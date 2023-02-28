Osisko Metals: Developing High-grade Base Metal Assets in Canada to Meet Future Demand

Rare Earth Investing News

Aclara Resources Inc.

Aclara Provides Exploration Results for Potential Second Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce drilling results completed over Verónica Norte (the "Project") located 45 km from Concepcion, Chile. The Project corresponds to a new target area approximately 45 kms south of the Penco Module Project.

Approximately 2,905 meters (m) from 125 sonic drill holes were completed in the Project in the second half of 2022 as part of an initial drilling campaign covering 982 hectares (Ha) of total target of 5,055 Ha (see Figure 1). The purpose of this initial drilling campaign was to confirm the depth extension of the positive results obtained from surface geological reconnaissance and geochemical sampling and to test the lateral extents of the mineralization.

The drill hole program:

  • confirmed rare-earth elements (REE) mineralization recognized through geological work, including geochemical sampling continued at depth.
  • recognized that the mineralization occurs mainly in the first 15m below surface, with an economic horizon of approximately 7m.
  • confirmed that REE are highly absorbed into ionic clays resulting in a high percentage of REE exchangeable fraction recovery (see table 3).
  • confirmed attractive recoverable values of the heavy rare earths (HREE,) Dysprosium and Terbium (DyTb), as well as the light rare earths, Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr).
  • confirmed that the mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels.

Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara, commented:

"Initial exploration results at Veronica North represent the first step towards becoming a multi-modular HREE Company. As we progress, our in-house developed exploration model has proven highly effective in finding REE-enriched ionic clay deposits. We are very encouraged with these results and plan to continue with further drilling campaigns to unlock the full potential of the asset".

A location map is shown in Figure 1, where the full Veronica district is displayed covering approximately 13,122Ha in high priority drilling areas, comprising of Veronica Norte (5,055Ha), Verónica Centro (2,492Ha) and Veronica Sur (5,575Ha). The drilling campaign executed in 2022 is mainly concentrated in the north of Veronica Norte. Drill holes, averaging 25m in depth, intersected mineralization with TREY (total rare earth plus yttrium) economic grades; the interception length and average composite grades (ppm) of these intersections are shown in Table 1.

Plant view of Veronica Norte Project locationFigure 1. Plant view of Veronica Norte Project location (purple outline), red dots show drill holes of the 2022 campaign while grey dots represent previous drill holes in the area.

Patricio Irribarra, Head of Geology at Aclara, commented:

"The drill holes in the Veronica Norte area were designed to (i) confirm the presence of REE mineralization beneath the good results obtained during surface geochemical scan and sampling, (ii) test other targets in the area and finally, (iii) understand the geological factors that control the mineralization.

Verónica Norte displays different characteristics to the Penco Module, such as being a shallower yet potentially larger deposit, with lower grades but with a significantly higher exchangeable REE fraction with interesting levels of both DyTb and NdPr. We are encouraged that Veronica Norte mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels, generating new targeting zones and rewarding our exploration efforts. We have decided to continue with the drilling and sub-surface sampling in the Veronica Norte area, targeting other sectors to keep evaluating the site potential and its extension.

The areas of Veronica district were heavily impacted by the fires during February, which has put a temporary restriction to re-initiate drilling works. During the summer season, we will keep helping the affected communities on site as well as collaborating with forestry companies. We intend to resume greenfield campaigns at the appropriate time once we receive clearance from superficial land owners."

Geological Overview

The Project hosts rare earth elements mineralization absorbed into an ionic clay deposit, which is formed by the weathering of calc-alkaline with peraluminous signal rocks as protolith, containing REE bearing and accessory minerals such as monazite, allanite, and apatite, and as impurities in primary minerals. Due to surface weathering, REE containing minerals are decomposed, and ionized REEs are absorbed on the surface of clay minerals such as halloysite and kaolinite.

