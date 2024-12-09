Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its flagship Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Falco Horne 5 Project " or the " Project "). Following the completion of the public hearing process with the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (" BAPE "), Falco continues to file documentation and provide responses to the BAPE, in view of the completion of its report, which is due for submission to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks by December 26, 2024. Also, with the continued strength in gold and copper, Falco will work towards updating the 2021 Feasibility Study, which utilized a gold price of US$1,600 and a copper price of US$3.25lb, with targeted completion for H1-2025.
FALCO ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$5.0 MILLION
Falco Resources Ltd. ( TSXV: FPC) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation to act as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.35 at any time on or before that date which is 60 months after the closing date of the Offering.
The Corporation has granted the Agent an option, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable until the second business day prior to the closing date of the Offering, to sell up to an additional C$1,000,000 in Units ("Agent's Option"). If the Agents' Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering would be C$6,000,000.
The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for the advancement of the Horne 5 Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 20, 2024 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Units are being offered by way of private placement in all of the provinces of Canada to investors who qualify as "accredited investors" under Canadian securities legislation or who are otherwise exempt from prospectus delivery requirements. The Offering may also be offered in the United States to "accredited investors" (as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D) pursuant to an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada in accordance with applicable law.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.
The Common Shares issuable from the sale of Units to "accredited investors" in Canada or otherwise on a prospectus exempt basis will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance of the Units.
About Falco Resources Ltd.
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the Corporation meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Offering, including obtaining all required approvals, and the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, results, performance or achievements of Falco to differ materially from any future plans, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Overview
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) is a Canadian company focused on developing gold and base metal projects in the Rouyn-Noranda region of Quebec. Rouyn-Noranda is an established mining camp with a long history of exploration and development. The Noranda mining camp has historically produced 19 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 2.9 billion pounds (Blbs) of copper, and yet it is still under-explored for gold.
Falcon’s principal property, Horne 5 project, holds 67,000 acres or nearly 67 percent of the total area of the entire mining camp and is located under the former Horne mine which produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 Blbs of copper. The 2021 feasibility study on the Horne 5 project suggests strong project economics with a total mine life of 15 years, after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million, and a payback period of 4.8 years, assuming gold prices at $1,600/oz. At the current gold prices of over $2,300/oz, the project economics will be even better.
Recent news flow including the operating lease and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore (LON:GLEN) and the Horne 5 project’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) admissibility are significant milestones in the advancement of the project towards construction. Falco is now aiming to proceed with the next steps related to obtaining government permits and financing for its Horne 5 project.
Falco Resources operating license and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore Canada will enable Falco to utilize a portion of Glencore's lands. The agreement entails establishing a technical committee comprising two representatives from Glencore and two from Falco, tasked with safeguarding the uninterrupted operations of Glencore’s Horne copper smelter. Additionally, a parallel strategic committee will be formed. Glencore will nominate one representative to join Falco's board of directors.
The successful completion of the OLIA, coupled with life-of-mine copper-zinc concentrate offtake agreements with Glencore, positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards construction. The company is advancing with the permitting and financing processes for the project.
Company Highlights
- Falco Resources is a Canadian explorer of base and precious metals focused on developing its mineral properties in the Rouyn-Noranda region in Quebec, Canada.
- The company holds 67,000 acres of mining claims in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, accounting for nearly 67 percent of the entire mining camp.
- Rouyn-Noranda has a long history of mining and exploration. The area has established infrastructure and has been host to 50 former producers, including 20 base metal mines and 30 gold mines.
- Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 project which is a gold project with significant base metal by-products. It is located under the former Horne Mine which produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper.
- The Horne 5 is a world-class deposit containing 7.6 Moz gold equivalent in measured and indicated resources and 1.7 Moz gold equivalent in inferred resources.
- The Horne 5 project represents a robust, high-margin, 15-year underground mining project with attractive economics. The 2021 feasibility study indicates after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million and after-tax IRR of 18.9 percent.
- The operating lease and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore coupled with EIA admissibility receipt from the government body positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards construction.
Key Project
Horne 5 Project
The Horne 5 project is a world-class deposit located beneath the former Horne mine in the Rouyn -Noranda mining camp. Horne mine was operated by Noranda from 1926 to 1976 and produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 Blbs of copper. The Rouyn-Noranda mining camp has a rich exploration history having produced 19 Moz of gold and 2.9 Blbs of copper. The camp has hosted 50 producers including 20 base metal mines and 30 gold mines.
The Horne 5 is a world-class deposit containing 6.1 Moz gold equivalent in proven and probable reserves, 7.6 Moz gold equivalent in measured and indicated resources, and 1.7 Moz gold equivalent in inferred resources. The project boasts strong partners including Osisko Development, Osisko Gold Royalties, Glencore, and the Quebec Government. Osisko Development is a major shareholder in Falco Resources with a 17.3 percent stake, and the Quebec Government holds close to 8 percent stake in Falco.
Aside from gold, Horne 5 has significant base metal by-products. As per the feasibility study, precious metals (gold + silver) account for 75.6 percent of the mining revenue, while base metals (copper and zinc), account for 24.3 percent of the total mine revenue.
