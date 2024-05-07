- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
More Outstanding Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its latest drilling program at Auld Creek, located within the Reefton Project.
Highlights
- ACDDH016, the second diamond hole drilled in 2024, intersected the Bonanza East Shoot with a downhole intersection of 22.2m @ 7.2g/t Au and 0.3% Sb from 67m, with an estimated true width of 10m.
- ACDDH016 follows on from the first hole ACDDH015 that intersected 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb with an estimated true width of 6m.
- To date eight diamond holes have been drilled in the Bonanza East Fault, with all holes intersecting significant gold or gold and antimony mineralisation.
- These results compliment previous drilling at Auld Creek that focused on the Fraternal Shoot, with 8 diamond drillholes defining an inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 66koz @ 3.5g/t gold and 8.7kt @ 1.5% antimony. Siren’s Reefton inferred MRE is 444koz @ 3.8 g/t Au and 8.7kt @ 1.5% antimony.
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:
“Drilling at Siren’s Auld Creek target within the Reefton Project continues to exceed geological interpretations with higher widths and grades than initially expected. The current MRE from Auld Creek is defined solely from the initial fraternal shoot drilling. Over the coming months we expect the results from the recent drilling targeting the Fraternal & Bonanza Shoots to add significantly to the Auld Creek MRE and consequently Siren’s Global MRE which currently stands at ~1.27Moz at 3.1 g/t Au and 8.7kt Sb @ 1.5%”.1
Background
In 2024, Siren’s strategy at Auld Creek is to drill test all four mineralised shoots (Fraternal, Fraternal North, Bonanza and Bonanza East) identified from soil sampling, surface trenching and diamond drilling carried out over the past 12 months.
The Fraternal and Bonanza west dipping mineralised faults are interpreted to be sub-parallel approximately 100m apart (Figure 1). On the Fraternal Fault at least two mineralised shoots have been identified: Fraternal and Fraternal North, which are interpreted to plunge moderately to the south.
The Bonanza East Fault dips to the east and links between the Fraternal and Bonanza Faults. Diamond drilling by Siren in 2023 confirmed the continuance of the Bonanza East Shoot that was intersected in surface trenches, with ACDDH011 intersecting 5m @ 4.1g/t Au and 7.0% Sb 80m below the surface. The Bonanza East Shoot is interpreted to plunge to the north, with the top and bottom limits constrained by the intersection with the Fraternal and Bonanza mineralisation.
Siren plans to target the Bonanza East, Bonanza and Fraternal North Shoots with the initial drilling over the next few months, with all four shoots having then been tested to around 100m below surface. The second phase of drilling will then target down plunge extensions to the mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Siren Gold
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35 per ounce.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, with gold prices reaching the $2,000 mark in the last quarter of 2023. What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines runs low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.
Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 grams per ton (g/t) AuEq (gold equivalent), from Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River, Supreme and Auld Creek.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. Additionally, antimony is a critical element in lithium-ion batteries and next-generation liquid metal batteries utilized for energy storage systems. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield and Sams Creek in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent), with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sams Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contains very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sams Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sams Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100 percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralization defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Auld Creek
The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
The company provided a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Auld Creek Prospect which includes 132 koz @ 7.1 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) containing @ 3.5 g/t gold and 8,700 tons of antimony @ 1.5 percent antimony. The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
- 35 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 2.9 percent antimony or 35 meters @ 11 g/t AuEq
- 6 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 4.1 percent antimony or 6 meters @ 13.8 g/t AuEq
- 34 meters @ 1.6 g/t gold, 0.7 percent antimony or 34 meters @ 3.3 g/t AuEq
- 20.7 meters @ 5.9 g/t gold, 2.6 percent antimony or 20.7 meters @ 12 g/t AuEq
With a global MRE of above 1.3 Moz, Siren is on track to achieve its vision of being a multiple-million-ounce, high-grade gold and antimony producer.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience. He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over 20 years. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full-service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Victor Rajasooriar - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victor Rajasooriar is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and board director who has more than 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations. Rajasooriar’s distinguished career has seen him hold senior roles with major resource companies, including managing director and CEO of Echo Resources (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Before joining Echo, Rajasooriar was chief operating officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior technical roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining. At Newmont, this included operational responsibility for the Waihi Gold Operation in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008. He holds a bachelor of engineering (mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is a New Zealand-based exploration geologist with more than 30 years of mining and geology experience in New Zealand. He graduated from Otago University and has held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered more than 3 Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at the general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards for capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds accounting, finance, and corporate governance qualifications and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Scoping Study Completed for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise the results of the Scoping Study for the first stage of the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine in Cuba. The Study has been prepared by the 50:50 Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”), which is undertaking the project.
