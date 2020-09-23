Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Victory Resources’ flagship Hammond Reef South project is adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM, NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef deposit, which hosts a measured and indicated mineral resource estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold.

Victory Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.

Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.

Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.

Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization and hydrothermal breccias.

Wen Prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.

Both Ontario and British Columbia are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.