The 2021 updated feasibility study on the Horne 5 project indicates robust project economics. The feasibility study shows the project would generate an after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million and an after-tax IRR of 18.9 percent over the 15-year mine life. The production profile would average annual production of 220,300 oz gold over the life of the mine. Further, the study suggests significant copper and zinc by-product credits from the copper and zinc production, as well as the highly automated modern operations resulting in a low projected all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $587/oz. Horne 5’s AISC is among the first quartile of global low-cost operations.
Recent news flows including the OLIA with Glencore and the Horne 5 project’s EIA admissibility are significant milestones in the advancement of the project towards construction.
Falco Resources’ OLIA with Glencore Canada enables Falco to utilize a portion of Glencore's lands. The agreement entails establishing a technical committee comprising two representatives from Glencore and two from Falco, tasked with safeguarding the uninterrupted operations of Glencore’s Horne copper smelter. Additionally, a parallel strategic committee will be formed. Glencore will nominate one representative to join Falco's board of directors.
The successful completion of OLIA coupled with life-of-mine copper-zinc concentrate offtake agreements with Glencore positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards construction. Further, the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its EIA for the Horne 5 project from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks is a significant milestone. It provides a path forward for the advancement of the project.
The company is now advancing with the permitting and financing processes for the project. The construction of the Horne 5 mine could begin by February 2025.
Management Team
Luc Lessard – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Luc Lessard brings over 30 years of experience in the design, construction, and operation of mines. Before joining Falco, he held senior executive positions at Osisko Gold Royalties, Canadian Malartic GP (a joint venture of Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold), and Osisko Mining Corporation. At Osisko Mining Corporation, he oversaw the design, construction, and commissioning of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. Lessard has been involved in numerous surface and underground mining projects throughout his career. Lessard holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Laval University.
Anthony Glavac – Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Glavac has 20 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 14 years in the mining industry. Before joining Falco, he served as the director of financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines and as the interim chief financial officer at Alderon Iron Ore. Glavac was previously the senior manager at KPMG, where he worked with a diverse portfolio of public and private companies, offering services such as audit, taxation, strategic advisory, and assistance with public offerings. Glavac is also engaged with other public companies within the mining sector.
Helene Cartier – Vice-president Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations
Helene Cartier possesses over 20 years of expertise in the environmental field. She began her mining career as part of the Cambior team before transitioning to the role of vice-president of environmental services and sustainable development at Osisko Mining Corporation. There, she played a pivotal role in the development and commissioning phases of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. She has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies.
Mireille Tremblay – Vice-president Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary
Mireille Tremblay possesses more than 25 years of experience in business law, primarily in securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and governance. Before joining Falco in January 2021 as the director of legal affairs, Tremblay served as a legal advisor to clients across diverse industries, including the mining sector. She advocated for companies and investors involved in mining transactions in Africa, notably during the construction of a gold mine in Burkina Faso and in negotiations with the Ivorian government. Additionally, she has represented numerous companies, underwriters, and investors in various contexts, including public offerings and private placement financings, both domestically and internationally. Tremblay holds a law degree from the University of Montreal.
Mario Caron – Independent Chair
Mario Caron possesses extensive expertise in the mining sector, accumulating over four decades of experience in senior executive and board roles. He has garnered this wealth of knowledge through engagements in underground and open pit operations, both domestically and abroad. Caron has served as CEO of public companies and has experience securing mining licenses and various permits in numerous jurisdictions. Caron earned his Bachelor of Engineering in mining, at McGill University.
Alexander Dann – Non-independent Director
Alexander Dann, a chartered professional accountant, has served with multinational public enterprises on financial operations and strategic planning. He brings more than 25 years of experience within the mining and manufacturing domains. He was chief financial officer of The Flowr Corporation, where he led the company towards its public listing on the TSXV. He also served as the CFO of Avion Gold and Era Resources, contributing significantly until their acquisitions by Endeavour Mining and The Sentient Group, respectively. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from L’Universite Laval in Quebec City.
Claude Dufresne – Independent Director
Claude Dufresne has over three decades of experience in the mining industry. He has served in leadership roles at companies such as Niobay Metals and IAMGOLD. He was the founder of a metals company, Camet Metallurgy, which specialized in the sale and marketing of various metals. He obtained a diploma in mining engineering with a specialty in mineral processing from Universite Laval in 1991.
Paola Farnesi – Independent Director
Paola Farnesi has over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, M&A, and risk management. She is currently vice-president and treasurer of Domtar Corporation. Before this, she held various senior executive positions at Domtar including vice-president, internal audit. Before joining Domtar, Farnesi worked at Ernst & Young. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University. She is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec and has earned the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Chantal Sorel – Independent Director
Chantal Sorel is a corporate director with over 30 years' experience in general management with full profit & loss responsibility, project financing, project management, operations, strategic development, business development, mergers and acquisitions. She was executive vice-president and managing director at Capital at SNC-Lavalin from 2014 to 2019, where she over saw multibillion dollar projects. Since April 2020, Sorel has served as an advisor to the Montréal Aeroport for the development and delivery of the city's projects’ portfolio valued at $2.5 billion. Sorel has a degree in architecture from Université de Montréal and a master's degree in project management from Université du Québec à Montréal.
Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project
Mr. Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: " 2024 has been extraordinary for Falco, commencing early in the year with the execution of the Operating License and Indemnity Agreement (" OLIA ") with Glencore, followed in short order by the admissibility of the Project's Environmental Impact Assessment which provided the path forward for the advancement of the Project. The Corporation expects to obtain a ministerial decree authorizing the Project in H1-2025, which would put Falco in the enviable position of having one of the few permitted large-scale polymetallic gold projects ready to be developed in North America."
Mr. Lessard added: " Since 2015, Falco has delineated a reserve of over 6.1M oz AuEq with an additional 3.2M oz AuEq in resource (all categories), making it one of the largest gold resources in Québec not controlled by a producer. The 2021 Feasibility Study, while benefiting from significant economic returns, does not capture the rapidly changing gold, copper and zinc environment. The planned update for H1-2025 will provide a much clearer picture as to the full potential of the Project."
FALCO HORNE 5 PROJECT OVERVIEW
World-Class Deposit
- Massive sulphide polymetallic deposit (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn)
- High-volume underground mining favoring the best modern extraction technologies
- Annual production (approximately 220,000 oz Au / 330,000 oz AuEq) over a 15-year mine life
- 2021 Feasibility Study reflects robust financial parameters based on a gold price of US$1,600/oz and is highly sensitive to the gold price:
- Each increase in the gold price by US$100/oz provides an approximate increase of US$100 million in the after-tax net present value (" NPV ") of the Project ( see sensitivity tables included in the 2021 Feasibility Study )
- The 2021 Feasibility Study will be updated in H1-2025 to reflect the full potential of the Project in this dynamic gold environment
- Poised to be a low-cost gold producer, with all-in sustaining costs (" AISC ") below US$600/oz (net of by-product credits)
- Meaningful critical minerals exposure: Falco will be one of the largest producers of copper (247M lbs) and zinc (1,190M lbs) in Québec
- Significant high potential exploration upside with +67,000 ha owned around the Project
Real Infrastructure Advantage
- Significant infrastructure in Rouyn-Noranda, including roads, railways, hydro-electric power distribution system and qualified mining labor expertise & supplier base
- Adjacent to the Project is a copper smelting facility owned by Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ")
- Opportunity to leverage existing infrastructure, including the former Quemont shaft
Strong Stakeholder Relationships
- Strong partners and positive stakeholder relations
- A silver stream agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to help fund Project capex (up to C$180 million with C$35 million drawn)
- OLIA with Glencore sets out the terms upon which Falco can utilize a portion of Glencore's lands to develop and operate the Project
- Life of mine copper and zinc concentrate offtake agreements with Glencore
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com
Anthony Glavac
Chief Financial Officer
514-604-9310
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in particular Falco's ability to obtain receipt of permits and approvals required to develop the Horne 5 Project and the ability of Falco to efficiently develop and operate the Horne 5 Project based on the terms of the Operating License and Indemnity Agreement concluded with Glencore Canada Corporation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. These statements are made as of the date of this news release. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the projections and assumptions of the 2021 Feasibility Study, including, without limitation: estimated annual production, NPV, AISC, resources and reserves, mine life and potential production from the Horne 5 Property as envisioned by the mine plan; economic assumptions and sensitivities and other operational and economic projections with respect to the Horne 5 Project. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although the Corporation believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Consequently, the Corporation cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Corporation are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan (the " Osisko Loan ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025; and (ii) with Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing senior secured convertible debenture (the " Glencore Debenture ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.
Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: " The concurrent extensions of the Corporation's senior debts demonstrate the strong relationship and long-standing support of Osisko and Glencore to Falco and the development of the Horne 5 Project. Such extensions provide the Corporation with additional flexibility to pursue the permitting and development of this project".
Amendments to the Osisko Loan
In consideration for the extension of the maturity date of the Osisko Loan, the Osisko Loan will also be amended effective as of December 31, 2024 in order for (i) the accrued interest on the existing Osisko Loan to be capitalized such that the principal amount of the amended Osisko Loan will be approximately $23,881,821, (ii) the conversion price to be lowered from $0.50 to $0.45 per Common Share, and (iii) the interest rate to be increased from 8% to 9% (collectively, the " Osisko Loan Amendments "). The 10,664,324 warrants of the Corporation currently held by Osisko (the " Existing Osisko Warrants "), each exercisable for one common share of Falco (the " Common Shares ") at an exercise price of $0.65 per Common Share, will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms until their expiry on December 31, 2024. In consideration for the extension of the maturity date of the Osisko Loan, the Corporation will issue to Osisko, on December 31, 2024, 17,690,237 warrants (the " New Osisko Warrants "), each exercisable at any time from and after January 1, 2025, for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.58 per Common Share and expiring on December 31, 2025.
