Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Horizon Minerals Limited

Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Boorara Ore Reserve Study (“ORS” or “Study”). The proposed mining project is 100% owned and is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Independent JORC (2012) Ore Reserve for Boorara completed by AMC Consultants shows a financially viable project highlighted by the following:
    • Open pit mine design producing 1.24Mt at a fully diluted grade of 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz over an approximate 14 month mine life
    • Ore Sale Agreement (OSA) at 92.5% metallurgical recovery produces 45.8koz recovered
    • Project generates $19.9M in free cash flow (after capital) at a gold price of A$3,300/oz
  • Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place
  • Mining and haulage contracts well advanced
  • Binding OSA has been executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (Paddington), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd for treatment of Boorara ore
  • Development decision expected imminently along with commencement of mining in the current September 2024

Commenting on the Ore Reserve, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

“We are very pleased that the independent Ore Reserve has validated our initial work that allows us to move forward with mining at Boorara and bring strong cashflows into Horizon. Our contract negotiations are well advanced and are the final key milestone outstanding in relation to bringing this asset into production.

Horizon has strong optionality within its large resource book of projects, which we aim to develop in conjunction, and following, development of Boorara to be a sustainable gold producer and generate more cash in this strong gold price environmental for the foreseeable future.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce the results of the Boorara Ore Reserve Study ("ORS" or "Study"). The proposed mining project is 100% owned and is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Independent JORC (2012) Ore Reserve for Boorara completed by AMC Consultants shows a financially viable project highlighted by the following:

o Open pit mine design producing 1.24Mt at a fully diluted grade of 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz over an approximate 14 month mine life

o Ore Sale Agreement (OSA) at 92.5% metallurgical recovery produces 45.8koz recovered

o Project generates $19.9M in free cash flow (after capital) at a gold price of A$3,300/oz

- Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place

- Mining and haulage contracts well advanced

- Binding OSA has been executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (Paddington), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd for treatment of Boorara ore

- Development decision expected imminently along with commencement of mining in the current September 2024

Commenting on the Ore Reserve, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased that the independent Ore Reserve has validated our initial work that allows us to move forward with mining at Boorara and bring strong cashflows into Horizon. Our contract negotiations are well advanced and are the final key milestone outstanding in relation to bringing this asset into production.

Horizon has strong optionality within its large resource book of projects, which we aim to develop in conjunction, and following, development of Boorara to be a sustainable gold producer and generate more cash in this strong gold price environmental for the foreseeable future."

Boorara Overview

The Boorara Gold Project is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder (Figure 1*) adjacent to the Super Pit, and 1km southwest of the Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project site where established offices are connected to mains power and existing water supplies.

The deposit is hosted in a quartz dolerite comprising a sheeted quartz vein array system with bounding shear zones and late-stage cross faults. Mineralisation occurs as northwest dipping sheeted and stockwork quartz-carbonate vein arrays within the quartz dolerite host rocks, and steeply dipping zones along sheared geological contacts trending to the north-northwest.

Boorara Ore Reserves Study

The Study was undertaken independently by AMC Consultants and is based on the following key parameters:

- Gold price of A$3,300/oz

- Open pit mining operations and road haulage conducted by contractors

- Ore processing through Paddington's 3.8Mtpa Paddington Mill, located ~56km by road from Boorara

- Project implementation and oversight by Horizon's own team in conjunction with contractors

The key Study outcomes for the project are included in Table 2* below: The estimated Ore Reserve, which constitutes 100% of the production target, has been prepared by competent persons in accordance with JORC Code 2012.

AMC conducted an engineering study (the "Study") as of 25 July 2024. The Study, prepared with an accuracy of +/-15%, considered all relevant mining modifying factors, allowing an Ore Reserve to be estimated in accordance with the JORC Code. Classification of the estimate is shown in Table 3*.

The Boorara Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Boorara Ore Reserves that can be economically mined by open pit mining methods. The Ore Reserves make up 100% of the production in the Study.