- The 752ha concession covering the Nueva Sabana deposit also hosts the El Pilar, Gaspar, and Camilo porphyry copper intrusives, and numerous shallow gold targets identified by artisanal mining.
- The Nueva Sabana deposit has a small 3g/t gold cap, an underlying copper-gold zone, and a deeper sulphide copper zone that is open at depth at 150m, and could potentially transition into the El Pilar porphyry copper deposit which is offset to the south.
- The Study has been based on a pit limited to 100m depth which at a mining rate of 500,000tpa of ore, will result in an initial mine life of 4 years.
- With additional exploration by the joint venture, and a greater mining depth, the project life and NPV could be increased.
- The Initial MRE for Nueva Sabana which is incorporated as ATTACHMENT A in the Study, established approximately 30M lb of 0.8% copper in Inferred Resources within the 50m below the planned 100m mining depth for the first stage of the development which is a positive indication of the potential to increase the mine life.
- Metallurgical testwork set out in ATTACHMENT C has indicated the mine will initially produce a gold concentrate with a grade of ~70.9g/t Au, followed by a blended copper-gold concentrate with an average grade of ~27.4% Cu, and 25g/t Au.
- The off-take agreement is expected to include a provision for advanced payments for concentrates by the buyer, to assist in the funding of construction costs.
Payables for these concentrates have been received from the two international commodity traders the joint venture is negotiating with to establish an off-take agreement.
HIGHLIGHTS OF FINANCIAL ANALYSIS FOR STAGE ONE OF THE NUEVA SABANA MINE:
- Pre-development Costs of ~USD5.0M including the concession acquisition are being met by MLV
The Chairman of Antilles Gold, Mr Brian Johnson, commented that“even though the first stage of the Nueva Sabana project is quite small, it is fortunate that it will be development-ready within a short period of time.
This is economically advantageous considering the joint venture’s flagship development, the La Demajagua gold-silver-antimony mine, had to be delayed after being expanded to allow the production of a gold doré when the market for its gold-arsenopyrite concentrate became an issue in August 2023.
Antilles Gold intends to subscribe the final US$2.0M of its US$15.0M earn-in for a 50% shareholding in the joint venture company, Minera La Victoria (“MLV”), within the next few months. Thereafter, the Company’s cash burn will be substantially reduced.
If MLV decides to undertake an exploration program on the copper properties before cash flow becomes available from the Nueva Sabana mine in Q4 2025, the required capital will probably have to come from a share issue by MLV to Antilles Gold, and, or a third party.
With respect to this possibility, MLV has recently presented commercial propositions to two major investors interested in becoming a shareholder in MLV, and participating in the exploration of its highly prospective copper properties, and the development of La Demajagua, and other gold projects potentially available to the joint venture.
However, MLV’s near term priority is to finalise negotiations on a concentrate off-take agreement for Nueva Sabana, and to arrange project financing.
Antilles Gold’s share of the NPV8 for the first stage of Nueva Sabana is ~A$70M at current metal prices of US$2,300 per oz Au, and US$4.30 per lb Cu, and an exchange rate of A$1.00 = US$0.65, which is significantly higher than the Company’s current market capitalisation of A$10.4M.
The opportunity for growth will increase with the proposed development of the La Demajagua gold- silver-antimony mine, where the Company’s share of NPV8 reported to ASX on 30 March 2023 was ~A$150M, prior to the decision to expand the project to produce gold doré from its gold arsenopyrite concentrate, and increase antimony production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Manuka Resources Ltd. (ASX: MKR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Manuka Resources Ltd. (‘MKR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MKR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 9 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Excellent Stope Performance as Mining Rates Ramping Up at Second Fortune
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to advise that Linden Gold Alliance Limited (subject to an off market takeover offer by Brightstar2) have recently completed its underground capital development program and is now in ore production on the 1085 level under its owner operator model. Production has also started from stoping activities (Figure 2) supplementing ongoing ore drive development along with commencement of surface road haulage activities from the Second Fortune gold mine (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Current stoping and development production of 7,000 - 9,000 t/month, ramping up to the 12,000 - 15,000 t/month previously achieved mining rate at Second Fortune.