Amendments to the Glencore Debenture
In consideration for the extension of the maturity date of the Glencore Debenture, the Glencore Debenture will also be amended effective as of December 31, 2024 (the " Amended Glencore Debenture ") in order for (i) the accrued interest on the existing Glencore Debenture up to December 31, 2024 to be capitalized such that the principal amount of the amended Glencore Debenture will be approximately $13,985,960, (ii) the conversion price to be increased to $0.37 per Common Share (from $0.36), and (iii) the interest rate to be increased from 9% to 10% (collectively, the " Glencore Debenture Amendments "). The 15,061,158 warrants of the Corporation currently held by Glencore (the " Existing Glencore Warrants ") will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms until their expiry on December 31, 2024. In consideration for the extension of the maturity date of the Glencore Debenture, the Corporation will issue to Glencore, on December 31, 2024, 19,424,944 warrants (the " New Glencore Warrants "), each exercisable at any time from and after January 1, 2025, at an exercise price of (i) $0.38 per Common Share for 15,061,158 of the New Glencore Warrants and (ii) $0.42 per Common Share for the remaining 4,363,786 New Glencore Warrants, and expiring on December 31, 2025.
The New Glencore Warrants and the Amended Glencore Debenture will provide that unless shareholder approval from disinterested shareholders of the Corporation has been obtained in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies, the holder of the New Glencore Warrants and Amended Glencore Debenture will not be permitted to exercise any portion of the New Glencore Warrants or convert any portion of the Amended Glencore Debenture if, following such exercise or conversion, as applicable, the holder thereof and its affiliates would own, directly or indirectly, more than 19.9% of the outstanding Common Shares.
The Osisko Loan Amendments and the issuance of the New Osisko Warrants (the " Osisko Transactions ") are considered "related party transactions" under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" Regulation 61-101 "). The Osisko Transactions are exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation pursuant to section 5.5(b) of Regulation 61-101. However, Falco is required to obtain minority approval for the Osisko Transactions as none of the exemptions contained under Regulation 61-101 are currently available to the Corporation.
Closing of the Osisko Transactions is conditional upon (i) obtaining minority approval of the shareholders of the Corporation, excluding the Common Shares held by Osisko Development Corp., to be sought at the special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation to be held on December 10, 2024 (the " Shareholders' Meeting "), (ii) approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and (iii) concurrent closing of the Glencore Debenture Amendments and the issuance of the New Glencore Warrants on the terms described herein.
Closing of the Glencore Debenture Amendments and the issuance of the New Glencore Warrants is conditional upon (i) approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and (ii) concurrent closing of the Osisko Transactions on the terms described herein. Subject to satisfaction of such conditions, closing of the Osisko Loan Amendments and the Glencore Debenture Amendments, and closing of the Osisko Transactions is expected to occur concurrently on December 31, 2024. Additional information will be included in the management proxy circular to be filed at www.sedarplus.ca.
Prior to the transactions contemplated by this press release, Osisko held the Osisko Loan in the principal amount of $20,484,195, which is convertible into 40,968,390 Common Shares and also held 10,664,324 Existing Osisko Warrants, representing approximately 15.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion in full of the Osisko Loan and the exercise in full of the 10,664,324 Existing Osisko Warrants. Immediately following closing, on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion in full of the Osisko Loan and the exercise in full of the New Osisko Warrants, Osisko would have beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 70,760,950 Common Shares, representing approximately 20.2% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. Osisko holds approximately 40% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Osisko Development Corp, which has beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 46,885,240 Common Shares and 8,802,222 warrants of the Corporation, representing approximately 19.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise in full of the 8,802,222 warrants.
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director 514-261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "seeks", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. These statements are made as of the date of this news release. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the statements relating to the Osisko Loan Amendments, the Glencore Debenture Amendments, as well as the issuance of the New Glencore Warrants and New Osisko Warrants are forward-looking statements and will not be completed until approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and until appropriate shareholder approval is obtained with respect to Osisko Loan Amendments and the issuance of the Osisko Warrants. There is no assurance that the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to such transactions will be obtained nor that shareholder approval with respect to Osisko Loan Amendments and the issuance of the Osisko Warrants will be obtained. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although the Corporation believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Consequently, the Corporation cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Corporation are not guarantees of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the creation and establishment of Technical and Strategic Committees (collectively the " Committees "), as contemplated by the terms of the Operating Licence and Indemnity Agreement (" OLIA ") concluded with Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ") on January 23, 2024.
The creation of the Committees confirms the parties' recognition that the successful development, construction, operation and closure of the Falco Horne 5 Project in a manner that ensures the safety and operational integrity of the Horne Smelter operations, requires coordination and communication between Falco and Glencore at multiple levels.
Technical Committee
The Technical Committee will focus among others, on determining ongoing operating parameters within which Falco can conduct operations of the Falco Horne 5 Project so as to (i) not interfere with the Horne Smelter, (ii) minimize and control risks to the Horne Smelter, (iii) determine and adopt mitigation measures as required, (iv) determine further monitoring, data collection and/or studies as required and (v) determine any other matters with respect to potential risks to the Horne Smelter from Falco's operations.
The Technical Committee will be composed of four members as follows:
Mr. Wouter Vanaarde, Engineering Manager - Glencore
Ms. Marie-Élise Viger, Environnemental Manager - Glencore
Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO - Falco
Ms. Hélène Cartier, Vice President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations – Falco
Strategic Committee
The Strategic Committee will be a forum for discussion and the exchange of information on matters of strategic importance to the interaction of the development, construction, operation and closure of the project with the Horne Smelter operations, the search for synergies, matters relating to community and regulatory agency engagement and stakeholder concerns and the sharing of information on the Falco Horne 5 Project and Horne Smelter.
