White Cliff Minerals

Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

Drilling Completed at Reedy South Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold-Silver Project and Reedy South Gold Project.

Highlights

  • White Cliff has been granted all federal licences for its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold- Silver Project: All the remaining exploration licences (2,813km2) have now been granted at Radium Point project, situated on Great Bear Lake in the Canada’s Northwest Territories, following approvals by the Government of Canada.
  • The Company has completed drilling at the Reedy South Gold Project: Exploratory drilling has been wrapped up at White Cliff’s 100%-owned Reedy South Gold Project in the Cue Goldfields region of Western Australia. The program was designed to test strike and depth-extensions to the existing inferred 2012 JORC mineral resource estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold1. All samples are now undergoing assaying at Perth laboratories.
  • A geochemical campaign is nearing completion at Lake Tay (Johnston) Gold-Lithium Project and Diemals Gold-Copper-Lithium-Nickel Project: White Cliff is undertaking a targeted soils and bedrock sampling program across the largely unexplored and emerging mineral province of Lake Johnston in WA, with the Company’s exploration effort currently nearing completion.

Commenting on the update, White Cliff, Managing Director - Troy Whittaker said:

“Having these final federal licences granted at Radium Point is the last phase of our application process and the milestone where we now fully transform from applications under assessment to exploration- ready at our multi-metal project in Canada.

“Significant preparatory works are now either complete or underway for the upcoming summer field season in Canada where we are excited to deploy our teams on-ground.

“Our initial focus at Radium Point and Nunavut projects in Canada will be infield rock chip sampling, reconnaissance, and the airborne MobileMT geophysical survey which will then be followed up by our maiden drilling campaign which we very much look forward to.

“Our focus at Reedy South in Western Australia was to identify potential expansions to the known JORC resource. With this campaign now concluded and those assays at the laboratory, we look forward to the results.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

Highly Experienced Lithium Professional Appointed as Managing Director

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jason Froud as Managing Director effective 1 June 2024. This appointment following an extensive executive search process marks an important milestone in the transition of Premier1 into a significant junior lithium explorer.

Keep reading...Show less
Mandrake Resources

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX: MAN) (Mandrake or the Company) advises that next- generation Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and Refining provider ElectraLith Pty Ltd (ElectraLith) has produced 99.9% pure battery grade Lithium Hydroxide directly from Mandrake’s 100%-owned flagship 93,755 acre (~379km2) Utah Lithium Project brines.

Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals logo

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina


Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Black Mountain Drilling Results

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) advises it has received the results of drill holes four to nine (the “Last Six Holes”) from the Phase 1 Drill Program at the Black Mountain Project, in Wyoming, U.S.A. (“Black Mountain”).

Keep reading...Show less