Mr Adrian Jones continues to be the Competent Person for the 25 July 2024 Boorara Ore Reserve estimate, and supervised preparation of the estimate with assistance from specialists in each area of the estimate. Mr Jones is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is employed by AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and in open pit mining activities, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. Mr Jones consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information compiled by Mr Jones was prepared by specialists under direction of the responsible people identified within this Study report. Mr Jones is satisfied that the work of the specialists is acceptable for the purposes of Ore Reserve estimation. Each person has accepted responsibility for this report in their area of expertise.

The Proved Ore Reserve estimate is based on Mineral Resources classified as Measured, after consideration of all mining, metallurgical, social, environmental, statutory and financial aspects of the project. The Probable Ore Reserve estimate is based on Mineral Resources classified as Indicated, after consideration of all mining, metallurgical, social, environmental, statutory and financial aspects of the project.

Financial analysis undertaken in June 2024 shows that, at 25 July 2024, the future revenues to be derived and costs incurred to access those revenues produce a viable project using the assumptions presented in this estimate.

The Boorara Ore Reserve reflects the mining of four pits across three mineralised zones within the Mineral Resource, one small and one large pit within the Regal (North) deposit (pits 1 and 2), one within the Crown Jewel deposit (Central, pit 3), and one pit in the Royal (South) deposit (pit 4) as shown in Figure 2*. The removal of a very limited amount of waste over burden is required to reach the ore zones in most areas, with ore within 5m of surface in the Regal zone and Crown Jewel deposits, whereas the amount of cover increases to the south, with approximately 10m to be stripped in the Royal zone before exposing ore for mining.

Grade control drilling has been partially completed over the project during previous mining operations, with infill grade control drilling planned to commence in the coming weeks. Ore production will commence within the first month of mining, followed by processing followed thereafter once sufficient stockpiles have been built and grade determined to transport to the mill. The Study assumes low powder factor "paddock" blasting will be conducted to ensure acceptable dig rates without unnecessary ore movement impacting ore loss and dilution. Final pit depths are up to 85m.

Next Steps

- Award open pit mining and surface ore haulage contracts

- Finalise management and technical team for Boorara

- Commence grade control infill program

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8M7UOVP6



Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Company's gold projects located near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*). In addition, following the merger with Greenstone Resources, the Company has also added the Burbanks, Phillips Find and 50% owned Mt Thirsty projects to the Company's resources.

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX-GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Mineral Resources currently stand at:

o 1.8Moz gold
o 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinc
o 283kt nickel, 40.5kt cobalt and 296.2kt manganese (50% owned)

- Mineral Resources are underpinned by the large cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets

- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) include a maiden MRE for Pinner, an update for Monument and a revision for Boorara which is currently under an Ore Reserve Study (ORS) from AMC Consultants

- Changes to the gold MREs include:

o Addition of 297,650oz from Burbanks open pit
o Addition of 167,920oz from Burbanks underground
o Addition of 13,000oz from Pinner
o Addition of 3,000oz from Monument, and
o Reduction of 20,240oz from Boorara

- Large Mineral Resource base and ongoing studies pave the way for a development profile aiming at sustained gold production and continuous cashflows

Commenting on the Group MRE upgrade, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to have the Burbanks and Phillips Find assets under single ownership with Horizon's complementary and extensive project base. Together this provides 1.8 million ounce gold portfolio, which is a great platform to implement our near term strategy of cashflow from operations and further growth into the medium and long term".

The gold MREs include an updated Monument MRE and a maiden MRE for Pinner, both part of the larger Cannon project area, and a review of the cornerstone Boorara project. A summary of the revised MREs are as follows:

- Monument 740,000t grading 1.18g/t Au for 28,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Pinner 330,000t grading 1.21g/t Au for 12,844oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Boorara 10.53Mt grading at 1.27g/t Au for 428,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

Cannon, Monument and Pinner Project Overview

The Cannon deposit (Figure 1*) is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia on granted mining leases M25/333 and M25/357. The Cannon mine and surrounding area is dominated by mafic to ultramafic rocks of the Bulong Complex overlain by a sequence of felsic volcanics, volcaniclastics and sediments. Lithologies present include komatiitic mafics and ultramafics, peridotites, basalts and gabbros. Sedimentary rocks include shales and cherts with rare, banded iron formation. The geological structure is complex and dominated by the Cannon shear which is recognised as a key ingredient for local gold and possibly nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The gold mineralisation at the adjacent Pinner deposit is similar to Cannon and consists small pods of semi-continuous mineralisation with three dominant directions that highlight the structural complexity observed at Pinner. The dominant lodes trend SW/NE, N/S, and E/W with cross cutting faults influencing the geometry.

