Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at Double Mer Uranium Project, Identifying High-Priority Zones for Expansion

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the completion of a conceptual engineering study for its rare earths ("REE") separation project, currently being developed by its U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies. The separation flowsheet concept, based on solvent extraction, was developed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council. This concept provided the foundation for Hatch to complete a Class 5-AACE CAPEX and OPEX estimate, while also incorporating robust environmental features such as significant waste reduction and zero liquid discharge. The initial results are highly encouraging, and positions Aclara to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia

Technical Study Highlights

  • Separation of Key REE: Considers the separation of its mixed rare earth carbonates ("MREC") to be produced by the Company's Carina Project and the Penco Module to obtain high-purity didymium[1](NdPr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

  • Proven Technology: The flowsheet process employs solvent extraction technology with hydrochloric acid chemistry.

  • High Purity: Achieves over 99.5% purity for all separated REE.

  • Strong Metallurgical Recoveries: Expected metallurgical recoveries of 94% for NdPr, 92% for Dy and 91% for Tb.

  • Environmental Features: Incorporates full water recirculation achieving no liquid discharge.

  • Unoptimized CAPEX and OPEX: Initial CAPEX is estimated at US$ 354 million, which includes US$ 244 million for the solvent extraction plant andUS$110 million to significantly reduce waste and achieve zero liquid discharges. OPEX is estimated at US$ 12 per kg of rare earth oxides (REO).

  • Synergies with Circular Mineral Harvesting Process: The development of the separation project has uncovered significant synergies with Aclara's proprietary circular mineral harvesting process, leading to several new initiatives aimed at (i) reducing CAPEX and OPEX at both mine and separation stages, (ii) minimizing waste management costs, and (iii) maximizing the quality of MREC output from the Carina Project and Penco Module.

Next Steps

The Company has begun advancing the following activities as part of the next stage of development of its separation project:

  • Trade-off Chemistry: Conducting a trade-off study comparing the base case of hydrochloric acid chemistry to a nitrate-based chemistry for the separation flowsheet process.

  • Location Study: Conducting a detailed analysis within the U.S. to identify an optimal site for the contemplated industrial separation facility, with the goal of maximizing efficiency and minimizing cost and development timeline.

  • Metallurgical Testing and Optimization: Executing bench scale and mini-pilot testing to optimize the contemplated separation flowsheet, CAPEX and OPEX. Based on these results, the Company will assess the implementation of an integrated piloting campaign and the development of a Class 3-AACE CAPEX and OPEX engineering study.

Aclara's COO, Barry Murphy, commented:

"We are encouraged and excited by the initial results from our REE separation project, which highlight our commitment to vertically integrate while maintaining our high ESG standards across the value chain. As we transition to the optimization phase of the project, we have been positively surprised by the numerous synergies between our circular mineral harvesting process and our separation process. These synergies aim to optimize CAPEX and OPEX by reducing steps and simplifying the integrated flowsheet, effectively resulting in more competitive costs and expediting the time to market. At Aclara we remain committed to becoming a reliable and responsible long-term supplier of heavy rare earths, providing the critical minerals that our planet urgently needs in its race against climate change."

Aclara's Vertical Integration Strategy

The decision to integrate vertically responds to the need for creating a geopolitically independent supply chain for permanent magnets, a much-needed performance enhancer for the motors of electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics and other applications associated with global decarbonization.

MREC Production

Aclara's patented circular mineral harvesting technology for extracting heavy rare earths from ionic clays is unique. Its proprietary process offers several environmentally attractive features, including a low carbon footprint, very high levels of water recirculation (>95%) and adherence to circular economy principles. It does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, nor does it generate solid or liquid waste, thus eliminating the need for a tailings dam. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer, namely ammonium sulfate, which is fully compatible with the Company's commitment to revegetate its impacted areas.

Individual Oxides Production

Aclara Technologies is expected to source high purity MREC from Aclara's Penco Module in Chile and Carina Project in Brazil. These carbonates would then be separated into pure individual REO in the separation facility.

Rare Earths Alloys Production

In parallel, Aclara has started to develop its metals and alloys capabilities through a joint venture with CAP S.A., the Company's strategic partner in Chile. Aclara's goal is to be able to connect all aspects of the production of clean rare earths up to the point where they meet the specification demanded by permanent magnet manufacturers.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Aclara has decided to vertically integrate its rare earths concentrate production towards the manufacturing of rare earths alloys. The Company has established a U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., which will focus on developing technologies for rare earth separation, metals, and alloys. Additionally, the Company is advancing its metals and alloys business through a joint venture with CAP S.A., leveraging CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the Company's corporate strategy; expectations as to activities conducted in connection with its separation project, the Carina Project and Penco Module, timelines for completion and the success, effect or outcomes resulting therefrom; the development of a separation facility and the related studies in relation thereto; the Company's vertical integration strategy; and plans as to expenditures, investments, and use of capital and financial resources in the near and long term. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

[1] Didymium is a mixture of the elements praseodymium and neodymium (NdPr).

