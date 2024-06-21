Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Alma Gold Announces Private Placement

Alma Gold Announces Private Placement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") to be issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $300,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from issuance.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and to settle certain debts of the Company.

Finder's fees of cash and warrants issued on the same terms as above may be paid to qualified parties. All securities will be will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project and Dialakoro Project in northern Guinea and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://almagoldinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gregory Isenor"

Gregory Isenor
President & Chief Executive Officer
Alma Gold Inc.
Email: gpisenor@karitagold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213973

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Alma Gold CSE:ALMA Precious Metals Investing
ALMA:CNX
Alma Gold
Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)

Alma Gold


Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)
Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors totaling $404,997.17 which includes outstanding fees owed to management and contractors working for Alma Gold (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,049,971 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common share.

Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreements have a statutory hold period which will expire on August 4, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors totaling $404,997.17 which includes outstanding fees owed to management and contractors working for Alma Gold (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,049,971 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common share to settle the debts. Alma Gold anticipates closing the Debt Settlement on or about April 2, 2024.

Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreements will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, exploration plans and a report on its exploration permits comprising the Dialakoro Project ("Dialakoro") in northeast Guinea. The permits of Dialakoro are presently covered by an ''Autorisation de Reconnaissance''.

We are in the process of getting the final grant of the permits and presently designing an exploration program. The work on establishing relationships with local communities has successfully been completed. Alma is also working on increasing our land position in the area. The Company is in the process of converting the company debt to common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired three exploration licences or "Autorisation de Reconnaissance" near the town of Dialakoro in the Mandiana Prefecture in northeast Guinea (the "Dialakoro Project"). A fourth exploration licence located 30 km to the south is still pending and expected to be granted by the Guinea government shortly (Figure 1).

These four exploration licences are located within the Upper Birimian to Lower Tarkwa Group of sedimentary rocks of the world-class orogenic gold producing district known as the Siguiri Basin in northeast Guinea. The Dialakoro Project is considered an extension of the Niaoulini - Kobada - Sanankoro gold-hosted regional structural corridor crossing the Guinea-Mali border. Combined, these four exploration licences total approximately 314 km2 in size.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Jean-Marc Gagnon to Board of Directors

Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Jean-Marc Gagnon to Board of Directors

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Gagnon to the Corporation's board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Gagnon has more than 35 years of professional experience in the mining exploration sector. Mr. Gagnon has been involved in the management, evaluation and development of mining exploration projects for gold, mainly in West Africa (Mali, Burkina Faso & Guinea). He has exercised his profession as a country manager, exploration manager and consulting geologist for a number of junior mining companies, including Roscan Gold Corporation, Merrex Gold Inc., Frontline Gold Corporation, Jilbey Gold Exploration Ltd., Ressources Incanore Ltee, EAG Inc. and Gold Star Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold
