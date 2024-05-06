Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Western Copper and Gold Announces Exercise of Participation Right in Full by Rio Tinto

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Norfolk Metals

NFL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Canada Nickel Continues to Achieve Excellent Drill Results at Reid

Canada Nickel Continues to Achieve Excellent Drill Results at Reid

Highlights

  • New best interval to date at Reid - 687 metres of 0.27% nickel including 36.0 metres of 0.41% nickel and 7.5 metres of 0.56% nickel in REI24-18.
  • All four holes intersected core lengths of at least 676 metres with average grades of 0.24% to 0.27% nickel.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) provided an update today on its 2024 exploration program with assay results from four new holes at its Reid property, which included the best drill result to date from the property.

Six drill rigs are currently operating across the Company's exploration portfolio. As outlined in a conference call held on February 23, 2024 , the Company's 2024 exploration program is targeting delivery of seven new resources by Q2-2025 and six further discoveries, unlocking the regional exploration potential of the Timmins Nickel District.

"Reid continues to deliver excellent results with yet another best drill interval to date.  We are encouraged by these four additional drill results with long drill intervals and three of the four holes reporting higher grade intervals", said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel. "These results continue to highlight the very large-scale potential of this property. With six drill rigs now operating, we expect a steady flow of drill results from across the Company's exploration portfolio."

Reid Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 kilometres southwest of the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project ("Crawford") and contains a geophysical target of 3.9 square kilometres, nearly 2.4 times larger than Crawford (see Figure 1).  The Company currently has an ongoing drilling program, with eight initial drill holes intersecting long intervals of dunite and ending in mineralization. Complete assays for holes REI24-18, REI24-19, REI24-20 and REI24-21 are disclosed in this release and four holes have assays pending. The holes in this release were collared near the west half of the target and drilled near the center of the intrusion. The ultramafic sequence in this area is more than 800 metres thick, nearly twice that of Crawford's main zone.

Three of the four holes disclosed in this release intersected higher grade mineralization within the main ultramafic body. All holes collared and ended in dunite except REI24-19 which collared on a small dyke but intersected dunite starting at 49.5 metres and continued downhole.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

REI24-18

32.3

720.0

687.7

0.27

0.01

0.009

0.007

0.71

5.51

0.03

including

676.5

712.5

36.0

0.41

0.02

0.057

0.023

0.56

6.03

0.12

Including

696.0

703.5

7.5

0.56

0.02

0.109

0.048

0.57

5.93

0.16

REI24-19

49.5

726.0

676.5

0.25

0.01

0.013

0.009

0.68

6.33

0.02

Including

348.0

726.0

378.0

0.28

0.01

0.003

0.003

0.74

5.14

0.02

REI24-20

26.0

702.0

676.0

0.25

0.01

0.008

0.005

0.71

5.88

0.05

Including

255.7

369.0

113.3

0.35

0.01

0.026

0.010

0.73

5.69

0.10

REI24-21

24.0

750.0

726.0

0.24

0.01

0.011

0.013

0.65

6.77

0.05

Including

333.0

750.0

417.0

0.27

0.01

0.008

0.007

0.71

6.12

0.05

Including

520.5

565.0

44.5

0.32

0.01

0.018

0.010

0.72

4.97

0.06

and

621.0

750.0

129.0

0.29

0.01

0.003

0.004

0.70

5.31

0.06

Table 1 – Reid drilling downhole composite.

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 1 – Reid – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.

Figure 1 - Reid - CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

REI24-18

456760

5404150

180

-60

720

REI24-19

456960

5404305

180

-60

726

REI24-20

456565

5404100

180

-60

702

REI24-21

456565

5404300

180

-60

702

REI24-22

456565

5404300

0

-60

492

REI24-23

456758

5404333

135

-55

564

REI24-24

457157

5404317

0

-60

705

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-continues-to-achieve-excellent-drill-results-at-reid-302136051.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c1273.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) was proud to participate in an Ontario government delegation at the 2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C. During the summit, CEO Mark Selby a veteran in the mining industry with over 20 years of experience, stressed the importance of strengthened Ontario-US trade partnerships and collaboration in critical minerals as demand for clean energy solutions across North America surges.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel Company's CEO further spoke about the essential role of nickel in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles (EVs) and stainless steel production, critical for the transition to a cleaner economy. "Nickel is not just a metal; it's a linchpin in our sustainable future," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company.  "Canada Nickel, Ontario, Canada and the United States share many of the same economic and environmental objectives, specifically around the need for reliable, clean, critical minerals sources amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain pressures."

Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in Ontario's Timmins Nickel District was showcased at the summit as a model of innovation and sustainability. Projected to become one of the top nickel sulphide operations globally, it boasts potential for zero-carbon production thanks to the Company's proprietary IPT Carbonation carbon storage technology.

"The Crawford Project is expected to be the Western World's largest nickel sulphide operation, emphasizing our commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices that significantly reduce carbon emissions," Selby noted. The Ontario project is expected to play a crucial role in filling critical supply gaps for North America's EV and stainless steel markets.

The summit also served as a platform for Canada Nickel to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nickel market, which is essential for powering the EV revolution. The discussions included the impact of recent US policies on metal imports and the strategic steps both nations and the province need to take to secure a reliable supply of critical minerals.

"We have the critical minerals, expertise and experience the world is looking for in my riding of Timmins and across Northern Ontario ," said George Pirie , Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins , and Ontario's Minister of Mines. " The United States and Ontario share goals for a battery-powered future and the relationship between our governments has never been more important. We need to work together to secure the supply chain and Ontario -based companies like Canada Nickel will help us accomplish this goal. I am so excited to continue working to promote Ontario mining companies because they are the best in the world."

