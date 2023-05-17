



Overview Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA) is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on its Karita Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. The company is currently acquiring additional exploration permits in Guinea as it moves towards development and prioritizes maintaining a high ESG rating throughout the exploration and mining cycle. Gold recently reached an 11-year high, making 2022 the strongest year for gold demand in over a decade. While gold prices have declined slightly since, strong interest and demand remain for the precious metal.

West Africa is among the most prolific and productive gold exploration regions, globally. Alma Gold’s main asset in Guinea, the Karita Gold Project, contains a total of four exploration permits located immediately adjacent to IAMGOLD’s newly discovered gold deposit. The Karita Gold Project sits on a Birimian-aged greenstone belt, an extensive mineralization zone that hosts prolific gold deposits. Alma Gold has a comprehensive exploration plan, which is currently moving toward the maiden drilling program stage. The company’s Clarence Stream North Gold Project is located in New Brunswick, Canada. Recent soil sampling at the project resulted in promising gold-in-soil assay results, encouraging the company to move forward with the next phase of exploration, which includes additional infill soil surveys, and geological mapping and prospecting. Alma Gold focuses on maintaining a high ESG rating at every step. The company actively engages with local communities, artisanal gold miners, and governments during the permitting process and closely monitors its environmental footprint in each region. Alma Gold CEO Greg Isenor has been widely recognized for his impressive ESG work in previous projects, with more than 20 years of experience working in West Africa, striving to build a strong ESG rating with every project. An experienced management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry leads Alma Gold toward growing its assets. Greg Isenor has a track record of leading successful gold discoveries in West Africa. Alma Gold director Jean Marc-Gagnon has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, which includes developing gold projects in West Africa. Additional experts in mining, capital markets, international finance, and corporate administration round out the team.

Company Highlights Alma Gold is an exploration and development gold company focusing on its gold assets in Guinea, including acquiring additional exploration permits.

The company prioritizes achieving a high ESG rating throughout the exploration and mining cycle by building strong relationships with local communities, artisanal miners, and government officials.

The Karita Gold Project in West Africa contains four exploration permits adjacent to prolific gold discoveries made by neighboring mining companies including IAMGOLD.

Alma Gold has developed a comprehensive exploration plan for the Karita Project and is progressing towards commencement of its maiden drilling campaign.

Alma Gold is actively pursuing additional exploration permits in the region to further increase its land position in East Guinea along the prolific Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor from Mali.

Gold reached an 11-year-high spot price in 2022, and demand for the precious metal remains strong amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

The company’s Clarence Stream North gold project in New Brunswick, Canada recently returned encouraging gold-in-soil assay results indicating the asset's potential.

Alma Gold’s CEO Greg Isenor has a long track record of working in West Africa and leading projects with a high ESG rating.

A team of experts with a proven track record of success throughout the mining industry leads the company toward success.

Key Projects Karita Gold Project

The company’s Karita Gold Project covers 392.1 square kilometers in Guinea, West Africa. Alma Gold acquired the project in February 2021, and no exploration had been previously conducted on the property. The company is now following its exploration plan to determine the depths and grades of potential gold deposits. Project Highlights: Encouraging Adjacent Gold Deposit : The adjacent IAMGOLD deposit has produced encouraging drill results that indicate what’s possible at the Karita Project. Results include: 29 meters at 2.96 g/t gold 16 meters at 3.17 g/t gold 21 meters at 9.01 g/t gold

: The adjacent IAMGOLD deposit has produced encouraging drill results that indicate what’s possible at the Karita Project. Results include: Robust Exploration Plan : The company has been following its comprehensive exploration plan leading up to its maiden drilling campaign to begin determining the extent of potential gold deposits. The plan includes the following: Ongoing mapping and prospecting Interpreting assay results from the termite mound sampling program Maiden air core drilling to follow up on termite assay results

: The company has been following its comprehensive exploration plan leading up to its maiden drilling campaign to begin determining the extent of potential gold deposits. The plan includes the following: Prolific Birimian Greenstones: The asset contains significant gold deposits within the Birimian-aged greenstone rocks in West Africa. Alma Gold’s team of experts is familiar with working with these types of greenstone rocks helping guide the company’s exploration efforts.

Clarence Stream North Gold Project

The company’s 100-percent-owned Clarence Stream North Gold Project comprises two projects totaling 3,440 hectares in southwestern New Brunswick, Canada. As Alma Gold’s secondary project, exploration and development will continue alongside advancements on its West African gold projects. Project Highlights: Mining-friendly Jurisdiction : New Brunswick is a mining-friendly jurisdiction with an experienced local workforce and robust existing infrastructure.

: New Brunswick is a mining-friendly jurisdiction with an experienced local workforce and robust existing infrastructure. Promising Geological Characteristics : The asset sits upon the Sawyer Brook Fault System, which also hosts significant gold and base metal deposits operated by multiple mining companies.

: The asset sits upon the Sawyer Brook Fault System, which also hosts significant gold and base metal deposits operated by multiple mining companies. Encouraging Soil Samples: Soil samples from a 2020 soil sampling program returned values ranging from 5 parts per billion (ppb) gold to 32 ppb. These results indicate the potential for significant deposits as exploration continues.