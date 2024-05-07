- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Mn Feasibility Study
BUILDING A LOW-COST, HIGH-PURITY MANGANESE SULPHATE PLANT
Unique, Low-Cost, Speed-to-Market Strategy
Successfully executing a high-purity manganese sulphate strategy to supply into the rapidly expanding LMFP battery market. Recent investor site visit in China successfully demonstrated the compelling opportunity for Firebird to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer
Sustainable Economics and Perfect Timing
Firebird to become of one of the lowest-cost battery grade MnSO4 producers, placing the Company in a competitive position in all market environments, at a time when the LMFP market is forecasted for exponential growth and become a >US$20 billion market by 2030. Stage two of operations will be led by flagship Oakover Project, which is underpinned by an 18-year Life of Mine, ~A$741.3 M NPV and IRR of 73.1%, with pay back in 16 months 1
Management, Board and In-Country Team with Sector Leading Credentials
Led by a Board and Management team with proven abilities of building companies through the lifecycle and into production. Assembled a proven and high-quality team in China, who are leaders in the development and production of high-purity manganese
Well-Funded and Supported
Strong cash position of $6.1m (31 Mar 2024) to fund key workstreams across China strategy and at Oakover. Firebird has attracted a strong investor register supported by highly- reputable investor Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd who has a 9.7% holding in the Company
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains summary information about Firebird Metals Limited (Firebird) (ABN 24 610 035 535) and is current as of 7th May 2024. The information in this presentation is of a general background and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is not investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision.
The information contained in this presentation has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Investors should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision. Firebird has prepared this document based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation.
This presentation contains certain “forward-looking statements”. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, “expect”, “should”, “could”, “may”, “predict”, “plan”, “will”, “believe”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “target” and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance
This presentation contains statements that are subject to risk factors associated with Firebird and the mining exploration industry. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. Firebird disclaim any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Firebird, their related bodies corporate (as that term is defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) and the officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents of those entities do not accept any responsibility or liability including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any person, for any loss arising from the use of the presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Feasibility Study Confirms Potential for Low-Cost, High-Purity Manganese Production
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce excellent results from the Company’s Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Study (“Feasibility Study” or “Study”) for stage one of production in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINA-BASED HIGH-PURITY MANGANESE PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY RESULTS
- Study results demonstrate the opportunity for Firebird to become a low-cost producer of high-purity manganese sulphate
- Significant cost, development and operational advantages gained by building a plant and establishing operations in China
- Feasibility Study incorporated conservative cost estimates and the lowest selling sulphate price compared with peers
- Key results include:
- Projected CAPEX of US$ 83.5 million – refer to pages 14, 15 and 17 of the Feasibility Study
- Projected Working Capital of US$ 10.6 million - refer to pages 14 and 15 of the Feasibility Study
- Chinese circular industry and plant location within the Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park provides localised key reagents and inputs that drive a low OPEX of approximately US$609/mt for production of battery grade manganese sulphate
- Plant Capacity for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4) of 50kt/a & Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4) 10kt/or equivalent MnSO4 of 72.5kt/a
- Firebird aims to become a low-cost producer of battery grade high-purity manganese at a time when the Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) battery market is forecast to experience significant growth in coming years
DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS UPDATE
- Strong progress and support from the Jinshi Government and tier-one banks for the development and construction of the Company’s Battery-Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant
- Advanced discussions with Chinese Banks regarding attractive financing options, with the Company expecting to provide an update in the coming weeks
- Positive formal advice from Jinshi Government and relevant departments regarding the process to repatriate profits generated from operations
- European customer site visits and offtake discussions commenced with initial positive feedback
- Third party manganese ore offtake discussions for the Study progressing well
- Permitting and design completion expected by late Q3 2024
- Final Investment Decision expected in H2 2024, with a 12-15 month construction
- Flagship Oakover Project continues to be an integral part of Firebird’s long term manganese battery materials strategy and development at the site is ongoing
The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Project Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant).
The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document accompanying this announcement. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Feasibility Study will be achieved.
Investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.
It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant.
Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.
The Company’s long-term strategy is to develop into a low-cost manganese producer and provide security of supply across both traditional outputs and new materials being used in fast-growing energy storage industries.
Completion of the Feasibility Study follows the announcement by Firebird in September 2023 of the Company’s China-based Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (“LMFP”) growth strategy, aimed at establishing the Company as a low-cost producer of battery-grade MnSO4 (high-purity manganese sulphate) and Mn3O4 (high purity manganese tetra oxide). Both products are key cathode materials in LMFP batteries for electric vehicles.
