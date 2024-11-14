Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 4,803,329 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,401,665 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the date of closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date", being the date hereof) at an exercise price of $0.75.
Sale of Crossroads Gold Royalty for A$4 Million Cash
CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Jackson Minerals Pty Ltd (Jackson) has entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement with Northern Star (Saracen Kalgoorlie) Pty Ltd and Northern Star (KLV) Pty Ltd (collectively Northern Star) for the sale of Jackson’s 2% Net Smelter Royalty over Northern Star’s Crossroads gold project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sale of Crossroads gold royalty to project owner Northern Star for $4m cash.
- Deal fast tracks receipt of funds and offers a certain outcome rather than waiting for royalty payments to commence after mine development occurs and ore processing commences.
- Funds to be used to progress works on CuFe’s prospective suite of exploration and development assets, including at its advanced 55% owned Tennant Creek Copper / Gold project, which hosts an existing JORC resource of 7.3MT of Copper at 1.7% and 0.6g/t Gold (refer to ASX announcement 3 April 2023).
- The Tennant Creek region has been the focus of considerable activity recently. In addition to CuFe’s collaboration agreement with Emmerson Resources and Tennant Mining (refer ASX announcement 28 October 2024), AIM and JSE listed gold miner Pan African Resources has announced an agreement to purchase private Tennant Creek focused gold developer Tennant Creek Mining Group (TCMG) for US$54 million plus debt assumed, demonstrating its faith in the region.
Jackson was granted the royalty over Crossroads as part of the consideration for the sale of M24/462 (which hosts the deposit) to Barrick Gold in 2013 and following various assignments Northern Star is the current owner of that mining licence. As announced by CuFe on 31 May 2024 Northern Star received approval from the regulator DEMIRS for their mining proposal at Crossroads earlier this year which facilitates development of the project.
The sale and purchase agreement is expected to complete within 5 business days of signing unless otherwise agreed by the parties.
The Company intends to use the sale proceeds to progress its suite of exploration and development projects. This will focus on Tennant Creek but will include allocations to our other projects such as the prospective West Arunta region where a heritage agreement was recently signed to facilitate exploration and approvals for its Yarram iron ore project near Darwin.
CuFe Executive Director Mark Hancock commented“We are pleased to have been able to engage with Northern Star on their plans for Crossroads and this has assisted us in understanding the timing and tonnage potential of the royalty stream.
Having considered the pros and cons of holding the royalty through to commencement of mining operations and possibility receiving additional funds over a longer period of time, we believe the certainty of knowing what we will receive from the deal and being able to plan our work programs accordingly offers the best option for us.
The value of royalty streams is always uncertain when they form part of the consideration for a tenement sale so to receive $4m cash for an asset that was sold more than 10 years ago is a great result for CuFe and its shareholders.
The Tennant Creek area is hot right now and these funds will enable us to increase our focus there as well as on our other prospective projects.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF) is a multi-commodity exploration and development company with interest in eight projects situated throughout mature mining jurisdictions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company's value proposition is predicated on its high-grade premium product iron ore projects as well as its exposure to copper, lithium and niobium. Its exploration portfolio includes mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill-ready lithium targets at North Dam, and greenfield exploration ground in close proximity to WA1's recent niobium discovery.
Tennant Creek hosts a mineral resource estimate of 7.3 million tons (Mt) at 1.7 percent copper and 0.6 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 127 kt copper and 145 koz gold. CuFe currently owns a 55 percent interest over 240 kilometres of the highly-prospective tenure, situated in the Northern Territory. CuFe's near-term plan for the mine, based on detailed mine planning, involves a staged cutback of the Orlando open pit to gain access to an ore supply for fast start options.
CuFe is also evaluating the Yarram project, as its close proximity to the Darwin port gives it the potential for low opex.
Lastly, CuFe has a low-risk 2 percent NSR gold royalty over the Northern Star Crossroads project, where mining is expected to commence in 2024.
