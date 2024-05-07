Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Mn Feasibility Study

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

BUILDING A LOW-COST, HIGH-PURITY MANGANESE SULPHATE PLANT

Unique, Low-Cost, Speed-to-Market Strategy

Successfully executing a high-purity manganese sulphate strategy to supply into the rapidly expanding LMFP battery market. Recent investor site visit in China successfully demonstrated the compelling opportunity for Firebird to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer

Sustainable Economics and Perfect Timing

Firebird to become of one of the lowest-cost battery grade MnSO4 producers, placing the Company in a competitive position in all market environments, at a time when the LMFP market is forecasted for exponential growth and become a >US$20 billion market by 2030. Stage two of operations will be led by flagship Oakover Project, which is underpinned by an 18-year Life of Mine, ~A$741.3 M NPV and IRR of 73.1%, with pay back in 16 months 1

Management, Board and In-Country Team with Sector Leading Credentials

Led by a Board and Management team with proven abilities of building companies through the lifecycle and into production. Assembled a proven and high-quality team in China, who are leaders in the development and production of high-purity manganese

Well-Funded and Supported

Strong cash position of $6.1m (31 Mar 2024) to fund key workstreams across China strategy and at Oakover. Firebird has attracted a strong investor register supported by highly- reputable investor Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd who has a 9.7% holding in the Company

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains summary information about Firebird Metals Limited (Firebird) (ABN 24 610 035 535) and is current as of 7th May 2024. The information in this presentation is of a general background and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is not investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision.

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Investors should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision. Firebird has prepared this document based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation.

This presentation contains certain “forward-looking statements”. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, “expect”, “should”, “could”, “may”, “predict”, “plan”, “will”, “believe”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “target” and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance

This presentation contains statements that are subject to risk factors associated with Firebird and the mining exploration industry. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. Firebird disclaim any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Firebird, their related bodies corporate (as that term is defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) and the officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents of those entities do not accept any responsibility or liability including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any person, for any loss arising from the use of the presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbresource investingResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Firebird Metals

Feasibility Study Confirms Potential for Low-Cost, High-Purity Manganese Production

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce excellent results from the Company’s Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Study (“Feasibility Study” or “Study”) for stage one of production in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

30,300 Tonnes Processed in Opening Campaign of 2024.

Six Doré Bars Delivered to Perth Mint.

Through our joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that toll milling of 30,300 dry metric tonnes of gold ore from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman is now complete.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Multiple Thick Scandium Zones at Murga

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent 100-hole air core drilling program has successfully defined thick zones of strong scandium anomalism from surface, across multiple locations at the Murga Scandium Prospect which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Investor Presentation Fiery Creek Georgetown

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the grant of a co-funded EIS drilling grant of up to $110,000 for the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo project in the Gascoyne Region. Augustus thanks the State Government and DEMIRS for supporting exploration in Western Australia with these grants.

Keep reading...Show less

Firebird Metals
Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point U-Co-Ag Project

Feasibility Study Confirms Potential for Low-Cost, High-Purity Manganese Production

Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

