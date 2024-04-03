Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire April 3, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), announced today that, as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by April 2, 2024, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The principal reasons for the delay relate to the quantification of losses incurred by subsidiary corporations which are no longer controlled by the Company. During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Office and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2024 and will issue a news release announcing the completion of the filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip Lancaster, CEO & President

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire March 14, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.00 CAD (the "Offering").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 5, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 CAD (the "Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Both companies will engage with BVLOS regulatory consultants from around the globe to better understand the regulatory pathway for their clients.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company and Idroneimages, Ltd (IDIPLOYER), a drone automation and base station firm, announced today it was represented at  the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), Australia's largest mining conference, by strategic partner RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang, NEO's Lead Scientific Advisor, as a new Director of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that on March 8, 2024 it entered into a binding commitment letter with the effect that the GreenIslands Opportunities Fund (the " Lender ") will provide a secured loan in the principal amount of €8,000,000 (the " Loan ") to provide acquisition financing with respect to the cash portion of the purchase price for Vivostat AS (" Vivostat "), as further outlined in its news release dated February 6, 2024 and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to the successful deployment of an innovative AR navigation system within the 5G campus network built by Deutsche Telekom AG on the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences campus in Germany. The fully funded partnership with the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences and its prestigious institute ifii (institute for innovation and information management) originally announced in October 2023, revolutionizes the way faculty and visitors experience the university campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation. As part of their 2024 roadmap, the university will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce multiple new SaaS developer sign-ups for its augmented reality experience platform providing AR indoor navigation

Both partnerships mark significant milestones in ARway's mission to redefine human interaction with physical spaces through augmented reality. ARway continues to expand its capabilities and reach around the globe, enabling a augmented reality in everyday applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to generate three-dimensional (3D) models from two-dimensional (2D) images. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI GPT patents and solutions while simultaneously generating millions in annual 3D modeling revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has issued the first tranche of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ("Volt Carbon") as part of the option agreement announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company issued 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon on March 21, 2024. The shares are subject to a 4-month hold period. The Company will issue Volt Carbon another 2,500,000 shares when $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property and a further 2,500,000 shares when the second $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property. Volt Carbon has agreed to spend the full $680,000 during the 2024 calendar year. Spending the entire $680,000 on exploration of the Tetepisca Property, before December 31, 2024, will give Volt Carbon the right to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Property, on or before December 31, 2025, for a $1,500,000 cash payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