The Strategic Committee will be composed of three members as follows:
Mr. Danny Tremblay, Manager for Commercial & Recycling Sites Operations - Glencore
Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO - Falco
Ms. Hélène Cartier, Vice President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations - Falco
The Committees are composed of experienced professionals with extensive experience in various areas including environment, construction, development and production, and most of whom have been collaborating closely over the past years.
Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco commented: " The creation of the Committees reflects the parties' continued dedication and extensive collaboration to pursue and prepare, within the framework established by the OLIA, a solid foundation for the project's next development phase. We would like to thank everyone involved at Glencore for their work, continued assistance and engaged participation, in addition to their support of the Falco Horne 5 Project."
As previously announced by the inquiry commission of the Bureau of Public Hearings on the Environment (BAPE), the first part of the public hearing on the Falco Horne 5 Project will commence on August 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. The hearing will continue on August 28, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and other sessions could be added as required. Falco's team and experts are looking forward to initiating this formal process of the BAPE.
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including reference to the development, construction, operation and closure of the Falco Horne 5 Project, the mitigation of risks and interference to the Horne Smelter of Glencore and the ability of Falco to successfully develop the Falco Horne 5 Project in compliance with the terms of the OLIA. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors identified in Falco's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com . Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the " Corporation" ) is pleased to announce that the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Benoit Charette, has given the mandate to the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment ( "BAPE" ) to hold an inquiry and a public hearing concerning Falco's Horne 5 project (the "Falco Horne 5 Project" or the " Project "). This mandate will begin on August 26 and will have a maximum duration of four months.
Falco is pleased with this decision which marks an important milestone for the Falco Horne 5 Project. Falco's team will be supported by expert resources, including the firms A2GC, Sanexen, SoftdB, BGC and WSP in order to respond to questions and requests from the population and the BAPE during the hearings. The inquiry commission will be composed of Joseph Zayed, who will act as President, as well as Martin Lessard and Geneviève Meloche, who will act as commissioners. The curricula vitae of the commissioners can be consulted on the BAPE website.
Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, declared: " We welcome Minister Benoit Charette's decision and thank him for listening to the organizations and the population who have, like us, requested that hearings on the Falco Horne 5 Project be held in Rouyn-Noranda. We are convinced that this democratic exercise will be beneficial for the Project and all communities in addition to being beneficial for the socio-economic development of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. "
Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer declared: " Falco Resources will approach this BAPE exercise with great seriousness and consideration in order to further improve the Project. We will be attentive and receptive to questions and concerns from citizens and organizations in order to respond to the issues raised. "
Falco invites the population and organizations to stay tuned for details that will be transmitted by the BAPE which will specify the steps to follow in order to participate in the sessions. In the meantime, the entire Falco team remains available and proactive to support and inform citizens about the Falco Horne 5 Project, ensuring that everyone has access to the information necessary for informed participation.
Citizens who wish to continue to be informed or who wish to express themselves on the Falco Horne 5 Project are invited to Espace Falco, located at 157 avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.
About Falco Resources Ltd.
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, in particular Falco's ability to complete the BAPE. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors identified in Falco's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is delighted with citizen participation in the immersive public workshop which was held on July 17 th at the Rouyn-Noranda Convention Center. The population was invited to experience sound and vibration simulations and meet acoustics experts.
In addition to explaining the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us, the evening aimed to collect the concerns, understandings and proposals for improvement formulated by citizens regarding Falco's Horne 5 Project.
Martin Duclos, Director, Environment and Community Relations, said: " All comments will be read carefully and each question will be answered. At Falco, every opinion counts, helps fuel our thinking and plays an important role in our approach to continuous improvement and commitment to the community. "
At the end of the workshop, the participants expressed their interest in collaborating on the development of a program aimed at maintaining the integrity of residences and neighboring infrastructure of the future mining complex.
Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, declared: " I would like to thank all the participants who took the time to come meet us and share their concerns. We firmly believe that this type of exercise will help improve the project for the benefit of the communities. We look forward to beginning collaborative work on the future program to preserve the integrity of residences and infrastructure. "
Falco considers it essential to hold public hearings on the project given its importance for the community and for regional development.
Citizens who wish to continue to be informed or who want to express themselves on Falco's Horne 5 Project are invited to meet the Falco team at Espace Falco, located at 157, avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.
About Falco Resources Ltd.
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Omar Ayales: Gold, Silver, Juniors Have Explosive Upside — Not Being in Trade is Top Risk
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us discussed the outlook for gold from a technical perspective, saying that he sees the metal's price potentially peaking in 2026.
Gold's past performance indicates that it could reach US$4,000 per ounce during this cycle. He sees US$2,600 as a bullish support level for gold, with deeper support existing in the US$2,200 to US$2,300 range.
However, Ayales said there's no guarantee that the yellow metal will fall that low at this point.
"I think that we're going to see higher highs — I think the risk of not being in the move as it reaches a high is a lot more than the risk to the downside that you could experience at this moment," he explained.