CuFe is led by a highly experienced management team adept at identifying opportunities, making discoveries, evaluating and developing projects and maintaining operations. The team is led by executive director Mark Hancock, who has 25 years experience in resource projects across a variety of commodities in senior finance, commercial and marketing roles.
Company Highlights
- CuFe Limited is an ASX-listed iron, copper, lithium and niobium exploration and development company with a multi-commodity portfolio of assets.
- The company's assets are situated in mature mining regions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, with access to extensive pre-existing infrastructure.
- CuFe's projects are highly prospective in copper (Tennant Creek, Bryah Basin), lithium (North Dam, Tambourah) and niobium (West Arunta).
- Additionally, the company has a 50 percent interest in the Yarram project, an advanced iron ore development project with potential for low-cost production.
- CuFe also has a 2 percent net smelter royalty over the Crossroads gold project in Kalgoorlie.
- The company is led by a proven and experienced in-house team with expertise in identification, discovery, evaluation, deployment and operations.
Key Projects
Copper
Tennant Creek
The Tennant Creek project is located in the highly prospective Gecko-Goanna copper-gold corridor of the Northern Territory. A mature project comprising three high-grade copper and gold mineral resources, it contains a combined JORC 2012 mineral resource of 7.3 at 1.7 percent copper and 0.6 g/t gold for 127 kt copper and 145 koz gold. Highly-prospective for further resource growth from resource extensions and new discoveries, Tennant Creek is also located in close proximity to grid power, a gas pipeline, the Stuart highway and the rail line to Darwin.
The area where Tennant Creek is hosted is a re-emerging mineral field with recent neighbouring exploration success from companies such as Emmerson Resources (ASX:ERM) and Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS). Near-mine targets include the potential to extend resources and open enrichment within the Orlando and Gecko structural corridors.
The current focus for Tennant Creek is to identify and drill high-potential exploration targets with a view to growing the resource base while considering a staged cutback of the existing Orlando open pit to gain access to an ore supply for a fast start option.
Bryah Basin JV projects
Through wholly owned subsidiary Jackson Minerals, CuFe has a 20 percent interest in roughly 804 square kilometres of highly-prospective tenements proximal to the former Sandfire Resources' (ASX:SFR) Doolgunna project and Degrussa copper gold mine, as well as several other prominent gold and copper prospects. Collectively known as the Bryah Basin JV projects, the tenements are currently subject to joint ventures and farm-ins with several companies. The most prominent of these is the Morck Well project, which is under an exploration licence with Auris Minerals (ASX:AUR) alongside the Forrest project.
The Morck Well project tenements cover an area of 600 square kilometres in the highly-prospective region, which has been recognized to have high iron ore potential.
Lithium
North Dam
The North Dam project is a highly prospective lithium tenure situated in the emerging Yilgarn Lithium Belt. Located roughly 50 kilometres south-southeast of the township of Coolgardie, the project is contained within the same lithium belt that contains known spodumene deposits such as Mt Marion, Pioneer Dome, Bald Hill, Manna and Buldania. There have also been several well-known junior exploration successes immediately adjacent to the tenement, including Kali Metals (ASX:KM1), Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) and Maximum Resources.
To date, work on the project has included defining prospective pegmatites through rock chip sampling, soil sampling and geological mapping. Anomalous lithium and key pathfinder elements have also defined a prospective corridor of roughly 3.5 kilometres in strike length. Columbite and tantalite rock chips selected from a stream bed also contain up to 44 percent niobium and 14.53 percent tantalum.
CuFe has also completed a recent heritage survey and, pending results and conditions, plans to commence a maiden drill program.
Tambourah
The 100 percent owned Tambourah Tenure is a prospective lithium tenure with known gold occurrences. Located roughly 90 kilometres south of the Pilgangoora and Wodgina lithium complexes, and 175 kilometres south of Port Hedland, the project was historically explored for gold and contains known gold occurrences within alluvial material and reef systems. Current work on the project to date has involved geological mapping and rock chip sampling.
