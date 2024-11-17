Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 4,803,329 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,401,665 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the date of closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date", being the date hereof) at an exercise price of $0.75.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Positive Feasibility Study Demonstrates Profitable Magnet Recycling Business in UK
Landmark Belfast facility backed by UK Government shows strong returns and supply chain engagement
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or the “Company”) (ASX: IXR) wholly owned subsidiary Ionic Technologies is on track for the development of a unique commercial REO manufacturing facility in Belfast, UK, following the successful completion of a Feasibility Study that demonstrates both strong financial returns and environmental sustainability. The study positions Ionic Technologies as the ‘first mover’ in the development of a sustainable, traceable and sovereign UK/Europe supply chain, meeting the demands of the net-zero transition, advanced manufacturing and defence.
- Feasibility Study shows strong potential for profitable and unique commercial Rare Earth Oxide (REO) manufacturing facility in Belfast, UK, recycling pre- consumer rare earth magnet scrap and end-of-life (EOL) magnets and delivering sovereign capability to the UK;
- Key study outcomes:
- NPV7.5 (post tax) of US$502m (A$776m, A$ = US$0.65);
- IRR (post tax) of 43.6%;
- Net revenue US$2.12b (A$3.26b);
- EDITDA US$1.78b (A$2.76b);
- Capital payback of 2.4 years, based on throughput of 1,200 tonnes per annum (tpa) of feed with production capacity of 400 tpa of separated magnet rare earth oxides (REO) over 20-year life of operation;
- IonicRE is progressing site permitting, with construction planned to be completed late 2026, delivering sovereign magnet REO for Western customers from early 2027; and
- Ionic Technologies set to submit application for a significant capital grant from the UK Government via the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF), administered by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), for automotive manufacturing and sovereign rare earth supply chain.
Commenting on the study, IonicRE’s Managing Director, Tim Harrison said: “The completion of this Feasibility Study is a major milestone in our Company’s development of a Western rare earths supply chain, initially centred on Belfast, UK. I congratulate our team at Ionic Technologies and all our partners for these outstanding results.
“The study confirms that the commercial case for magnet recycling is compelling, complementing the clear environmental and sustainability benefits, as well as the imminent need for REE production outside of China. Financially, this represents a low capital risk pathway to sovereign magnet REO production compared to alternative sources, offering strong financial returns based on a ‘circular economy’ model of sustainable production, backed by the UK Government and our project partners.
“Even at today’s REO spot prices, this study indicates a viable, positive NPV business due to our unique low cost, patented recycling process for separating magnet rare earths without requiring mining. Now that we have successfully delivered on this UK-Government supported study, we anticipate significant strategic and investor interest owing to the potential for the development to underpin UK and European net-zero ambitions, create supply certainty, reduce exposure to cost fluctuations and promote regional growth within the UK.
“The Company also intends to utilise this study to progress further opportunities in target markets – the US, Europe, Brazil and Asia – where we expect further improvement on the economics.
“We are now moving to secure feedstock and offtake agreements, enabling Ionic Technologies to capitalise on its leading market position and technical capability to deliver benefits for all stakeholders. With more than 50% of the global production of NdFeB magnets consumed for decades in the West, a sizeable inventory of material is available to recycle back into new supply chains now.”
Table 1 below highlights the Belfast facility’s positive projected financial returns.
Table 1: Summary of financial metricsExchange Rates used, 1 GBP = 1.28 US$, 1 A$ = 0.65 US$.
Designed for a brownfield site located in Belfast Harbour, the planned commercial-scale plant would represent a 40-fold increase in production capacity (400 tpa) from the Demonstration Plant (10 tpa). The process design is modular, with the plant comprising of two 200 tpa production lines, allowing for scale-up flexibility and parallel REO separation activity.
The completion of the Feasibility Study, and ongoing completion of the FEED Study allows prioritisation of commercial offtake agreements for high purity, separated magnet REO products – didymium oxide ((NdPr)2O3), dysprosium oxide (Dy2O3) and terbium oxide (Tb4O7). Additionally, functionality for separated neodymium oxide (Nd2O3) and praseodymium oxide (Pr6O11) is also under further investigation driven by appetite in several industries beyond the magnet supply chain.
Given the nature of the design, and the potential to quickly replicate capacity in other target markets, a bare module cost has been developed independent of additional site-specific costs in Belfast. The study reflects a 20-year operational life for the Belfast magnet recycling facility.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sale of Crossroads Gold Royalty for A$4 Million Cash
CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Jackson Minerals Pty Ltd (Jackson) has entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement with Northern Star (Saracen Kalgoorlie) Pty Ltd and Northern Star (KLV) Pty Ltd (collectively Northern Star) for the sale of Jackson’s 2% Net Smelter Royalty over Northern Star’s Crossroads gold project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sale of Crossroads gold royalty to project owner Northern Star for $4m cash.