According to the geological mapping and the information obtained from the Veronica Norte 2022 drill hole campaign, the local geology is shown to be homogeneous, defined by two lithological Units (Figure 2B). Predominating in areal extent is biotite granitoid (TBT) and, to a lesser extent, in the northern portion of the area, a diorite (DRT). The chemical results of both Units do not show significant differences in grade values, implying a priori the lack of lithological control of the mineralization. Even though mineralized DRT tends to be richer in TREY, the extent of TBT in the area presents more interest, considering it also reaches potentially economic values of its exchangeable fraction. The regolith profile shown in Figure 2A is characterized not only by its observed geological criteria (texture, alteration grade, mineral composition), but also by its chemical data, which helps limit their extent, narrowing the horizon hosting the mineralization. Topography appears to control the formation and preservation of the mineralized horizon, being present at different topographic altitudes, where the exchangeable fraction of the mineralization is hosted at shallow depths (between the first 10-15 m).

As the mineralization is controlled mainly by the weathering/regolith development instead of the lithology, Figure 3A shows the 3D geological units, which will be used for eventual Mineral Resource estimation. These units are displayed in the cross section presented in Figure 3A and the map view in Figure 3B.

Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A')Figure 2. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') exhibiting association between the lithology and regolith on the area, and some holes displaying TREY in ppm. (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith extension through 3D modeling. A yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black contour represents the delineated interest area that has been modeled and the white dots represent drill holes in the area. The image shows that the mineralized horizon (M) found at Veronica Norte is controlled by the development and conservation of favourable regolith horizon at certain topographic levels where continuity is exhibited. The mineralization is found at shallow depths (approximately first 10 - 15 m from the surface).


Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A')Figure 3. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') showing geological units defined by favourable regolith. P, upper-medium pedolith; M, medium-lower pedolith; S, upper-lower saprolith; R, saprock and bedrock. Some holes display TREY exchangeable fraction (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith horizons. The yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black outcrop contour represents the delineated areas of interest that have been modeled to date.

Sampling and Assay Protocols

The 125 sonic drill holes were sampled in intervals of 0.8m to 2m, for a total of 1,827 samples, which had been sent for TREY analysis to ALS, and desorption TREY Analysis to AGS. Sampling and analytical protocols are unchanged from the Penco Technical Report, which was identified to be in line with standard industry practice. The QA/QC program indicates high levels of precision and accuracy for Dy, Tb, Nd, Pr and Lu. Overall, the database for total grades similarly shows high precision and accuracy.

Qualified Person and technical help

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Luis Oviedo, an independent Consulting Geologist with more than 45 years of experience. Mr. Oviedo is a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and the Comisión Calificadora de Competencias en Recursos y Reservas Mineras (Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile) and is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ).

The QP confirms that he visited the project area on January 26, 2023 and was supported by the Head of Geology at Aclara, Patricio Irribarra, and colleague Rene Henriquez, who reviewed and analyzed the relevant project information. Carlos Santos, Database and QA/QC Geologist of the company provided an analysis of the QA/QC work over the Veronica Norte deposit.

For further information, please contact:
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to mineral continuity, grade, and upside at the Veronica Norte zone, the issuance of an updated Mineral Resource statement, and the contemplated development of greenfield targets and expected reduction in permitting risk. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole results

Table 2: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole with exchangeable fraction (desorption) results

Table 3: Comparison of whole rock and exchangeable fraction results for desorbable mineralized lenght

Notes:

  1. TREY = Total rare earth plus yttrium
  2. REYd = Desorption rare earth plus ytrium
  3. Dy + Tb = Dysprosium plus terbium
  4. Pr + Nd = Praseodymium plus neodymium
  5. The boreholes in bold letters are shown in the cross sections
  6. All holes are vertical and interval thickness approximates true thickness.

Source

Click here to connect with Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA), to receive an Investor Presentation

aclara resourcesrare earth explorationtsx stockstsx:araRare Earth Investing
ARA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Appoints New Director

Aclara Appoints New Director

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Olivia Recart to Aclara's board of directors (the "Board"), following the unanimous approval by the existing members of the Board. Ms. Recart will also serve as Chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Ms. Recart, the Board will be comprised of 7 directors, 4 of whom are independent

"We are pleased to welcome Maria Olivia to the Aclara Board," said Eduardo Hochschild, Chairman of Aclara. "Maria Olivia's extensive ESG experience covering ethical production, sustainable supply chains, community and government relations, environmental matters and social value, will be invaluable to Aclara as we grow our business and pursue our mission to be the cleanest heavy rare earths producer in the world."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide a review of 2022 and an outlook for 2023