Niobium
West Arunta
The fully owned West Arunta consists of three tenements located in the highly-prospective region of the same name. The tenure is known to be prospective for carbonatite-hosted niobium and rare earth element mineralization. Spanning roughly 220 square kilometres, it surrounds Lycaon Resources' (ASX:LYN) Stansmore project and is located 70 kilometres north of several prominent recent discoveries.
CuFe has not yet finalised native title arrangements to commence work in the ground so in the meantime it engaged Southern Geoscience Consulting to undertake a geophysical review of publicly available airborne magnetic data for the tenements including re-processing of said data and 3D unconstrained inversion modeling. Analysis of the total magnetic imagery revealed three anomalous areas across the package, resulting in nine target anomalies for further investigation and exploration.
Iron
Yarram
The Yarram iron ore project is a mature development opportunity with the potential for low-cost production. CuFe currently holds a 50 percent interest in the project, which includes operatorship. Partially located on an existing mining lease on freehold land, Yarram has a high-grade DSO resource of 5.6 MT at +60 percent iron as well as a low-grade component of 7.1 Mt with the potential for beneficiation.
Situated 110 kilometres from Darwin Port and adjacent to underutilised mining infrastructure, Yarram also features favourable ore body geometry, with existing infrastructure and services contributing to its low capex and opex.
An initial diamond drilling program provided HG core from two deposits within the project. Physical and thermal metallurgical testing confirms the generation of a lump product with roughly 41 percent yield, elevated gangue levels in the very fine fractions and acceptable thermal and materials handling properties, making it suitable as a blast furnace lump burden feed.
CuFe has also undertaken geotechnical testwork on the diamond drill core to provide parameters for pit optimizations and designs. Final pit shells and a high-level mine schedule have been developed for use in regulatory approvals.
Gold Royalty
Crossroad gold project
Through fully owned subsidiary Jackson Minerals, CuFe holds a 2 percent net smelter royalty over M24/462, which contains Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Crossroads gold project. This project is the subject of a recently approved mining proposal envisaging the mining of 2.67 Mt of gold-bearing ore. The project is expected to commence sometime in 2024 and run for a 36-month period, with the majority of ore mined in the second and third years after pre-stripping.
This project represents a potential near-term revenue source for CuFe with no associated costs.
Management Team
Tony Sage — Executive Chairman (BCom, FCPA, CA, FTIA )
Tony Sage is an entrepreneur with over 36 years of experience in corporate advisory services, funds management and capital raising, predominantly within the resource sector. He is based in Western Australia and has continued to be involved in managing and financing listed mining and exploration companies with a diverse commodity base.
Sage has developed global operational experience within Europe, North and South America, Africa, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. He is currently executive chairman of ASX-listed Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) and European Lithium (ASX:EUR).
Mark Hancock — Executive Director
Mark Hancock has over 30 years’ experience in key financial, commercial and marketing roles across a variety of industries with a strong focus on natural resources. During his 13 years at Atlas Iron Ltd, Hancock served in numerous roles including CCO, CFO, Executive Director and Company Secretary. He has also served as a director on a number of ASX listed entities and is currently a director of Centaurus Metals Ltd and Strandline Resources Ltd.
Hancock holds a Bachelor of Business (B.Bus) degree, is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and is a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia (F FIN).
Nicholas Sage — Non-executive Director
Nicholas Sage is an experienced marketing and communications professional with in excess of 25 years in various management and consulting roles. Sage is based in Western Australia and currently consults to various companies and has held various management roles within Tourism Western Australia. He also runs his own management consulting business.
Scott Meacock — Non-executive Director
Scott Meacock has a wealth of experience as external counsel acting in, and advising on, complex corporate and commercial law transactions and disputes for clients in a wide range of industry sectors including natural resources and financial services.
Meacock currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the Gold Valley Group. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree and a Bachelor of Commerce (BComm) degree from the University of Western Australia.
