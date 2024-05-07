Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bitcoin Well Announces Successful Lightning Network Infrastructure Setup

Bitcoin Well Announces Successful Lightning Network Infrastructure Setup

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 7, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has successfully set up the required independent Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure to enable customer payments via the Lightning Network and route third party payments through the Lightning  node ecosystem.

The establishment of the Bitcoin Well Lightning Network infrastructure will initially enable Bitcoin Well customers to sell bitcoin through the Lightning Network ("Lightning"), a popular layer two protocol of the Bitcoin network.

The Lightning Network enables secure, instant bitcoin transactions without a miner fee, which is useful for small transactions, frequent transactions and retail payments. In addition to a "Payment Address" (as described below) the Bitcoin Well Lightning infrastructure will also route 3rd party payments for a small fee.

To start, Bitcoin Well will give customers a dedicated Bitcoin Well Lightning Network Payment Address ("Payment Address") associated with their Bitcoin Well account that will automatically convert Lightning to dollars and instantly send them to the customer bank account. This will be available to Canadian customers initially, and then our US customers shortly after.  Most importantly, this will work directly from the customer's self custody thanks to our non custodial Bitcoin ecosystem. The expected launch of the Payment Address is this month.

"Adding the Lighting Network to our ecosystem is a massive step towards the Bitcoin Super Company vision I emphasized a few months ago," said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. "The majority of Bitcoin exchanges do not yet offer Lightning to their customers. This allows us to showcase our Bitcoin expertise and continue to make it faster, safer and cheaper for customers to use bitcoin from their self custody. The Lightning Network, and other layer two protocols, are key in our mission to enable independence through the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of Bitcoin."

After the Payment Address launch, we will add the ability for customers to pay their bills with Lightning, buy bitcoin on the Lightning Network, and swap their bitcoin to and from the blockchain and the Lightning Network.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We call this future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.


Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta April 24, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3w5hy6Q

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well