Watch the interview above for more of Ayales' thoughts on what's ahead for gold, as well as silver. You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Newmont to Sell Cripple Creek & Victor Mine Amid Firm-wide Restructuring
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) announced the sale of its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in Colorado, US, to SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) for up to US$275 million, continuing its ongoing restructuring efforts.
Under the terms of the deal, Newmont will receive US$100 million in cash upon closing, with an additional US$175 million contingent on regulatory approvals and conditions related to the Carlton Tunnel.
Newmont has agreed to bear 90 percent of potential closure costs exceeding US$500 million under a future regulator-approved closure plan. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.
For the better part of the year, Newmont has prioritized divesting its non-core assets to focus on its Tier 1 gold and copper operations. It is aiming to achieve up to US$3.9 billion in proceeds through asset sales and other liquidations.
Recent sales include the Telfer operation and a majority stake in the Havieron project for up to $475 million, alongside divestitures of the Akyem, Musselwhite and Éléonore operations. The company has also raised US$527 million through sales of other investments, including its Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG,OTCQX:LUGDF) stream credit facility.
In tandem with these divestitures, Newmont is implementing widespread organizational changes, including layoffs and a consolidation of its global business units. The company recently announced the dismissal of several senior managers, including an executive, as part of efforts to align its operational structure with its strategic priorities.
In addition, five standalone business units are being merged into three, eliminating divisions overseeing operations in Australia and Africa and integrating them with those managing North America and East Asia.
These changes come after Newmont’s acquisition of Newcrest Mining in 2023, which added significant gold and copper assets to its portfolio. The restructuring aims to reduce redundancy and optimize the organization for long-term success.
The overhaul also responds to challenges highlighted in Newmont’s third quarter report, which reveals rising costs at the company's mines in Australia, Canada and Peru.
Despite a 30 percent increase in the gold price this year, Newmont’s share price performance has been modest, prompting internal reviews and discussions with investors about the company’s current approach.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Black Swans, White Swans and Trump’s Clash with the Fed
The Trump administration’s ability to reign in government spending, quash inflation and bolster the economy were the most prevalent topics during the popular economy panel at the New Orleans Investment Conference.
Moderated by Adrian Day, president Adrian Day Asset Management, this year’s discussion featured James Lavish, Jim Bianco, Dr. Mark Skousen, Brent Johnson and James Grant. The expert group began the discussion by debating the potential economic impact Donald Trump could have, highlighting contradictions in his policies.
Johnson, who is CEO of Santiago Capital, pointed out that Trump's anti-inflation stance conflicts with his push for a weak US dollar and tariffs, which Johnson likened to global rate hikes.
“I would say that Trump's policies in many ways contradict each other in some way,” he said.
“Sometimes he will say, 'I want to kill inflation,' but then he will also say he wants a weak dollar. And then the next sentence, he will say, 'The greatest word in the world is tariffs,'" Johnson explained.
“The reality is, even if he gets his rate cuts, tariffs are basically like a rate hike for the rest of the world, because it's going to mean less dollars circulating outside the US. And that has tremendous implications for the global economy.”
Skousen, an economist and author, countered Johnson’s stance, asserting that Trump favors a strong dollar.
“Trump is known for 'king dollar.' He wants a strong dollar. I don't know where he got the weak dollar business,” he said. “Make America Great Again is all about making the dollar strong.”
Skousen then took aim at Trump’s proposed 20 percent tariff on imports, saying it isn't likely pass in Congress.
“Economists across the board have done study after study showing that tariffs are bad long term and short term for the country. Donald Trump was asleep when he took econ at the Wharton School, because he should know better than to push that agenda,” he said.
DOGE Commission and Trump tariff talk
Next up, Grant, a financial journalist and historian, pointed to the redundancy in Trump’s appointments for the Department of Government Efficiency, also referred to as the DOGE Commission.
“If you want to bury an idea in Washington, form a commission,” Grant quipped. “The DOGE Commission, the directive on government efficiency, ladies and gentlemen, has two CEOs.”
He added, “To bring down government spending and to reduce the growth in public debt, President-elect Trump would not have said he would never touch entitlements — but he said that."
Ultimately Grant believes “the rhetoric is stronger than the intention.”
The panelists also explored potential friction between Trump and the Federal Reserve, speculating on whether Trump will clash with or attempt to dismiss Chair Jerome Powell.
“Let's talk about the president-elect, Donald Trump, and who is perceived to be the second most powerful person in Washington — that is the Federal Reserve chairman,” said Bianco, president and macro strategist at Bianco Research.
“Trump is not going to reappoint Powell, but Powell knew that he wasn’t going to get reappointed; even if Harris won, she was probably going to appoint (Lael) Brainard to replace him in May of '26," he went on to note.
While Trump is unlikely to reappoint Powell at the end of his term as Fed chair, Bianco does believe Trump is going to make it challenging for Powell to operate.
"Trump is not, I don't think, going to fire Powell. I don't think he wants to have the spectacle,” he said. “He'll just threaten to fire him every week, and blame everything, including male pattern baldness, on Powell.”
After the laughter from the audience dissipated, Bianco warned that Trump has previously said he would like to be both POTUS and Fed chair — something that has never been done in the country's history.
Trump’s relationship with the Fed is likely to start on bumpy terms as Powell works to reduce inflation.