Matthew Ramsden – GM Development
Matthew Ramsden is an experienced geologist and project developer commencing his career in Tasmania before stints in the Pilbara with Rio Tinto and Atlas Iron, where he played a key role in the development and ramp-up of six iron ore mines.
He joined CuFe in 2021 to commence the JWD operations and now has oversight over the company’s exploration and development projects.
Ramsden is a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists.
Siobhán Sweeney — Geology Manager
Siobhán Sweeney brings over 13 years’ geology experience to the CuFe team, from greenfield’s exploration to resource development with a strong focus on target generation and development of iron ore projects. During her 8 years at Atlas Iron Ltd, Sweeney was instrumental in developing critical iron ore projects in the Pilbara such as Miralga Creek and Corunna Downs. Her background in managing complex and challenging exploration programs has been key to delivering successful projects.
Since joining Cufe in July 2021, Sweeney has been tasked with developing and implementing mine geology processes during the start-up phase of the JWD mine. Most recently she has delivered a successful exploration drill campaign to further define the Yarram iron ore deposit.
Sweeney is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree (hons) in geology from the National University of Ireland Galway.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Ucore Closes Private Placement Financing
Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for: (i) the finalization of upstream mixed-rare-earth feedstock agreements and also downstream customer offtake agreements for the Company's planned Strategic Metals Complex (Louisiana, USA) (the "SMC"); (ii) progressing engineering drawings and plans (currently ongoing) for the Company's planned SMC; (iii) debt servicing; and (iv) general corporate working capital purposes.
In connection with the Offering, the Company will issue a total of 21,000 Common Shares (the "Finder's Shares") to John Wilson, an arms-length finder. Pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities, the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units, including the Insider Units (as defined below), as well as any underlying Warrant Shares to be issued upon exercise of Warrants, are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period commencing on the Closing Date. The Finder's Shares will also be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period commencing on the date of issuance. Additional hold periods and/or trading or resale restrictions may also apply in the United States.
Pursuant to the Offering, certain insiders of the Company - being Pat Ryan (the Company's Chairman and CEO) and Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"), which is wholly owned by Randy Johnson (a director of the Company) - purchased a total of 2,856,330 Units (the "Insider Units") for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,428,165. As such, the Offering is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Full details of the above-described transactions with Mr. Ryan and Orca will be disclosed on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) at www.sedi.ca and, in the case of Orca, in an early warning press release and an early warning report available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company anticipates that the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the Offering, nor the consideration to be paid, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders and no control persons were created in connection with the closing of the Offering.
The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
# # #
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.
Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's use of proceeds of the Offering and expectations regarding the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q2-2024 (filed on SEDAR+ on August 27, 2024) (www.sedarplus.ca) as well as the risks described below.
Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMSs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.
CONTACTS
For additional information, please contact:
Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230033
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
ChemX Receives $661,890 R&D Refund
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company and 100%-owner of the HiPurA® patented process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in O’Connor, Western Australia is pleased to advise it has received its FY24 R&D Refund from the ATO.
- ChemX Receives $661,890 R&D Refund
- Radium Capital Facility Repaid
As announced to ASX on 6th September 2024, the Company obtained an advance against its expected R&D Return. The refund received extinguishes the facility taken out with Radium Capital for $442,000. After repayment of fees and charges for the facility the Company has received a surplus of $207,381. The surplus will be used towards working capital for the Company.
Figure 1 – ChemX HiPurA® Solvent Extraction (SX) module completed, pending energisation infrastructure installation
Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Viridion Joint Venture Signs MOU for Rare Earth Magnet Supply in Brazil
Viridion, a joint venture between Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR,OTC Pink:IXRRF) and Viridis Mining and Minerals (ASX:VMM), has signed a five year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the owner of Lab Fab.
Lab Fab, which is owned by SENAI FIEMG Innovation and Technology Centre, is South America's first rare earth magnet laboratory. The facility is located in Brazil, which is looking to boost its rare earths presence.
