Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA)

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Aclara has decided to vertically integrate its rare earths concentrate production towards the manufacturing of rare earths alloys. The Company has established a U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., which will focus on developing technologies for rare earth separation, metals, and alloys. Additionally, the Company is advancing its metals and alloys business through a joint venture with CAP S.A., leveraging CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://www.aclara-re.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227819

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ARA:CA
Aclara Resources
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources


Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the completion of a conceptual engineering study for its rare earths ("REE") separation project, currently being developed by its U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies. The separation flowsheet concept, based on solvent extraction, was developed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council. This concept provided the foundation for Hatch to complete a Class 5-AACE CAPEX and OPEX estimate, while also incorporating robust environmental features such as significant waste reduction and zero liquid discharge. The initial results are highly encouraging, and positions Aclara to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) informs that the evaluation process of the Penco Module's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") continues and has now formally received from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") the consolidated report with the observations and questions ("ICSARA") received from the different agencies involved in the evaluation process

The Company is diligently working to file its response addressing questions and observations received by the end of Q1, 2025. The Company is committed to working with the SEA throughout the assessment and review process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Chilean government has unveiled a comprehensive "Industrial Strengthening Plan" for the Biobío region. This plan highlights the Penco Module as one of the key projects selected to bolster the region's future economic growth

The Industrial Strengthening Plan aims to revitalize the Biobío economic landscape, which has faced challenges due to slow economic activity and lack of consistent new investments over the past two decades. Key objectives include accelerating private investment and enhancing the capabilities of institutions responsible for investment approvals. Aclara's Penco Module is among 25 large-scale projects featured, representing a combined potential investment of US$ 6.8 billion and the creation of up to 5,000 jobs during their operational phases, significantly advancing regional development.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

ACLARA ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR ITS FLAGSHIP CARINA MODULE

ACLARA ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR ITS FLAGSHIP CARINA MODULE

After-tax NPV   8   of US$1 .   5   billion   using   base case price   forecast

After-tax NPV   8   of US$   2   .   2   billion   using   incentive   price   forecast   (   excluding C   hin   ese supply   )

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aclara Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Sustainability

Aclara Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Sustainability

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is proud to announce that it has received two notable awards from the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards. Aclara received accolades in both the "Innovation" and "Environmental Sustainability" categories, accepting recognition for its groundbreaking technology for environmentally responsible extraction of heavy rare earth elements (HREEs

The Mining Technology Excellence Awards is one of the most widely recognized programmes in the industry, powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, celebrating the leading achievements and innovations within the mining industry. The awards programme highlights companies and individuals who are driving meaningful progress and transformation in the sector.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Files labelled "funding," "projects" and "grants."

Western Australia Boosts Exploration Efforts with Grants to 50 Recipients

The Western Australian government released a list of 50 successful applicants for Round 30 of its Exploration Initiative Scheme's (EIS) co-funded drill program on October 18.

In a statement, Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said exploration expenditure is currently on an upward slope in the state, coming in at a record AU$2.6 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, mineral sales in Western Australia reached AU$192 billion last year.

Gold nugget and ore on top of Australia map.

New South Wales Government Commits AU$250 Million to Boost Critical Minerals Industry

The New South Wales (NSW) government has outlined a AU$250 million royalty deferral initiative for critical minerals projects as part of its new Critical Minerals and High-tech Metals Strategy.

Announced on October 18, the strategy aims to make NSW a global leader in critical minerals, and will examine the implementation of a rapid assessment framework for critical minerals projects.

“The strategy identifies a number of improvements we can make to help enhance the system. These will provide greater guidance to the industry and improve collaboration between government agencies and departments in project assessment,” said Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

First Helium Announces Upsize of Private Placement

First Helium Announces Upsize of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (October 16, 2024) from C$2,500,000 to C$3,000,000. The Company will now issue up to 50,000,000 Units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Earnings Call Details

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Earnings Call Details

Conference Call and Webcast at 10:00 AM MT on Friday November 1, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), an industry leader in the U.S. production of uranium and rare earth elements (" REE "), will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024 and October 9, 2024, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the final acceptance date of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The outside date for the final closing and filing acceptance of all final documentation required by the TSXV in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 14, 2024 to November 13, 2024 (the "Extension Date").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has received its most updated written work plan timelines (link to the timelines) from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") regarding the Company's mineral extraction project (the "Project") pertaining to the Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine (the "RRIMM") permit process. While the EMLI indicated that these dates could be subject to adjustments, the Company is optimistic that the process is on track for a potential permit issuance by early December, 2024.

The Company remains committed to addressing any further requests or comments promptly stemming from the review by the British Columbia Mine Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") of its latest RRIMM amended permit submission. West High Yield continues to work closely with the Project stakeholders and regulatory authorities to ensure that the process proceeds efficiently.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aclara Resources
×