2022: Significant progress

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its greenfield exploration

In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programmes and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Rare Earth Element ("REE") project, Penco Module ("Project"), located in the BioBio Region of Chile

Aclara Resources Inc., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

Following drilling campaigns carried out during 2021 and 2022, a total of 5,298 m from 175 new drill holes have been completed and incorporated into the Updated MRE. This work has resulted in both the definition of a new resource area, Alexandra Poniente, as well as an increase in the Mineral Resources within the Project area.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a laboratory testing phase undertaken to optimize the metallurgical process and ensure that liquid residues not are generated. This test work forms part of the development program for the extraction of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") from Aclara's ionic clay resource in the Penco Module ("Project") located in the Bio Bio Region, in the south of Chile

This represents an important milestone in the development of the proposed Aclara REE extraction process, now known as "Circular Mineral Harvesting", as it demonstrates a unique process that not only results in attractive recoveries of REE but also minimizes the associated environmental footprint. The results show that 95% of the fresh water utilized by the process plant is retained within the circuit, that 99% of the main reagent (ammonium sulphate) is recirculated, and that no liquid residues will be produced thus negating the need for a tailings facility. In addition, the mining activities do not require the use of explosives nor subsequent crushing and milling, resulting in a very low carbon footprint operation. The successful completion of this test work materially de-risks the metallurgical attributes of the Project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RareX

Highly Experienced Global Commodities Marketing Executive Joins The RareX Board

Former senior FMG, Danakali and Rio executive Danny Goeman appointed as non-executive Director

Australian sustainable rare earths company RareX Limited (ASX: REE) (RareX or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced mining executive, Mr Danny Goeman, to its Board as a Non- Executive Director.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Appointment Of Exploration Manager To Advance Gascoyne Projects

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful appointment of highly experienced geologist Steve Vallance to the position of Exploration Manager, effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths

Substantial New Body Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Confirmed At Cowalinya

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assays from another 51 air core holes from its recently completed 438-hole rare earth exploration and resource expansion drilling program at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya project on E63/1972 in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia.
Keep reading...Show less
electric vehicle charging

What are Rare Earths Used For? (Updated 2023)

There are 17 rare earth elements (REEs) in all — 15 lanthanides plus yttrium and scandium.

It's a fairly diverse group, with each element having different applications, pricing and available supply. However, REEs are often placed in the same basket because they do not occur separately from each other in nature. Aside from that, separation is tricky — before modern methods were available, the process was too difficult and expensive to pursue.

Despite the market's complexity, it's worth taking a closer look at the different rare earths and their uses. As global governments take steps to meet energy transition goals, demand is expected to grow immensely, creating opportunities for investors with knowledge of the sector. Read on to learn more about this important group of critical metals.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources CEO Jeremy Bower

Reach Resources Shifts Focus on Critical Minerals Projects, Ramps Up Exploration Work

Increasing market activity around critical metals has prompted Australia-based Reach Resources (ASX:RR1) to pivot away from gold exploration and focus on its lithium, rare earths and manganese projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, according to CEO Jeremy Bower.

“With the market so buoyant around rare earths and other battery metals, it was prudent for us to spend more effort and funds on our Gascoyne region tenure,” Bower said. "The Gascoyne region in Western Australia is emerging as probably one of the hottest critical metals regions in the country."

The company has strengthened its presence in the Gascoyne region with two recent acquisitions consisting of four tenements that are highly prospective for lithium, rare earth elements and manganese. These new tenements add to the company’s existing critical minerals portfolio, which includes the Skyline rare earths project and the Critical Elements rare earths project.

Keep reading...Show less
rare earth metal

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

The outlook for rare earths is supported by strong supply and demand fundamentals as the world heads into a new economic era with a focus on clean energy and technological advancements.

But with supply chain worries rising, it’s worth looking at which countries have the highest rare earths reserves. While in many cases the world’s major rare earths producers have large reserves, some countries have low rare earths output and high reserves.

Case in point — mines in Brazil produced only 80 metric tons (MT) of rare earth elements in 2022, but the nation’s reserves are tied for third highest in the world. It’s possible that countries like this could become bigger players in the space in the future.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Getchell Gold Corp Exhibiting at Booth 2341, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Results of 2023 Shareholder Meeting

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

×