ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario . Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2024 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 104,205,909 votes, representing 62.62%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


92,464,826


94.14


5,754,485


5.86


Ramon Barua


92,872,513


94.56


5,346,798


5.44


Paul Adams


94,030,588


95.74


4,188,723


4.26


Eduardo Landin


92,538,800


94.22


5,680,511


5.78


Catharine Farrow


97,933,632


99.71


285,679


0.29


Maria Recart


98,131,039


99.91


88,272


0.09


Sanjay Sarma


97,905,072


99.68


314,239


0.32


Nicolás Hochschild


92,593,016


94.27


5,626,295


5.73


Joao Miranda


95,554,235


97.29


2,665,076


2.71


Jorge Born


92,589,487


94.27


5,629,824


5.73


2. Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales
de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


104,188,072


99.98


17,837


0.02

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil .

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil , Chile , and Peru .

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c3133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ARA:CA
Aclara Resources
Aclara Awards the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study Contract To Hatch

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study (the "Carina PFS" or "PFS") contract to Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a global multidisciplinary management, engineering, and development consultancy. Hatch has over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors with a presence in over 17 countries and is ranked as a top 20 International Design Firm according to the Engineering News-Record rankings

The Carina PFS will be an internal study focused on identifying the optimal project configuration to serve as a basis for the upcoming Feasibility Study. The PFS is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025 and will immediately be followed by the Feasibility Study phase which is expected to be complete by the second half of 2026. The Feasibility Study will be developed and made public in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Guidelines associated with the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, encompassing a 10-principle-framework guiding responsible businesses around areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and links these actions to the objectives of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

  • United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 24,000 companies participating in 160 countries.
  • Aclara commits to incorporating the principles of the Global Compact into the Company's strategy, culture, and operations, and to participating in collaborative projects that promote the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

"At Aclara, we believe that sustainable development is the path to the future. Our work ethic, along with the innovation we apply to promote a greener world, and the close collaboration with our communities reflect this commitment. We are a driving force for global decarbonization for building a better world. Today, we join the United Nations Global Compact to accelerate the pace towards sustainable development together," said Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by CAP S.A. ("CAP") of its 20% equity ownership interest in REE Uno SpA ("REE Uno"), the Company's Chilean subsidiary that owns the Penco Module project, and receipt by the Company of the initial payment of approximately US$9.7 million in connection with such acquisition. The acquisition is made pursuant to the terms of the previously announced investment agreement entered into between CAP and Aclara on March 13, 2024 (the "Investment Agreement"). Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, payments are to be made in three tranches, of which the remaining two tranches in the amounts of US$12.5 million and US$6.9 million are to be made in January of 2025 and 2026, respectively

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of José Augusto Palma as Executive Vice President of the Company effective June 1, 2024

José Augusto will be a key member of the Company's leadership team and will be closely involved in all activities of strategic significance to the Company, including leading the development of relationships with public and private stakeholders and business partners, overseeing the permitting strategy, management of complex strategic issues and the development of corporate strategy and governance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces Rare Earths Processing in the U.S.A

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has incorporated a U.S. based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc. ("Aclara Technologies"), to develop its rare earths separation capabilities in the United States. This development will allow Aclara to better position itself to carry out all of the stages leading up to the production of metal and alloys for high performance permanent magnets, following the recent announcement that the Company has entered into a joint venture with CAP to develop metal and alloys capabilities. As a result, Aclara is positioned to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Carmanah Minerals Corp. has announced a two (2) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

Trading will commence on an ex-distribution basis on May 7, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the confirmation of the presence of Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) at the PCH project. A total of 100 samples were sent to AGS Laboratories in La Serena, Chile and the results consistently indicated that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant recoveries for Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) and Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) consistent with the expected profile of an IAC ore.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "We are very excited with the recoveries of this first phase of testing. The desorbable Magnet and Heavy Rare Earth recoveries achieved in these initial desorption tests confirm high-grade ionic adsorption clay characteristics which compare very favourably to commercially viable operations in China and globally. We will now work towards fine-tuning the process to increase the level of recovery. Appia is confident that the expansion of our exploration efforts across the PCH project area will uncover many new targets exhibiting this same IAC profile and desorbability."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "W0H". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in Canada and the FSE in Germany, aligned with the Company's strategy of introducing European investors and manufacturers to the advanced stage development of its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine that contains 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium and 16 million tonnes of silica.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield, commented: "We expect the FSE listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing on the FSE, in addition to the Canadian TSXV, will heighten exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as its new VP Exploration for its Brazil Operation effective immediately. Mr. Costa will oversee the ongoing development of the Company's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project located in Goias, Brazil.

Tom Drivas, CEO stated, "Having the right leadership in place to direct our plans and team in Brazil has been a priority for Appia, and we are so pleased to have Mr. Andre Costa joining us at this pivotal time in our growth cycle. As Appia moves to the next phase in the exploration of the PCH project, and following the announcement of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and Buriti Zones and NI 43-101 technical report, Mr. Costa will design and implement programs to further delineate extension zones at these targets along with drill testing the next series of high-potential REE areas, and will oversee our ongoing metallurgic testing programs."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

  • The acquisition will include Base Resources' 100%-owned advanced, world-class Toliara heavy mineral sands project in Madagascar (" Toliara " or the " Project "), which includes a long-life, high-value and low cost monazite stream, produced as a byproduct of primary titanium and zirconium production.

  • Toliara monazite production to be processed at Energy Fuels' 100%-owned White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") into separated rare earth element (" REE ") oxides, at low capital and operating cost, setting a new paradigm for low-cost, globally competitive U.S.-centered rare earth oxide production.

  • The transaction will also secure Base Resources' mine development and operations team, who have a successful track-record of designing, constructing, and profitably operating a world-class heavy mineral sands operation in Africa .

  • Energy Fuels is currently engaged in high-level discussions with various U.S. government agencies and other offices who provide support for critical mineral projects, domestically and abroad.

  • The transaction is complementary to and further strengthens Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading uranium production capability and plans.

  • Senator Mike Lee , the Senior Senator from Utah and a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, stated: "I'm grateful to Energy Fuels for their work to ensure the United States has a domestic critical mineral source. The acquisition of Base Resources and the Toliara project will only further their capacity and ability to produce minerals needed for defense, technology, and everyday life."

  • Conference call on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 8:00 am ET .

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, REEs, and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Scheme Implementation Deed (the " SID ") with Base Resources Limited (ASX: BSE) (AIM: BSE) (" Base Resources ") pursuant to which Energy Fuels has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base Resources (the " Transaction ") in consideration for (i) 0.0260 Energy Fuels common shares (the " Share Consideration ") and (ii) A$0.065 in cash, payable by way of a special dividend by Base Resources to its shareholders (the " Cash Consideration ", and together with the Share Consideration, the " Scheme Consideration ") for each Base Resources ordinary share held, for a total equity value of approximately A$375 million 1 . The Transaction will be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Australia's Corporations Act (the " Scheme "). Unless otherwise indicated in this news release, all references to dollars or $ are references to United States dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Publishes Public Notice of Application for Record Ridge Magnesium Project and Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce another milestone in the mining permit application process with the posting of its "PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION" (the "Public Notice"), as well as the second tranche closing (the "Second Tranche Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Publication of Notice of Application

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