- Stoping recommenced in April on the 1085 level (Main Lode South), with stoping performing in-line with or better than expectations, achieving an average stoping width of ~1.5 metres
- Road Haulage recommenced in April after significant weather event in previous month
- Sampled Main Lode ore vein grades within ore development drives exceeding +40g/t Au
- Surface & underground diamond drilling contractors engaged to commence resource definition and near-mine exploration programs in near term1
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“The recommencement of ore haulage activities at Second Fortune is exciting to see as the team builds momentum towards the steady state production rate of 12,000 - 15,000t per month by the September quarter 2024, which was the previous mining rate at Second Fortune.
Whilst the operational Linden team on site is focused on safe production, Brightstar and Linden geologists have worked together to design a surface and underground drill program to build confidence in the existing Mineral Resource Estimate as part of Brightstar’s broader +30,000m drilling program across the Menzies and Laverton portfolio in the near term. This forms part of Brightstar’s commitment to unlocking the inherent value in the Linden assets and advancing the enlarged groups’ assets towards development and monetisation of the combined resource base within the Eastern Goldfields.”
Figure 1 - ROM Loader placing Second Fortune gold ore into road train (April 2024)
Figure 2 – Long hole open stoping at Second Fortune. Looking south on the 1085 Level Main Lode (April 2024) Highlighting narrow stope width, clean extraction with limited dilution and good ground conditions
Figure 3 - Planned surface (black) and underground (blue) drillholes into Second Fortune (block model shown)
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
The Second Fortune underground mine has a present production run rate of 7,000 – 9,000 tonnes per month with the mine expected to reach steady state production of 12,000 - 15,000 t/month in the September quarter 2024 consistently achieved in recent years. Stoping recommenced in April, along with ongoing capital (decline) and operating (ore drive) development activities in the mine.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project
Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a multi-year area-based exploration permit for the Swan target at the Atsutla Gold Project in northern British Columbia (BC). The permit will allow Trailbreaker to conduct advanced exploration at the Swan target, including geophysical surveying and future diamond drilling, in order to better define the mineralization system.
Trailbreaker is currently planning its 2024 exploration activities for Swan, including an induced polarization (IP) survey covering a strong multi element geochemical anomaly coincident with argillic alteration. The survey is designed to identify any chargeability and resistivity features potentially associated with mineralized alteration zones. As porphyry deposits often form in clusters, additional surface exploration will be conducted concurrently with the IP program to continue exploring for new mineralized targets at the Atsutla Gold Project.
Message from the President
“Receiving our exploration permit for Swan is a big step toward advancing the Atsutla Gold Project. We now have the capability to be more aggressive with our exploration efforts in order to advance the Swan target.” – Daithi Mac Gearailt
Swan Target Description
The Swan target is located in the eastern Atsutla Gold Property area, in northern BC. Swan is a potential gold-silver-copper (Au-Ag-Cu) porphyry system, defined by a 900 m by 700 m Au-Ag-Cu-arsenic (As) – antimony (Sb) – molybdenum (Mo) – lead (Pb) soil geochemical anomaly along a gossanous ridge. The host setting is a leucogranite porphyry intrusion with argillic and phyllic alteration assemblages. Bedrock sampling by Trailbreaker in the centre of the soil anomaly has returned values up to 11.5 g/t Au and 16.8 g/t Ag.
Historic IP surveying around the Swan target took place in the valley west of the soil anomaly. This work focused on a molybdenum anomaly associated with a semi-circular chargeability high. This chargeability feature partially wraps around the soil anomaly, but the survey dimensions do not cover the entire anomaly. Additionally, IP surveying will be valuable in identifying potential chargeability highs, which may indicate high sulphide content and associated alteration zonation. As well, resistivity characteristics may help vector toward felsic intrusive centers and high-density quartz veining which would indicate the potassic core of a porphyry system.
Figure 1: Highlights of the Swan target include the strong Au geochemical anomaly, phyllic and argillic alteration zones, and the partial chargeability high ring feature defined from a historic IP survey.
About the Atsutla Gold Project
The Atsutla Gold project covers over 40,000 hectares of underexplored and prospective ground in northwestern BC. The project covers a portion of the Atsutla mountain range 70 km south of the BC-Yukon border. Placer gold was recorded in the area during the early 1900s, with very little subsequent mineral exploration.
The project is centered over the crustal-scale Teslin-Thibert fault system that marks the division between the Quesnel and Cache Creek terranes. Gold mineralization is associated with Mesozoic intrusive batholiths that are the predominant geological unit on the property. Trailbreaker has discovered five significant zones of gold mineralization across the property. These are:
- Swan Zone – discussed above – Au-Cu-Ag porphyry target defined by a 900 m by 700 m multi-element soil geochemical anomaly with rock samples grading up to 11.5 g/t Au and 16.8 g/t Ag.
