Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that its Chilean subsidiary, REE Uno, has been awarded a research, development and innovation grant of US$ 730,000 from the Innovation Management Division of the Chilean Economic Development Agency ("CORFO") to implement and further develop a new exploration technology using artificial intelligence ("AI") models. Combined with Aclara's own investment, the initiative will have total funding of approximately US$ 1.0 million

This initiative harnesses advanced multi-variable machine learning models to analyze and interpret complex data, revolutionizing rare earth element ("REE") exploration, particularly associated with ionic clay deposits. The algorithms are designed to process large volumes of geological and geospatial data generated both internally as well as acquired from third parties, all of which is stored and organized within a centralized database developed by Aclara.

This AI system enables real-time analysis of the databases, while simultaneously integrating field data developed by Aclara's Exploration Team. The combination of powerful data processing, adjusted by geological interpretation capabilities, allows the Company to thoroughly evaluate large areas of land for potential REE mineralization hosted in ionic clays. By rapidly processing very large datasets, this technology aims to identify high potential exploration targets while optimizing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing environmental impact.

Ramón Barúa, Aclara's CEO, stated:

"Aclara has long championed innovation and has been using AI tools for some time. We are convinced that the early adoption of AI is critical to developing a sustainable competitive advantage. The CORFO funding will allow us to increase the speed of development of a specific AI model to generate high potential exploration targets. Although Aclara already owns and is currently developing two world-class ionic clay deposits, the Company remains committed to greenfield exploration to add new assets to its portfolio. Currently, our Data Science Team collaborates closely with our Exploration Team, to advance the in-house developed AI models. These models have already successfully identified and defined exploration targets within timeframes and costs that were unthinkable without these high-tech tools. We are very excited about the possibilities that open-up to Aclara through the use of AI technologies."

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Aclara has decided to vertically integrate its rare earths concentrate production towards the manufacturing of rare earths alloys. The Company has established a U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., which will focus on developing technologies for rare earth separation, metals, and alloys. Additionally, the Company is advancing its metals and alloys business through a joint venture with CAP S.A., leveraging CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the Company's corporate strategy; expectations as to activities conducted in connection with its exploration activities and the success, effect or outcomes resulting therefrom; the development of new artificial intelligence tools and models and the related studies in relation thereto; and plans as to expenditures, investments, and use of capital and financial resources in the near and long term. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramón Barúa Costa
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara ResourcesARA:CATSX:ARACritical Metals Investing
ARA:CA
Aclara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aclara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Receives Support from the U.S. Department of Commerce

Aclara Receives Support from the U.S. Department of Commerce

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it is working with the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, through its SelectUSA program, to conduct a study aimed at identifying the optimal site for Aclara's planned separation facility in the United States (the "Location Study

The SelectUSA program fosters business investment that supports economic development and job creation in the United States. To date, SelectUSA has facilitated over $250 billion in investments, creating or retaining more than 230,000 jobs across the country.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA)

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Aclara has decided to vertically integrate its rare earths concentrate production towards the manufacturing of rare earths alloys. The Company has established a U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., which will focus on developing technologies for rare earth separation, metals, and alloys. Additionally, the Company is advancing its metals and alloys business through a joint venture with CAP S.A., leveraging CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://www.aclara-re.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227819

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the completion of a conceptual engineering study for its rare earths ("REE") separation project, currently being developed by its U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies. The separation flowsheet concept, based on solvent extraction, was developed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council. This concept provided the foundation for Hatch to complete a Class 5-AACE CAPEX and OPEX estimate, while also incorporating robust environmental features such as significant waste reduction and zero liquid discharge. The initial results are highly encouraging, and positions Aclara to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) informs that the evaluation process of the Penco Module's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") continues and has now formally received from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") the consolidated report with the observations and questions ("ICSARA") received from the different agencies involved in the evaluation process

The Company is diligently working to file its response addressing questions and observations received by the end of Q1, 2025. The Company is committed to working with the SEA throughout the assessment and review process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Chilean government has unveiled a comprehensive "Industrial Strengthening Plan" for the Biobío region. This plan highlights the Penco Module as one of the key projects selected to bolster the region's future economic growth

The Industrial Strengthening Plan aims to revitalize the Biobío economic landscape, which has faced challenges due to slow economic activity and lack of consistent new investments over the past two decades. Key objectives include accelerating private investment and enhancing the capabilities of institutions responsible for investment approvals. Aclara's Penco Module is among 25 large-scale projects featured, representing a combined potential investment of US$ 6.8 billion and the creation of up to 5,000 jobs during their operational phases, significantly advancing regional development.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the receipt of proceeds from the exercise of certain stock options (the "Options") of the Company.

One holder of options (the "Optionholder") exercised an aggregate of 100,000 Options resulting in the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, an "Option Share"). The Options were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.15 per Option Share. The Options exercised by the Optionholder were issued to the Optionholder, among others, as part of an option grant of the Company on November 27, 2019.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small Canadian flag on compass pointing to the word "invest."

Ontario Pledges C$13 Million to Junior Miners for Critical Minerals Exploration

The Ontario government has announced C$13 million in funding through its Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) to support early stage exploration efforts by 84 junior mining companies across the province.

The funding forms part of Ontario’s broader strategy to enhance mineral exploration as the province aims to identify new mineral deposits and foster economic growth in its northern and Indigenous communities.

Launched in 2021, OJEP offers grants covering up to 50 percent of eligible costs for junior mining companies undertaking exploration projects, up to a maximum of C$200,000 per project.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closings of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Shares-for-Debt Transactions

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closings of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Shares-for-Debt Transactions

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 9, 2024 and October 11, 2024, it is closing the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units"). The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2024, it has completed its previously announced shares-for-debt transactions (the "Shares for Debt Transactions") to settle CAD$320,000 in outstanding debt (collectively, the "Debt") owed to with three (3) non-arm's length lenders (the "NAL Creditors") and one (1) arm's length lender of the Company (collectively, the "Creditors").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed its field survey activities and selected the surface location for its Leduc anomaly test well planned for drilling this winter. The survey will be used to prepare necessary regulatory applications for drilling approval. The well location has been selected based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data where the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil. To date, the Company has drilled two successful Leduc oil wells at Worsley, including the 1-30 and 4-29 Leduc oil pool discoveries, respectively, which together have produced more than 113,000 barrels of light oil, generating in excess of $13 million in revenue and $8 million in cash flow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Closes Upsized $3.64 Million Placement

First Helium Closes Upsized $3.64 Million Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced the closing of its upsized non-brokered private placement financing which was previously announced in the Company's press release dated October 16, 2024 and October 21, 2024. First Helium issued 60,666,671 units ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,640,000.26 (the "Offering) . All monetary figures in Canadian Dollars.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Files labelled "funding," "projects" and "grants."

Western Australia Boosts Exploration Efforts with Grants to 50 Recipients

The Western Australian government released a list of 50 successful applicants for Round 30 of its Exploration Initiative Scheme's (EIS) co-funded drill program on October 18.

In a statement, Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said exploration expenditure is currently on an upward slope in the state, coming in at a record AU$2.6 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, mineral sales in Western Australia reached AU$192 billion last year.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Aclara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aclara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Funding Update

×