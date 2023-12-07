Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Both companies will engage with BVLOS regulatory consultants from around the globe to better understand the regulatory pathway for their clients.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company and Idroneimages Ltd (" IDIPLOYER "), an automated drone base station and flight solutions company, announced today that it will hold an online networking event with leading Beyond Visual Line of Site (BVLOS) regulatory consultants and technology providers to advance both companies knowledge and understanding around regulatory pathways for their clients

Drones and unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAVs) are beginning to play more and more important roles within our communities from security services to humanitarian aid support, from land management to critical infrastructure monitoring and surveillance.  Governments around the globe are beginning to ease restrictions for businesses and organizations interested in automating drones and UAVs operated from remote locations, often beyond visual line of sight.  However, each world government has specific restrictions and requirements that need to be followed by businesses, pilots and drone management operators.

The January 24 th online networking event will bring together BVLOS regulatory consultants and technology providers who will provide insights to their specific country's BVLOS regulations, as well as ideas around navigating the regulatory process within their geography. IDIPLOYER and Aether Global have been working with several BVLOS regulatory consultants with existing clients.  Both firms look to expand their knowledge in all areas of the globe, allowing their clients in oil and gas, energy, land management, forestry and agriculture, and border security to comply with these BVLOS regulations, while making the skies a safer place for all.

"We've built up a large global network of BVLOS regulation consultants, who have been working with us around these regulatory challenges in UK, EU and the Americas," shared Peter Campbell, Founder & CEO of IDIPLOYER.  "As we move forward with our automated drone management and monitoring business, with our partner Aether Global, we felt it importance to bring other global BVLOS consultants into our network from the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).  Their insights will be vital as we work with government leaders and companies across a variety of business sectors."

If you are a BVLOS regulatory consultant and want to participate in this online networking event on Wednesday, January 24 at 3pm UK/GMT , please register at https://hopin.com/events/idi-bvlos-event-2024 to attend.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

About Idroneimages ltd (IDIPLOYER)

Backed up by 5 years of Drone Pilot Experience IDIPLOYER set out to solve a problem, how to automate commercially available drones. Using this experience and the technical knowledge within their team they set about prototyping and testing basic automation workflows. Following successful tests with the DJI Mavic 2 they rapidly went into production. The IDIPLOYER NeXus and NeXus Plus was born and is now shipped globally to clients automating operations across industries including energy, infrastructure and construction. www.idiployer.com

ON BEHALF OF IDRONEIMAGES AND AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip Lancaster, CEO & President

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Peter Campbell, Founder & CEO

Idroneimage Ltd.

support@idiployer.com


Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company and Idroneimages, Ltd (IDIPLOYER), a drone automation and base station firm, announced today it was represented at  the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), Australia's largest mining conference, by strategic partner RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic joint venture partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with STA, a Cutting-Edge, Innovative and Bespoke Technology Solutions Provider

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with STA, a Cutting-Edge, Innovative and Bespoke Technology Solutions Provider

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with STA, a cutting-edge, innovative and bespoke technology solutions provider with a wide range of alliances and partnerships within the Technology and Business Development Outsourcing, AI Systems, Early Warning Systems, and Aerial Surveillance spaces

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages Ltd

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages Ltd

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - September 6, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. Inc. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a leader in management and monitoring drone, and UAV services and solutions, today announced the Company has signed a Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages ("IDIPLOYER").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global ", " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, and Idroneimages Ltd. ("IDIPLOYER") today announced the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a Strategic Partnership with Limitless Integrations LLC. ("Limitless"), an integration solutions and deployment service provider for safety and security communications and surveillance technologies. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product integrations and deployment with a focused around large-scale facilities and critical infrastructure operations

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 7, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study, in preparation for its first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Obtains New AI Tool Through Technology Transfer From Its Largest Customer

Nextech3D.ai Obtains New AI Tool Through Technology Transfer From Its Largest Customer

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has received a new AI-tool from its largest customer Amazon, and is integrating the tool into its 3D model production pipeline. The AI tool will be used for speeding up the Quality Assessment (QA) for 3D models. By streamlining and automating the quality checks performed by the Company's team of quality assessors, it will ultimately reduce the time it takes, thereby boosting revenue and profits through enhanced productivity and efficiency

Major Benefits of the QA Tool

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, releases its third quarter results ending September 30, 2023. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky, and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae, will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We had a good third quarter with continued strength in Security Services and we are encouraged by the results we are seeing in Benchtop Sales NMR with a 61% improvement sequentially over Q2, 2023," said Sean Krakiwsky Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.