Canada Nickel's participation in the summit underscores its role as a leader in the next generation of large-scale nickel supply and as a key player in North America's critical minerals strategies. The company continues to work closely with the Ontario Government, Canadian, and US officials to advance bilateral initiatives that enhance the critical minerals supply chain and promote sustainable mining practices.

For More Information, Contact:
Mark Selby
CEO and Director
647-256-1954
info@canadanickel.com

Media Contact:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs, Canada Nickel Company
sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, strategic plans, statements relating to the nickel and EV markets, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Crawford Project, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-concludes-successful-participation-in-washington-dc-summit-on-north-american-critical-minerals-strategy-302132296.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)

  • Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Highlights

  • Key Engineering Contracts Awarded and Work is Underway
    • Steel plant design led by SMS group
    • Key portions of nickel plant design led by Metso
    • Overall study compilation & supporting engineering led by Ausenco
  • Feasibility studies for Nickel Processing Facility and Stainless Steel and Alloy Production Facility near Timmins, Ontario remain on target for year-end

NetZero Metals Inc. ("NetZero Metals" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today provided an update on the progress of engineering studies for two processing facilities a nickel processing facility and a stainless steel and alloy production facility in the Timmins Nickel District.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Highlights

  • Crawford on track for mid-2025 construction decision and first production by year-end 2027
  • Front End Engineering Design led by Ausenco

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today that it has commenced Front End Engineering Design at the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project led by its long-term engineering partner Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") and supported by a number of engineering firms from the project's feasibility study.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Highlights
  • First two holes at Newmarket successfully intersect target mineralization including 373 metres of 0.24% nickel in NEW24-01
  • Best interval to date at first hole at Reid - 675 metres of 0.25% nickel including 142 metres of 0.32% nickel and 24 metres of 0.40% nickel in REI24-17
  • First five holes at Reid each intersect over 650 metres of target mineralization within an 800-metre-thick ultramafic sequence – approximately 2 times thicker than Crawford's Main zone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce positive initial assay results from its 2024 exploration program including the first two holes at the Company's Newmarket property and results from the first hole from its Reid property, which delivered the best drill results to date from Reid.

A total of six holes have been completed at Reid and seventeen holes have also been completed at Crawford as part of a program to delineate an initial palladium-platinum (PGM) resource for which assays are pending. Four drill rigs are currently operating, and a fifth drill rig is expected to begin on April 1 st . As outlined in a conference call held on February 23, 2024 , the Company's 2024 exploration program is targeting delivery of seven additional resources by Q2-2025 and six further discoveries.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Highlights:

  • Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t.
  • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources are Open Pit comprising 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt.
  • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t.
  • The Mineral Resources are estimated only for the West, Central and East Zone of the 15km long main mineralized horizon. The potential to identify additional Mineral Resources exists along the strike and down dip of the currently defined Mineral Resources and on satellite zones including M-Zone, A51-Zone, A51 Far Side Zone, West Zone South and South Discovery Zone.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that following the release of the Mineral Resource estimate on March 19, 2024, it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on its 100% owned Ferguson Lake base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", palladium and platinum) Project ("the Ferguson Lake Project" or "the Project"), entitled "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada ("the Technical Report")", prepared by SRK Consulting and Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., effective March 19, 2024, on SEDAR at http:www.sedar+.com . The Technical Report has also been posted on the Company's website at www.cnresources.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 26, 2024, and has issued 2,900,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $290,000. In connection with the financing, the Company paid a total of $12,000 as finder's fees. All shares issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring September 4, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Copper Mountain as part of the Gaspé Copper Project, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec.

The updated MRE (see Table 1 below) comprises an open-pit Indicated Resource of 495 million tonnes grading 0.37% CuEq , representing a 30% increase in copper-equivalent metal content over the previously reported copper-only Inferred Resource (see April 28, 2022 press release), as well as greater than 99% conversion rate from Inferred to Indicated category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Files Amended Offering Document and Refiles Interim Financial Statements

Aston Bay Holdings Files Amended Offering Document and Refiles Interim Financial Statements

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") advises that it has filed an amended Offering Document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, which reflects a correction to a date in Part 7. The Company also refiled its condensed interim financial statements for the nine months December 31, 2023 to reflect two corrections to Note 5 - Share Capital in respect of the warrants. The first correction was to a typographical error in the number of warrants issued on October 5, 2023, which was 31,297,375 instead of 13,297,375. The second correction was to reflect that the warrants expiring on December 31, 2023 had expired instead of being outstanding. Other than these changes, and the resulting change to the aggregate number of warrants outstanding, there were no other changes to the financial statements and the refiled financial statements replace and supersede the previously filed interim financial statements in respect of the same period filed on February 28, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Management Change and Adds Strength to its Leadership

Fireweed Announces Management Change and Adds Strength to its Leadership

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) announces the appointment of Peter Hemstead, Director of Fireweed, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Brandon Macdonald, effective immediately.

The Company also announces the appointment of Adam Lundin as Strategic Advisor, the appointment of Paul Harbidge as independent Director, and the intention to nominate Jamie Beck for election to the Board at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Canada Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Awards the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study Contract To Hatch

Lithium Investing

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: HighGold Climbs 59 Percent Gain on Acquisition News

resource investing

Multiple Thick Scandium Zones at Murga

Gold Investing

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Completed

Gold Investing

$2.5 Million Rights Issue Closes with Significant Excess Demand

×