Gold mineralisation within the Monument deposit consists of two main zones oriented NNW and NW, dipping steeply to the west. There is some indication of faulting through the centre of the mineralised area.

Boorara Overview

The Boorara Gold Project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder (Figure 1*) adjacent to the Super Pit, and 1 km southwest of the Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project site where established offices are connected to mains power and existing water supplies.

The deposit is hosted in a quartz dolerite comprising a sheeted quartz vein array system with bounding shear zones and late-stage cross faults. Mineralisation occurs as northwest dipping sheeted and stockwork quartz-carbonate vein arrays within the quartz dolerite host rocks, and steeply dipping zones along sheared geological contacts trending to the north-northwest.

*To view tables and figures with updated mineral estimates, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/181JSBZ2



Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) wishes to update the market on progress for the achievement of Conditions Precedent (CP's) pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet - Ore Sale Agreement (Term Sheet) between Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (PGPL) and Horizon Minerals Limited (Horizon) dated 3 May 2024 to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

The Company and AMC Consultants have been working hard to complete the CP's pursuant to the Term Sheet during the past 45 business days, as there has been numerous iterations of mine plan optimisations, mine designs, and schedules leading to the final Ore Reserve Statement.

Discussions with Paddington representatives continue to be open and conducive to the completion of CP's and a long term relationship. As a result, Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd) have provided an extension to the initial 45 business days, for a further 15 business days.

A second round of mining and haulage tenders based on a revised mine schedule went out last week, with submissions due on Friday 5 July 2024, most of the tender submissions have been received.



Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement ("TMA") with FMR Investments Pty Ltd ("FMR") to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding TMA has been executed with FMR, which owns the Greenfields Mill located northeast of Coolgardie and 30km southwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA

- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Cannon for ore processing at FMR's 1.0Mtpa Greenfields Mill, located ~67km by road from the Cannon Project

- An agreed 200kt of ore will be processed over a period of eight months, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter

- The TMA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:

o Horizon is responsible for delivery of each stockpile to the Greenfields Mill ROM near Coolgardie

o Payment of processing costs must be made before the value of the processed and refined gold at the Perth Mint is transferred from FMR's metal account to Horizon

o If the delivery schedule is missed Horizon will forfeit its allocated tonnes for that month and from the overall 200kt allocation

- An Ore Reserve for Cannon has already been established including forecast economics for the ore to be processed via a Toll Milling Agreement

- Cannon is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2017) with pre-production activities are already underway, including dewatering of the open pit in preparation for underground mining

- The TMA has flexibility that Horizon can treat Horizon ore other than Cannon, including Horizon's own current resources or those acquired through the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources Limited, provided sufficient notice is provided to FMR

Commenting on the toll milling agreement, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have converted our 200,000 tonne allocation with FMR into a formal Toll Milling Agreement, and look forward to working closely with them as ore deliveries will commence later this calendar year. This agreement is in addition to our 1.4Mt ore sale agreement with Paddington announced a week ago. Together this will see us generating cash flow from two fronts in this fantastic gold price environment before the end of 2024."

Next Steps

- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken a review of the Cannon Ore Reserve and will progress the revised key financial outcomes for the June 2024 Quarter

- Finalise engagement with underground mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Cannon

- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WUABZYMW



Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 1.4MT Ore Sale Agreement Boorara Production H2 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 1.4MT Ore Sale Agreement Boorara Production H2 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Ore Sale Agreement ("OSA") with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding OSA has been executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd

- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Boorara for ore processing at Norton's 3.8Mtpa Paddington Mill, located ~56km by road from Boorara

- An agreed 1.4Mt ("Agreed Amount") will be processed over a period of 22 months, commencing in the September 2024 Quarter

