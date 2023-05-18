$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)

Alma Gold: Developing Promising Gold Assets in West Africa and Canada


Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA) focuses on its Karita Gold project in Guinea, West Africa, a region that's among the most prolific and productive gold exploration regions, globally. As the project advances towards development, the company is currently acquiring additional exploration permits in Guinea while maintaining a high ESG rating throughout the exploration and mining cycle.

The Karita Gold Project contains a total of four exploration permits located immediately adjacent to IAMGOLD’s newly discovered gold deposit. The Karita Gold Project sits on a Birimian-aged greenstone belt, an extensive mineralization zone that hosts prolific gold deposits. Alma Gold has a comprehensive exploration plan, which is currently moving toward the maiden drilling program stage.

Karita Gold Project

Alma Gold actively engages with local communities, artisanal gold miners, and governments during the permitting process and closely monitors its environmental footprint in each region. Alma Gold CEO Greg Isenor has been widely recognized for his impressive ESG work in previous projects, with more than 20 years of experience working in West Africa, striving to build a strong ESG rating with every project.

Company Highlights

  • Alma Gold is an exploration and development gold company focusing on its gold assets in Guinea, including acquiring additional exploration permits.
  • The company prioritizes achieving a high ESG rating throughout the exploration and mining cycle by building strong relationships with local communities, artisanal miners, and government officials.
  • The Karita Gold Project in West Africa contains four exploration permits adjacent to prolific gold discoveries made by neighboring mining companies including IAMGOLD.
  • Alma Gold has developed a comprehensive exploration plan for the Karita Project and is progressing towards commencement of its maiden drilling campaign.
  • Alma Gold is actively pursuing additional exploration permits in the region to further increase its land position in East Guinea along the prolific Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor from Mali.
  • Gold reached an 11-year-high spot price in 2022, and demand for the precious metal remains strong amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • The company’s Clarence Stream North gold project in New Brunswick, Canada recently returned encouraging gold-in-soil assay results indicating the asset's potential.
  • Alma Gold’s CEO Greg Isenor has a long track record of working in West Africa and leading projects with a high ESG rating.
  • A team of experts with a proven track record of success throughout the mining industry leads the company toward success.

This Alma Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

This Alma Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Jean-Marc Gagnon to Board of Directors

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Gagnon to the Corporation's board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Gagnon has more than 35 years of professional experience in the mining exploration sector. Mr. Gagnon has been involved in the management, evaluation and development of mining exploration projects for gold, mainly in West Africa (Mali, Burkina Faso & Guinea). He has exercised his profession as a country manager, exploration manager and consulting geologist for a number of junior mining companies, including Roscan Gold Corporation, Merrex Gold Inc., Frontline Gold Corporation, Jilbey Gold Exploration Ltd., Ressources Incanore Ltee, EAG Inc. and Gold Star Resources Ltd.

peter grosskopf, gold bars

Peter Grosskopf: Gold Poised to Hit New High, Decarbonization Minerals Set for Years of Growth

After a management-led buyout, Sprott Capital Partners has been rebranded as SCP Resource Finance.

Sprott Capital Partners originated as a division of Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), where Peter Grosskopf was CEO for 12 years. He's now taking the helm at SCP, and he sat down with the Investing News Network to share his thoughts on the resource sector.

Speaking about where the market is at right now, he said that while it's recovered from its lows there's still a long way to go.

gold exploration via satellite

Satellite Imagery and Gold Exploration (Updated 2023)

Exploring for gold is a costly endeavor that often comes with great risks, especially for junior mining companies.

These small-scale companies are faced with the challenge of locating a metal that is extremely rare, and even if they do find it, the yellow metal needs to be in economically viable quantities.

That’s where the use of satellite imagery and remote sensing comes in. Using satellite systems helps explorers survey land without having to invest heavily in equipment or develop on-site infrastructure.

Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland

Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland


Matsa Resources Limited

Strong Upside From Updated Scoping Study - Devon Pit

Matsa Resources Limited (“Matsa”, “Company”) is pleased to advise the receipt the results of an updated Scoping Study conducted by Linden Gold Alliance Limited (“Linden”) on the Devon Pit which is the subject of a joint venture agreement between Matsa and Linden.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Lumina Gold's Cangrejos Project

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina") (TSXV: LUM) in respect to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). Cangrejos is forecast to be a high-margin mine in the lowest half of the cost curve with a 26-year mine life 1 .

"The Cangrejos Project is an excellent addition to Wheaton's existing portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets as it should provide accretive, long-term growth as well as significant exploration potential," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome the opportunity to work with the team at Lumina who have done an outstanding job at working to de-risk the Project and advancing it towards construction. As with any transaction Wheaton enters into, responsible and sustainable mining practices are paramount, and Wheaton looks forward to supporting Lumina both financially as they construct Cangrejos and with their ongoing comprehensive community engagement efforts."

don hansen, gold and silver bars

Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Leverage with Expert Don Hansen

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he shared his recent research on how gold and silver price moves affect companies operating in the space; he also explained how he's using the data he's collected to hone his portfolio.

Hansen studied the period between February 23 and April 12 of this year, during which the gold price went up 10.4 percent and the silver price rose 19.4 percent. He then looked at how gold and silver stocks performed during that time.

×