LMFP is considered a key future cathode for electric vehicle (“EV”) batteries and is a significant upgrade from the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode, which is currently he most popular EV battery cathode.
Adding high purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) to LFP, creates LMFP, delivering significant operational and safety benefits to a battery, including:
- a higher thermal runaway temperature than nickel-based batteries
- costs approximately 30% lower than nickel-based batteries
- enhanced voltage platform and 15-20% increase in energy density
The Chinese chemical project design and engineering process differs from western processes.
A Feasibility Study is completed first and forms the basis of engineering design, government permitting and financing activities. The Feasibility Study contains a large portion of compliance and project economics assessment.
The Feasibility Study was completed by Hunan Chemical Engineering Design Institute Co., Ltd (“HCEDI”) and in line with stringent Chinese regulations. Importantly, HCDEI have completed several similar studies for the Chinese Manganese Sulphate industry.
HCEDI is the leading MnSO4 project design institute globally and Firebird’s in-country technical team have previously worked closely with HCEDI on several projects.
Results from the China-based high-purity manganese project Feasibility Study validates Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy to produce battery grade manganese sulphate in China.
These results have continued to build upon the solid platform for Firebird to successfully deliver on its vision to become a global leader in the manganese industry, combining mining and downstream processing with a dedication to the advancement of the Li-ion battery sector.
The company is working closely with HCEDI on preliminary plant design which is 50% complete. At the same time, equipment supplier engagement and due diligence of supplier’s manufacturing process and supplier’s customer experience are vital in the development and operational process in China. Through this process, the Company has identified that further efficiencies can be achieved and has applied for two patents on energy saving (calcining process & product drying), which will further improve the impressive economics of the Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
30,300 Tonnes Processed in Opening Campaign of 2024.
Six Doré Bars Delivered to Perth Mint.
Through our joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that toll milling of 30,300 dry metric tonnes of gold ore from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman is now complete.
Highlights
- 30,300 tonnes processed by Coolgardie Mill for first gold campaign of 2024.
- 6 Doré bars weighing 64.68 kg delivered to Perth Mint.
- First gold sales now imminent.
- Total ounces and reconciliation of campaign to be advised.
- Joint Venture remains on track to mill more than 300,000 tonnes in 2024.
Managing Director, Mark English, said“BML are wrapping up the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find.
“It looks good and will create millions of dollars in gross revenue for our joint venture.
“BML are currently stockpiling ore at the mine and at the mill. The next processing campaigns at the mill are scheduled for July and August 2024.
“Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be a substantial cash producer to Auric throughout 2024 and 2025,” said Mr English.
Doré bars at Greenfields Mill.
Photo of the pit at Jeffreys Find (2 May 2024).
The Greenfields Mill at Coolgardie (Greenfields) commenced milling of Jeffreys Find ore on 17 April 2024 and the campaign finished on 30 April 2024. The first six Doré bars of the campaign, weighing 64.68kg, have been poured and dispatched to the Perth Mint for refining and sale.
The number of ounces of gold from the campaign and gross revenue from gold sales will be known shortly and advised to the ASX. BML are continuing to mine and stockpile ore on the mine site ROM Pad and at the Greenfields Mill. The next gold campaigns are scheduled for July and August 2024.
BML expects to mill more than 300,000 tonnes of ore during Stage Two of The Project. Stage One saw 176,000 tonnes processed to recover 9,741 ounces of gold.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Multiple Thick Scandium Zones at Murga
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent 100-hole air core drilling program has successfully defined thick zones of strong scandium anomalism from surface, across multiple locations at the Murga Scandium Prospect which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Thick zones of strong scandium anomalism defined from surface across multiple locations throughout 20km² Murga Intrusive Complex (true widths);
- 22m @ 232ppm Sc from surface incl 12m @ 305ppm Sc,
- 22m @ 156ppm Sc from 2m incl 4m @ 220ppm Sc,
- 28m @ 148ppm Sc from 5m incl 6m @ 291ppm Sc,
- 13m @ 188ppm Sc from 3m incl 4m @ 248ppm Sc,
- 18m @ 174ppm Sc from 1m incl 3m @ 226ppm Sc
- Drill Intercepts remain open in all directions with further air core and diamond drilling planned to determine the lateral extents of the scandium at each location
- Scandium occurs within a flat-lying weathered saprolite horizon developed on top of ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks
Rimfire’s primary objective is to build a globally significant scandium resource inventory at our Fifield and Avondale Projects. The Murga intersections announced today in conjunction with the upcoming Melrose resource are the first components in satisfying that objective.
Rimfire offers unique ASX exposure to scandium and we feel that the shallow mineralisation which occurs over a large footprint gives rise to the potential for Murga to host a large-scale scandium resource”.