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara ResourcesARA:CATSX:ARACritical Metals Investing
ARA:CA
Aclara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aclara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) informs that the evaluation process of the Penco Module's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") continues and has now formally received from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") the consolidated report with the observations and questions ("ICSARA") received from the different agencies involved in the evaluation process

The Company is diligently working to file its response addressing questions and observations received by the end of Q1, 2025. The Company is committed to working with the SEA throughout the assessment and review process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Chilean government has unveiled a comprehensive "Industrial Strengthening Plan" for the Biobío region. This plan highlights the Penco Module as one of the key projects selected to bolster the region's future economic growth

The Industrial Strengthening Plan aims to revitalize the Biobío economic landscape, which has faced challenges due to slow economic activity and lack of consistent new investments over the past two decades. Key objectives include accelerating private investment and enhancing the capabilities of institutions responsible for investment approvals. Aclara's Penco Module is among 25 large-scale projects featured, representing a combined potential investment of US$ 6.8 billion and the creation of up to 5,000 jobs during their operational phases, significantly advancing regional development.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR ITS FLAGSHIP CARINA MODULE

ACLARA ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR ITS FLAGSHIP CARINA MODULE

After-tax NPV   8   of US$1 .   5   billion   using   base case price   forecast

After-tax NPV   8   of US$   2   .   2   billion   using   incentive   price   forecast   (   excluding C   hin   ese supply   )

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Sustainability

Aclara Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Sustainability

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is proud to announce that it has received two notable awards from the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards. Aclara received accolades in both the "Innovation" and "Environmental Sustainability" categories, accepting recognition for its groundbreaking technology for environmentally responsible extraction of heavy rare earth elements (HREEs

The Mining Technology Excellence Awards is one of the most widely recognized programmes in the industry, powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, celebrating the leading achievements and innovations within the mining industry. The awards programme highlights companies and individuals who are driving meaningful progress and transformation in the sector.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to inform that the evaluation process of the Penco Module's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") continues and has moved to the next stage as none of the government agencies that participate in the evaluation process requested, within the applicable legal date, the anticipated termination of the procedure, as happened in 2023

In the coming days, the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") will formally issue the consolidated report with the observations ("ICSARA") received from the different agencies. The number of observations received has decreased significantly compared to the previous EIA filed by the Company. The Company is committed to working with the SEA throughout the assessment and review process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024 and October 9, 2024, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the final acceptance date of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The outside date for the final closing and filing acceptance of all final documentation required by the TSXV in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 14, 2024 to November 13, 2024 (the "Extension Date").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has received its most updated written work plan timelines (link to the timelines) from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") regarding the Company's mineral extraction project (the "Project") pertaining to the Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine (the "RRIMM") permit process. While the EMLI indicated that these dates could be subject to adjustments, the Company is optimistic that the process is on track for a potential permit issuance by early December, 2024.

The Company remains committed to addressing any further requests or comments promptly stemming from the review by the British Columbia Mine Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") of its latest RRIMM amended permit submission. West High Yield continues to work closely with the Project stakeholders and regulatory authorities to ensure that the process proceeds efficiently.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Two people shaking hands.

Stillwater, USSM Sign MOU to Accelerate US Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE,OTCQB:PGEZF) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with private company US Strategic Metals (USSM) to explore potential business opportunities within the critical metals sector.

The MOU outlines a broad range of potential collaborations, some of which include marketing efforts, technical support and supply chain development for critical minerals, including nickel, cobalt and other metals essential to the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and renewable energy technologies.

The MOU also explores potential offtake agreements, logistics collaboration and financing opportunities.

The companies intend to work together in advocating for government support, particularly from US government agencies such as the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Debt for Shares Transaction

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Debt for Shares Transaction

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of August 29, 2024 and September 26, 2024, it has closed a second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units"). The Company is announces that it has it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Debt Settlement Agreements") with four (4) lenders of the Company (the "Creditors") to settle outstanding debts owed to them.

Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels to Host Conference Call on Acquisition of Base Resources

Energy Fuels to Host Conference Call on Acquisition of Base Resources

Conference Call at 9:00 AM (Eastern) on Monday, October 7, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), an industry leader in the U.S. production of uranium and rare earth elements (" REE "), will hold a conference call on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its recently completed acquisition of Base Resources Limited.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian money on top of business chart.

Queensland Opens Applications for Ninth Round of Collaborative Exploration Initiative

Queensland has opened applications for the ninth round of its Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI).

A total of AU$5 million in funding has been allotted to support exploration companies looking for new critical minerals deposits in the state. Each explorer can apply for maximum funding of AU$250,000.

According to a September 25 press release, priority will be given to those focused on critical minerals that are needed for clean energy innovations, such as solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Aclara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aclara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia

Red Metal Resources: Advancing High-grade Copper Assets in Chile’s Coast Cordillera Belt

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia

Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources: Advancing High-grade Copper Assets in Chile’s Coast Cordillera Belt

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Base Metals Investing

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Base Metals Investing

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Identifies New High Priority RIRGS Target ''Steelhead'' at WIN, Tombstone Belt - Yukon

×