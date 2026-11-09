Private investor Don Hansen shares his latest gold market analysis, emphasizing that the current bull market is likely only halfway through.

"If we had a normal five or six times multiple, the gold bull market would go to US$8,000 to $10,000 an ounce in another four years," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.