Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

FN Media Group News Commentary - An article from REUTERS on the Uranium markets earlier this year painted a prosperous picture for the global Uranium. The report said: "Investment banks Goldman Sachs and Macquarie as well as some hedge funds are positioning themselves to reap the benefits of a newly buoyant uranium sector as prices of the nuclear fuel ingredient spike. While many other investment banks are still avoiding uranium, Goldman and Macquarie are boosting trading in physical uranium and in Goldman's case trading its options as well, five industry and hedge fund sources with knowledge of the deals said. The heightened activity comes as utilities seek new supplies amid shortfalls that have lifted prices to 16-year highs ."   It continued: "A few hedge funds are also stepping up involvement in both equities and physical uranium, a sign that the metal is starting to broaden its appeal to financial institutions after a decade in the doldrums following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.   With the headlines and positive momentum in nuclear more generally, hedge funds and other commodity investors are back in the (uranium) sector. A lot of it is done via physical funds, the easiest way to get exposure to uranium prices," said Bram Vanderelst at trading firm Curzon Uranium.   The metal has captured investors' attention after prices doubled over the past year to $102 a pound as top producers Kazatomprom and Cameco cut production guidance because reopened mines that had been mothballed struggled to ramp up production to meet renewed demand."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD) (, enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG).

"It also comes with the revival of nuclear energy to help countries cut their carbon emissions, which was highlighted in the December 2023 Group of Seven most industrialized nations' statement that envisioned tripling nuclear energy capacity from 2020 to 2050." Goldman Sachs has started writing options on physical uranium for hedge funds , the first time it has created a derivative for the metal."   It concluded: ""Goldman has been increasing their visibility, they've been increasing their book steadily," a source who dealt with the bank said, declining to give details of the transactions because they are confidential.   Goldman is largely dealing with financial clients like hedge funds while Macquarie's main focus is boosting trading and marketing output from miners, another source who dealt with both banks said, also declining to elaborate because the data is confidential."

Stallion Uranium ($STUD.V $STLNF) Intersects Significant Conductive Structure - Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF) ( FSE: HM40) is proud to announce the successful completion of their inaugural winter 2024 diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Coffer Project situated in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. This milestone initiative was successful in encountering anomalous radioactivity in all three drill holes and culminated with the discovery of a large, deep-rooted conductive structure intersected on the final drill hole CF24-003 giving the target area the characteristics needed to host a large uranium deposit.

Highlights

  • Three diamond drill holes totaling 2,798.2m were completed at the Appaloosa target area (Figure 4).
  • Hole CF24-003 intersected the unconformity at 720 m and was completed at a depth of 1055 m.
  • CF24-003 is located 700 m west along strike from CF24-002, and 1.4km west of CF24-001.
  • Anomalous radioactivity was encountered at the unconformity in all three holes.
  • A total of 282 whole rock samples were obtained for assay, including interval and selective samples.
  • A deep-rooted conductive structure, spanning 94.7 meters in down-hole thickness, was encountered in hole CF24-003 highlighting the significant size of the structure.
  • Strong clay and chlorite alteration which is known be is associated with uranium mineralization was encountered.
  • Stallion holds a 100% ownership of the project.

"Stallion's winter 2024 drilling program at the Coffer project has yielded remarkable results, identifying a large conductive structure and 1.4 km of anomalous radioactivity at the unconformity across all three drill holes. The third hole intersected significant alteration and structure, and given the size of those intersections, indicate that the Appaloosa target possesses the characteristics capable of hosting a substantial uranium deposit. Further processing and modeling of the data collected will provide enhanced targeting capabilities, greatly increasing the probability for discovery on a future program," commented Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, Canada.

Winter Drill Program Summary - Stallion's maiden drill program commenced on March 6, 2024, to drill test geophysical targets derived from both regional and advanced ground surveys. A total 2,798.2m of diamond drilling was completed over 3 holes, all of which were successful in encountering anomalous radioactivity at or above the unconformity. The final hole targeted and intersected the conductive structure, with an intercept of over 94m, highlighting the size and ability of the structure in transporting uranium bearing fluids. The significant size of the structure adds to Stallion's view that not only is the structure fertile for a uranium deposit but has the potential to host a large deposit.

The drill program successfully identified the key characteristics of a uranium bearing system and the promising findings validate Stallion's geological model, allowing for building confidence in the target area. The structural elements and scale encountered, along with anomalous radioactivity throughout, are strong indicators the Appaloosa target has the potential to host a significant uranium discovery. The winter drill program only tested 1.4km of the extensive 3.5-kilometre-long conductive zone, giving the target area further size and exploration potential.

The company is currently in the process of compiling and analyzing all data acquired during the drilling program. Stallion will leverage this comprehensive analysis to inform future exploration efforts and guide the development of an optimized exploration strategy for the target area moving forward.

"Our maiden drill program was a game-changing moment for Stallion, as we not only uncovered radioactivity in every hole, but also struck a massive conductor that unveiled the size of the structure at Appaloosa. Our confidence in the Appaloosa target's potential continues to grow given the results of the drill program, providing us with the information needed to vector towards a discovery ," declared Drew Zimmerman, CEO. "Our drill program proved to be a resounding success, showcasing our ability to swiftly navigate from greenfield to drill testing in just 14 months. This achievement highlights our strategic approach to uncovering the next major uranium discovery. By systematically uncovering high-potential targets within our extensive portfolio of conductive corridors, we are maximizing the probability of success in all future exploration endeavors." #stallionuranium #uranium - CONTINUED Read these full press releases and more news for Stallion Uranium at: https://stallionuranium.com/news/press-releases/

Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), a domestic uranium producer, recently published its 2023 Annual Report, which is now available on the enCore Energy website at https://encoreuranium.com/investors/annual-report/ . The Annual Report outlines enCore's business plan, the corporate objectives for 2024 and evaluates the Company's success in meeting its 2023 objectives.

William M. Sheriff, Executive Chairman, commented: "enCore has made substantial progress throughout 2023 and I am proud of the dedication and work by our team to achieve all our objectives, specifically our highest priority 2023 objective to advance the Rosita Uranium Central Processing Plant into production. And now, within our 2024 objectives, we remain focused on commencing production at the Alta Mesa Uranium Central Processing Plant. I want to extend a large thank you to our dedicated staff, esteemed shareholders, capable management team, and valued board of directors. It's through your collaboration and shared vision that we've made significant strides forward. As we move forward in 2024 and beyond, we continue to strive to set high goals, achieve them, and continue to conduct ourselves as an industry leader as America's Clean Energy Company™."

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC) has recently reviewed initial data processed from its Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey conducted over the Tatiggaq anomaly during the summer of 2023, The survey successfully established new drill targets over a one plus kilometer east-northeast extension along the Tatiggaq fault zone, which hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq uranium discovery at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. The Aberdeen project comprises 95,500 hectares and is located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration commented, "The ANT survey may be a game-changing geophysical method for targeting unconformity systems in the northeast Thelon Basin. By measuring the velocity change interfaces throughout our anomalies, we can potentially image the faults that host the mineralization and the location of the mineralized bodies themselves. The survey results obtained suggest we will be able to target our drilling with a much higher degree of precision than what could be done in the past. I am very excited to resume on our Aberdeen Project in 2024."

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) recently reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.gov/edgar , on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (" SEDAR+ ") at www.sedarplus.ca , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com .

"Energy Fuels maintained our momentum from 2023, by reporting continued profitability in Q1-2024, driven mainly by uranium. We also continued to make extraordinary progress diversifying into the complementary HMS and rare earth oxide businesses.

"During the quarter, we made profitable uranium sales into our portfolio of long-term utility contracts, and we completed two opportunistic spot sales averaging nearly $103 per pound of U 3 O 8 , enabled by our significant uranium inventories backed by our near-term low-cost uranium production capacity. From these sales, we maintained high gross margins, averaging roughly 56%, contributed to in large part by our low-cost alternate feed material and other historic uranium production which we have maintained in inventory pending increased uranium prices such as we see today.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) recently invited visitors to attend its 2024 Q1 webcast/teleconference on May 8, 2024.   Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2024 Q1 operations and results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. The webcast and teleconference will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. ET. Please join us by phone or online as follows:

Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Number: 973-528-0011

Provide event code 756904 or ask to join the Ur-Energy call.

