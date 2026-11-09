Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, My Strategy Now
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Longtime resource investor Don Hansen also discusses the importance of cheap, widely available energy and the strong potential of nuclear power.
Private investor Don Hansen shares his latest gold market analysis, emphasizing that the current bull market is likely only halfway through.
"If we had a normal five or six times multiple, the gold bull market would go to US$8,000 to $10,000 an ounce in another four years," he said.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.