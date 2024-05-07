Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Real Matters Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, today announced that Lisa Melchior will be stepping down after serving on the Real Matters Board since 2017. The Company also announced the appointment of Kay Brekken to its Board of Directors. Ms. Brekken will succeed Ms. Melchior as a member of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee. The changes are effective May 7, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507719548/en/

Kay Brekken (Photo: Business Wire)

Kay Brekken (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am honoured to have been part of Real Matters' journey since the IPO, and to have seen the management team successfully navigate the business through periods of growth as well as challenging market conditions," said Lisa Melchior. "Real Matters has an exceptional management team, and I am confident that they will continue to advance the Company's market leadership position and execute on its strategy while creating long-term value for shareholders."

"On behalf of my fellow directors and the Real Matters management team, I would like to thank Lisa for her service and strategic input over the last seven years. Her insights and experience provided an invaluable contribution to the company. We wish her continued success," said Real Matters Chairman Jason Smith. "We are very pleased to welcome Kay as a new director. Her background and experience in real estate and financial services will be an asset to our Board. We look forward to her contribution as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy." added Jason Smith.

Kay Brekken is a Corporate Director with more than 25 years of North American financial leadership experience in a broad range of industries including real estate, retail, healthcare and financial services. Prior to her retirement, Ms. Brekken was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: FCR.UN) from 2014 to 2021. Prior to First Capital REIT, she was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Indigo Books & Music, Inc. (TSX: IDG). Ms. Brekken serves on the boards of Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) RATESDOTCA Group Ltd. and on the advisory board of the Rotman School of Management CFO Leadership Program. She is a Certified Public Accountant and she holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

For more information:
Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real MattersREAL:CCTSX:REALFintech Investing
REAL:CC
Real Matters to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results via news release on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, before market open.

Real Matters Reports First Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on February 8, 2024

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via audio webcast at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/realmatters2024 .

Registered and non-registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting and ask questions, but will not be able to vote. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting but will not be able to submit questions, vote their shares (if any) or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Please note that registered shareholders will need the 16-digit control number indicated on the form of proxy accompanying their Notice of Meeting to log on to the Meeting as a "Shareholder". Duly appointed proxyholders will need the Appointee Name and 8-character Appointee Identification Number to log on to the Meeting as a "Proxyholder / Appointee". Otherwise, shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders, as applicable, will have to log on as "Guests". Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details on how to log on to the Meeting.

Real Matters to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on February 1, 2024

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results via news release on Thursday, February 1, 2024, before market open.

Real Matters Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Real Matters to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 17, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, November 17, 2023, before market open.

Real Matters Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Real Matters to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on July 28, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, July 28, 2023, before market open.

