Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 5, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

Dr. Al-Ali joined the Board in July 2020 and has been instrumental in the Company's transition into the drone management and automation space, having professional experience in the  industry as Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Senseta - a world leader in mission-critical big data fusion, AI and drone-powered deep technologies.

"We'd like to thank Dr. Khalid for his service on the Board since 2020, and his guidance and insights around the drone technology space this past year," expressed Douglas Smith, Chairman of Aether Global.

The Board will begin a search for a new Independent Director and will notify the market when a replacement has been interviewed and selected.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS


Douglas Smith, Chairman of the Board

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

AETH:CC
Aether Global Innovations