- Deal fast tracks receipt of funds and offers a certain outcome rather than waiting for royalty payments to commence after mine development occurs and ore processing commences.
- Funds to be used to progress works on CuFe’s prospective suite of exploration and development assets, including at its advanced 55% owned Tennant Creek Copper / Gold project, which hosts an existing JORC resource of 7.3MT of Copper at 1.7% and 0.6g/t Gold (refer to ASX announcement 3 April 2023).
- The Tennant Creek region has been the focus of considerable activity recently. In addition to CuFe’s collaboration agreement with Emmerson Resources and Tennant Mining (refer ASX announcement 28 October 2024), AIM and JSE listed gold miner Pan African Resources has announced an agreement to purchase private Tennant Creek focused gold developer Tennant Creek Mining Group (TCMG) for US$54 million plus debt assumed, demonstrating its faith in the region.
Jackson was granted the royalty over Crossroads as part of the consideration for the sale of M24/462 (which hosts the deposit) to Barrick Gold in 2013 and following various assignments Northern Star is the current owner of that mining licence. As announced by CuFe on 31 May 2024 Northern Star received approval from the regulator DEMIRS for their mining proposal at Crossroads earlier this year which facilitates development of the project.
The sale and purchase agreement is expected to complete within 5 business days of signing unless otherwise agreed by the parties.
The Company intends to use the sale proceeds to progress its suite of exploration and development projects. This will focus on Tennant Creek but will include allocations to our other projects such as the prospective West Arunta region where a heritage agreement was recently signed to facilitate exploration and approvals for its Yarram iron ore project near Darwin.
CuFe Executive Director Mark Hancock commented“We are pleased to have been able to engage with Northern Star on their plans for Crossroads and this has assisted us in understanding the timing and tonnage potential of the royalty stream.
Having considered the pros and cons of holding the royalty through to commencement of mining operations and possibility receiving additional funds over a longer period of time, we believe the certainty of knowing what we will receive from the deal and being able to plan our work programs accordingly offers the best option for us.
The value of royalty streams is always uncertain when they form part of the consideration for a tenement sale so to receive $4m cash for an asset that was sold more than 10 years ago is a great result for CuFe and its shareholders.
The Tennant Creek area is hot right now and these funds will enable us to increase our focus there as well as on our other prospective projects.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ucore Closes Private Placement Financing
Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for: (i) the finalization of upstream mixed-rare-earth feedstock agreements and also downstream customer offtake agreements for the Company's planned Strategic Metals Complex (Louisiana, USA) (the "SMC"); (ii) progressing engineering drawings and plans (currently ongoing) for the Company's planned SMC; (iii) debt servicing; and (iv) general corporate working capital purposes.
In connection with the Offering, the Company will issue a total of 21,000 Common Shares (the "Finder's Shares") to John Wilson, an arms-length finder. Pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities, the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units, including the Insider Units (as defined below), as well as any underlying Warrant Shares to be issued upon exercise of Warrants, are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period commencing on the Closing Date. The Finder's Shares will also be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period commencing on the date of issuance. Additional hold periods and/or trading or resale restrictions may also apply in the United States.
Pursuant to the Offering, certain insiders of the Company - being Pat Ryan (the Company's Chairman and CEO) and Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"), which is wholly owned by Randy Johnson (a director of the Company) - purchased a total of 2,856,330 Units (the "Insider Units") for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,428,165. As such, the Offering is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Full details of the above-described transactions with Mr. Ryan and Orca will be disclosed on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) at www.sedi.ca and, in the case of Orca, in an early warning press release and an early warning report available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company anticipates that the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the Offering, nor the consideration to be paid, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders and no control persons were created in connection with the closing of the Offering.
The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
# # #
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.
Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's use of proceeds of the Offering and expectations regarding the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q2-2024 (filed on SEDAR+ on August 27, 2024) (www.sedarplus.ca) as well as the risks described below.
Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMSs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.
CONTACTS
For additional information, please contact:
Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230033
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
ChemX Receives $661,890 R&D Refund
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company and 100%-owner of the HiPurA® patented process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in O’Connor, Western Australia is pleased to advise it has received its FY24 R&D Refund from the ATO.
- ChemX Receives $661,890 R&D Refund
- Radium Capital Facility Repaid
As announced to ASX on 6th September 2024, the Company obtained an advance against its expected R&D Return. The refund received extinguishes the facility taken out with Radium Capital for $442,000. After repayment of fees and charges for the facility the Company has received a surplus of $207,381. The surplus will be used towards working capital for the Company.