“The Fed might be done cutting rates, and Trump wouldn't be wrong to say, 'Boy, did that look very political. You were cutting rates before the election like crazy, 50 basis points. Then I (get elected) and you stop?' That could wind up becoming a narrative early in the Trump administration, his stressed relationship with the Fed chairman."
Although Trump would like to wield more power over the Fed, during a November 8 press conference, Powell told reporters he won't resign if Trump asks, nor does the president-elect have the power to fire him.
Lavish, managing partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, also pointed to Trump’s double speak as a serious problem, heading into the next four years. “Trump speaks in contradictions,” he told the audience, explaining that while Trump talks tough on tariffs, they may be more rhetorical than actionable.
He also noted that Trump’s "drill, baby, drill" stance aims to reduce US energy costs, which would lower inflation — yet his push for a booming stock market and strong economy could fuel inflation instead.
Trump’s pressure on the Fed to maintain easy monetary policy reflects his desire for market highs, despite criticizing Powell. Cutting federal spending significantly seems unlikely, as trimming entitlements or laying off workers would barely dent the budget. Ultimately, Trump's policies may favor liquidity, potentially keeping inflation elevated.
Black swans vs. white swans
At the end of the discussion Day, gave each panelist 45 seconds to describe what they believe are the potential economic black and white swan events on the horizon.
Skousen said it could be positive or negative if Trump imitates Argentinian President Javier Milei’s economic policies.
“(Milei) is doing a lot of really good things with really trying to reduce government and reduce the national debt, which is a problem and is headed for a crisis," he said.
Trump and Milei share a populist, anti-establishment outlook, but their economic policies reflect different approaches. Trump's strategy emphasizes protectionism, tariffs and "America First" nationalism, contrasting with Milei's free-market libertarianism, which includes proposals like dollarizing Argentina's economy and drastically reducing state involvement.
Building on Skousen's stance, Johnson stressed the importance of Trump being steadfast.
“I think the potential white swan is that most of the success that is attributed to Milei in Argentina is because he has hit the ground running. He hasn't slowed down," he commented.
"He's done exactly what he said he would do, and he keeps charging 100 miles an hour. If Trump does something similar, he has a better chance than is currently expected. But if he slows down, then they'll eat him alive."
Bianco underscored that the economy is currently at its full potential, driven by fiscal stimulus.
He then cautioned that if the Fed continues to cut interest rates, it could push long-term yields even higher instead of curbing inflation. This might trigger a sudden bond market collapse, reminiscent of the 2019 repo market spike.
“If the Fed wants to continue to cut rates, they're just going to continue to drive long-term yields higher and higher and higher, because they're not fighting inflation,” said Bianco.
“And that could very well turn into a black swan event. A white swan event would be the opposite.”
Lavish also warned of potential trouble in the bond market.
“(If) we have some sort of event like you saw in the fall of 2019, where you saw the repo market spike up, whether that happens because of policy error by the Fed or for some other reason, that's a black swan event,” he said. “The white swan event would be — I don't know how this would ever happen — but these guys balance the budget.”
For Grant, the black swan would be inflation rising while the Fed cuts rates due to "dysfunction in the government bond market." That would "crystallize fiscal error and underlying inflation, and the Fed's too-big balance sheet.”
On the other hand, he joked, Powell buying “his first ounce of gold” would be a white swan event.
Keep an eye out for the rest of INN’s coverage from the New Orleans Investment Conference, including exclusive video interviews and full panel overviews.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gold Price 2024 Year-End Review
Gold saw incredible price gains in 2024, rising from US$2,000 per ounce to close to US$2,800.
Various factors have lent support, including 75 basis points worth of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve, geopolitical instability in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and uncertainty in global financial markets.
Of course, it wasn't all an upward climb for gold — following the US presidential election, Donald Trump emerged victorious, and the gold price experienced volatility as investors flocked to Bitcoin.
Read on for more on what factors moved the gold price in Q4, followed by a look back at the entire year.
Gold price in Q4
The gold price began Q4 at US$2,660.30, but quickly saw a retraction to US$2,608.40 on October 9. However, the decline didn't last, and gold again rose, setting a new record high of US$2,785.40 on October 30.
The surge upward was fueled by a weaker-than-expected September US consumer price index report, which showed annual inflation of 2.4 percent and monthly inflation of 0.2 percent. These numbers were higher than analysts' forecasts of 2.3 and 0.1 percent, raising expectations that the Fed would cut rates at its November meeting.
Gold was in retreat to start November, dropping to US$2,664 on November 6 after Trump’s victory. The next day, it briefly surged above the US$2,700 mark as the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points on November 7.
By November 15, the price of gold had fallen to its quarterly low of US$2,562.50.
The end of the month saw gold leap to US$2,715.80 on November 22. Following this peak, gold entered December below the US$2,700 mark, closing at US$2,660.50 on December 9.
Gold price, Q4 2024.
Geopolitical impacts have been important to gold in Q4.
In addition to Trump's re-election, which has caused turmoil in various forms, on November 17 the US authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS long-range missiles to attack targets deeper into Russian territory. The UK and France mirrored this move, giving Ukraine the green light to use long-range missiles in the ongoing conflict.
