 and 23 March 2023. Firebird has confirmed that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market about the ongoing and planned exploration activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”).
- Spodumene bearing pegmatites with assays of up to 2.6% Li2O from recent outcrop sampling.
- Exploration to ramp up with exploration budgets approved.
- New high-priority pegmatites to be targeted following data consolidation.
- Strong support from JV partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) as exploration work continues.
During Q4-2023, following on from the completion of a high-resolution aerial magnetics survey (refer ASX release dated 20 Nov 2023), the Company has received results from additional outcrop mapping of high-priority pegmatites with assays up to 2.6% Li2O (23WS0039). These high-priority pegmatites will be targeted with RC drilling upon receipt of relevant approvals. The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the teams at both MQR and MIN are excited about the 2024 exploration campaign that lies ahead.
Figure 1: Outcropping spodumene (Orange) rich pegmatite from sample location 23WS0044.
Executive Chairman Comment:
Marquee Executive Chairman, Mr. Charles Thomas, commented:
“We’re looking forward to recommencing drilling after a period of data consolidation from our previous exploration campaigns. We have a much clearer picture of the geological controls on the LCT- pegmatite mineralisation, so it’s exciting to begin preparation for our 2024 exploration campaign.”
“The recent mapping programme has uncovered multiple new mineralised pegmatites and these assay results of up to 2.6% Li2O reconfirm my view that we are closing in on unlocking the true value of the West Spargoville Project. To have the continued strong support from industry leading company and our JV partner, Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) in this uncertain time for many junior lithium exploration Companies, also provides us with great confidence that we have a Company making Project and are heading in the right direction at the West Spargoville Project.”
“I look forward to beginning the 2024 drilling campaign in the coming months once we have received all the necessary approvals and will update our shareholders and the wider market as this occurs.”
Exploration Update & Forward Work Plan
Following completion of aerial magnetic surveying (refer MQR ASX release dated 20 Nov 2023), Company geologists completed a site visit to determine drill rig access for the planned drilling programs. Mapping of pegmatites, using ultraviolet (UV) light, was completed during the early morning with visual spodumene identified at a number of high-priority drilling sites (Figure 1). Rock chip samples of the outcropping, spodumene bearing pegmatites returned significant assay results up to 2.6% Li2O (23SW0039) (Table 1 & Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2023. During the quarter, the Company completed drilling activities at the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects in Queensland and completed surface sampling and mapping campaigns at the Odyssey rare earth element project.
HIGHLIGHTS
Yarrol Gold Project, Queensland
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets at Yarrol associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body
- 2023 drill results cover 2.2km extent of mineralised corridor in initial drill tests by Many Peaks to confirm and extend gold mineralisation in historical drilling, with better results returning;
- 40.8m @ 2.80 g/t gold from 38m depth – YA187 Including 17.8m @ 4.01g/t gold from 61m depth
- 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth - YA188
- 16m @ 0.75g/t gold from
- First oriented diamond drilling completed, informing on key structural controls to mineralisation and optimal drill orientations
Mt Steadman Gold Project, Queensland
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism
The Yarrol Gold Project is a 560km2 land holding located approximately 30km south-east of the township of Monto in the Northern Burnett Region, and 100km west of the regional city of Bundaberg. The greater Yarrol Province hosts a number of significant mines and exploration projects, including the nearby Mt Rawdon gold mine operated by Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and 70km northwest of Many Peaks’ Mt Steadman Gold Project (refer to Figure 2).
Diamond Drilling Results
Many Peaks has completed a further 6 diamond holes comprising a total 1,210m drilled targeting multiple extension targets across more than 1.6km strike extent of the 4km long diorite hosted intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
Drill holes YAD189 and YAD194 (refer to Figure 1) are each an initial drill test on targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP ground geophysics.
YAD194, drilled into the historical True Blue prospect area at Yarrol, host to a 700m long corridor of better than 1 g/t gold in rock chips at surface located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187. Surface rock chip results across the 700m surface anomaly at True Blue includes peak historical rock chip results of 33.1g/t gold, 8.57g/t gold & 7.74g/t gold (refer to ASX Announcement dated 23 August 2023).
Figure 1 | Yarrol Gold Project drill collar location map with outline of mapped diorite intrusion hosting gold mineralisation
Drill hole YAD189 at True Blue successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth before extending into intensely altered and veined sedimentary wallrock from 95m drill depth.
In addition to the success in hole YAD189 at True Blue, the Company also drilled a similar style of geophysical target 1.6km north of YAD189 (600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188) where drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the first phase of grade control drilling has been completed at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
Highlights
- Grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project completed with 351 holes drilled.
- Assays received for 244 holes including numerous high-grade intersections such as:
- An updated resource model integrating the grade control drilling will be completed once all results are received.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “It is terrific to be back drilling and concentrating on Munda. This is our main asset and flagship project. The drilling results to date have provided many high grade gold intersections.
“Only 70% of the assay results have been received, so we don’t have a complete understanding, but we are excited with the gold results so far. It will take more time to fully analyse the data from the 10,985 samples collected and then to define the way forward.
“We believe that Munda will become a sizeable cash producer for Auric. Last year’s Scoping Study showed of the order of 112,000 to 129,100 ounces of gold can be mined from Munda. Munda is where our efforts are focused.”
A total of 351 holes were drilled on a 10m x 10m pattern for 10,895m. Assays have been received for 244 holes, up to 19 January 2024, representing approximately 70% of the samples submitted.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off (Appendix 1) with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Grade Control Program
The drill pattern covered the starter pit defined in a recent Scoping Study1 within a larger area of near surface mineralisation (Figure 1).
Drilling was undertaken by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services Pty Ltd (TDS). Most holes were drilled vertically to depths of 30-35m, targeting either the 350m or 345m reduced level (RL). Angled holes were drilled around the margin of the historic Resolute trial pit together with some in the trial pit. Shallower vertical holes were drilled in the Resolute trial pit to reach the same elevations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