The webcast can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the call. Pre-registration and participation access is available by clicking here or by copying the following URL into your web browser:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2307/50540 . Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same link.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #pressrelease

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow and us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER:  FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.  FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.  FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.  FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.  The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.  All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.  All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.  FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.  Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.  For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Stallion Uranium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party.  FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy FuelsUUUUNYSEMKT:UUUUCritical Metals Investing
UUUU
Energy Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

  • The acquisition will include Base Resources' 100%-owned advanced, world-class Toliara heavy mineral sands project in Madagascar (" Toliara " or the " Project "), which includes a long-life, high-value and low cost monazite stream, produced as a byproduct of primary titanium and zirconium production.

  • Toliara monazite production to be processed at Energy Fuels' 100%-owned White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") into separated rare earth element (" REE ") oxides, at low capital and operating cost, setting a new paradigm for low-cost, globally competitive U.S.-centered rare earth oxide production.

  • The transaction will also secure Base Resources' mine development and operations team, who have a successful track-record of designing, constructing, and profitably operating a world-class heavy mineral sands operation in Africa .

  • Energy Fuels is currently engaged in high-level discussions with various U.S. government agencies and other offices who provide support for critical mineral projects, domestically and abroad.

  • The transaction is complementary to and further strengthens Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading uranium production capability and plans.

  • Senator Mike Lee , the Senior Senator from Utah and a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, stated: "I'm grateful to Energy Fuels for their work to ensure the United States has a domestic critical mineral source. The acquisition of Base Resources and the Toliara project will only further their capacity and ability to produce minerals needed for defense, technology, and everyday life."

  • Conference call on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 8:00 am ET .

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, REEs, and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Scheme Implementation Deed (the " SID ") with Base Resources Limited (ASX: BSE) (AIM: BSE) (" Base Resources ") pursuant to which Energy Fuels has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base Resources (the " Transaction ") in consideration for (i) 0.0260 Energy Fuels common shares (the " Share Consideration ") and (ii) A$0.065 in cash, payable by way of a special dividend by Base Resources to its shareholders (the " Cash Consideration ", and together with the Share Consideration, the " Scheme Consideration ") for each Base Resources ordinary share held, for a total equity value of approximately A$375 million 1 . The Transaction will be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Australia's Corporations Act (the " Scheme "). Unless otherwise indicated in this news release, all references to dollars or $ are references to United States dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billion Dollar Uranium Market Growing at a Solid Rate Along With Rising Adoption Strategies

Billion Dollar Uranium Market Growing at a Solid Rate Along With Rising Adoption Strategies

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Uranium Mining Market has consistently been growing over the past several years and is expected to continue for years to come. Uranium is a silver-white metal chemical element belonging to the lanthanide series of the periodic table. Its chemical symbol is U and its atomic order is 92. Each uranium atom has 92 protons and 92 electrons, 6 of which are valence electrons. Uranium is micro-radioactive, its isotopes are unstable, and uranium-238 and uranium-235 are the most common. A report from Market Reports World said that the global Uranium market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% of 3.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD $3.27 Billion by 2027. The report said that the primary factors propelling the growth in the industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion. Another report from 360Research Reports said: "The Global Uranium Mining, market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2023, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV), Denison Mines Corp (NYSE American: DNN), IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) (TSX-V: ISO), Energy Fuels Inc . (NYSE American: UUUU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar. html on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation execute non-binding MOU to jointly develop the Donald Mineral Sands Project, a large heavy mineral sand deposit that has the potential to supply Energy Fuels with approximately 7,000 tonnes of rare earth-bearing monazite sand per year starting in 2026, ramping up to 14,000 tonnes per year soon thereafter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") to jointly develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). The MOU describes indicative commercial terms and provides Energy Fuels with a binding exclusivity period to end on March 1, 2024 during which Energy Fuels will be entitled to conduct due diligence and the parties will negotiate definitive agreements.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

