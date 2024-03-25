AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 after normal trading hours. Additionally, the Company will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") the following day, Friday, April 26, 2024 in a hybrid format (in Toronto and virtually).

First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8:30 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast :

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com .

Via URL Entry :

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3Rvps04 to receive an instant automated call back. You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator (see "Via Telephone" details below).

Via Phone :

For those preferring to listen by phone, please dial 416.764.8659 or toll-free 1.888.664.6392. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay Archive :

Please dial 416.764.8677 or toll-free 1.888.390.0541, access code 505445#. The conference call replay will expire on May 26, 2024 .

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Annual Meeting

The AGM will begin on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T). During the AGM, management will provide an overview of the Company's activities.

Hybrid Format

The AGM will be held in person at the Arcadian Court, 401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8 th Floor, Toronto, Ontario , M5H 2Y4 and online at: https://meetnow.global/MFJPVMP .

The Company is conducting a hybrid meeting that will allow registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to participate both online and in person. The Company is providing the virtual format in order to provide shareholders with an equal opportunity to attend and participate at the AGM.

For details explaining how to attend, communicate and vote virtually at the AGM please see the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2024 , filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact Investor Relations by phone at 416.947.1212, by toll-free phone at 1.888.822.6714 or by email at investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com or may contact the Company's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by phone at 1.877.452.7184 (toll free in North America ), at 1.416.304.0211 (for collect calls outside of North America ) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com .

Investor Relations

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario , M5C 2Y7
investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com
Phone: 416.947.1212
Fax: 416.367.4681

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-first-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-and-annual-meeting-302097594.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c8804.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 1.41 points last week to close at 552.31.

At its latest meeting this past Tuesday (March 19) and Wednesday (March 20), the US Federal Reserve decided to continue holding its benchmark interest rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Chair Jerome Powell indicated that before it begins reducing rates, the central bank wants to see more data showing inflation is moving toward its 2 percent target.

He also said the Fed is still anticipates three cuts before the end of 2024, but declined to say when they will begin.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Managing Director Appointment Update

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) refers to the announcement dated 26 February 2024 in respect to the appointment of Mr Victor Rajasooriar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 2 April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Compelling Scoping Study for Jasper Hills Gold Project

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to announce the results of a positive Scoping Study for the Jasper Hills Gold Project located in WA’s eastern Goldfields region.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Logical Consolidation to Create a Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Merger of Brightstar Resources Limited and Linden Gold Alliance Limited

This presentation (Presentation) regarding the merger of Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) and Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) has been prepared by Brightstar and has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Brightstar on the basis it is to be read in conjunction with the Key Risks in Appendix 8 and these important notices and disclaimers.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Makes Recommended Takeover Offer for Linden Gold Alliance Limited

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Brightstar) and unlisted Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Bid Implementation Agreement (BIA), pursuant to which Brightstar will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden via an unanimously recommended off-market scrip takeover offer (Offer).

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Digitisation of Historical Datasets Reveal Multiple High- Grade Uranium & Copper Targets at Radium Point

Related News

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Graphite Investing

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Lithium Investing

Digitisation of Historical Datasets Reveal Multiple High- Grade Uranium & Copper Targets at Radium Point

Resource Investing

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Lithium Investing

Montague Field Program Identifies Abundant New Pegmatite Outcrops

rare earth investing

$1.118m Placement and Launch of Share Purchase Plan to Fund Completion of HPA Pilot Plant

×