Tensions continued to ratchet up in the days following as Russia announced it was lowering the threshold for nuclear retaliation to include conventional attacks from countries backed by nuclear nations. In a demonstration of its capabilities, Russia launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time on November 21. While the missile appeared only to carry inert warheads, it is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear armaments.
The threat of a significant escalation has bolstered gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset and store of value.
How did gold perform for the rest of the year?
Gold price in Q1
Gold set its first record price of the year at US$2,251.37 on March 31.
Central bank buying, notably China's purchase of 22 metric tons of gold in the first two months of the year, supported the price. Turkey, Kazakhstan and India also significantly increased their holdings at the start of the year.
Further momentum came from Chinese wholesale demand, which jumped to 271 metric tons in January, the strongest ever recorded. Investors were turning to the yellow metal as a defense against falling real estate and stock prices. At that time, the country's stocks had lost nearly US$5 trillion in value over the past three years.
Gold price, Q1 2024.
“As central banks continue to be significant buyers and geopolitical risks and global uncertainties drive investors towards the perceived safety of gold, the current environment underscores gold’s importance as a strategic asset for portfolio diversification and risk mitigation. Therefore, while there may have been a perception of western disinterest in gold, recent developments indicate a sustained and broad-based demand for the precious metal,” Joe Cavatoni, market strategist, Americas, told the Investing News Network (INN) in an email at the time.
Gold price in Q2
The gold price saw increasing momentum in Q2, setting a new all-time of US$2,450.05 on May 20.
Gains through the quarter were influenced by strong central bank demand. Investor sentiment toward the yellow metal also shifted, with outflows from western exchange-traded funds starting to slow.
Although European funds still saw significant declines, it wasn’t all bad news — the US-based SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD), the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE:PHYS), Ireland’s Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC (LSE:RMAU) and Switzerland’s UBS ETF Gold (SWX:AUUSI) all saw increases.
Gold price, Q2 2024.
Chart via Trading Economics.
“All of a sudden, gold was off to the races. It jumped so high that suddenly, you had some short covering that needed to happen then as well. So you had short covering, which means they’re buying. And then you had momentum chasers and traders jumping all in. That was a pretty good spike ... that's what kind of started all of this,” he said.
Gold price in Q3
Gold set another record price during the third quarter, reaching US$2,672.51 on September 26.
The high came just a week after the conclusion of the Fed's September meeting, when it announced a jumbo 50 basis point cut to the federal funds rate. While the People’s Bank of China maintained its pause on gold purchases in the third quarter, it granted several regional banks new import quotas in August.
Gold price, Q3 2024.
Chart via Trading Economics.
The quarter also saw significant merger and acquisition activity, with South Africa-based Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) announcing plans to acquire Canada’s Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK) for C$2.16 billion, and South African gold miner AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) agreeing to purchase UK-based Centamin (TSX:CEE,LSE:CEY) for US$2.5 billion.
Investor takeaway
Overall, uncertainty has been a key driver for gold in 2024.
Central banks have continued to increase their physical holdings against an increasingly polarized political landscape. The most recent data from the World Gold Council shows that they added 186 metric tons of gold to their coffers during the third quarter, with the National Bank of Poland leading the way with 42 metric tons.
The World Gold Council notes that on a rolling four-quarter basis, central bank buying has slowed to 909 metric tons — that's compared to 1,215 metric tons one year ago.
Investors also began returning to the precious metal throughout 2024 as geopolitical tensions and fragile economies pushed them toward gold as a safe haven to help shield their portfolios from volatility.
With the world’s largest economy set to welcome Trump back to the White House in 2025, there are many unknowns. His economic policies could cause inflation to begin creeping up. In contrast, his foreign policies could create new ripples through global trade and financial markets given that he campaigned on more protectionist policies.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project
Astral Resources Eyes Gold Production at Mandilla Project in Western Australia
Australia-based gold explorer and developer Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is riding the strong gold price wave as it ramps up exploration and moves toward a prefeasibility study — and ultimately production — at its flagship Mandilla project.
Managing Director Marc Ducler outlined the positive economics for Mandilla, which is in Western Australia. He said they have improved significantly since a scoping study for the project was released in September 2023.
“We were (projecting) a net present value of AU$440 million. And that's at AU$2,750 (for the gold price). You move it to the gold price today, and we have a project that has AU$1.2 billion in net present value and is capable of providing over AU$285 million worth of free cashflow every single year,” he explained.
The company is now progressing from the scoping study to a prefeasibility study and then toward a definitive feasibility study, with intention to develop the Mandilla project through to production.
“You can't have a strategy that's reliant on someone else. And so our strategy is to run through to production. Again, the peak negative cashflow at scoping was AU$191 million. When you have a market cap of AU$150 million, I don't see a significant hurdle to being able to fund that project ourselves. So we certainly aren't in the business of looking for a partner and giving that value away,” Duclar said.
Early in the new year, he said the company will continue its drilling program at the Theia, Iris and Eos targets at Mandilla, and at the Kamperman prospect at the Feysville project, with the goal of updating the resource estimates for both projects.
Astral Resources expects to deliver a prefeasibility study in the second quarter of 2025.
Watch the full interview with Marc Ducler, managing director of Astral Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Astral Resources (ASX:AAR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Astral Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Astral Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Astral Resourcesand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