Nuclear energy is increasingly being recognized as a clean energy resource globally, while buyers seek non-Russian uranium supply; Energy Fuels is uniquely positioned to immediately increase uranium production through multiple assets in the U.S., including the only licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the U.S.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that, in response to strong uranium market conditions, it has commenced uranium production at three (3) of its permitted and developed uranium mines located in Arizona and Utah . In addition, the Company is preparing two (2) additional mines in Colorado and Wyoming for expected production within one (1) year and advancing permitting on several other large-scale U.S. mine projects in order to increase uranium production in the coming years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario . Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2024 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 104,205,909 votes, representing 62.62%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


92,464,826


94.14


5,754,485


5.86


Ramon Barua


92,872,513


94.56


5,346,798


5.44


Paul Adams


94,030,588


95.74


4,188,723


4.26


Eduardo Landin


92,538,800


94.22


5,680,511


5.78


Catharine Farrow


97,933,632


99.71


285,679


0.29


Maria Recart


98,131,039


99.91


88,272


0.09


Sanjay Sarma


97,905,072


99.68


314,239


0.32


Nicolás Hochschild


92,593,016


94.27


5,626,295


5.73


Joao Miranda


95,554,235


97.29


2,665,076


2.71


Jorge Born


92,589,487


94.27


5,629,824


5.73


2. Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales
de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


104,188,072


99.98


17,837


0.02

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil .

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil , Chile , and Peru .

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c3133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Carmanah Minerals Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Carmanah Minerals Corp. has announced a two (2) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

Trading will commence on an ex-distribution basis on May 7, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the confirmation of the presence of Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) at the PCH project. A total of 100 samples were sent to AGS Laboratories in La Serena, Chile and the results consistently indicated that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant recoveries for Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) and Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) consistent with the expected profile of an IAC ore.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "We are very excited with the recoveries of this first phase of testing. The desorbable Magnet and Heavy Rare Earth recoveries achieved in these initial desorption tests confirm high-grade ionic adsorption clay characteristics which compare very favourably to commercially viable operations in China and globally. We will now work towards fine-tuning the process to increase the level of recovery. Appia is confident that the expansion of our exploration efforts across the PCH project area will uncover many new targets exhibiting this same IAC profile and desorbability."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Awards the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study Contract To Hatch

Aclara Awards the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study Contract To Hatch

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study (the "Carina PFS" or "PFS") contract to Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a global multidisciplinary management, engineering, and development consultancy. Hatch has over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors with a presence in over 17 countries and is ranked as a top 20 International Design Firm according to the Engineering News-Record rankings

The Carina PFS will be an internal study focused on identifying the optimal project configuration to serve as a basis for the upcoming Feasibility Study. The PFS is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025 and will immediately be followed by the Feasibility Study phase which is expected to be complete by the second half of 2026. The Feasibility Study will be developed and made public in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Guidelines associated with the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, encompassing a 10-principle-framework guiding responsible businesses around areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and links these actions to the objectives of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

  • United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 24,000 companies participating in 160 countries.
  • Aclara commits to incorporating the principles of the Global Compact into the Company's strategy, culture, and operations, and to participating in collaborative projects that promote the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

"At Aclara, we believe that sustainable development is the path to the future. Our work ethic, along with the innovation we apply to promote a greener world, and the close collaboration with our communities reflect this commitment. We are a driving force for global decarbonization for building a better world. Today, we join the United Nations Global Compact to accelerate the pace towards sustainable development together," said Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "W0H". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in Canada and the FSE in Germany, aligned with the Company's strategy of introducing European investors and manufacturers to the advanced stage development of its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine that contains 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium and 16 million tonnes of silica.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield, commented: "We expect the FSE listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing on the FSE, in addition to the Canadian TSXV, will heighten exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Energy Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

Lithium Investing

Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point U-Co-Ag Project

Resource Investing

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Mn Feasibility Study

×