Figure 1 – ChemX HiPurA® Solvent Extraction (SX) module completed, pending energisation infrastructure installation
Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Viridion Joint Venture Signs MOU for Rare Earth Magnet Supply in Brazil
Viridion, a joint venture between Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR,OTC Pink:IXRRF) and Viridis Mining and Minerals (ASX:VMM), has signed a five year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the owner of Lab Fab.
Lab Fab, which is owned by SENAI FIEMG Innovation and Technology Centre, is South America's first rare earth magnet laboratory. The facility is located in Brazil, which is looking to boost its rare earths presence.
The MOU will target the joint development and production of rare earth magnets at Lab Fab.
Under the agreement, the companies will look to pursue common areas of interest, including the supply of raw materials from Viridion to Lab Fab for pilot production of rare earth magnets.
“The production of magnet REOs within Brazil will enable the ramp up of magnet production capability at (Lab Fab), which is targeting a ramp up in NdFeB production to 100 tonnes per annum by the end of 2026,” said Ionic Managing Director Tim Harrison in the company's press release, shared with investors on November 6.
“We see the (joint venture) as the natural partner to help deliver this within the timeframe via recycling.”
He added that working with Lab Fab will also enable the recycling of waste streams produced as activities ramp up, allowing for the development of a secure neodymium magnet supply chain in Brazil.
Ionic and Viridis announced their intention to form the 50/50 Viridion joint venture this past April, saying that the goal was to advance rare earths separation, refining and recycling in Brazil. Their intent is to commercialise and implement separation and recycling technology developed by a subsidiary of Ionic at a separation plant in Brazil.
Ionic Executive Chair Brett Lynch said in last week's release that the company's magnet recycling technology based in Belfast, Ireland, is currently being fast tracked to commercialisation in UK and European markets.
"It is the potential replication of this technology into new markets in South America, North America and Asia that is extremely exciting for shareholders as we execute our global growth strategy, hyper-scaling this closed loop technology for the circular economy of the 21st century," he explained.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Up to 18% REE & 24% Copper PXRF Analyses in REE Line, Sweden - Coinciding with High Magnetic Responses
Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its activities in Sweden, where the Company holds the highly prospective high-grade copper (Cu) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Gyttorp area no. 100 property (Gyttorp Project or Gyttorp) and eight additional properties along the REE line (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Significant results returned with double digit percentage (%) REE and Copper, following Bastion’s recently completed reconnaissance mapping and pXRF sampling program across new properties along the REE Line granted earlier this year.
- Up to 18.5% Total Rare Earth Elements plus Yttrium (TREE+Y) and up to 24% copper in pXRF analyses associated with magnetite skarns, similar to Gyttorp1 (which are indicative of mineralisation, but represent analysis of only small volumes of rock). Results include:
- 18.56% REE (Striberg STRR001); 24.91% Cu (Striberg STRR002);
- 16.93% REE (Karlberg KARR001); 21.18% Cu (Karlberg KARR002);
- 11.2% REE (Karlberg KARR016); 19.93% Cu (Karlberg KARR037);
- 9.02% REE (Karlberg KARR010A); 13.32% Cu (Striberg STRR009);
- 6.97% REE (Striberg STRR012); 9.5% Cu (Karlberg KARR004);
- 6.25% REE (Karlberg KARR003); 8.01% Cu (Karlberg KARR021);
- 6.22% REE (Karlberg KARR010); 7.82% Cu (Nyberget NYRB004); and
- 5.66% REE (Striberg STRR011); 6.02% Cu (Karlberg KARR009).
- Properties host magnetite skarns, with widespread copper in the magnetite and REE mineralisation in the surrounding tremolite-actinolite alteration in multiple locations.
- The Company is currently analysing the distribution of associated base metals discovered during exploration and will report on these when lab results are received.
- The high magnetic response in the government magnetic data sets represents the presence of extensive mapped historical magnetite mines, which has provided a means of rapidly focusing into the areas of highest potential.
- Additional sampling planned to allow ranking of mineralised zones and selection of drill targets for shallow REE and copper mineralisation. Laboratory assay results expected late November.
Bastion is using the same approach on the newly granted properties located further north along the REE line. These properties contain similar style REE and copper mineralisation to that at Gyttorp. Reconnaissance sampling was completed in October using a portable XRF. Assay results are expected during November from this initial rock chip sampling and mapping.