Drilling details
100 Air core holes (FI2472 to FI2571 - 2,664 metres: Table 1) were drilled to determine the significance of a Rimfire 2023 reconnaissance air core drilling program which successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium in multiple drillholes at Murga (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2023).
At Murga, scandium occurs within a flat – lying weathered saprolite (clay) horizon overlying magnetic ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks of the Ordovician-age Murga Intrusive Complex, which have been demonstrated from previous drilling at both Murga and the adjacent Melrose Prospect to be intimately associated with scandium mineralisation (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 6 December 2023).
The most recent air core holes were drilled on 100 x 100 metre centres at Murga North and on 400 x 400 metre centres over the remainder of the Murga Intrusive Complex. In total the drilling was carried out over an area of approximately 20km² with locations shown in Figures 4 and 5.
The drilling has successfully defined an initial 4 areas - Murga North, Murga Northwest, Murga East and Murga South within the Murga Intrusive Complex for immediate drill follow up Figures 2 - 6).
All are characterised by thick vertical widths of strong scandium anomalism (+100ppm) with little of no associated nickel and / or cobalt anomalism which is in contrast to other scandium prospects in the area.
Significantly all the areas remain open and further drilling is required to determine the lateral extents of the scandium at each location.
Also, several magnetic features within the Murga Intrusive Complex that were not assessed by this phase of air core drilling have (based on the latest drilling results) been subsequently identified as new scandium targets for drill testing. These targets are additional to the 4 areas detailed below and include a +1 kilometre – long, WNW trending linear magnetic feature immediately west of the Murga East scandium area (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Presentation Fiery Creek Georgetown
FIERY CREEK COPPER PROSPECT
- Georgetown Project Queensland
- Fiery Creek Copper Prospect
- 29 square kilometre Yataga Granitoid Intrusive Complex
- Identified as potential massive scale constrained copper porphyry system
- Targeting millions of tonnes of contained copper in “pencil porphyry style” Cadia type system
- 1,000 mines, prospects, mineral occurrences in Georgetown District
- 3 exploration permits covering 850km2
- Significant historical gold production, very little systematic modern exploration
- Gold, lithium, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tantalum, niobium, uranium, fluorine and molybdenite
- 8 potential scale prospects gold, copper, silver lead identified to date
- 23% copper, 14 ounces silver (460 g/t)* from rock samples in quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek
- Hosted within the massive Yataga Granitoid Complex
- 1600m x 750m outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide
- Interpreted shallow constrained, scale porphyry copper system
- Veining has extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface
- Multi element assays point to possibility of a significant copper polymetallic system
- Pathfinder element anomalism widespread
- 2 geochemistry surveys completed by EMU
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the grant of a co-funded EIS drilling grant of up to $110,000 for the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo project in the Gascoyne Region. Augustus thanks the State Government and DEMIRS for supporting exploration in Western Australia with these grants.
- Augustus Minerals has been granted a co-funded drilling grant of up to $110,000 for 2 x 700m deep diamond drill holes under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for the Minnie Springs prospect.
- The deeper diamond drill program is designed to test and to provide a 550m deep, 1km wide geological/geochemical/structural cross-section through the large 3km long by 1km wide copper moly porphyry system, linking the Mo mineralised leucogranite to the extensive Cu in soil anomaly to the northeast.
- Previous RC drilling at Minnie Springs intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration halo consistent with the zoning of a large porphyry copper / moly system.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The Company is pleased to receive an EIS grant to complete deeper drilling at the Minnie Springs Copper Molybdenum Project. The resultant data will enable mapping of the lithology and alteration to a depth of 550m and potentially intersect, or provide vectors to, higher grade Mo-Cu mineralisation using a Mo-Cu porphyry geological model”.
Minnie Springs
Minnie Springs hosts porphyry related copper molybdenum mineralisation previously drilled and defined by Catalyst Metals. A molybdenum Exploration target has been defined for the historicdrillingareacomprisedofbetween12-84Mtasoutlinedbelow (Table 1 and Figure 1, 2.)1.
Table 1. Exploration target size estimate for Minnie Springs Molybdenum depositNote: Based on ~300 ppm cut-off at 100% recovery.
The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resources, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
The planned diamond drilling will complement the recently completed 3,200m RC drilling program that infilled around hole MSRC012 (18m @ 0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag from 94m downhole, and 16m @ 0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 121m downhole2) and tested the northern half of the 2km long copper-in soil anomaly. Assays from this program are expected to become available over the next month.
The limited exploration in the region, highlighted by 95% of the Ti-Tree project having no previous exploration, demonstrates the prospectivity of this underexplored mineral province.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