- The OSA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:

o Within 5 days of delivering ore to the Paddington ROM pad, Paddington to pay Horizon 50% of gross revenue less estimated processing costs and royalties, based on the determined grade for each stockpile

o Gross revenue calculated based on the Perth Mint spot price on the date of gold pours

o Within 5 days of Paddington fully treating the stockpile, a final revenue calculation shall be made based on the determined grade, moisture and metallurgical recovery, less agreed costs for processing and state gold royalty payments, to calculate a final payment to Horizon

o Stockpiles to be between 10,000t - 50,000t from a combination of oxide, transitional and fresh sources, with Paddington having the right to reject any stockpile that does not meet specifications

o Agreed Amount represents less then 15% of the current Boorara Mineral Resource of 11Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 448,240oz

o Agreed Amount can be increased or decreased by mutual agreement

o Conditions precedent include Paddington receiving JORC clause 12 modifying factors for an Ore Reserve from Horizon, and Horizon demonstrating all mining permits, approvals, mining and haulage contracts in place within 45 business days

- An Ore Reserve for Boorara based on the tonnage going to Paddington, including forecast economics for the ore processing agreement, will be estimated in the current June Quarter

- Boorara is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2020) and ready for development which is expected to commence within the current June Quarter

Commenting on the return to gold production, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:

"This is a great opportunity for Horizon to generate strong cashflows in this high gold price environment and takes us further down our pathway to sustained gold production. We continue to work on our other projects to bring additional near-term cashflow into the production pipeline, along with the additional resources and optionality of projects to come through our proposed merger with Greenstone Resources."

Next Steps

- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken preliminary work on Boorara and will progress Boorara into an Ore Reserve study under the JORC (2012) code for release in the June 2024 Quarter

- Continue engagement with mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Boorara and award contracts in the June 2024 Quarter

- Finalise the 200,000 tonne mill allocation with FMR Investments' Greenfields mill with an executed Toll Milling Contract to support mining at the Cannon Gold Project

- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TQ7EV6X7



WCG Report: Demand for Gold Bars, Coins Higher Under Democrat Leadership

A recent report by the World Gold Council (WGC) noted that US gold bar and coin demand has been higher on average during Democratic presidencies.

The data, which draws from the last 37 years, shows that monthly demand in the first year following a Democratic win averages 79,000 ounces of gold, while the average following a Republican win is 32,500 gold ounces.

The WGC report suggests that retail investors' demand for gold bars and coins is partly driven by their perceptions of economic policies when a Democrat is in office.

These views include the likelihood of administrations to implement policies that could lead to economic instability or higher inflation, prompting them to seek the safety of tangible assets like gold.

Paris 2024 Olympic Medals Showcase History with Priceless Iron

As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, the medals to be awarded to victorious athletes have garnered attention for their unique design and composition.

This year, the medals are not just a symbol of athletic achievement but also a piece of French history.

Each medal contains an 18 gram piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris, in the shape of a hexagon at the center — a nod to mainland France’s nickname "The Hexagon." Embossed lines radiating from the hexagon create a striking visual effect.

The Eiffel Tower, constructed in 1889, features a type of iron known as "puddle" iron. The puddling process was crucial in producing iron of nearly pure quality and exceptional strength by eliminating excess carbon from cast iron.

Porgera Remains On Track Despite Mulitaka Landslide Challenges

All amounts in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Despite the operational challenges presented by the recent Mulitaka landslide, Porgera Gold Mine has met or exceeded its targets since resuming mining in December last year, with gold production for the first half of the year above guidance and all-in sustaining costs trending lower.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Sams Creek and Reefton Exploration Update

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Sams Creek and Reefton Projects.

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Rogan Josh In-fill Completed Ahead of Mineral Resource Estimation

Remaining assay results from RC drilling at Rogan Josh received. Assay results for Kamperman RC drilling pending. Maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for Rogan Josh and Kamperman, and an updated MRE for Think Big, due in September Quarter.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to provide assay results from the remaining 16 holes (940 metres) of a 32-hole RC drilling program undertaken at the Rogan Josh Prospect, part of the Company’s 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Horizon Minerals

Group Mineral Resources Statement

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX: GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

