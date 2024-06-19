



Investor Insight EMU NL is an Australia-focused base and precious metals exploration company offering a compelling opportunity in the highly lucrative copper space . A strategic focus on delineating a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at its Fiery Creek copper deposit in Northern Queensland, combined with a leadership team of significant global experience and expertise, and an upward trending copper market, all make EMU NL worthy of considerable consideration for any investors looking at the copper sector.

Overview EMU NL (ASX: EMU ) is an ASX-listed precious and base metals exploration company with three projects in Queensland, Australia: Georgetown, Badja and Sunfire. EMU’s primary focus is accelerating exploration at the highly promising Fiery Creek prospect, located within the Georgetown project in Northern Queensland.

Australia is one of the most attractive regions for mining, according to the Fraser Institute. It ranks Queensland as the 13 th most attractive destination for mining investment. In 2023, Queensland's mines yielded 12.6 tons of gold, positioning it as Australia's fourth most prolific state for this precious metal. The company's presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions positions it to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders. The recent fundraises of A$1.45 million have provided sufficient funding to advance its exploration projects.

Gold and copper continue to demonstrate bullish trends. Various factors are driving the surge in copper prices , including demand patterns such as upgrades in utility grids, the increasing use of copper in electric vehicles, and housing construction. Additionally, the growing energy demand from data centres powering AI applications and servers contributes to the increased need for copper. Both gold and copper prices have hit their all-time high in 2024, which also enhance the prospects for junior miners to progress their projects and potentially secure financing easily.

Key Projects Georgetown Project

The Georgetown project tenements span 850 sq. km. in North Queensland and comprises three exploration permits: Georgetown, Perpendicular Peak and the Fiery Creek copper prospect. Of these, Fiery Creek is the most promising and the current exploration interest for EMU. The Georgetown project is located in a resource-rich yet under-explored region in Queensland’s far north, situated within the Georgetown mining district, with a significant history of mining activities and mineral discoveries. EMU has identified the Fiery Creek copper prospect as a potentially massive-scale copper porphyry system within the 29 sq. km. Yataga Igneous complex. In the middle of 2023, EMU's reconnaissance efforts at Fiery Creek yielded numerous instances of heightened copper and polymetallic values. EMU conducted additional sampling to further assess the potential of the Fiery Creek prospect.

The work confirmed the significant, large-scale potential of the Fiery Creek copper prospect. It identified additional high-priority targets within the Yataga Granitoid complex, revealing polymetallic rock chip values reaching up to 0.27 parts per million (ppm) gold, 460 ppm silver, 1.9 percent bismuth, 23.5 percent copper, 43 ppm indium, 2.7 percent lead, and 341 ppm antimony. Similarly, values of 0.13 ppm gold, 44 ppm silver, 0.28 percent bismuth, 13.5 percent copper, 89 ppm indium, 1.62 percent lead, and 667 ppm antimony were recorded at Yataga South. Initial fieldwork has provided strong indications of a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at Fiery Creek. EMU is planning further geological mapping, systematic geochemistry and a geophysics survey to delineate the indicated porphyry system.

Badja Project The Badja project is located 32 kilometres southeast of the township of Yalgoo and covers an area of 870 hectares. The project's tenements include a centrally granted mining lease covering 7.3 hectares, an adjoining mining lease application covering 279.3 hectares, and a granted exploration license covering 590.3 hectares. EMU’s previous drilling work has identified areas that are prospective for high-grade gold, tungsten and lithium. EMU is evaluating options to maximize the value of the project, either through sale or retention.

Sunfire Project

Sunfire is a nickel, copper and PGE exploration project in Western Australia. The project is currently awaiting permission from the Western Australian government to allow drilling activities in the area within the State forest. EMU has fulfilled all necessary environmental requirements for accessing these areas within the project and initiated onsite exploration activities. However, there has been no significant advancement to date, and government departments have not indicated the likelihood of granting drilling consent.