The MOU will target the joint development and production of rare earth magnets at Lab Fab.
Under the agreement, the companies will look to pursue common areas of interest, including the supply of raw materials from Viridion to Lab Fab for pilot production of rare earth magnets.
“The production of magnet REOs within Brazil will enable the ramp up of magnet production capability at (Lab Fab), which is targeting a ramp up in NdFeB production to 100 tonnes per annum by the end of 2026,” said Ionic Managing Director Tim Harrison in the company's press release, shared with investors on November 6.
“We see the (joint venture) as the natural partner to help deliver this within the timeframe via recycling.”
He added that working with Lab Fab will also enable the recycling of waste streams produced as activities ramp up, allowing for the development of a secure neodymium magnet supply chain in Brazil.
Ionic and Viridis announced their intention to form the 50/50 Viridion joint venture this past April, saying that the goal was to advance rare earths separation, refining and recycling in Brazil. Their intent is to commercialise and implement separation and recycling technology developed by a subsidiary of Ionic at a separation plant in Brazil.
Ionic Executive Chair Brett Lynch said in last week's release that the company's magnet recycling technology based in Belfast, Ireland, is currently being fast tracked to commercialisation in UK and European markets.
"It is the potential replication of this technology into new markets in South America, North America and Asia that is extremely exciting for shareholders as we execute our global growth strategy, hyper-scaling this closed loop technology for the circular economy of the 21st century," he explained.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Up to 18% REE & 24% Copper PXRF Analyses in REE Line, Sweden - Coinciding with High Magnetic Responses
Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its activities in Sweden, where the Company holds the highly prospective high-grade copper (Cu) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Gyttorp area no. 100 property (Gyttorp Project or Gyttorp) and eight additional properties along the REE line (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Significant results returned with double digit percentage (%) REE and Copper, following Bastion’s recently completed reconnaissance mapping and pXRF sampling program across new properties along the REE Line granted earlier this year.
- Up to 18.5% Total Rare Earth Elements plus Yttrium (TREE+Y) and up to 24% copper in pXRF analyses associated with magnetite skarns, similar to Gyttorp1 (which are indicative of mineralisation, but represent analysis of only small volumes of rock). Results include:
- 18.56% REE (Striberg STRR001); 24.91% Cu (Striberg STRR002);
- 16.93% REE (Karlberg KARR001); 21.18% Cu (Karlberg KARR002);
- 11.2% REE (Karlberg KARR016); 19.93% Cu (Karlberg KARR037);
- 9.02% REE (Karlberg KARR010A); 13.32% Cu (Striberg STRR009);
- 6.97% REE (Striberg STRR012); 9.5% Cu (Karlberg KARR004);
- 6.25% REE (Karlberg KARR003); 8.01% Cu (Karlberg KARR021);
- 6.22% REE (Karlberg KARR010); 7.82% Cu (Nyberget NYRB004); and
- 5.66% REE (Striberg STRR011); 6.02% Cu (Karlberg KARR009).
- Properties host magnetite skarns, with widespread copper in the magnetite and REE mineralisation in the surrounding tremolite-actinolite alteration in multiple locations.
- The Company is currently analysing the distribution of associated base metals discovered during exploration and will report on these when lab results are received.
- The high magnetic response in the government magnetic data sets represents the presence of extensive mapped historical magnetite mines, which has provided a means of rapidly focusing into the areas of highest potential.
- Additional sampling planned to allow ranking of mineralised zones and selection of drill targets for shallow REE and copper mineralisation. Laboratory assay results expected late November.
Bastion is using the same approach on the newly granted properties located further north along the REE line. These properties contain similar style REE and copper mineralisation to that at Gyttorp. Reconnaissance sampling was completed in October using a portable XRF. Assay results are expected during November from this initial rock chip sampling and mapping.