"Security Services, mainly led by the CATSA project, showed significant improvement in margins during the quarter and I expect the project to start generating positive EBITDA 1 in Q4 as the roll-out continues successfully.  We still have some more work to do with Benchtop NMR sales, but we like the current trajectory, and we are seeing see that momentum carrying into the current quarter as we pursue our stated objective of generating positive EBITDA from the business," stated Mr. Krakiwsky.

Financial and Operational Highlights 2

Financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2023 :

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $7,036K, an increase of $158K from the comparative period in 2022.  This includes $3,941K in product sales and $3,095K of service revenue, predominantly related to security equipment services.
  • Gross profit margins on product sales were 43% for the three months ended September 30 , 2023.  Benchtop NMR margins continue to be compressed in the quarter due to downward pressure on selling prices as a result of a slow scientific instrumentation market and higher costs related to post-COVID supply chain issues as well as ongoing inflation.   Starting in the second, and into the third quarter, the Company began cost-cutting measures including the reduction of its manufacturing labour force to better align with its current manufacturing requirements.  This is expected to have a positive effect on margins going forward.  Additionally, the Company continues to analyze its supply chain to manage its material costs.
  • Service gross profit margins were (2.6%) in Q3 as the successful rollout of the project continued.  Revenue is expected to continue to grow as the project ramps to full capacity.  As at the release date, the Company has completed approximately 76% of its rollout of the project.  With this increased roll out in Q4 2024, it is expected the project will begin generating positive EBITDA.
  • There was continued training for the CATSA project that began in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in net training expenses of $689K for the three months ending September 30, 2023 , and $2,580K for the nine months ending September 30, 2023 .  As stated previously, while training will be an ongoing part of the Company's security service group, expected training costs are coming down, and are not expected to continue at this pace once the CATSA project ramp-up is complete.  The Company now has a presence in all airports, however, wages related to airports not yet being fully serviced by the Company continued to be deferred as prepaid expenses, with the Company capitalizing $912K of wages during the quarter.
  • Loss before other items for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was ( $1,354K ) versus ( $618K ) compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 , was ( $6,287K ) as compared to the three-month loss for September 30, 2022, of ( $2,599K ).  Included in this net loss is a $2 .8MM loss related to the deconsolidation of QUAD and associated revaluation of the Company's investment, and as well as an additional $256K loss from associate in Q3 2023.
  • During the quarter, the Company continued its cost reduction plan, including layoffs, in some of its segments to better align its resources and reduce its fixed costs. To date, the cost savings program will generate annualized fixed cost savings in excess of $2.5 million .  The Company continues to explore other fixed cost reductions, not related to labour reductions, to further increase annualized cost savings.  In conjunction with this initiative, the Company recognized total restructuring expenses of $437K in Q2 and Q3 2023.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $1.3 million , an undrawn available credit facility of up to $5 million , working capital of $5.6 million , and undrawn government contribution funding of $1.1 million as of September 30, 2023 .

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and after the third quarter of 2023 include:

  • Benchtop NMR :  The Company has promoted Nick MacKenzie to VP Sales to lead the sales teams for the Benchtop NMR, High Field, MRI, and the 3 rd Party Equipment service lines.  The previously implemented restructuring changes are starting to deliver an improved sales pipeline, which we expect to yield sales growth going forward.
  • Security Service : Sime Buric , former VP Sales, is being made an officer of the public company with the title Executive Vice President – Services and will head up our Services business unit. As part of this transition, effective January 1, 2014 , Sime will also become President of the K'Prime subsidiary.   The CATSA Project made significant progress in Q3 and is expected to generate positive gross profit in the fourth quarter.  As of today, the Company has completed approximately 76% of its roll-out of the project.
  • MRI : The Company continues to make progress on its large pre-clinical MRI project and expects to recognize significant revenue related to the project in the fourth quarter. We continue to incubate the medium-term opportunity with niche product sales and services.
  • High Field NMR: The Company sold two of its proprietary High Field NMR consoles to its associate, Quad Systems, during the quarter, and has had other recent successful customer installations of consoles in Europe .
  • 3 rd Party Equipment: Slower sales in the scientific equipment market continue to hamper 3 rd Party Equipment and results in Q3 were not as strong as those in Q2, however they remain above Q1 2023.

Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 :

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , the Company reported consolidated revenues of $18,666K , an increase of $1,048K from the comparative period in 2022.  The primary driver of growth was continued growth in the Security Services business led by the CATSA Project which was not yet generating revenue by Q3 2022.  Offsetting that was K'Prime 3 rd party product sales which were down $987K year over year as a result of softness in the scientific equipment market, particularly in its US regions.  The Nanalysis segment was down year over year by $3,883K because of downward market pressure, continuing effects from the significant turnover in its Benchtop NMR sales organization, and the fact that Quad revenue is no longer consolidated effective July 1 , 2023.  The Company believes that the effects of the sales organization turnover were felt most prominently during Q1 and Q2 of 2023, and in the third quarter has begun to overcome those challenges.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $2,252K (a margin of 12%) compared to gross profit of $9,258K (a margin of 53%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, driven mostly by the fact that the CATSA Project has been ramping up through 2023, bringing down average margins.