Commenting on the recently completed reconnaissance mapping and pXRF sampling program across new properties, Executive Chairman, Mr Ross Landles, said:
“The REE mineralisation in the newly granted properties is of the same skarn style as at Gyttorp, with similar high grade results. Given the extensive property holding along the REE Line, we will continue to conduct sampling and mapping across the properties, in order to establish the areas with the highest REE and Cu grades and the greatest thickness and length of mineralisation. This will allow us to rank the project areas and decide which is the highest priority for drilling.”
“These properties have been prospected using a pXRF and assay results from these samples will be reported when received from the laboratory later this month.”
REE-Line Field Activities
Initial prospecting, mapping and sampling has been completed in three of the eight new properties granted along the REE line. Work has been undertaken in the Striberg property, adjoining the north side of the Gyttorp area; the Nyberg property 20 km to the north and the Karlsberg property, the most northern of the eight properties.
Exploration results from evaluation of samples using a portable XRF to evaluate the presence of REE elements, copper and other base metals, showed that the while the Nyberget property contained some samples with elevated copper (to 7.8%) the samples in that project area had a maximum of 1.2% TREE + Y.
Samples from the Karlberg property have TREE + Y samples of up to 17% (Figures 4), with local pXRF analyses of up to 21% copper. Samples in the Striberg property, directly north of Gyttorp, had TREE + Y values to 18.6% and copper to 24.9% (Figure 3), with multiple samples containing > 1% copper. Results are presented in Table 2.
Figure 1: Location of the Gyttorp property (red cross), with new properties within the black square.
The same samples analysed with pXRF have been sent to ALS laboratories for analysis of the REE and sulphide suite of minerals with results expected in late November.
Historical drill core from the Nyberget (Figure 2) project (historical Scartbergsgruvan prospect), where copper mineralisation was historically intersected, will be reviewed to evaluate whether there is associated REE mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Bastion Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling
The Board of Critica Limited (Critica or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest results from resource drilling targeting high-grade zones at Jupiter, which forms part of the Company’s flagship Brothers REE Project.
The drilling program was designed to increase drilling density in the high-grade zones of Jupiter, to provide enhanced certainty in the continuity of this mineralisation. The assay results in this announcement firmly validate this high- grade continuity and include the best recorded intersection to date from Critica’s drilling of the Jupiter discovery.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Record-breaking intersection of 67m @ 3,074 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), with hole ending in mineralisation (JPAC088).
- Infill drilling reaffirms that Jupiter hosts large and consistent zones of mineralisation grading at over 2,000ppm TREO, with drilling density now at 250m x 250m in these high-grade zones.
- Thorium and uranium content remains consistently very low.
- Density measurements are being taken from the seven diamond core holes drilled in the recent program, which are also expected to provide valuable geological data for the maiden resource estimate.
- Assays are pending for the remaining 163 holes of the resource infill drilling program at Jupiter, with the maiden resource estimate on track for release by the end of the year..
Managing Director, Philippa Leggat, commented:
“We chose to increase drilling density in the high-grade zones of Jupiter to further improve confidence in the continuity of this mineralisation, ahead of our maiden resource estimate for the Brothers Project. This set of assay results have readily demonstrated this continuity.
“It’s also incredible to see our flagship project delivering another record-breaking drill intersection, this time being 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO. This phenomenal hole (JPAC088) ended in mineralisation – even after using all drill rods we were still in rare earth mineralisation at 99 metres.
“Our outstanding technical team continue to demonstrate that Jupiter hosts consistent, high-grade rare earth mineralisation over tens of kilometres confirming the potential of Jupiter and the Brothers Project to host one of the largest clay-hosted rare earth discoveries in Australia.
“With aircore and diamond drilling complete, and final assays pending, we are well positioned to provide a detailed and high-quality dataset to our independent geologists for preparation of our maiden resource estimate. We also have several laboratories working on all aspects of our comprehensive metallurgical program, with successful beneficiation outcomes being our first goal.
“Despite existing cyclical pricing challenges in the rare earth market we have recently seen a meaningful uptick in the NdPr price, affirming our confidence that the long-term fundamentals of the rare earth market remain strong. The world is going to continue to use motors – they need permanent magnets which require rare earths. Combustion engines, electric engines, drones – the list of uses for permanent magnets is long and their uses are pervasive. Being in Australia, we are also well-positioned to benefit from the array of geopolitical factors influencing the global rare earth supply chain.
“Critica’s strategy is to take advantage of the rare earth price cycle by rapidly advancing our flagship asset in what we believe to be a temporarily low price environment. We are well-funded and focused on the ongoing addition of intrinsic value to Jupiter and the Brothers Project.
“It’s an exciting phase of the project. Our objectives are clear and we look forward to updating shareholders as we continue to achieve key milestones.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Critica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.