Commenting on the recently completed reconnaissance mapping and pXRF sampling program across new properties, Executive Chairman, Mr Ross Landles, said:
“The REE mineralisation in the newly granted properties is of the same skarn style as at Gyttorp, with similar high grade results. Given the extensive property holding along the REE Line, we will continue to conduct sampling and mapping across the properties, in order to establish the areas with the highest REE and Cu grades and the greatest thickness and length of mineralisation. This will allow us to rank the project areas and decide which is the highest priority for drilling.”
“These properties have been prospected using a pXRF and assay results from these samples will be reported when received from the laboratory later this month.”
REE-Line Field Activities
Initial prospecting, mapping and sampling has been completed in three of the eight new properties granted along the REE line. Work has been undertaken in the Striberg property, adjoining the north side of the Gyttorp area; the Nyberg property 20 km to the north and the Karlsberg property, the most northern of the eight properties.
Exploration results from evaluation of samples using a portable XRF to evaluate the presence of REE elements, copper and other base metals, showed that the while the Nyberget property contained some samples with elevated copper (to 7.8%) the samples in that project area had a maximum of 1.2% TREE + Y.
Samples from the Karlberg property have TREE + Y samples of up to 17% (Figures 4), with local pXRF analyses of up to 21% copper. Samples in the Striberg property, directly north of Gyttorp, had TREE + Y values to 18.6% and copper to 24.9% (Figure 3), with multiple samples containing > 1% copper. Results are presented in Table 2.
Figure 1: Location of the Gyttorp property (red cross), with new properties within the black square.
The same samples analysed with pXRF have been sent to ALS laboratories for analysis of the REE and sulphide suite of minerals with results expected in late November.
Historical drill core from the Nyberget (Figure 2) project (historical Scartbergsgruvan prospect), where copper mineralisation was historically intersected, will be reviewed to evaluate whether there is associated REE mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Bastion Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling
The Board of Critica Limited (Critica or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest results from resource drilling targeting high-grade zones at Jupiter, which forms part of the Company’s flagship Brothers REE Project.
The drilling program was designed to increase drilling density in the high-grade zones of Jupiter, to provide enhanced certainty in the continuity of this mineralisation. The assay results in this announcement firmly validate this high- grade continuity and include the best recorded intersection to date from Critica’s drilling of the Jupiter discovery.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Record-breaking intersection of 67m @ 3,074 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), with hole ending in mineralisation (JPAC088).
- Infill drilling reaffirms that Jupiter hosts large and consistent zones of mineralisation grading at over 2,000ppm TREO, with drilling density now at 250m x 250m in these high-grade zones.
- Thorium and uranium content remains consistently very low.
- Density measurements are being taken from the seven diamond core holes drilled in the recent program, which are also expected to provide valuable geological data for the maiden resource estimate.
- Assays are pending for the remaining 163 holes of the resource infill drilling program at Jupiter, with the maiden resource estimate on track for release by the end of the year..
Managing Director, Philippa Leggat, commented:
“We chose to increase drilling density in the high-grade zones of Jupiter to further improve confidence in the continuity of this mineralisation, ahead of our maiden resource estimate for the Brothers Project. This set of assay results have readily demonstrated this continuity.
“It’s also incredible to see our flagship project delivering another record-breaking drill intersection, this time being 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO. This phenomenal hole (JPAC088) ended in mineralisation – even after using all drill rods we were still in rare earth mineralisation at 99 metres.
“Our outstanding technical team continue to demonstrate that Jupiter hosts consistent, high-grade rare earth mineralisation over tens of kilometres confirming the potential of Jupiter and the Brothers Project to host one of the largest clay-hosted rare earth discoveries in Australia.
“With aircore and diamond drilling complete, and final assays pending, we are well positioned to provide a detailed and high-quality dataset to our independent geologists for preparation of our maiden resource estimate. We also have several laboratories working on all aspects of our comprehensive metallurgical program, with successful beneficiation outcomes being our first goal.