The Company's net loss for the nine months ended was $(14,661K), as compared to the nine-month loss for September 30, 2022 , of $(6,623K). Lower product sales and lower margins on those products, combined with costs associated with the ramp-up of the CATSA project, resulted in an increased net loss for this period. This includes one-time up-front training costs related to the CATSA Project, and other non-deferrable project-related costs.  Partially offsetting decreased gross profits were savings realized in sales and marketing expense, general and administration expenses, and lower research and development expenses. Furthermore, this net loss includes the loss on associate from QUAD as well as the $2 .8MM loss on deconsolidation referenced above.

Comments and Outlook

"We are encouraged by sequential growth of our benchtop sales from Q2 to Q3, and we are seeing that continue into Q4," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "On an operational level we feel we are better aligned with our recent leadership changes Security Services and our sales organization. Sime Buric was instrumental in landing the CATSA Project and continues to show leadership and expertise in this space. He has tremendous customer relationships and has established excellent partnerships that will drive growth of this business unit in Canada and the United States in 2024. In 2023, Sime's CATSA team has hit their targets as we transition to profitability and are now poised for impressive growth.  Promoting Nick MacKenzie to VP of Sales lets Sime focus on growing the Security Services business, while it allows Nick to step up and leverage the changes we have made earlier this year to continue to grow all product sales. Nick is an accomplished sales professional in the analytical instrumentation industry with over 15 years' experience with mass spectrometers, chromatography machines, and other established products. He is now excited about growing the market for Benchtop NMR and leading the management of our High Field NMR sales initiative.

"Regarding our High Field NMR partnership with Quad Systems AG of Switzerland , we are pleased with their technical accomplishment of developing a full system that they are demonstrating to customers. Although Quad has not yet shipped a full system to a customer, Nanalysis and Quad have made several console and probe shipments, respectively, to customers, from which feedback has been positive. We have attended several exhibitions in 2023 and will continue to grow this initiative with our partner in 2024. With Benchtop NMR, we are a leader in a nascent market and driving new applications, while in High Field NMR with our console product and our strategic investment in Quad, we are focused on taking market share away in an already established large market with only two competitors. Our High Field and Benchtop initiatives are synergistic in terms of both technology as well as cross selling," continued Mr. Krakiwsky.

"With the changes implemented right-sizing our R&D and manufacturing capacity, particularly as it relates to Benchtop NMR, we believe we are poised to return to growth in 2024, and to begin our era of profitability.  We continue to hold our place as a leader in Benchtop NMR and plan to retain that position through continued innovation and cross pollination of technologies used in our product lines," continued Mr. Krakiwsky.

"Finally, I would like to make a very important announcement, regarding the current President of K'Prime, Mr. Kham Lin : After a 30-year prolifically successful career in analytical instrumentation and security services, Mr. Lin will be retiring from his full-time role, effective December 31, 2023 . Among Mr. Lin's many professional accomplishments are building a prosperous company in K'Prime Technologies, which culminated in the winning of the $160 million CATSA contract and successful ramp up of that project.  We all wish Mr. Lin a fruitful retirement, where he will focus on spending more time with family and generously donating his time, resources, and expertise to his various philanthropic activities, especially the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Lin Family Foundation. I know that Mr. Lin has full confidence in the team that he has built, including Sime Buric who will succeed him as President of K'Prime and Executive Vice President - Services, heading up the CATSA Project and other services contracts," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/r3VaMyOQbg1 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 964847.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for its European investors that is at 8:30am ET tomorrow, Thursday , November 30, which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_______________________

1 Please refer to the Company's Q2 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.

2 Financial Highlights should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q3 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis as well as the Q3 2023 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-third-quarter-2023-results-302001291.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/29/c8518.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

YTD Revenue up 97% Compared to Same Period Last Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29 , 2023 /Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Closes Final Round of Private Placement Raising a Total of $1,098,926

Nextech3D.ai Closes Final Round of Private Placement Raising a Total of $1,098,926

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 359,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $43,080. In total, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,157,722 Units pursuant to the three tranches of the Offering to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,098,926

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces that CEO Evan Gappelberg and Head of Product Operations Hareesh Achi will join Proactive LIVE tomorrow for a special investor livestream event. They will discuss latest business developments as well as the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology that creates 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

