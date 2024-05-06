30,300 Tonnes Processed in Opening Campaign of 2024.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Western Copper and Gold Announces Exercise of Participation Right in Full by Rio Tinto

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

30,300 Tonnes Processed in Opening Campaign of 2024.

Six Doré Bars Delivered to Perth Mint.

Through our joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that toll milling of 30,300 dry metric tonnes of gold ore from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman is now complete.

Highlights

  • 30,300 tonnes processed by Coolgardie Mill for first gold campaign of 2024.
  • 6 Doré bars weighing 64.68 kg delivered to Perth Mint.
  • First gold sales now imminent.
  • Total ounces and reconciliation of campaign to be advised.
  • Joint Venture remains on track to mill more than 300,000 tonnes in 2024.
Management Comment

Managing Director, Mark English, said“BML are wrapping up the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find.

“It looks good and will create millions of dollars in gross revenue for our joint venture.

“BML are currently stockpiling ore at the mine and at the mill. The next processing campaigns at the mill are scheduled for July and August 2024.

“Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be a substantial cash producer to Auric throughout 2024 and 2025,” said Mr English.

Doré bars at Greenfields Mill.

Photo of the pit at Jeffreys Find (2 May 2024).

The Greenfields Mill at Coolgardie (Greenfields) commenced milling of Jeffreys Find ore on 17 April 2024 and the campaign finished on 30 April 2024. The first six Doré bars of the campaign, weighing 64.68kg, have been poured and dispatched to the Perth Mint for refining and sale.

The number of ounces of gold from the campaign and gross revenue from gold sales will be known shortly and advised to the ASX. BML are continuing to mine and stockpile ore on the mine site ROM Pad and at the Greenfields Mill. The next gold campaigns are scheduled for July and August 2024.

BML expects to mill more than 300,000 tonnes of ore during Stage Two of The Project. Stage One saw 176,000 tonnes processed to recover 9,741 ounces of gold.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold explorationgold stocksasx: awjresource investingResource Investing
AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Auric Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Multiple Thick Scandium Zones at Murga

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent 100-hole air core drilling program has successfully defined thick zones of strong scandium anomalism from surface, across multiple locations at the Murga Scandium Prospect which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Investor Presentation Fiery Creek Georgetown

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the grant of a co-funded EIS drilling grant of up to $110,000 for the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo project in the Gascoyne Region. Augustus thanks the State Government and DEMIRS for supporting exploration in Western Australia with these grants.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Auric Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Auric Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Scoping Study Completed for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Manuka Resources Ltd. (ASX: MKR) – Trading Halt

39% Increase in High Grade Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource

Excellent Stope Performance as Mining Rates Ramping Up at Second Fortune

Related News

Gold Investing

Scoping Study Completed for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Gold Investing

Manuka Resources Ltd. (ASX: MKR) – Trading Halt

Vanadium Investing

39% Increase in High Grade Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource

Gold Investing

Excellent Stope Performance as Mining Rates Ramping Up at Second Fortune

Lithium Investing

Highly Experienced Lithium Professional Appointed as Managing Director

Gold Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Gold Investing

Ross Norman: Gold's Record Highs Driven by China, What Happens Now?

×