“Despite existing cyclical pricing challenges in the rare earth market we have recently seen a meaningful uptick in the NdPr price, affirming our confidence that the long-term fundamentals of the rare earth market remain strong. The world is going to continue to use motors – they need permanent magnets which require rare earths. Combustion engines, electric engines, drones – the list of uses for permanent magnets is long and their uses are pervasive. Being in Australia, we are also well-positioned to benefit from the array of geopolitical factors influencing the global rare earth supply chain.
“Critica’s strategy is to take advantage of the rare earth price cycle by rapidly advancing our flagship asset in what we believe to be a temporarily low price environment. We are well-funded and focused on the ongoing addition of intrinsic value to Jupiter and the Brothers Project.
“It’s an exciting phase of the project. Our objectives are clear and we look forward to updating shareholders as we continue to achieve key milestones.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Critica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pink Bark: Rare Earth, Kaolin and Uranium Potential
Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce recent exploration results from its Pink Bark Project in southern WA has demonstrated the project’s potential for rare earth elements (REE), uranium, graphite and kaolin mineralisation.
Key points
Further analysis carried out on samples from Allup’s 2023 drilling program has been returned with the following results:
- Significant uranium results up to 232ppm U3O8 and REE up to 980ppm for total TREE of 1,212ppm.
- Highest grade of 1,985ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) in fresh bedrock from drill hole PB019, 21 to 22m
- Significant REE anomalism discovered in supergene and bedrock over a 7km x 7km area.
- Kaolin sampling confirms ISO Brightness, grainsize, and XRD mineralogy in four locations at Pink Bark Project.
- Raw insitu kaolin from Pink Bark is comparable to Australian kaolin deposits currently in production and demonstrates a marketable product with possible co-product silica.
- Graphite-rich bedrock intersected in the south of E63/2371, in particular in drill hole PBAC058.
APS carried out additional analysis from samples taken during its November 2023 drilling program at Pink Bark to test the underlying clays of licence E63/2138 for REE potential, and for thick kaolin accumulations over large areas. The holes were drilled to fresh bedrock (blade refusal) where possible, and the bedrock samples were assayed for multi-element geochemistry.
The Albany Fraser Province has recorded several uranium occurrences. The combined rare earth and uranium mineralisation at Pink Bark is very significant. Further drilling is required to test the mineralisation for size and grade potential.
This release focuses on the Kaolin, Uranium and Rare Earth potential of the Pink Bark Project following the results of an air core drilling program that was completed in November 2023.
Introduction
The Pink Bark Project, comprises three granted Exploration Licences and one pending application area, and is located in the Albany Fraser Province's Biranup zone, north of Esperance. The tenement was acquired to explore and develop silica sand, but numerous recent nearby discoveries of REE clay- hosted deposits prompted Allup to consider the potential for such deposits on its tenement holdings.
The Biranup zone has been shown to be rich in valuable REE by the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) and modern explorers. A number of ASX-listed companies have reported wide areas of saprolitic clay enriched in rare earths overlying the Biranup late-stage granite intrusive rocks.
These deposits have been compared to China’s clay-hosted REE deposits, which have been a major source of REE for the country’s battery industry. In the Albany Fraser Province a number of carbonatites with rare earth potential have been reported and explored for rare earth mineralisation, and the Biranup granites are also rapidly emerging as a focus for exploration for clay and carbonatite-hosted rare earth deposits.
Figure 1. Pink Bark Tenement and Drill Hole Location Map
Kaolin
Allup’s previous work on kaolin at Pink Bark was reported in ASX Release dated 7 May 2024, where a significant Exploration Target was announced. Additional work to define other characteristics were recommended and these are discussed below.
Allup engaged Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd to complete further mineralology, brightness and yellowness testing on 10 samples from 10 different drill holes.
Based on the test work conducted on the 10 samples from the Pink Bark Project, IMO concludes that the percentage passing 45 µm ranged from 22.7% to 62.4%, averaging 36.7%.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Allup Silica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