- Highlands Zone – A 750 m by 600 m area in the western Atsutla Gold property region, with veins containing coarse visible gold and assaying up to 630 g/t Au and 1,894 g/t Ag.
- Christmas Creek Zone – Gold-bearing quartz veins 2 km east of the Highlands Zone, with rock samples assaying up to 102 g/t Au and 524 g/t Ag.
- Snook Zone – High-grade veins 3.5 km northeast of the Highlands Zone with rock samples assaying up to 53.3 g/t.
- Willie Jack Zone – 1.25 km long gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples assaying up to 3.77 g/t Au and rock samples up to 9.9 g/t Au.
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
Other
For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available athttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c66345bd-85aa-42bb-a466-fe24fe4ce990
Ross Norman: Gold's Record Highs Driven by China, What Happens Now?
Gold's record move above US$2,400 per ounce has sparked much discussion about price drivers. Speaking to the Investing News Network, Ross Norman of MetalsDaily.com explained China's key role in the metal's increase.
To start, he noted that the buying that took gold to the US$2,050 or US$2,100 level was largely high-quality purchases from central banks, which have been adding the yellow metal to their coffers at a strong pace.
"Central bank buying is quality because it's unlikely to be sold if there's a significant price correction. It's for the very long term — think multi-generational," Norman said. He added that Chinese buying also supported that move.
"(Chinese) retail buying is strong, central bank buying is strong. Institutional buying is strong on exchange-traded funds. Added to that, China is having its Costco (NASDAQ:COST) moment in the sense that Gen Z and Millennials are buying gold — at high premiums might I add — in gold beans," Norman continued.
All of those factors were in place earlier this year, but on March 1, when gold started to take off, something changed.
"It was clear that there was a very significant large player in the market, and they were driving it massively higher," said Norman. "Spoiler alert — it was more China. Even more than we expected."
He determined that the buying was coming from speculators on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE).
"The Chinese threw themselves speculatively at gold. They took it to an all-time high of US$2,430, US$100 above where we are now. And then the market corrected lower. Now, the reason for that is the exchanges, particularly the Chinese exchanges, (the Shanghai Gold Exchange) and SHFE, significantly increased initial margins, effectively putting a speed bump in terms of trading gold. The COMEX did the same, by the way, as well at the same time. The exchanges are saying these markets are too hot, calm down. We're going to make it more expensive for you to deal in them."
Once that happened, Chinese traders became less interested and the gold price pulled back.
"In a nutshell, if you like, gold has moved higher, significantly higher, to around US$2,100, on quality buying. The last US$200 on top of that arguably is of a vulnerable nature because it's futures buying," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Norman on what's going on with gold right now.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
David Erfle: Gold's 2024 Price Potential, How Silver Gets Above US$30
David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shared his thoughts on gold, explaining what factors have pushed it to new levels, why it's now consolidating and how high it could go in 2024.
In his view, the yellow metal started to break out for macroeconomic reasons, and picked up momentum when tensions in the Middle East heated up. With the situation now looking calmer, gold has pulled back.
Erfle said gold could correct all the way back down to US$2,200, but emphasized that he remains bullish.
"It could correct down to US$2,200 and still be in an uptrend," he explained. "Gold's got a lot going for it right now, and ... there's a lot of uncertainty in the stock market, there's a lot of uncertainty in Fed policy. So I'm really not concerned about the gold price. I'm more concerned about when the gold stocks are going to finally start to react like they historically react, and show two to three times leverage on the gold price, which they've failed to do thus far."
When asked about gold's upside potential, Erfle said that after a period of consolidation he sees US$3,000 as the next target. While that's not guaranteed to happen in 2024, he said he wouldn't be surprised if gold got there.
He also discussed silver, including what it will take for the white metal to get past US$30 per ounce.
Erfle noted that he doesn't think the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates until it's forced to, and that's when he thinks silver will move. "Being 'forced to' means the stock market really starting to crack and go lower — the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) getting below 4,900 and really starting to move lower during an election year," he said.
"Once you get the silver price breaking out above US$30, I think that will really get the bull market going in gold, and especially gold stocks. And we also need to see the gold-silver ratio trending below 80," Erfle concluded.
Watch the interview for more of his thoughts on gold and silver.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest News
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.